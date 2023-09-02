Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

People are complicated. Love is not.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

“woke” is the new caravan.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: RIP Jimmy Buffett (And Other Summer Pleasures)

I’ll confess, I always was and will probably always be an Autumn child… but I admit that this particular turn of the seasonal wheel always comes with a tinge, an acknowledgement that mortality is as much a part of The Eternal as birth.

Headin’ out to San Francisco / For the Labor Day weekend show…

Gift link from the Washington Post“Jimmy Buffett, musical ‘mayor of Margaritaville,’ dies at 76”:

… “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted on his website and social media accounts said, adding: “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.” No cause of death was disclosed.

Mr. Buffett, a frustrated Nashville country artist, found his muse when he moved to Key West, Fla., in spring 1972, leaving behind a failed marriage and stalled career. Surrounded by blue water, he donned Hawaiian shirts, cutoff shorts and flip-flops, grabbed an old blender, and embraced the quirky beach community with his musical soul…

Over the next several years, he helped birth tropical rock, a blend of calypso, rock, folk, country and pop music, and rode its vibe into a five-decade career that married his alluring music with astute business acumen…

A self-described “Mark Twainer from way back” — for his love of colloquial satire — Mr. Buffett long held court at Key West’s Chart Room cocktail lounge, exchanging stories with fishermen, sailors and drug runners as well as visiting authors such as Thomas McGuane, Jim Harrison and Truman Capote…

As Parrotheads continued to swarm to his concerts along with their children and grandchildren, Mr. Buffett pivoted to a more family-friendly image and introduced a line of children’s books. “He understands his brand, which has substantial reach,” Warren Buffett told the New York Times in 2016. “One of the secrets to his success is that he never really loses any fans.”

One of his rare misfires was a musical stage adaptation of Herman Wouk’s 1965 book “Don’t Stop the Carnival,” about a middle-aged man who flees to the Caribbean. His jukebox musical “Escape to Margaritaville,” which featured his vast discography, had a short and poorly received Broadway run in 2018 but enjoyed a long, critic-proof national tour before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic cut it short.

His voracious commercial appetite and his restless creative drive was evident to anyone looking behind the free-flowing beach clothes and the party-time persona.

“I remember, years ago, seeing kind of a has-been country singer working — when I first moved to Nashville — working in a bar in a Holiday Inn,” he told “60 Minutes.” “And it was obvious that it had been somebody that’d been there and come back down, and I never wanted to make that run back down. ‘Remember me back in 1977? I had this one hit, “Margaritaville.”’ I did not want to be one of those people.”

Salutations to Mr. Buffett, and a rueful version of my favorite Autumn song…

