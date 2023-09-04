Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Labor Day Monday Morning Open Thread

Rick ‘Bat Boy’ Scott really, really hates Ron DeSaster…

E.J. Dionne, at the Washington Post, looks at the bright side — “At last, a Labor Day when workers can celebrate their power”:

Workers and organized labor are cool again. Young Americans are the country’s most pro-union generation. Labor has poll ratings most politicians only dream about, and the Biden administration is making workers’ pay, benefits and rights its calling card…

Let’s stipulate: Although membership in unions is ticking up again, the organized share of the workforce is still stuck at about 10 percent.

But so many other indicators suggest that labor’s long decline is over. Heralds of change include well-publicized organizing efforts in new sectors of the economy, broad public sympathy for the Hollywood writers’ struggle, and big wage gains by workers increasingly willing to strike for them.

There is also President Biden, the most outspokenly pro-labor president since Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry S. Truman. Progressives such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) support Biden’s reelection partly because they get how the often-unheralded work of his administration is making a new era for labor possible…

Lest anyone doubt where the administration stands, the Treasury Department released what it proudly called a “First-of-Its-Kind Report” on the economic value of organized labor. It found that unions raise the wages of their members by 10 to 15 percent, have “spillover effects” that benefit nonunion workers, “reduce race and gender wage gaps” and “boost businesses’ productivity.”

The report reflected how a large majority of the country feels. A recent Gallup survey found that 67 percent of Americans approve of unions. That’s down slightly from 71 percent last year, but Gallup emphasized that 2023 was “the fifth straight year this reading has exceeded its long-term average of 62%,” up from an “all-time low of 48% in 2009.” The survey also found a record-high 61 percent saying “unions help rather than hurt the U.S. economy.”…

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Nukular Biskits

      Ever look at the responses to President Biden’s social media posts?

      Talk about unhinged.  There is almost never any rational, coherent response from his (and I’ll use the term here) “opponents”.

      Reminds me of that FDR quote:

      They are unanimous in their hate for me — and I welcome their hatred.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WereBear

      I’ve been out of the loop for over a month with various family emergencies. I’ll have to hunt down the Biden speech reference. If someone has the linky handy, I would appreciate it.

      My world-roaming aunt usually comes here on Labor Day, though there was a gap during the Plague Years. I wanted to go kayaking but I’d lost the key to the padlock. The bolt cutter doesn’t work. I bought too well, before the world fell down, and now I will take bolt cutter tips. While I am not strong, my aunt is. These days I blame the boltcutter.

      Before my neighbor went away to camp she said I could use her word code to borrow her kayak. She hadn’t mentioned it was a racing kayak and fit me like a wet suit. We had fun and I did a lot more cornering than I wanted, but set back home alone. The kayak refused to let go, and I was rescued from my situation by two ladies from a distant lake, who nudged their inflatable kayaks against my borrowed one, against the next door concrete breakwater, having lost my sandals into the farthest reaches of the kayak, beyond the pegs.

      The ladies and I sorted it out, but it showed me that I am ready to go back to paddling, and now that’s it’s fall, it might be every day that isn’t raining.

      Need giant Ziplocs, and I am about to replace this iPhone 8, anyway.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Nukular Biskits

      @WereBear:

      To me, it’s fascinating, in a car-wreck rubbernecking kinda way.

      That so many people (and I realize a lot of what’s on Twitter, for example, is nothing more than trolls and ‘bots) can let such hatred and rage consume them to the point of making caricatures of themselves.

      Reply

