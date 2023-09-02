Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rip Van Dishwasher

by | 66 Comments

This post is in: 

The dishwasher I put in when I bought and gutted and renovated this house six or seven years ago died after only two years in 2019 or 2020. Just stopped working. Lights were on but it would not do anything. Me being me, I just said to myself- “Well, guess I don’t have a dishwasher now.” I had never had one my entire life, and live alone, so doing dishes by hand is no big deal. I actually kind of like doing dishes because it gives me a chance to just zone out and not think for a while and is peaceful. I do like that dishes are so much cleaner from a dishwasher, but whatever. At any rate, a couple weeks ago, I walked into the kitchen and the dishwasher, dormant for 3-4 years, beeped and the lights came on. I put a couple glasses in and ran a short cycle, and it worked.

So now I have a dishwasher again, and I’ve named it Rip Van Dishwasher.

Also, my modem died and I went to Xfinity and got a new one and have named my wifi network “Deep State.”

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Deep State FTW. The judges would also accept Deep Thought, but you neighbors might not get that one.

      The dishwasher is one of mankind’s better achievements.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      HinTN

      Deep State, indeed. Glad you haven’t lost your sense of humor, Cole

      ETA: No idea how I arrived at 4 while editing this one.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      Cole, are you paying Xfinity a monthly fee for your modem?  If so, over time you are likely paying them 5x what the modem costs them.  You could consider buying the modem and saving yourself money over time.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @HinTN: I have no idea.

      Every so often when someone is editing they end up with 2 comments.  I can only think that there is some magic key combination that is inadvertently pressed while the edit is in process, or that someone is on a slow device or one particular device that has a fluke.

      It happens rarely enough that it hasn’t been worth pursuing.

      Strange, though!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Doc Sardonic

      @HinTN: Has happened to me before, merrily editing away on a comment, edit window runs out without warning, you hit post changes and voila new post

      Reply
    15. 15.

      John Cole

      @WaterGirl:  Probably but I do not have to read instructions or replace it out of pocket like I would have today. And if something doesn’t work I call them and say “Your shit is broke fix it”

      I got a whole ass three story house I am constantly repairing it’s ok to have one thing I do not have to fuck with.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Doc Sardonic:

      Has happened to me before, merrily editing away on a comment, edit window runs out without warning, you hit post changes and voila new post.

      Huh.  If I get carried away, merrily editing without thinking of the 5-minute window, the whole thing goes poof.  I never get a new comment.  Bummer.  I would like to speak to the manager!!!  :-)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      @WaterGirl: ​
       

      I still like FBI Mobile Vehicle for a wifi name. Let anybody who’s doing something illegal sweat every time they see it.

      My next door neighbor’s wifi is FBI Surveillance Van. Pretty much the same thing!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Scout211

      Also, my modem died

      OMG.  I almost had a heart attack. I was reading too quickly and I momentarily thought you wrote:

      Also my mom died.

      I can’t tell you how glad I am that your modem died.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Josie

      Goodness, John Cole, I can’t believe another person zones out and relaxes while doing dishes. My boys have always thought it was strange that I prefer doing dishes by hand for my meditation time. I actually hate unloading a dishwasher for some reason.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      Rip Van Dishwasher needs to hang out with Camper Van Beethoven, irrespective of the fact that one is a household appliance and the other is a band.

      And since last night’s thread is long dead, Cole, I concur with those noting that you’re two miles from the Pennsylvania state line, and you should consider moving that short distance to a more sane state.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Joy in FL

      That happened to a garbage disposal I had back in the 80s. It stopped working suddenly. Then weeks later, I turned it on just for no reason, and it worked. Weirdest thing.  I hadn’t gotten it fixed because I did not have the funds to spare for a non-necessary  appliance.   So it fixed itself.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      bbleh

      So, um, you haven’t been eating Chernobyl Flakes for breakfast again, have you?

      Whatever, I have a couple of, ah, dormant electronic devices that I’d be happy to send you if you would do a laying on of hands or whatever.  I mean, can’t hurt, right?  I’ll pay the postage.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      OT but since the last thread seems pretty dead: Republican Race Remains Stuck As Trump Dominates Headlines

      The dire situation has forced Trump’s would-be successors to refocus their post-Labor Day push on the first voting states, fueled by a near-providential conviction that about 400,000 people in Iowa and New Hampshire — the first two nominating contests — can change history once again. It has also led to frenzied conversations among some candidates and campaign consultants who don’t want to go after Trump for fear of alienating his supporters — but who don’t see a path to beating him without attacking him at some point.

      They find themselves scrambling to make the case that they can stand up to the front-runner, while fighting back against the notion that Trump’s dominance has permanently transformed the party around his personality.

      “Every day that goes by — no one has come up with a good idea,” said Dave Carney, a Republican consultant who worked in the presidential campaigns of Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) and Texas Gov. Rick Perry, speaking about the major rivals to Trump. “This was a perfect opportunity to lay out your attack on Trump, since he wasn’t at the debate, and no one had the [guts] to talk about it. You know why? They don’t know what to do.”

      Yes, it is a mystery why they can’t beat him without actually taking him on(!)

      Maybe one day you’ll figure it out, GOP.  But I’m not optimistic about that, honestly.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      RaflW

      I originally thought the thread meant R.I.P. for the dishwasher, but no!

      Our middling GE dishwasher, which we use sparingly, had the brain die after just a few years. The cycle lights would turn on, you’d press start, close the door, and five annoyingly chipper sets of tones meant “I canno do it, cap’n, the Cascade crystals can’t reach critical thermal blah blah something something”.

      I think it was $150 to save a maybe $500 dishwasher from the landfill. Fingers crossed, the brain transplant is holding.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Doc Sardonic

      @WaterGirl: No, not the timer running out, random closure of the edit window, but the comment your editing still thinks it’s active. Had the edit shutdown on me a while back about 1 minute in while I was putting in a sentence I left out, but I caught it and just put the relevant part in another comment.

      Hope this helps.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jay

      Most modern appliance have computer controls, fridge, dishwasher, furnace, microwave, washer, dryer, etc,.

      Quite often, the computer has a “brain fart”.

      Killing power for 20-30 minutes by unplugging it or shutting off the breaker, then turning it on again often resets it to the factory settings again.

      Always try that first before calling an appliance repair company.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      bbleh

      @Jeffro: Lol.  They have worked for years to create an electorate that is angry, superstitious, obedient, and utterly disconnected from reality — that is, the very model of a cult — and then they wonder why the cult is behaving like a cult.

      Any time somebody says Republican politicians are evil masterminds, I’m pretty confident saying “well, you’re half right.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jeffro

      Also, a really good (if obvious) point from Jamelle Bouie today in That Paper: it’s not like we can go on like this, with some states attacking and some states defending rights to bodily autonomy for their female citizens:

      In Texas, anti-abortion activists and lawmakers are using local ordinances to try to make it illegal to transport anyone to get an abortion on roads within city or county limits. Abortion opponents behind one such measure “are targeting regions along interstates and in areas with airports,” Caroline Kitchener reports in The Washington Post, “with the goal of blocking off the main arteries out of Texas and keeping pregnant women hemmed within the confines of their anti-abortion state.”

      Alabama and Texas join Idaho in targeting the right to travel. And they aren’t alone; lawmakers in other states, like Missouri, have also contemplated measures that would limit the ability of women to leave their states to obtain an abortion or even hold them criminally liable for abortion services received out of state.

      The reason to compare these proposed limits on travel within and between states to antebellum efforts to limit the movement of free or enslaved Black people is that both demonstrate the limits of federalism when it comes to fundamental questions of bodily autonomy.

      It is not tenable to vary the extent of bodily rights from state to state, border to border. It raises legal and political questions that have to be settled in one direction or another. Are women who are residents of anti-abortion states free to travel to states where abortion is legal to obtain the procedure? Do anti-abortion states have the right to hold residents criminally liable for abortions that occur elsewhere? Should women leaving anti-abortion states be considered presumptively pregnant and subject to criminal investigation, lest they obtain the procedure?

      Laws of this sort may not be on the immediate horizon, but the questions are still legitimate. By ending the constitutional guarantee of bodily autonomy, the Supreme Court has fully unsettled the rights of countless Americans in ways that must be resolved. Once again, a house divided against itself cannot stand.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      RaflW

      Our WiFi at our townhouse, which is not an apartment, and is definitely not numbered 407, is called “Apartment 407” because we brought it with us when we moved. And there are no apartment buildings near us, and no house numbers approaching 407 either.

      I like the very minor absurdity.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Scout211

      @Jay: Killing power for 20-30 minutes by unplugging it or shutting off the breaker, then turning it on again often resets it to the factory settings again.

      That worked with our old washing machine. But now that we are on a PG&E power line that shuts off an entire section when anything touches a wire in the section, we have had multiple chances to restart our appliances. Over and over . . .

      So no need for manual restarts!
      😡

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      But this was really heartening (gift link): Abortion Fight Unites Democrats and Rattles Republicans

      I mean, even the GOP admits it, they’re screwed

      DOOR COUNTY, Wis. — The Republican Party tent’s centerpiece sign blared appeals to potential voters: Defend America! We stand for our flag. Protect women’s sports. #Bidenflation.

      If that failed to catch eyes at this summer’s Door County Fair, there was always the four-foot plastic elephant wearing an American flag top hat. But the wallet-size cards featuring illustrated fetuses? Those stayed on a table in the back-left corner. You’d have to look down, perhaps through glasses, to see anything about abortion.

      “We’ve got disagreements on this issue within our own party,” said Stephanie Soucek, the GOP chairwoman in this stretch of northeast Wisconsin, who’d set up the booth between a lemonade stand and the hypnosis stage. “That’s the challenge: Finding a message we can all agree on.”

      Good luck!

       

      Warning signs

      Joel Kitchens, the conservative Wisconsin State Assembly member whose district includes Door County, sensed his party had a problemeven before the biennial survey of his constituents went out.

      It wasn’t scientific or even neutral — the Republican state speaker’s office had crafted the questions, and Kitchens’s staff had modified them — but the response this summer validated his concerns: Less than a fifth supported banning abortion except to save a woman’s life.

      The issue could box in the GOP, Kitchens fears.

      He’d watched Republican businessman Tim Michels lose the gubernatorial race last year after championing the 1849 law — then backpedaling to say he’d sign a bill allowing exceptions for rape and incest.

      Incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who’d campaigned on restoring the state’s pre-Dobbs access of 22 weeks, became Wisconsin’s first gubernatorial candidate to win while his party occupied the White House in more than three decades.

      “If we’re going to be so dogmatic on that — no abortions no matter what — it’s not going to be a winning thing for us,” said Kitchens, a retiredveterinarian who has held office since 2015. “And I think we’re already seeing that.”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Bill Arnold

      @Jay:

      Always try that first before calling an appliance repair company.

      Also, if it has water inputs, there may be a clogged strainer, which is often trivial to find and clean out.
      (Last washing machine service call was that, because I had forgotten about the strainers.)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      @Scout211: ​
      Were having fridge problems and helpfully, the thing is stuffed into a cabinet-depth enclosure with the outlet at the back so I could not unplug it without a LOT of struggle, plus blocking the kitchen entry.

      Instead I tried to ID and shut the breaker–we have three sub-panels and a lot of retired circuits (old house). Anyway, I never found the damn thing. Which has me wondering just who is paying to power that fridge? Am I tapped into a neighbor or some kind of 3rd world wiring scheme?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Baud

      @Jeffro:

      If we’re going to be so dogmatic on that — no abortions no matter what — it’s not going to be a winning thing for us,” said Kitchens, a retiredveterinarian who has held office since 2015. “And I think we’re already seeing that.”

       
      Just click your heels three times and say “Biden is old.”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      terraformer

      We bought a house in 2015 and it came with a 80s-era Jenn-Air, a somewhat high-end brand. It’s still running, although probably not very efficiently.

      But friends who bought new appliances from LG or Samsung are saying things fail in one or two years.

      Given the general lack of durability and/or quality in appliances these days, when we *do* buy one, we always get an extended warranty (up to 10 years parts and labor if available). The peace of mind is worth it.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Feathers

      I have a currently non working dishwasher. It’s an old/cheap one that doesn’t have an accessible filter. I live alone, so it’s almost as easy to hand wash. Tiny kitchen so the dishwasher is now the drying rack, which works out well.

      Don’t know if someone already posted, but I got a huge kick out of this. Dog sneaks into Metallica show   

      Note: Dog lives next door to stadium and made it home the next day.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I actively do not like dishwashers, I don’t care how many bells and whistles they sport. Even with the fancy new computerised models, I’ve seen far too many cloudy glasses and dried-on food stuck to plates to trust them.

      OTOH, I really do enjoy washing dishes by hand. I have many warm memories of doing the dishes with my grandmother. The whole exercise always feels cozy and nostalgic for me. Also, I can clean the dishes to my own high standards.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Jeffro:

      Yes, it is a mystery why they can’t beat him without actually taking him on(!)

      A commenter to the Wapo article had some good talking points:

      If he is as rich as he says, he is the elite.
      If he is anti government as he says, he is the deep state.
      He was riding on Obama’s coattails for the economy, look at the charts.
      The guy stiffs the little guy. He would rather hire foreigners than US citizen – he can pay them less.
      His idea of infrastructure week was sitting a truck acting like a 3 year old.

      I also think it’s ludicrous that they are afraid of the knuckleheaded primary voters they themselves created. They spent a lot of time and good money dumbing them down and they let Trump take them for nothing (oh well, prodigious tax cuts).

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Brachiator

      @Jeffro:

      It has also led to frenzied conversations among some candidates and campaign consultants who don’t want to go after Trump for fear of alienating his supporters — but who don’t see a path to beating him without attacking him at some point.

      This is comically self-defeating. In some ways, both Biden and Trump are running as incumbents. Biden is the actual sitting president.

      Trump is running as though he was falsely toppled. And he continues to have an advantage as long as the GOP leadership support him, and the clown show candidates refuse to attack him. Trump can always say, “the people like what I did for them and they want me to do it again. Why are you other bums even running?”

      This might change if Trump is tried and convicted.

      But this is the GOP’s problem for now.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      JDM

      I had a friend who, when anything mechanical/electric didn’t work, would put it in a closet for a month, then try it again. If it still didn’t work he’d throw it out. Amazing, though, how many times it turned out to be some glitch and a rest would fix it.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Jeffro

      @Sure Lurkalot: ah but all those things seem to go right out the window. The moment that trump says “ I speak for you, the aggrieved, the victimized, the left behind.”

      only a candidate who could point out that he didn’t do jack shit for 95% of his base, and sneer at trump while doing it, might have a prayer of defeating their tribal chieftain

      I am still mystified at the strategy that one could win a primary by never taking on the front runner…unless, of course the real strategy is to hope that the front runner drops dead of a hamberder-driven heart attack.  Which it is.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      RaflW

      @terraformer: The Bosch dishwasher I put in my previous condo (aka Apt 407) ran without complaint or problem for the 9 years I lived there. It’s the brand I wish I’d bought rather than the flimflam GE mentioned up thread, but was part of a package with range and micro. All of which are meh, but working.

      The only negative of Boschs is that while they take plates like a champ (many, many of them, and they come out clean) the glassware/mug rack layout never made any sense. Rarely ever had issues with (unrinsed!) dishes coming clean.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      different-church-lady

      I was in a cafe once and my wifi found a node some wag had named “FBI Surveillance Van”.  But what made it really funny was just below there was also “FBI Surveillance Van-Guest”

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Josie

      @schrodingers_cat: ​
       It’s funny the chores we dislike and those we do easily. I raised three boys and can fold t-shirts in my sleep. To me, folding clothes is almost as relaxing as washing dishes.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      different-church-lady

      @Jeffro: They really just don’t understand there’s no Republican Party anymore, there’s nothing but Trump’s cult of personality now.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      twbrandt

      I do not understand those of you who hate dishwashers. To me they are a wonderful invention that saves me from an onerous task I actively dislike. I just put dirty dishes in the machine, press a button, and a little while later I have perfectly clean dishes. It’s magic.

      To each their own, I guess.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      raven

      @lowtechcyclist:

      “Lowery’s extensive experience in business led to his appointment as a lecturer in the University of Georgia’s music business program.[9] Charles Pitter at PopMatters has said that “in addition to this work, Lowery teaches as a lecturer and has a consistently high profile in the media as a champion of artists rights.”

      Reply
    64. 64.

      CaseyL

      My dishwasher didn’t do anything so plebian as “stop running,” it simply stopped cleaning anything. I’d swear dishes came out dirtier than they went in.

      I looked up any number of tips, tricks, and YouTube guides on how to fix the most comment minor problems: run bleach through a wash cycle, run vinegar through a wash cycle, clean the filter, clean the filter some more.

      Nothing worked. I was so effing sure it was the motor, on a dishwasher that was just a little over a year old, and that pissed me off so much I refused to get a repair person out and instead washed dishes by hand for a few months.

      Then, a little while back, I thought about the one thing all the tips/tricks/guides suggested that I had not tried: check the little holes in the swing arms (where the water sprays out from) to make sure they’re not blocked.

      Well. You know where this is going, right? Right. I found something that could clear out the little holes if they needed it, and… they needed it.

      I also tried a different cycle, other than just plain “Wash.” It’s a longer cycle – in fact it takes pretty much all day because this is a newfangled dishwasher that uses less water, except that doesn’t get the dishes clean, so you need to run a extra-long cycle (using extra water) but the manufacturer can still say their product is more energy- and water-efficient.

      But at least the f*cking thing is working again.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      RaflW

      @Josie: I almost always fold everything right out of the dryer. I hate having everything that just got clean getting wrinkles by sitting in a basket for days. And its not a chore I mind much.

      BF just dumps everything in the basket and delays folding as long as possible. To each his own!

      Reply

