Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

“woke” is the new caravan.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Let there be snark.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

The words do not have to be perfect.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Big Goings On at WVU

Big Goings On at WVU

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

So today was a big day today, as something pretty rare occurred. A university wide faculty assembly was held to discuss a vote of no confidence in Gordon Gee, the President, and to call for the immediate cessation of the “Academic Transformation.” President Gee, to the surprise of many, was in attendance and gave a give minute presentation, and the room was silent as all get out. When he ran out of time he muttered something about free speech and then continued on until various faculty shouted “POINT OF ORDER” and he was gaveled down.

Several faculty spoke, some in direct response to things just stated by Gee. A vote was then held, and the faculty voted 797-100 to signal NO CONFIDENCE in Gee.

The assembly then took up the second resolution to vote to stop the transformation. Provost Maryanne Reed, former professor, former Dean of Journalism, and self-described leaser of the academic transformation initiative, requested to speak for five minutes. This was put to a vote.

Faculty then spent a half hour voting, the vote failed 400 hundred something against and several hundred four, and decided not to listen to her for five minutes. Instead, several faculty used the allotted 90 seconds they were given to say why the resolution should be passed.

Faculty then voted, and the resolution passed 747-79.

To fully appreciate and understand how lopsided these margins are, you need to appreciate how argumentative faculty are- you could put twenty of them in a room for hours to pass a resolution for free ice cream and infinite puppy kisses and not only would they not be able to come up with a conclusion, the resolution wouldn’t be written until someone wrote it themselves and at the next meeting said here I wrote the resolution taking into account everyone’s advice, and it would get unanimously approved because there was something new to argue about this meeting.

Not only that, someone would say something that would be the foundation of a decade long grudge that will at some point over the next 20 years impact a doctoral thesis, and the hatchet would not be buried fully until one faculty member had been dead for ten years and the other a professor emeritus in waning health.

At any rate, immediately after the vote, the Board of Governors released a statement that had been written before the vote even happened expressing full support in President Gee and telling the faculty to go fuck themselves.

Not wanting to be left out, Governor Jim Justice, himself an unwitting display of the health of education in West Virginia, also had what we will charitably call thoughts:

Big Goings On at WVU

Bless his heart.

***

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.