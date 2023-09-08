Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Mark Meadows Loses His Bid to Move to Federal Court

Mark Meadows Loses His Bid to Move to Federal Court

by

This post is in:

Mark Meadows attempt to move to Federal Court FAILS!

That means we get to see his trial.  And more, of course.  This gives me hope.

Trump was waiting to see what happened with Meadows.  This can’t look like a good outcome for Trump.

PDF File of the ruling.

Open thread.

Update:

    87Comments

    5. 5.

      Scout211

      He didn’t even meet the “quite low threshold.”  Ha Ha Ha. Huh, you mean trying to overturn an election using a corrupt conspiracy is not one of the duties of the COS?
      And his testimony is on record.

      CNN US District Court Judge Steve Jones wrote in the decision that Meadows had not met even the “‘quite low’ threshold for removal” to federal court, because his activities for the Trump campaign were outside the scope of his federal role as White House chief of staff.

      “The Court finds that the color of the Office of the White House Chief of Staff did not include working with or working for the Trump campaign, except for simply coordinating the President’s schedule, traveling with the President to his campaign events, and redirecting communications to the campaign,” Jones wrote. “Thus, consistent with his testimony and the federal statutes and regulations, engaging in political activities is exceeds the outer limits of the Office of the White House Chief of Staff.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Alison Rose

      @WaterGirl: Yes, even if it were moved, it’s still a state crime and affected by state law, so there would not be a federal pardon.

      I just saw Neal Katyal on MSNBC note that the language of the ruling seems to say that no other such attempts would be successful either, that the judge was sort of telling all of them not to try it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      @Alison Rose: This is from the NBC News online article:

      To date, five of the 19 defendants in the DA’s case have moved to have their case heard in federal court. In a court filing this week, Trump said he might move to do so as well. Under court-ordered deadlines, he has until the end of this month to decide, according to the filing.

      Jones said in Friday’s ruling that his decision does not impact the pending removal efforts of the other four defendants.

      ETA:  added a paragraph

      Reply
    13. 13.

      smith

      Repeating from the thread below–

      The judge’s decision looks really thorough (but IANAL). The only bit of Meadows’ actions the judge thought was related to his federal role was when Meadows asked someone for contact info for an official in PA. I’m guessing that this was in the context of messing around with fake electors, but maybe that context wasn’t stated. Anyway, this doesn’t bode well for any of the defendants who had federal jobs:

      As a senior official in the executive branch, therefore, Meadows cannot have acted in his role as a federal officer with respect to any efforts to influence, interfere with, disrupt, oversee, or change state elections: those activities are expressly delegated to the States.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Hmm.

      But it does tell them that if what they were doing was outside the scope of their duties, they won’t find any love there.

      By which I mean, all of them.  Because as far as I know, subverting an election is not within the scope of duties – not even other duties as assigned.  :-)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dangerman

      They will call him Flipper, Flipper, faster than lightning,
      No one you see, is dumber than he,
      And we know Flipper, lives in a world full of wonder,
      Flying there under, under the sea!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      I would think for this ruling Meadows would have to be thinking. It doesn’t look good for him to get immunity, which was his biggest goal as I understand it, hoping to get the whole thing thrown out.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ken

      @smith: Pity, that. I’ll need to rethink my plan to impersonate a federal official to get those unpaid parking tickets cancelled. Maybe if I pretend to be a diplomat….

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Scout211

      @LAO: Question for you.  Will Fani Willis be able to use Meadows’ testimony from this hearing as evidence in the RICO case?  He all but confessed to following Trump’s orders to engage in the conspiracy.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      I think I had mentioned that I’ve been on pins and needles waiting to see what would happen with Meadows. So this feels like a big Joe Biden deal to me.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Anonymous At Work

      Meadows’ trial will be with Cheesey-bro and The Kraken Karen, since I think he requested a speedy trial.

      I think Cheesey-bro and Meadow’s primary trial strategy is to show up with “I’m with stupid” t-shirts and arrows pointing at Sidney Powell.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      RepubAnon

      @WaterGirl: In other words, blatant violations of the Hatch Act are, as a matter of law, outside the scope of a federal employee’s duties…

      Nice to see laws actually applied to the facts.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SpaceUnit

      These clowns are about to learn that their Fox News bullshit ain’t gonna play in a court of law.

      Reminds me of when those three inbred goobers that murdered Ahmaud Arbery tried to claim they were victims of a woke mob.  Lady Justice is a cold hard bitch.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      wjca

      @Scout211:

      Jones said in Friday’s ruling that his decision does not impact the pending removal efforts of the other four defendants.

      Which would seem to mean that they, like Meadows, can testify at length, and under oath.  Both incriminating themselves and providing evidence against TIFG.  And then get turned done.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Scout211: Yes. Subject to Hearsay objections, though.  Will seriously hamper Meadows’ defenses and others that want to plant blame on Meadows indirectly.

      I doubt Meadows or the others will testify in the main case, though.  But this was a major blow against their possible defenses.  The state electors are questionable as federal officials since they are the state’s electors.  Meadows had the best chance and he lost.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      dr. bloor

      @smith: His request for input from both sides re: splitting some of the charges suggested a nuanced decision that Meadows barely deserved.  Happily, the principle that “if it’s illegal, it’s not part of your job” has survived this round of judiciary Jeopardy.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Scout211

      @wjca:Which would seem to mean that they, like Meadows, can testify at length, and under oath.  Both incriminating themselves and providing evidence against TIFG.  And then get turned done.

      That was my thinking.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ken

      @Anonymous At Work:

      “Your honor, I was misled by this seductress into committing an illegal act!”

      “I had a guy here last week for robbing a convenience store who said the same thing. Didn’t help. By the way, you realize you just confessed to conspiracy, again?”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      LAO

      @Scout211: That’s an excellent question.  I’m not sure what Georgia evidentiary rules are but my gut (applying NY law) is no because it’s not a “statement in furtherance of the RICO conspiracy “ but his testimony would be admissible against Meadows himself.

      I’m sure greater legal minds will appear and hopefully provide their insight

      ETA: statements in furtherance of the conspiracy are NOT hearsay.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Dangerman

      @LAO: I don’t know, it seems fairly clear Meadows perjured himself during the hearing.

      He hears the train a-comin’, it’s rolling ’round the bend
      And he ain’t seen the sunshine since he don’t know when
      He’s stuck in Fulton County prison, and time keeps draggin’ on

      Reply
    41. 41.

      HumboldtBlue

      Someone is NOT happy.

      “The group suing me in Colorado to ridiculously try and Unconstitutionally keep me off the ballot (I am leading against DeSanctimonious by almost 50 points, and beating Crooked Joe, BIG!), is TRUMP DERANGED ‘CREW,’ composed of many slime balls & groups like Norm Eisen through Brookings or Just Security, Andrew Weissmann, Joyce Vance, et al. They are, perhaps illegally, working with Weissmann acolyte Lisa Monaco at ‘Injustice.’ I have been beating them for years, including Impeachments. MAGA!!!” wrote the ex-president, who is now facing 91 felony charges in four criminal indictments across three jurisdictions.

      “Crew also sued me on emoluments at my recently sold, and very beautiful, D.C. hotel, and LOST BIG,” Trump continued, via his Truth Social website. “These are bad Radical Left people and groups that use the Injustice Department as though it were their own. Lisa Monaco does whatever they tell her to do. They play her like a fiddle. So bad for our once great Country. They will have major liability for what they are doing to America! It is, working with Deranged Jack Smith & others, ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before. MAGA!”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Martin

      @Alison Rose: I had to deal with him all the fucking time in my job and there were few more entitled assholes among the faculty than he was. I am savoring this moment more than I should.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @HumboldtBlue: boy, it’s really hard for me to believe that Trump knows who just security is who Lisa Monaco is who Andrew Weissmann is… all of those people. I think he’s being said names by somebody.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      catclub

      I think there was a report that the Grand Jury wanted to indict Lindsey Graham and the two ex-senators from Georgia in the conspiracy. But Willis did not do it.

      I haz a sad.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      WaterGirl

      @catclub: I don’t know whether the grand jury helped determine that it would be a RICO case or if they just also thought those guys should be indicted. I’m guessing it’s the latter.

      but I wonder is is Willis could come back later and charge them separately just not as part of the RICO case.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: I think he’s being said names by somebody.

      Pretty sure his minions do most of the shit posting for him.  He seems to shit post in all caps and they use lower case semi-appropriately.  He may be right there when they post, but I don’t think he wrote that.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin: I see we are thinking along the same lines. I’m thinking Lindsey Graham, or a previously sitting senator, would be a good get, that should buy you some thing if you have the goods on those people.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Ken: “I was providing intelligent advice on legal strategies that, while unconventional, did not contravene written laws.  My advice was then given to someone who, my defense team and I strongly believe, is unable to safely use silverware by herself.”

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Redshift

      My understanding from the discussion song actual legal experts is that Meadows had the best chance of succeeding with this move. Which doesn’t mean no others will, but it seems pretty unlikely.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Anonymous At Work

      @LAO: I think most of what Meadows said goes to his state of mind.  The possible perjury/outright lie would demolish his credibility, if he had any, should he testify.  I don’t think there’s a furtherance of a conspiracy that cannot already be shown by “I set up the phone call that was recorded with my voice on the recording” and the like.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Scout211

      New filing today from Guiliani

      Any attorneys here like to comment on this pile of crap?

      Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani filed a new legal challenge Friday against the criminal charges he’s facing in Georgia over his attempts to subvert the 2020 presidential election.

      He is asking the judge to quash the indictment, or at least to set a hearing on the matter.

      Giuliani argued in the filing that there were “deficiencies” in the indictment that rendered it invalid and that prosecutors were violating his rights against “double jeopardy” by how they structured the racketeering conspiracy allegations.

      The indictment is “a conspiratorial bouillabaisse consisting of purported criminal acts, daily activities, and constitutionally protected speech,” the filing argues.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Barbara

      Removal is for civil actions that could have been brought in federal court to begin with. Federal law might be a defense to a state law prosecution but using removal statute is bizarre.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Novak Djokovic once again cements his place as the biggest, non-MAGA asshole athlete alive.  He beat Ben Shelton, a 20-year old, American kid having his first big Major run at the US Open and then taunted Shelton after the match by mimicking the celebration Shelton had been doing throughout the tournament even though Shelton did nothing directed at Djokovic aside from play hard and push him to a tie-break in the third set.  Shelton is also Bi-Racial which makes Novak co-opting his antics even more gross (Black athletes in tennis have their behavior policed and criticized constantly in ways that white players don’t).

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Anonymous At Work

      @WaterGirl: Deficiencies in indictment really require half-ass lawyering by prosecutors based on ultra-thin evidence that they are twisting, that anyone can see is twisting.  Like that newspaper that got raided because of butt-hurt.  Being a cultist and thinking the indictment doesn’t follow the cult’s dogma is a loser.

      Guiliani’s admission of civil liability in defamation will also hinder matters, and I wonder if that’s the double jeopardy to which he is referring (erroneously).

      Reply
    71. 71.

      JWR

      Just now catching up on the days threads, so apologies if this has been discussed. (From The Los Angeles Times.) Now back to my blog kechup.

      The Orange Unified school board Thursday night became the sixth California school system to require notifying parents when their child identifies as transgender — a decision made after state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against Chino schools over a similar policy.

      The vote came at the end of a long and contentious board meeting at which dozens of speakers, including many from outside the school system, testified emotionally for or against the board resolution.

      The 4-0 vote came about 11:30 p.m., after three board members opposed to the measure walked out. Their exit followed a boardroom disruption started by opponents of the resolution in the audience. It turned into a shouting match between opposing sides and a brief scuffle. Most of the yelling came from resolution supporters.

      I wish they would require that only parents with kids in the schools be allowed to speak. Maybe issue a parent photo ID. ;)

      Reply
    73. 73.

      LAO

      @Anonymous At Work: I don’t understand what you wrote. To be clear, if Meadows testified as a government witness in the Fulton County case, his testimony as to what Trump said to him or any directions by Trump would be admissible as non hearsay statements in furtherance of the conspiracy.

      This would not apply to Meadows’ testimony in the removal hearing. But, of course his testimony from the hearing would be admissible against meadows himself, just not the other defendants.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Geminid

      I wonder if Trump will comment on the Meadows ruling. I’d like to know what Meadows is up to. Trump might also want to know.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Scout211

      On the CNN feed, they added this:

      The judge said in a footnote that his findings shouldn’t be interpreted as an opinion on “Meadows’s propensity to be truthful as a general matter.”

      LOL.  “Propensity to be truthful as a general matter” is the new “perjury.”  LOL

      Reply
    79. 79.

      grumbles

      @Anonymous At Work:

      Meadows’ trial will be with Cheesey-bro and The Kraken Karen, since I think he requested a speedy trial.

      I believe this is officially known as the “Cheese and Crackers” trial.

      (h/t Popehat)

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Scout211

      The AJC reports that the grand jury recommended 39 indictments.

       

      Names
      Indictment recommended
      Indicted

      Mark Amick
      YES

      Joseph Brannan
      YES

      Brad Carver
      YES

      Robert Cheeley
      YES
      YES

      Kenneth Chesebro
      YES
      YES

      Jeff Clark
      YES
      YES

      Vikki Consiglio
      YES

      John Downey
      YES

      John Eastman
      YES
      YES

      Jenna Ellils
      YES
      YES

      Boris Epshteyn
      YES

      Carolyn Fisher
      YES

      Harrison Floyd
      YES
      YES

      Michael Flynn
      YES

      Rudy Giuliani
      YES
      YES

      Gloria Godwin
      YES

      Lindsey Graham
      YES

      Scott Hall
      YES
      YES

      Misty Hampton
      YES
      YES

      Mark Hennessy
      YES

      Kurt Hilbert
      YES

      Burt Jones
      YES

      Alex Kaufman
      YES

      Trevian Kutti
      YES
      YES

      Cathleen Latham
      YES
      YES

      Steven Lee
      YES
      YES

      William Ligon
      YES

      Kelly Loeffler
      YES

      Mark Meadows
      YES
      YES

      Cleta Mitchell
      YES

      David Perdue
      YES

      Jacki Pick
      YES

      Sidney Powell
      YES
      YES

      Michael Roman*

      YES

      David Shafer
      YES
      YES

      Ray Smith
      YES
      YES

      Shawn Still
      YES
      YES

      Donald Trump
      YES
      YES

      Lin Wood
      YES

      C.B. Yadav
      YES

      *Michael Roman’s name was not mentioned in the special purpose grand jury report.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      bbleh

      I assume he’ll appeal.  Wonder what 11CA will say.  IANAL, but reading the opinion it seems like he made a really conscientious effort to determine the boundaries of “color of office.”  (I like his cite of Scalia too.)  But I guess I could see other judges drawing a different line, even saying “nah, he said he thought it was part of his official duties, so gotta presume it was, end of story.”

      Still, kinda figuring there’s some new ketchup stains on some walls.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      smith

      @Anonymous At Work: Did he? I didn’t see that, only for Cheese ‘n Crackers, with rumors that Eastman might do the same. We do still have another important ruling coming up, I think, about the trial date for the other 17. We know at least two will go early, but I don’t know that it’s yet been determined if the entire gang of 19 will be tried together.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      JWR

      @HumboldtBlue:

      I have been beating them for years, including Impeachments. MAGA!!!

      […]

      ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before. MAGA!”

      Writing “MAGA” is like a tic with him, isn’t it? Like a case of  uncontrollable hiccups.

      Reply

