The dishwasher I put in when I bought and gutted and renovated this house six or seven years ago died after only two years in 2019 or 2020. Just stopped working. Lights were on but it would not do anything. Me being me, I just said to myself- “Well, guess I don’t have a dishwasher now.” I had never had one my entire life, and live alone, so doing dishes by hand is no big deal. I actually kind of like doing dishes because it gives me a chance to just zone out and not think for a while and is peaceful. I do like that dishes are so much cleaner from a dishwasher, but whatever. At any rate, a couple weeks ago, I walked into the kitchen and the dishwasher, dormant for 3-4 years, beeped and the lights came on. I put a couple glasses in and ran a short cycle, and it worked.

So now I have a dishwasher again, and I’ve named it Rip Van Dishwasher.

Also, my modem died and I went to Xfinity and got a new one and have named my wifi network “Deep State.”