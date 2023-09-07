Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: What Happens to the GOP After Trump's Fall?

Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: What Happens to the GOP After Trump’s Fall?

Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: MAGATs After the Fall

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Apart, of course, from rooting for injuries?

For instance, it’s true both that the GOP as it existed pre-Trump created the conditions for his emerging and being embraced, and also that he’s a sui generis figure in degree if not in kind. 2/10

That is, the GOP was primed for a Trump type racist/populist demagogue, but he carried a ton of advantages individual to him (fame, wealth, media-created persona as successful businessman) that others just don’t have. 3/10

Some random GOP ghoul doesn’t have his pull, nor does Vivek Ramaswamy, nor do his no-account kids. It was the happenstance of the GOP being ready for Trump, Trump existing, and Dems coming off of two terms in the White House that allowed him to win. 4/10

When he dies, it’s exceedingly unlikely that the GOP is just gonna “go back to normal” (whatever that means), because its abnormality is what led it to embrace Trump in the first place. But also, somebody else won’t be able to just slot into Trump’s place. 5/10

That’s why I think the most likely outcome is all the different factions of the GOP jockeying to be his true successor. The Haleys of the world will be like “I worked with our dear Trump up close so I know how to replicate his success and learn from his failures.” 6/10

The Mike Pences of the world will be like “I will represent the evangelicals who so trusted our dear leader and also I will not try to kill me specifically.” 7/10

The Vivek Ramaswamys of the world will be like “I ran Trump’s speeches through a language learning model.” 8/10

It’s legitimately unclear what, if any, of these the GOP will coalesce around. I think it’s more likely that they fracture than anything, but the threat of deep losses for a decade or more can do weird stuff. 9/10

Anyway, both “Trump is sui generis and everything will change when he’s gone” and “Trump is a result of structural conditions in the GOP that will outlive him” are true, but only in combination with the other. 10/10

Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: MAGATs After the Fall 1

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Home again, home again, jiggedy jig.

      16 hours door to door. Which is right in the neighborhood of what it should be, as opposed to the 32 and 31 hour nightmare return trips the past two excursions.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      RobertDSC-iPhone 8

      When 45 dies, he should get none of the ceremonies due a deceased President. His name should be legally prohibited from any use as a named facility by the military. No official portrait should hang anywhere.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      sab

      @NotMax: That’s impressive when you are travelling halfway across the world, albeit still in the same country.

      Four hours driving diagonally across Ohio, and flying commercially wouldn’t be much faster.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Honus

      that allowed him to “win“

      I always feel this should be in quotes because he lost both elections by significant margins.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Msb

      1. Agree.

      2. thanks for giving the whole Twitter thread. As I’ve never had an account, I can’t see tweets anymore. And I’m not giving Musk another account at this point.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      @RobertDSC-iPhone 8: Sometimes it feels like there’s an unspoken consensus outside the cult to strike Emperor Tang from the history books. It’s not surprising since he’s a one-man crime wave who’s been trying to overthrow the election for nearly three years now, not to mention bug-fuck nuts.

      Hopefully he’ll drop dead before another Repub is elected POTUS so we won’t have to experience the trauma of his official portrait being installed in the White House. And perhaps we all agree to skip the 45th occupant in future honors as you suggest — a national embarrassment we collectively endeavor to sweep under the rug.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Betty Cracker: On the other hand, we don’t want to forget that history completely – a good model might be Germany’s method of acknowledgement that for about twelve years in the middle of the 20th century, the chancellor’s office was occupied by Adolf Hitler. They don’t honor him, nor do they pretend that he wasn’t there. (Of course, he was only dislodged by a bunch of nations he’d attacked bombing his capital city into rubble, and it took decades to rebuild. Hopefully America can avoid that endgame.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      sab

      @Honus: Well he did win because he was elected president legally although many more voters did not want him.

      I am old and the electoral college problem wasn’t a problem for most of my lifetime. Popular vote and electoral vote coincided from pre-civil war until 2000. Then it all blew up.

      Y’all want to blame Boomers, but I blame gen-x. You kids need to fix this. It wasn’t a problem before you were voting.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sab

      @Betty Cracker: We shouldn’t sweep it under the rug because it did happen. Hopefully his legal travails will prevent a presidential library from exalting his minimal accomplishments.

      ETA I am very fine with no public notice or honors when he finally croaks. Just dig a hole at Bedminster and bury him. Never mow it again.

      But we should never ignored that his administration happened. A national disgrace that our electoral setup allowed.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: Good point.

      @sab: I blame regional factions more than demographics, though there’s interplay between the two. Like the Fig tweeter says in the OP, Trump’s coalition is “electoral college efficient.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tim Ellis

      @sab: I think that was largely just a function of a less polarized electorate though, yes? At least in recent years the issue seems to be that everything is razor thin and that leads to very narrow races which means vote efficiency matters a lot more.

       

      As always, I could be wrong.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      VFX Lurker

      @sab:

      I blame gen-x. You kids need to fix this. It wasn’t a problem before you were voting. 

      Gen-X here. Grew up in Michigan. Moved to California 20+ years ago for work. Still here.

      We’re voting. We’re just not voting in the states where our vote matters to the Electoral College.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sab

      @Betty Cracker: You are probably right about electoral college efficient. This did happen under our constitutional electoral system. Twice in my grandaughters’ brief lifetime, and not before for a century. Every time they vote they know their votes might not matter.

      Something is broke in our system. I am tired of blaming Boomers because it is much broader than that and thus not just us.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @sab:

      Millennials are kind the problem.  They’re more liberal than Boomers and Gen X, and they’re a huge cohort and could make a big difference, but they’ve been successfully manipulated into being cynical and disaffected, which lessens their influence.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      piratedan

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: agree with you, there’s a danger in attempting to blank him from history.  If we ever recover this Democracy, it’s important to document what led to his rise.  What unique forces brought him into being and how they manipulated him and vice versa to bring him into power.

      Its part and parcel of accepting the history of racism and killing that toxic notion of “American exceptionalism”.  I would much rather be willing to tell the truth regarding our nations’ history and continue to strive to be a country that works to be true to its founding ideals.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Patricia Kayden

      @Honus: Agreed. I’m still not sure that he won in 2016 but I’ll let that go as my opinion is worthless on that issue.

      His loss in 2020 should put the GOP on notice that he’s a loser candidate. But we have the opposite situation where idiots like Huckabee are promising violence if Trump isn’t elected in 2024.

      Reply

