Open Thread: Jimmy Buffett Went to… Paradise

Now he lives in the islands, fishes the pilin’s
And drinks his green label each day
He’s writing his memoirs and losing his hearing
But he don’t care what most people say
Through 86 years of perpetual motion
If he likes you he’ll smile then he’ll say
Jimmy, some of it’s magic, some of it’s tragic
But I had a good life all the way

When my friends and I evacuated Katrina, we didn’t think we’d be gone from the city for months, or that we’d lose most of our belongings permanently. We packed light, like for a weekend away.

In the week after, it became clear that we wouldn’t be going home anytime soon.

I ended up in Austin TX with the clothes on my back and little else. For the next three months, I called FEMA every day to try and get some relief money so I could replace what I’d lost.

But you know who didn’t make me wait three months? Jimmy Buffett.

Margaritaville cut us all $3,000 checks immediately after the storm, no questions asked. That money saved lives. They also let employees know that if any of us could get to ANY other Margaritaville, there was a job waiting for us.

Some friends went to Orlando.

In Orlando they were set up with clothes (all Margaritaville merch, but it was better than nothing), a job, and housing. They even comped their meals when they ate at the restaurant.

In October, the New Orleans Margaritaville reopened. With little fanfare, Jimmy played a solo acoustic show in the bar to help bring people in.

Jimmy Buffett showed up for us when we needed it. He took care of me and my friends. I’ll always be grateful.

Character is how someone behaves when they think nobody is watching.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • BellyCat
  • Jackie
  • JML
  • RAVEN
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • trollhattan

    1. 1.

      JML

      Jimmy Buffet sure seems to have been a good dude who used his fame and fortune to some positive ends and treated people well. Lot of people really enjoyed his music and the vibe from it. Sure made for some fun karaoke sing-a-longs.

      I totally get the people who are bummed that he’s gone, who enjoyed the music, went to his shows, etc. What I don’t get are the people who have come out and crapped all over those people for being sad, and also dumped all over Jimmy Buffet as well.

    2. 2.

      Adam L Silverman

      I grew up in Florida and spent a lot of time on, in, and/or around the water and was exposed to Buffett’s music at an early age. He had a good run, is a model for reinvention of one’s career, and was a decent human being who realized just how fortunate he was and, as a result, looked out for others.

    3. 3.

      BellyCat

      When you create a lifestyle brand that appeals to guys who own boat dealerships, you’re set for life

      And Harleys.

      My neighbors own a campground filled with boat and Harley owners. They won’t look at me since I put up a pride flag  Today they had  a Buffet party.

      Wonder how Jimmy really felt about many of his fans.

    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      A mensch, through and through. I think Jimmy’s secret, which is no secret at all, was remembering the hard times and those who traveled with him, and others who gave him a hand. Fame and fortune are often ruinous and he was a welcome exception to the rule.

      Fair winds, Jimmy.

    7. 7.

      Jackie

      Jimmy Buffet was one in a million. I’m glad song writers and musicians such as Zac Brown will carry his brand of music forward and never let JB’s style be forgotten.

    9. 9.

      Scout211

      @RAVEN: Tom Gara doesn’t know what the fuck he is talking about.

      To be fair, he qualified his statement by adding, “as far as I am aware.”  Apparently, he is not very aware.

      But none of his close personal friends were Buffett fans, so . . .

