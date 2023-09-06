This is insulting to younger voters. They’re smart enough to believe Biden is too old to be president but to also turn out to vote to re-elect him bc they think he’s the best choice to be president. https://t.co/ILDxQLNt5Y — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 5, 2023

Given that 85% of Democrats voted for Biden, Bernie or Warren, and Republicans are enthralled by Trump, I would actually challenge that voters care about age that much. — Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) September 5, 2023

The fact that Biden has been the most effective Democratic President in decades also may also counsel in favor of his renomination. https://t.co/Ks5kWAnoPk — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) September 5, 2023

Voters love only thinking about the president once or twice a week, it's the media that's getting cabin fever. https://t.co/vkZpPFFoWP — Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) September 5, 2023

In a very real sense, Joe Biden’s age doesn’t matter. He’s the nominee. He’s the only one standing between us and fascism. This is not a question. It’s not like he can just youthen up. Just like Obama couldn’t stop being Black when the same people fearmongered about that. — Democrats in Array ?????? (@DemsInArray) September 4, 2023





Stupid & dishonest premise because all Dems did was change the order of the early states. If someone wants to run against Joe Biden they have a wide-open opportunity. But no serious candidate will bc they know Biden would crush him _because he’s who Dem primary voters want_ https://t.co/KVHctQmEPe — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 5, 2023

“Democrats should nominate a younger candidate bc we don’t trust black voters” — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 5, 2023

“Democrats should nominate someone younger because if there’s no primary for me to cover I may be reassigned from campaigns to covering the Department of Transportation” — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 5, 2023

There’s also the fact that his likely opponent is in worse health, conceals his medical info, denies he had an emergency trip to the hospital, shows serious cognitive decline, & would be 82 at the end of his term. So Nate is making a distinction without much of actual difference. https://t.co/5BWF2fgQvN — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 6, 2023

Okay real talk, I think all the media types stoking Discourse about how Biden is too old are just still upset that the Democrats chose someone so, well, uncool as their standard-bearer https://t.co/Sa8NlDfVpM — Robert Black (@hurricanexyz31) September 6, 2023

More talk in Sept 2023 arguing Dems should replace the amazingly effective Biden than talk in Sept 2019 suggesting the Repubs should replace corrupt & ineffective Trump, even though he’d just lost them control of Congress & had been exposed pressuring Ukraine to lie about Biden https://t.co/hsNUVCVHDg — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 4, 2023

This is right. Actuarial tables are real. My ideal situation would not be a president in his 80’s. But he’s been an outstanding president, he’s in excellent health for his age, & he’s already demonstrated he can defeat Trump (who’s the Repubs’ most dangerous candidate) https://t.co/ksfrVRoC5n — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 4, 2023

If President Biden was 40 years old instead of 80 years old and had the SAME EXACT LIST of accomplishments on climate, student loans, minority rights, jobs, and more, he'd be hailed as ‘exciting’, ‘visionary’, and 'the future’. It's the man that matters, folks. Not the age. — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) August 31, 2023

I honestly do not know what media Nate seems to be consuming. Every time I see people in media bringing up Biden’s age, they’re trying to leverage polling of normie Dems into calls for Biden to abandon a run for a second term. https://t.co/s7HF3xrd8O — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) September 4, 2023

no it's just an easy way to ratfuck biden. it would be something else if biden wasn't old. and i don't think any democratic partisans and pundits are doing it really. nate is rightwing now — we live in a bad s??ciety (@trunembak) September 4, 2023