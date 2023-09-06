Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

LIVE Hearing in GA – 1 pm Eastern

LIVE Hearing in GA – 1 pm Eastern

All the arguments I have seen for being tried alone in GA in the past week seem pretty lame to me.

No matter what they are technically arguing – whether it’s a speedy trial or severance – t all seems to come down to the same thing:

If I’m on trial with the other members of the RICO conspiracy, it’s going to look like I was part of the conspiracy that I’m being charged with.  I am totally innocent, and I would be convicted for sure if that happened.

Wednesday live hearing could determine how quickly Fulton County election subversion case moves (CNN)

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the Georgia election subversion case against former President Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants, will hold his first hearing Wednesday afternoon amid questions of how soon a trial could begin.

In a break with the hearings in federal court and the New York charges against Trump, Wednesday’s 1 p.m. ET hearing will be broadcast.

The hearing could provide key insight into how much evidence Fulton County prosecutors have in their case against Trump and his allies who are accused of interfering in Georgia’s 2020 election results to try to flip the state away from Joe Biden.

McAfee, in a court filing, said he is interested in having Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s prosecutors provide a “good-faith estimate” for how long it would take to hold a joint trial for all 19 defendants, and how long it would take if the case is divided into subgroups of defendants. Specifically, he wants to know how many witnesses and exhibits prosecutors may produce.

As part of the hearing, McAfee will consider motions from pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro and former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell to separate or “sever” their cases from the other co-defendants, in hopes of getting a faster trial.

Both Powell and Chesebro invoked their right to a speedy trial, and if granted, this would break apart the case and allow their cases to go to trial as soon as October, per Georgia law. Trial dates for the other defendants could be scheduled for a later date.

All 19 defendants charged in the sprawling Fulton County racketeering case – including Powell and Chesebro – have pleaded not guilty and waived their right to an in-person arraignment.

Last week, Chesebro’s legal team filed a separate motion asking the Fulton County judge not to force him go to trial alongside his co-defendant Powell. In the filing, Chesebro’s attorneys said he never had “any direct contact or communication” with Powell and isn’t accused of participating in the same schemes as Powell.

Chesebro’s trial is currently scheduled to begin October 23. Willis has said she wants to keep the case together and hold one massive trial for all the defendants beginning in October.

Trump and many of his co-defendants oppose that speedy timeline and have filed motions to be separated from the case to delay the start of their trials beyond October.

This is pretty good background on the speedy trial vs. severance motions, from Harry Litman.

Let’s hope that Judge McAfee can see through the whining and the bullshit.

Open thread.

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      Mousebumples

      Wait, I’m behind. Is today arraignment day or severance discussion day? I thought the latter hearing happened last week, and the judge said to show up for arraignment if there wasn’t a decision by then? Or am I mixing up defendants? (there’s a lot of them…)

      🤯

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @Mousebumples: Today was arraignment day, but all 19 defendants (with the final 2 stragglers acting yesterday) have waived their right to be at the arraignment.

      This is something separate.

      I forget that not everyone follows this as closely as I do.  I just added a link to a CNN article up top.  Hopefully that will help answer your question.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      Personally, I think it will be a travesty of justice if Judge McAfee lets anyone sever (have a separate trial) from the others charged in the RICO case.

      It’s a fucking RICO case, the whole point it to paint the big picture and try them together.

      It makes me a little nervous that he is such a new judge AND he was appointed by Republican governor Kemp, and he will be up for election in November.  (Appointed judges in GA have to be elected after they are appointed.)

      edit: Anyone who is reassured because it’s Kemp, remember that he is the one who kept his thumb on the scales when Stacey Abrams ran against him the first time – he was Secretary of State and oversaw his own fucking election – and he has been behind thousands and thousands of people being thrown off the voter rolls in GA.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Seriously, though, I think McAfee will go for the Solomonic solution: we’ll try you all together (prepare for logistical nightmare) sooner rather than later.  You know, ahead of TFG’s trial in DC, the day before Super Tuesday.  We could have avoided most of this shit if Mitch McConnell were not a partisan shitstain back in 2021.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      Wow.  Attorney for Cheese-bro:

      I want to break down the conspiracy into 3-5 separate parts – and my guy was only involved in the alternate electors parts.  So he shouldn’t be tried along with the others.

      Oh. My. God.

      How can that possibly be a valid legal argument.  In a conspiracy, as I understand it, in for a penny, in for a pound.  Am I wrong?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl: I forget that not everyone follows this as closely as I do. I just added a link to a CNN article up top. Hopefully that will help answer your question.

      Thanks! Too much going on in my world right now to be as up to date. Largely good things, just a lot.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      smith

      @WaterGirl: On the other hand, before he was a judge he was a prosecutor, and if I’m remembering right, he worked in the Fulton County DA’s office under Willis. At the least, he will be able to see the potential problems from a prosecutor’s view point.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MisterDancer

      Should a lawyer be admitting he “doesn’t know the 12th Amendment” in this way? That he needs time to understand how it applies here it, maybe? But the way he said it was just…it set me off, as a layperson. Or maybe I misunderstand/misheard.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Alison Rose

      @Ken: “Your Honor, it is indeed true that my client purchased the shovels and drove everyone to the cemetery, but he only held the flashlight and watched while the others dug up the coffin. Furthermore, my client got far below market value by pawning the jewelry because he is terrible at haggling. Thus, not only he is barely a graverobber, he’s also an incompetent one. Clearly, these charges should be dismissed.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      jonas

      If I’m on trial with the other members of the RICO conspiracy, it’s going to look like I was part of the conspiracy that I’m being charged with.  I am totally innocent, and I would be convicted for sure if that happened.

      Isn’t the translation there more like:

      My defense will consist of trying to pin all the criming on the others and portraying myself as an innocent dupe who just got in a little over my head, so I need to be tried separately…

      Maybe you can still defend yourself that way in a massive group trial, but it sure does make showing up to court and sitting next to those people all day a little awkward.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Almost Retired

      My favorite (stupid) argument of the defense is that the overwhelming purpose of the alleged conspiracy was the “desire to elect Donald Trump as President,” which – he argues ridiculously – could involve millions of people.  No, you fuckwit, the purpose is to criminally overturn a lawful election.  Please bite me, counsel.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      jonas

      @Almost Retired: the overwhelming purpose of the alleged conspiracy was the “desire to elect Donald Trump as President,

      “Your honor, the overwhelming purpose of the alleged robbery was the desire to have more money. Are we really going to criminalize wanting nice things now?”

      Reply

