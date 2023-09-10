We recently saw this Biden-Harris campaign ad on a streaming channel here in Florida:

I think the ad strikes the perfect tone because the ultimate question really is who’s qualified to make your healthcare decisions — you and your doctor or these guys? As someone who experienced a high-risk pregnancy once upon a time, I can think of fewer scenarios more repellent than Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump weighing in on my medical options. The fucking NERVE of those fucking fuckers!

Also regarding the ad, at first I wondered why they bothered to throw forced birther Sen. Tim Scott into the mix. Now I’m thinking it was a savvy move on the Biden-Harris campaign’s part because DeSantis has been noisily insisting that the GOP primary is a “two-man race.” By including Scott, the ad underscores that’s not true. (Because DeSantis has the charisma of a damp lump of dryer lint and the compassion and sensitivity of a cold steel toilet seat in an unheated county lockup.)

***

The University of Florida’s student newspaper, The Independent Florida Alligator, has been independent since the 1970s because back then, university officials tried to stop the on-campus incarnation of the paper from publishing information on abortion access. Now the media outlet is caught up in another controversy on reproductive health information, this time for rejecting an ad from an abortion pill vendor. From an editorial published on Thursday:

The Alligator would like to formally address its denial of an abortion pill through mail advertisement from MayDay Health that circulated social media over the last 24 hours. General manager Shaun O’Connor made this decision without consulting the editorial board. He is in charge of advertising for The Alligator and denied the advertisement after talks with three lawyers from our legal team. The paper is allowed to approve or deny any advertisement. The Alligator could have faced legal repercussions if it ran this advertisement. Florida statute 797.02 states knowingly advertising, publishing or distributing materials that provide information about obtaining substances or assistance for inducing a miscarriage can result in a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida. While we support fair reporting and pride ourselves on informing the public, an advertisement is not an article. The editorial board will personally be reaching out to interview all parties involved to address and explain what occurred.

O’Connor said if a future editorial includes information from the ad on how UF students can get abortion pills by mail, he’ll back the editorial board. The paper should honor its history and serve its community by publishing that information. I believe it will.

Open thread.