Mark Meadows attempt to move to Federal Court FAILS!
That means we get to see his trial. And more, of course. This gives me hope.
Trump was waiting to see what happened with Meadows. This can’t look like a good outcome for Trump.
Mark Meadows will face the music in Fulton County…not federal court. https://t.co/fvnuRlwb4x
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) September 8, 2023
Open thread.
Update:
Trump’s pending motion to move his case to federal court right now: pic.twitter.com/Fp7qHqIR2b
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) September 8, 2023
