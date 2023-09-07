Lake Mapourika, NZ

I hadn’t scheduled it intentionally, but following my morning of hiking a glacier, I spent the evening kayaking on Lake Mapourika. We paddled around for nearly three hours, first crossing the lake and then going around a little nature preserve area. It was really pretty; the water was perfectly still until we passed through it, so there were some nice reflections, and it was just interesting. This is an area that is being used to protect some endangered species, which had been successful to date. I have to admit, just floating around in a kayak looking at pretty scenery is not a hardship. We headed back to shore as the sun finally went behind the mountains, tired and a little cold, but having had a good time.