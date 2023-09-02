RIP Jimmy Buffet.

I’ll confess, I always was and will probably always be an Autumn child… but I admit that this particular turn of the seasonal wheel always comes with a tinge, an acknowledgement that mortality is as much a part of The Eternal as birth.

Headin’ out to San Francisco / For the Labor Day weekend show…



Gift link from the Washington Post — “Jimmy Buffett, musical ‘mayor of Margaritaville,’ dies at 76”:

… “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted on his website and social media accounts said, adding: “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.” No cause of death was disclosed. Mr. Buffett, a frustrated Nashville country artist, found his muse when he moved to Key West, Fla., in spring 1972, leaving behind a failed marriage and stalled career. Surrounded by blue water, he donned Hawaiian shirts, cutoff shorts and flip-flops, grabbed an old blender, and embraced the quirky beach community with his musical soul…

Over the next several years, he helped birth tropical rock, a blend of calypso, rock, folk, country and pop music, and rode its vibe into a five-decade career that married his alluring music with astute business acumen… A self-described “Mark Twainer from way back” — for his love of colloquial satire — Mr. Buffett long held court at Key West’s Chart Room cocktail lounge, exchanging stories with fishermen, sailors and drug runners as well as visiting authors such as Thomas McGuane, Jim Harrison and Truman Capote… As Parrotheads continued to swarm to his concerts along with their children and grandchildren, Mr. Buffett pivoted to a more family-friendly image and introduced a line of children’s books. “He understands his brand, which has substantial reach,” Warren Buffett told the New York Times in 2016. “One of the secrets to his success is that he never really loses any fans.” One of his rare misfires was a musical stage adaptation of Herman Wouk’s 1965 book “Don’t Stop the Carnival,” about a middle-aged man who flees to the Caribbean. His jukebox musical “Escape to Margaritaville,” which featured his vast discography, had a short and poorly received Broadway run in 2018 but enjoyed a long, critic-proof national tour before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic cut it short. His voracious commercial appetite and his restless creative drive was evident to anyone looking behind the free-flowing beach clothes and the party-time persona. “I remember, years ago, seeing kind of a has-been country singer working — when I first moved to Nashville — working in a bar in a Holiday Inn,” he told “60 Minutes.” “And it was obvious that it had been somebody that’d been there and come back down, and I never wanted to make that run back down. ‘Remember me back in 1977? I had this one hit, “Margaritaville.”’ I did not want to be one of those people.”

Salutations to Mr. Buffett, and a rueful version of my favorite Autumn song…

