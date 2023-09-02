Remember Bill Clinton? “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Well, this time around, it’s the media, stupid.

Why do 45% of those polled believe that black is white, the economy sucks, and Biden is too old to run for president?

BECAUSE THE MEDIA TELLS THEM THAT, ALL DAY, EVERY DAY.

With the traditional media in the bag for the right, I think the only way to pierce the lies that the media supports is for people to experience something for themselves.

My student loan was forgiven.

The cost of my prescriptions was capped this year so I saved a lot of money on medication.

I can afford my insulin now! (other options: my mom, my dad, my sister, my cousin, that nice guy I work with…)

No one is going to inspect my kid’s private parts in order for her to play sports.

Someone I am close to died when she miscarried.

They fixed the scary bridge I have to drive across to get to work.

What do you mean that I can’t decide whether I want to have a child or not?

The trick is to get the word out that those good things are brought to you by Dems, and that virtually all the things that are limiting are brought to you by Republicans.

How do we do that? I think it’s up to us, because the traditional media isn’t going to do it.

If we had an actual 4th estate doing their job, they would be all over the Supreme Court corruption instead of one new media outfit doing all the investigating.

