The Trump phenomenon, and what will happen to the GOP when he’s gone, is difficult precisely because a whole bunch of seemingly contradictory things are true at once, and he’s the glue holding them all in place. 1/10 — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) September 2, 2023

For instance, it’s true both that the GOP as it existed pre-Trump created the conditions for his emerging and being embraced, and also that he’s a sui generis figure in degree if not in kind. 2/10 That is, the GOP was primed for a Trump type racist/populist demagogue, but he carried a ton of advantages individual to him (fame, wealth, media-created persona as successful businessman) that others just don’t have. 3/10 Some random GOP ghoul doesn’t have his pull, nor does Vivek Ramaswamy, nor do his no-account kids. It was the happenstance of the GOP being ready for Trump, Trump existing, and Dems coming off of two terms in the White House that allowed him to win. 4/10 When he dies, it’s exceedingly unlikely that the GOP is just gonna “go back to normal” (whatever that means), because its abnormality is what led it to embrace Trump in the first place. But also, somebody else won’t be able to just slot into Trump’s place. 5/10

That’s why I think the most likely outcome is all the different factions of the GOP jockeying to be his true successor. The Haleys of the world will be like “I worked with our dear Trump up close so I know how to replicate his success and learn from his failures.” 6/10 The Mike Pences of the world will be like “I will represent the evangelicals who so trusted our dear leader and also I will not try to kill me specifically.” 7/10 The Vivek Ramaswamys of the world will be like “I ran Trump’s speeches through a language learning model.” 8/10 It’s legitimately unclear what, if any, of these the GOP will coalesce around. I think it’s more likely that they fracture than anything, but the threat of deep losses for a decade or more can do weird stuff. 9/10 Anyway, both “Trump is sui generis and everything will change when he’s gone” and “Trump is a result of structural conditions in the GOP that will outlive him” are true, but only in combination with the other. 10/10

Yup, it’s electoral college efficient and also they need Trump’s voters and are all worried that they’re specifically Trump voters, not GOP voters. — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) September 2, 2023

kind of reminds you of the arguments amongst the Allies about whether to assassinate Hitler. he was the glue that held the Reich together, yet was also a key reason it was going to lose the war Sadly,what will happen will be the worst thing. because thats generally the pattern — Old Bones (@Frasier67Blank) September 2, 2023