KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "We will be encouraging, as I have said before, Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine" pic.twitter.com/28PqvODu4E
The predicted seasonal surge of covid infections infections in America seems to be underway — albeit, always remember, from a relatively small baseline. The predictable spokesmorons of Our Failed Major Media find this disturbing, something that raises questions, because they are paid to complain about Democratic administrations (and also because they are gullible idiots). Spare a positive thought for Ms. Jean-Pierre; under the circumstances, I’d have to be physically restrained from beating Peter Doocy around the ears with that binder…
So more promising data from an exceptional team
BA.2.86 really doesn't appear to be a huge hit to neutralization after XBB infection
What does this mean?
New covid vaccine (likely coming soon) should provide good protection against infection even against BA.2.86
This is good https://t.co/pWOwTyvJDn
U.S: Covid in wastewater at highest level since February 2023https://t.co/l72x8Njccm pic.twitter.com/WWW4UGRcVJ
“Federal data suggests that the current increases have stayed far below earlier peaks and notable surges. But judging by word of mouth among family, friends and coworkers, it can seem like everyone knows someone who’s sick with Covid-19 right now…”https://t.co/nCG5Dn470F
Remember, sharing is caring:
… Tracking Covid-19 trends has always had its challenges. But the rise of rapid home tests — and general waning of public interest in testing at all — has all but erased the ability to grasp current case counts nationwide. The CDC officially stopped reporting aggregate Covid-19 case counts months ago, noting that data had become less representative of actual infections or transmission levels over time.
As case counts started to become less reliable, some experts first pointed to hospitalization metrics as a reasonable substitute to gauge transmission. Hospitals were regularly testing all patients, whether they were coming in for Covid-related symptoms or for something else entirely, and they are required to report positive cases. The idea was that case rates in a hospital could serve as a proxy for case rates in the broader community.
There were about 15,000 new hospital admissions for Covid-19 in the week ending August 19, according to CDC data — less than half of what the numbers were at this time last year and lower than they were for about 80% of the pandemic…
Weekly hospital admissions have nearly doubled over the past month, including a 19% bump in the most recent week, CDC data shows. And a sample of laboratories participating in a federal surveillance program show that test positivity rates have tripled in the past two months.
There are some hopeful signs: Biobot data shows that wastewater levels may be starting to flatten, and relatively low hospitalization rates suggest that there may be a lower risk of severe disease for many.
But despite the clear signs of a summer surge, the US has been living in a “fantasy world” where people pretend Covid-19 is “not relevant,” Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Task Force coordinator during the Trump administration, told ABC’s “Start Here” podcast.
Precautions like masking and staying up-to-date on vaccinations are especially important as this rise in Covid-19 carries into the broader respiratory virus season, experts say.
“With every respiratory disease season — whether it’s Covid, whether it’s influenza, whether it’s RSV — those increases can impact different individuals in different ways, and there are always severe outcomes associated with respiratory disease season,” Hamilton said.
“Now is the time for us to be practicing good respiratory etiquette. Now is the time for us to remind ourselves to think about our own individual health status and those individuals that we may be around.”
Here's an animated map showing the spread of the new BA.2.86 "Pirola" variant.
32 samples have been reported so far (in GISAID, based on Nextclade lineage calls), over 4 continents.
Locations are approximate – typically country and state/province.
🧵 pic.twitter.com/ycIJPhchT2
Sadly, countries all over the world have scaled back #SARSCoV2 tracking, surveillance, testing — including the USA.
So, everybody is making forecasts and planning policies based on inadequate data.#COVID19 https://t.co/o0NyktHTqG
The European Commission has authorised an updated COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNtech to be used in EU countries' vaccination campaigns this autumn to target the dominant Omicron XBB.1.5 variant, it said on Friday. https://t.co/DZyRfzVbAe
Early U.S. lab tests suggest that #Omicron subvariant BA.2.86—aka Pirola—may be less contagious & immune evasive than initially feared. Conclusion reached after 2 US teams of scientists completed a series of tests https://t.co/CBsy7AfeDg pic.twitter.com/LdbNTceUap
In the lab: Scientists are developing a test for #LongCovid's 'brain fog.' 2 newly identified blood biomarkers are predictive of cognitive deficits. Findings are based on >1800 patients. Next step is a diagnostic test. Cognitive deficits are debilitating https://t.co/0ZW15Y8c7Y pic.twitter.com/1ZAkMlfsRw
Some good news coming out of a 2nd lab on BA.2.86 Pirola:
The measured escape is not nearly as bad as it looked on paper (from the constellation of escape mutations) and appears similar to the circulating variants.
Hopefully we will see this play out in the real world. https://t.co/rxsAMS2Tmz
Lisa Sanders, the doctor-detective who made a name for herself writing about patients’ medical mysteries in her Diagnosis column, is confronting long COVID treatment at Yale’s new clinic. But what happens when the mystery is too difficult to solve? https://t.co/UiYIrdymwW pic.twitter.com/eoX3hFH0aH
Worth reading the whole thing:
…. Long COVID has been pushing the limits of hospital systems everywhere, not just at Yale. As Americans emerged from the most acute phase of the pandemic, as mask and vaccine mandates lifted and life returned to a semblance of normal for the people who had contracted COVID and recovered, primary-care physicians started to say, “‘I’m not interested in long COVID,’ or ‘I don’t treat long COVID. Let me refer you to a specialist,’” said David Putrino, who runs the new chronic-illness recovery clinic at Mount Sinai. For their part, Putrino added, the specialists were saying, “This is not what my practice is. This is not an emergency anymore.” Patients all over the country reported monthslong waiting times for appointments at long-COVID clinics. All the while, scientists and pundits heaped skepticism on the very notion of long COVID, arguing that infection made people stronger, that new variants posed no threats, that the danger of long COVID was overblown — implying that what patients were suffering from was all in their heads.
Forgotten in this debate are the 65 million people worldwide for whom the pandemic remains a torturous everyday reality. Absent the kind of long-term studies that can provide more definitive answers on what long COVID is and how it can be treated, these people are in desperate need of clarity from someone devoted to their care. Spatz and her colleagues were proposing an alternative model: a clinic led by an internal-medicine doctor with a full hour to listen to each patient. This physician would create a treatment plan, communicate extensively with the patient’s primary-care team, and refer out to subspecialists when necessary. It wasn’t glamorous. It might never produce patents or profits or win prizes.
As Sanders listened to her friend unspool this idea, her excitement mounted. Hearing patients’ complicated problems and solving them was her sweet spot, the talent and interest upon which she had built a storied career. Now 67, she has long been known as the Arthur Conan Doyle of medical diagnosis, “a paragon of the modern medical-detective storyteller,” as the celebrated surgeon Atul Gawande once described her. In addition to teaching internal medicine at Yale, she writes “Diagnosis,” a monthly medical-mysteries column for The New York Times Magazine, which was the inspiration for the long-running television series House. She has written two books on diagnosis and in 2019 was featured on a Netflix docuseries also called Diagnosis.
Sanders, energetic and brusque, had been casting about for her next challenge. And here, unexpectedly, it was. “I was like, Yes! This is what I’ve been looking for,” she tells me. The Monday after the party, Sanders sent an email inquiring about the position. “I was really the only qualified person who applied for the job,” she says. Among the ambitious academics at Yale, evaluating frustrated patients for long COVID — and then treating their ever-changing and unremitting symptoms — was not seen as an auspicious professional trajectory. But in their lack of interest, Sanders saw a path forward beyond diagnosis: As an internal-medicine doctor, she was already an expert at managing chronic disease. “There are no antibiotics for diabetes. There’s no magic pill for hypertension,” she says. She has spent more than two decades not offering cures but helping people improve their imperfect health. She could aim these skills at a new subset of patients suffering from this novel disease…
✓ out @microbeminded2's terrific thread that summarizes the review
Thanks to Amy and co-authors for pulling this essential body of evidence togetherhttps://t.co/FtipOsQj0c
Not the typical age group affected, but #LongCovid in seniors can have profound adverse effectshttps://t.co/pvn3iVlg6P @NYTScience by @paula_span w/ @VirusesImmunity and @zalaly pic.twitter.com/MOpSbfgCvK
A very nuanced, balanced, insightful & informative interview with @dr_kkjetelina about pandemic revisionism
“I think there’s an attempt,” she says, “to revise 2020 really under the comfort of 2023 vaccines and treatment and immunity” https://t.co/33SO9uLEmJ
In case anyone suspects reports of right-wing vaxxteria are exaggerated, the ‘DiedSuddenly’ page has over half a million followers…
If the Ebola outbreak at The Burning Man Festival is confirmed to be true, you can be sure that it was a pre-planned and calculated operation by our own Government. pic.twitter.com/lmsEHdNc34
— DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) September 3, 2023
Laura I’m gonna be honest with you I’m gonna comply with ebola lockdowns https://t.co/FtTB7DT9iV
— Centrist ??Madness (@CentristMadness) September 3, 2023
covid vaccine skeptics wondering why so many people died since the pandemic started would so fucking funny if over a million didn’t die from it pic.twitter.com/hvvclMS119
— pudding person (@JUNlPER) August 28, 2023
-
1.
Well, hubby and I avoided COVID for nearly three years, and it got us last week. UGH. Miserable. For me, at least (his case was milder). Thank FSM for the vaccines/boosters.
My friend who works at our local library says their staff has been wiped out with it as well, and they’re now back to masking.
I sure will be masking indoors again (as soon as I am able to leave my house again!). This is nothing to mess around with.
-
2.
I want that booster! Wearing a fresh N95 on the bus right now.
-
3.
We’re learning more, and more quickly, about Long-Term Stupidity than we are about Long-Term Covid.
Easier to diagnose. Contagious, but possibly self-limiting (see: Darwin Awards.) And we know the transmission vectors.
-
4.
Thank you, AL, for this amazing post. You are providing an invaluable service. I’m still masking for sure. I’ve had COVID once and don’t want it again.
-
5.
I guess its time to order more N95 masks. They aren’t as easy to find as they used to be.
-
6.
No matter how intellectually dishonest the argument is these bozo’s need to be reminded the spread of the virus, govnt funding for vaccines, shutdowns all started on the Republicans watch while Trump fiddled and Pence dreamed about bubble baths with Trumps sons.
-
7.
COVID-19 booster shots expected as early as next week
The upcoming COVID-19 booster is expected to be available in the United States as early as next week — potentially as soon as Sept. 13 — and is expected to protect against severe disease and death from currently circulating variants. First, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize or approve the shots, which they have signaled they are likely to do within the next seven days. Next, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent panel of advisors is set to meet on Sept. 12 to provide a recommendation on who will be eligible for the shots. The CDC director is expected to sign off, with shots to be available soon after.
-
8.
It really is ODD with these children-in-grown-up-bodies isn’t it? The only virtue for them, in fact the core of their identity, is to oppose and defy, and the more rudely the better.
Wouldn’t bug me if they just killed each other off, but there are a lotta innocent bystanders …
