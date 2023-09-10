Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dobbs Backlash, Continued

We recently saw this Biden-Harris campaign ad on a streaming channel here in Florida:

I think the ad strikes the perfect tone because the ultimate question really is who’s qualified to make your healthcare decisions — you and your doctor or these guys? As someone who experienced a high-risk pregnancy once upon a time, I can think of fewer scenarios more repellent than Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump weighing in on my medical options. The fucking NERVE of those fucking fuckers!

Also regarding the ad, at first I wondered why they bothered to throw forced birther Sen. Tim Scott into the mix. Now I’m thinking it was a savvy move on the Biden-Harris campaign’s part because DeSantis has been noisily insisting that the GOP primary is a “two-man race.” By including Scott, the ad underscores that’s not true. (Because DeSantis has the charisma of a damp lump of dryer lint and the compassion and sensitivity of a cold steel toilet seat in an unheated county lockup.)

***

The University of Florida’s student newspaper, The Independent Florida Alligator, has been independent since the 1970s because back then, university officials tried to stop the on-campus incarnation of the paper from publishing information on abortion access. Now the media outlet is caught up in another controversy on reproductive health information, this time for rejecting an ad from an abortion pill vendor. From an editorial published on Thursday:

The Alligator would like to formally address its denial of an abortion pill through mail advertisement from MayDay Health that circulated social media over the last 24 hours.

General manager Shaun O’Connor made this decision without consulting the editorial board. He is in charge of advertising for The Alligator and denied the advertisement after talks with three lawyers from our legal team. The paper is allowed to approve or deny any advertisement.

The Alligator could have faced legal repercussions if it ran this advertisement. Florida statute 797.02 states knowingly advertising, publishing or distributing materials that provide information about obtaining substances or assistance for inducing a miscarriage can result in a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida.

While we support fair reporting and pride ourselves on informing the public, an advertisement is not an article. The editorial board will personally be reaching out to interview all parties involved to address and explain what occurred.

O’Connor said if a future editorial includes information from the ad on how UF students can get abortion pills by mail, he’ll back the editorial board. The paper should honor its history and serve its community by publishing that information. I believe it will.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I think Scott has a good shot at being trump’s number two, depends on whether trump’s ideas about “central casting”– white guy with white hair in a suit– outweighs his desire to (in his mind) own the libs– Scott, Haley or Noem— and this is a good way to prepare for that eventuality.

    2. 2.

      H.E.Wolf

      I’ve got a sense that the 2024 elections will be like the 2018 elections, and for the same reason: many women are justifiably ticked off. And as in the 2018 cycle, many women are showing up to do the work and to vote.

      It’ll be interesting to see if many men will match that willingness to take action. I hope so! It could change the outcomes in 2024 from blue tidal wave to blue tsunami.

    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Rolling Stone says Kari Lake and the Greene loony from GA are locked in a “death race” for the VP nod and that even though every political aide working for the campaign says it’s a dumb idea, Trump has repeatedly discussed it. However, from the RS article:

      Several of these people (sources close to Trump) independently claimed that even Trump is not “stupid enough” to tap either as his running mate.

      A pity. ;-)

    4. 4.

      Jackie

      For those watching NFL games today, ( GOOO SEAHAWKS!💙💚💙) the Biden ad will be airing. Smart move getting a HUUUGE audience!

    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Scott and TIFG are both claiming FL residency, no?  There’s the old Electoral College issue that might make TIFG move to, idunno, Mississippi??

      If TIFG is in Leavenworth, does that mean his EC residency is Kansas??

      :-/

      If past is prologue, TIFG will pick someone that Ralph Reed, etc., are pushing – maybe Joy Creasman??!

      [ sigh ]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      Also regarding the ad, at first I wondered why they bothered to throw forced birther Sen. Tim Scott into the mix. Now I’m thinking it was a savvy move on the Biden-Harris campaign’s part because DeSantis has been noisily insisting that the GOP primary is a “two-man race.” By including Scott, the ad underscores that’s not true.

      Good analysis. Totally agree with this.

    13. 13.

      Baud

      I also like including Scott because I bet normies see him as a normal, genial, reasonable Republican, and even he is going to take over your uterus.

    14. 14.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: I also like including Scott because I bet normies see him as a normal, reasonable Republican

      I thought climate change made them all extinct.

    15. 15.

      Bex

      Tim Scott will never had to face a situation where his wife’s life was endangered because of serious problems with her pregnancy.   So it’s easy for him to barf up the strict ban crap.  And yes, I know he’s never been married.

    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I think Scott has a good shot at being trump’s number two…

      Trump will pick someone who has not said anything bad about him. But I would be shocked to see Trump pick a black person as his running mate. I think there is an outside chance that he might pick a woman not Nikki Haley.

      Because I was bored, I looked for an answer to this question. What if Trump didn’t pick a running mate?

      Presidential candidates did not pick their own vice presidential nominees until about 1940, when Franklin Roosevelt replaced John Nance Garner after the two had fallen out politically. If a presidential nominee today preferred, they could presumably decline to select their own running mate. If they did this, then presumably the delegates at the party convention would have to choose someone to nominate for vice president without the presidential nominee’s formal input.

      If the party declined to nominate a candidate for vice president at all, meaning the presidential candidate was really running with no running mate, then the Electoral College would presumably have the freedom to vote for whoever it wanted for vice president, at least in the states where Mr. No Running Mate won. In the case that the Electoral College did not give a majority of electoral votes to one person, then the U.S. Senate would elect the vice president.

      Another fun question. Does being incarcerated count as being incapacitated?

    19. 19.

      John S.

      @Jackie: I continue to be amazed at how much folks in WA love sports. Go Seahawks!

      I say this all the time, but boy am I glad I moved here last year from FL, which has turned into a pretty fucked up place in just a few short years.

    21. 21.

      Fleeting Expletive

      I want each of these cretins to draw a picture of the female repro system and label all the parts and explain fertilization and fetal development stages.  If they cant do that, take a remedeial biology course.  Until then sit the fuck down and shut up about the things of which they are so abysmallly ignorant.

      Until then, every woman should demand their full rationale and ifr they cant, educate them. Bring your tampons.  That Mahoney Rep from NYC was very knowlegable as I recall, and an advocate for period supplies in junior and high school.  I don’t remember if he’s still in congress or not though

    22. 22.

      BruceJ

      @Brachiator: Because I was bored, I looked for an answer to this question. What if Trump didn’t pick a running mate?

      Well we do have sort of a history of this, when Darth Cheney headed up Shrub’s VP pick committee and discovered that of all the people in the world he was best suited to be the power behind the throne VP.

    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      @Brachiator: TIFG said in some fluff TV show interview, IIRC, in 2015 or so, that he wanted Oprah to be his VP.

      If he had his druthers, he’d pick Ivanka.  If he doesn’t, the pick will probably be a sop to some group that his brainiac advisors figure he needs – the way Pence was.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    24. 24.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Fleeting Expletive: I want each of these cretins to draw a picture of the female repro system and label all the parts and explain fertilization and fetal development stages. If they cant do that, take a remedeial biology course. Until then sit the fuck down and shut up about the things of which they are so abysmallly ignorant.

      As emotionally satisfying as I find this notion to be, the fact of the matter is I don’t expect a lot of people can readily do that. Furthermore, the ability or inability to do so doesn’t change right from wrong.

      These fuckers just need to leave people to govern their own personal lives.

    27. 27.

      Kay

      Great ad. The autonomy and agency argument is the way to go, mostly because in my experience this is how women talk about it. The ad isn’t convincing women to see it that way- it’s echoing back how they already see it.

      Smart to make Trump’s horrible fleshy face the face of the anti abortion movement, too. I love the close up on his gross mouth – ugh. Nasty and mean-spirited. They want to PUNISH women.

    29. 29.

      Alison Rose

      One aspect of forced-birth ideology that always gets me is: These people claim to care so much about babies and kids, so why on Earth do they want babies born to people who don’t want them? If you love kids so damn much, don’t you want them to have parents who, you know…like them?

      Of course, I know they’ll screech about ADOPTION IS AN OPTION!!!! without reckoning whatsoever with the flaws and issues with adoption and also without acknowledging that you still have to go through pregnancy and labor to give up a baby for adoption, something a whole lot of people hand-wave away like it’s no more difficult than growing a garden.

      I knew from a very young age I had zero interest in being a mother, and if I’d ever gotten pregnant, there would have been no question at all that I would’ve gotten an abortion, because I didn’t want kids. Never did, never changed my mind like a bunch of smug ass people kept insisting I would. The one time I had a false-alarm pregnancy scare in my mid-20s, I was looking up the number for PP while I was waiting for the stick to change. I sure as shit wasn’t going through the hell of pregnancy (and it would have been hell for me, for various reasons) when the idea of raising a child held negative 1000000 appeal for me.

    33. 33.

      smith

      @Fleeting Expletive:I want each of these cretins to draw a picture of the female repro system and label all the parts and explain fertilization and fetal development stages.

      The problem with this is that knowing about normal pregnancy doesn’t get you far in understanding how profoundly it affects women, especially when things go wrong. A lot of these guys couldn’t accurately tell you what an ectopic pregnancy is, or how frequently pregnancies end in miscarriage.

    34. 34.

      Kay

      The adjudicated rapist (Trump) really revels in the idea of punishing women, too. He’s nearly smirking.

      I suggest all pro choice ads include close ups of Donald Trump discussing how he’ll punish women. That’s gold.

    35. 35.

      Lyrebird

      @Betty Cracker: Just for entertainment, did you see this diary from ShowerCap at DKos?

      I thought you would particularly appreciate these lines, even if they’re a little overloaded:

      Animatronic Chuck E. Cheese rat granted a hideous approximation of life by a monkey’s paw Ron DeSantis refused to meet with President Biden during the latter’s visit to hurricane-damaged Florida communities, calculating that a little petulant cowardice might reverse his freefall in the polls.

      Bro, that ship has sailed, sunk, and been excavated during a live National Geographic special titled What’s Realer: Atlantis, or Ron DeSantis’ Chances at Ever Getting Elected President? It is 31 flavors of over, son.

    37. 37.

      Almost Retired

      @H.E.Wolf:   I think you’re exactly right.  Women are going to be fired up.  One of the reasons we lost the House is that Democrats under-performed here in California.  Turnout was somewhat low.  Anecdotally, it seems like many voters had an “it can’t happen here” approach, and weren’t as motivated as they should have been.  The mifespristone ruling, as one example, demonstrates that it can happen here, too.  I hope turnout soars.

    38. 38.

      Lyrebird

      @Kay: I suggest all pro choice ads include close ups of Donald Trump discussing how he’ll punish women. That’s gold.

      Same thought exactly.  I press the mute button on ’em, but for anyone still wondering, that clip is perfect.

    40. 40.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @BeautifulPlumage: An artificial test like that, if enforced even rhetorically, cuts against the protectors and the violators of rights.

      But we know about how things are enforced, especially ethical guidelines not enforced by law, we’ll be expected to hold to this standard. Not them.

    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      @Alison Rose: ​
      If you were to sneak a few unwanted babbies into the Duggar home, or anybody of their ilk, how long would it take for them to even notice?

      I believe that is how we address our coming flood of unplanned, unwanted children and I am not an internet crank.

    43. 43.

      Alison Rose

      @trollhattan: Well…considering what went on in that home, I wouldn’t inflict that horrid family on any child.

      Nah, better to deliver them to the offices of every GOP pol. Put ’em in baskets with notes reading “You wanted it, you got it.”

    44. 44.

      MaryRC

      @Brachiator: I would be surprised if Trump picked any woman to be his VP.  His voters loathe Kamala because if anything happened to Biden during his term in office, A WOMAN (shudder) would become President.  They won’t want A WOMAN to take over Trump’s term of office should anything happen to him.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Kay

      @Alison Rose:

      Younger feminists are sort of re-examining adoption in the new landscape post Roe because obviously it now can involve women who did not have a choice or were forced to give up the child due to low income. I think it does change adoption. It’s one thing when it’s voluntary by women, it’s another when they’re forced into giving birth and then (essentially) forced to give up the child due to economic or other reasons. I think it does raise real ethical questions that were not there pre Dobbs.

      Of course, the anti abortion crusaders considered none of this – they did no thinking at all.

    47. 47.

      piratedan

      gee what does pro-life mean anyway?

      some states must believe that after six weeks you have “life”, some states state it’s 8 weeks, others 15, yet others at 12, and there are those who say it’s at conception, so lets get all of these learned legislators together to find out when is life a human… and let then use power-point or tik-tok to illustrate their positions, with all of that science or faith based measurement to back their claims….. because it’s damn confusing to me and if you’re going to turn over 50 years of precedent, you better have some foundation to stand on, show your work (as Kay likes to say).

    49. 49.

      MattF

      I agree that there’s a ‘Scott For Something’ movement in conservative circles (e.g., George Will’s wife) that needs to be countered. In particular, his actual positions on actual policy questions need to be publicized— everyone has figured out his skin color.

    51. 51.

      Brachiator

      @MaryRC:

       I would be surprised if Trump picked any woman to be his VP.  His voters loathe Kamala because if anything happened to Biden during his term in office, A WOMAN (shudder) would become President.

      Trump and Trump supporters have a problem with black women. They loved Sarah Palin.

    53. 53.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: whoa, slow down. This is a Sunday morning chat (west coast). Maybe instead of “this!” I should have written “just wanted to read this again”. My reply to you intended to convey the notion that our legislators should have an understanding of what they’re trying to regulate.

    54. 54.

      Jackie

      @Bex: Lately I’ve seen little snippets here and there from GQP-type folks wondering why Scott’s never married. The Gay word hasn’t been said out loud – yet. According to Scott, he has an unnamed girlfriend.

      Brings back memories of when Booker was running for President and (again GQP) folks questioned his lack of marital status.

    55. 55.

      Brachiator

      @piratedan:

      because it’s damn confusing to me and if you’re going to turn over 50 years of precedent, you better have some foundation to stand on, show your work (as Kay likes to say).

      Republicans don’t care about precedent. They certainly don’t care about science.

      They will craft the most restrictive abortion law possible if they get the chance. Their only compromise might be more liberal adoption credits and non refundable child tax credits.

    56. 56.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @Kay: I thought they had considered this and appreciated the “increased domestic supply of babies” that would be manufactured under their policies

    57. 57.

      Kay

      @Alison Rose:

      It just becomes much more of a “low income women having children for better-off families” potential scenario. Yikes. Not a pretty picture. I imagine we’ll have first person accounts of that coming up, particularly because so many pregnant women are being sent to the religous/political indoctrination pregnancy centers the public is now funding. I imagine there’s a lot of pressure for economically vulnerable women to turn the child over to an adoption pipeline.

