Elon Musk is antisemitic. Twitter is toxic.

Elon Musk is antisemitic. Twitter is toxic.

I know, you’re “tired” of hearing about Musk, and Twitter, and so on. But I assure you, Musk and his growing cadre of Fellow Travelers ain’t tired of spreading hate.

And that’s what Twitter is now — a massive system for changing culture to become ever more hateful:

Musk has found a new scapegoat: the Jews. Or rather, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish community’s largest and oldest organization dedicated to fighting not only anti-Semitism but all forms of racial and religious bigotry and other forms of discrimination. But I suspect the “rather” or the distinction in general might be lost on Musk’s 155 million Twitter followers. Over the past several days Musk has gone on a tear claiming that the catastrophic decline in his company’s value since he purchased it is mostly or entirely the fault of the ADL and churning up Twitter debates that at least big time anti-Semitic accounts think is clearly boosting their cause.

(For more background on this hellshow, see here. And this is only “new” from a Musk personally pushing it POV, otherwise see this 2022 report on same.)

There’s no catchy comment here, no smooth quip. Just the staggering realization that — just like his spreading of Trans hate, or his allowance for racist slurs…it’s just not safe on Twitter, anymore, for a growing cadre of marginalized people. I’ve lost the reference to the comment where I got this (feel free to remind if it was you!), but this post brings receipts, a sample of the hate currently flowing freely down the channels Twitter enables. Click at your own peril.

He bought a platform that was already full of problems — and promise — and just made it so much worse, while also desperately keeping the pieces that people like my fellow front pagers lean on to inform us. It’s a problem, and a growing one. And we need to keep that in mind, y’all, before these attacks become more sophisticated, the nuance we depend on as Progressives lost in a sea of deliberate, planned, disinformation.

I fear the moment Musk brings in someone who can twist more than just Musk’s ego. Someone who can drive the way the application works to their goal to dismantle Social Justice values. There are ways, I suspect, to cause massive damage outside of the semi-random toxic voice boosting happening now.

Because, yeah, hating Jews is a whole big red neon fuckin’ sign, people. Not that we didn’t have sign after sign, before, but with every new ejaculation of hate, we need to have grave concerns about Musk, and the power he now wields in our society. Twitter is powerful, and not just in terms of profits and ad reach.

I have opined in the past that Twitter became a central platform in social media, esp. across the world, for the same reason so many sniggered and laughed at it — the character limit and early lack of image/video support. These “gaps” allowed Tweets to flow over SMS. Recall 2007? When Twitter started, there was no iPhone, no easy way, on mobile, to browse the web. Being able to not just send, but receive, short messages via Twitter was like magic. I remember posting via SMS to Twitter on my wee cell phone while sitting in the middle of nowhere, reaching social media years before I held a phone that supported a proper browser, much less apps.

Even by the time you get to the Arab Spring in the early 2010’s, take up of iPhones/Android wasn’t even complete in the US, much less other countries. Add to that nascent attempts to lock down the Internet in those countries during those events, the increased use of same to coordinate protests and get the word out to the world, hogging lines…I can’t imagine that chaos. Using SMS to get to social media was critical, in ways we’ve already forgotten.

And now, this system used to organize Progressive voices? Is filing up with more and more alt-Right ideas and hateful content. The people who built systems for Positive Change on Twitter, being drowned out. In a very indirect way, Twitter is revering to the mean — being mean.

The feminist scholar Audre Lorde had a prescient comment, oft-used in activist circles, that touches on this point:

the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house. They may allow us temporarily to beat him at his own game, but they will never enable us to bring about genuine change.

Dorsey never really wanted Twitter to be what it became. He never, I think, really grasped Gibson’s observation that “The street finds its own uses for things.” And I think Gibson and Lorde are on the same track here, even if Lorde is really a caution, I think, about Gibson (and really, all of Cyberpunk), about using swords as plowshares, about the limits of using tools built to cause harm — or just churn profit — to heal.

Twitter is being rebuilt to cause harm. And it behooves us to think on that, and consider the growing risks around that. We have shared goals of making the world better; can those goals happen with “the master’s tools”?

Again: no catchy answer needed, right now. It’s OK to say “I don’t know either!” It’s just worth it to think on this, and keep it in mind as we use that platform, and so many others.

You don’t have to fix it today. You can even say “I ain’t the fool to fix it!” Yet we cannot hide what Twitter is becoming…and I think we laugh at it, and Muck, at our longer-term peril.

(NOTE: I’ve got no patience for fancy tags on this post/hating Jews/Islamophobic BS  in the comments — especially on the anniversary of 9/11. Open Thread, otherwise.)

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I’m saddened that it’s taking Threads and Bluesky so long to get their ducks in a row and kill off Twitter once and for all.

      (None of the other alternatives seem to have really caught on).

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      If you’re defined by your enemies, then having the ADL and SPLC single you out pretty much cements you’re an asshole.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MisterDancer

      @Baud: With all due respect, because I wish the same fervently?

      There is no one true Twitter killer. Like I say in the post, there was a specific situation (really multiple, but this was long enough!) that helped boost Twitter to the position it held. The Internet is not at all in the same position these days, just as Facebook “killed” MySpace more because of MySpace’s lack of evolution to take advantage of the then-modern web than anything else.

      There’s just no big tech change that can boost an app to kill Twitter. If Twitter dies, it will be mostly it’s own doing — again, like MySpace.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Dangerman

      I can’t begin to imagine what lighting 40+ B on fire feels like. I mean, I don’t care how rich you are, that’s telling your shareholders that you are an idiotic prick. That and a dozen or so kids with I forget how many women. I wouldn’t put a dime in any company he ran.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Geminid

      I will hang out on Twitter a while longer, mainly for the Ukraine reporting by people such as Tendar, Noel Reports, and Visegrad 24.

      I’ve also become fascinated with Turkish Twitter, and seem to have fallen with a bunch of “old school Kemalists.” Or Galatasary Football Club fans, I’m not sure which.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MisterDancer

      @Dangerman: Re: Twitter shareholders — Twitter is now privately held:

      Twitter shareholders no longer retain any rights to the company. That means a shareholder cannot attempt to convene a new meeting, or sue the company as someone who owns the stock.

      “They’d have no standing,” Quinn said. “The only thing you can do is wait to get paid $54.20 a share.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      @MisterDancer:

      International Twitter users don’t care about the things about Musk that disturb us. They will stay in Twitter as long as it’s working and there’s no alternative.

      Meta has a big international presence so I had some hope they would be more aggressive with Threads.  But from what I hear, they haven’t been.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      schrodingers_cat

      I came late to Twitter. I had an account and lurked but only started tweeting since 2019 when Modi got reelected. Most of my friends and family in India have drunk the BJP KoolAid , so it has been a great pleasure to connect with people who are fighting the good fight. Tweeting in Marathi and Hindi has also been a plus. I have connected with grassroots political workers, academics and ordinary citizens who haven’t bought the Sanghified version of the past and the present.

      The Indian MSM is compromised. Guys watch this documentary to get an idea of what’s been happening in the media space in India. Why it is called the Godi (rhymes with Modi with a soft d sound) media.

      I am not leaving Twitter, yet.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: I am staying even though I am not happy with what Musk is doing. There is simply no alternative if I want to know what’s happening in India that goes beyond the piddling coverage India gets in the US media.

      Also it is place that aggregates media in Hindi and Marathi which gives me on the ground info about what is happening in the Hindi heartland, Delhi and Mumbai.

      The alternative that is emerging to Twitter is YouTube in the Indian political space.

      The link to the documentary mentioned in the earlier comment.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Twitster and BookFace are clearly the targets for which thermonuclear weapons were designed, although it was not known at the time.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Yes it was banned because Dalits and tribal people started building a following, which the Brahminical  Junta Party detests. Security concerns regarding China was the official reason.

      BTW Vivek Ramaswamy is a type I totally recognize. He reminds of the upper caste suck ups of the white man during British rule. These Brown sahibs were more British and vicious than the gora sahibs.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jay

      I have abandoned twitter. Those twitter accounts that I used to read on twitter, I use Nitter for.

      I used to repost stuff from my own account, once in a blue moon posted my own thoughts, had 12 followers, 6 of which were hate followers. Learned early on to avoid the comments on threads, as even at it’s best, twitter comments on posts were garbage.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MisterDancer

      @schrodingers_cat: I have connected with grassroots political workers, academics and ordinary citizens who haven’t bought the Sanghified version of the past and the present.

      That’s certainly fair, and goes back to my point about non-US voices using Twitter historically. Certainly for me I’ve lost some of the voices out of North Africa and into the Arabian peninsula that I used to follow, and given a current project that’s a hit I’m having to find other ways to close, but I’m at a remove that can “afford” to take that step.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      piratedan

      I’ve relocated to both Mastodon and BlueSky (if you need a BlueSky invite, hit me up somehow).  I like Mastodon because I cultivate my feed to keep what I want in it and I’m not algo’ed to death on it.  I boost who I wish.  Newer to BlueSky, because Dorsey was originally involved but supposedly is not tied to the decision making process on it now.

      While either has their appeal, what bothers me the most is the fact that certain people, who I would believe would not prefer to be associated with what is taking place on Twitter now, have not left it.  Professional Sports teams regardless of the sports, certain entertainment entities and even entities like NYT Pitchbot and We Rate Dogs are STILL there.

      THAT is what I don’t understand… while I get that building yourself a social media following is a helluva thing and has to be a double-edged source of internet fame, staying there on that platform seems to place yourself above what is going on by continuing to drive traffic there.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Bill Arnold

      My primary objection to twitter at the moment is that it has gone full-propaganda-platform. For that, it needs to be destroyed or mostly-neutered, before the 2024 US elections at least.
      – The API is now a couple of orders of magnitude more expensive than low-budget researchers studying propaganda networks can afford, including the low-budget people who find influence operations real-time.
      – The algorithms for both the feeds (I don’t use them) and for sorting replies are thoroughly subverted at this point. Mr. Musk could, for instance, 2 months before the 2024 elections, turn on automation to deboost accounts friendly to Democrats, and change the deboosting level and details frequently, and deny it. He will do this, or similar, if the believes he can get away with it. “Paid” accounts are automatically seriously boosted, and are mostly RW trash (many of them Musk fluffers) at least in the English language, and they entirely dominate long reply sections.
      – Verification of account owners is problematic at best; increasing amounts of fraud, including by propagandists, state and otherwise

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: I don’t want to pull you in further, but have you checked Turkish cat Twitter? One account that you might appreciate is Anatolian Cat (@anatoliancat). They take a scientific approach, tracing cat evolution, studies of medieval cat diets, etc.

      Others just highlight the respected position cats have in Turkish society. A typical video might be a cat laying down near the top of an escalator, with people quickly stepping around it rather than shooing it away. Or people buying cat food at an Istanbul vending machine to feed some of the city’s many stray cats, or a statue of a famous street cat.

      I saw one where a security camera caught a guy kicking a stray cat. Another guy ran over and started punching him until a 3rd man pulled him off.

      I’ve read that the cultural respect for cats came from the need to keep the rat population down so as to avoid plagues. But whatever the origin, it’s very strong.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Geminid

      @dc: Yeah, I think I’ll be able to find all those people on alternate platforms. I’m just a very slow adopter.

      I did start seeing overtly anti-Semitic material last fall for the first time. I don’t run into it on the accounts I follow, but I think it wouldn’t be hard to find if I checked out certain topics.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      NotMax

      With any luck, the realization has dawned on advertisers just how inefficient on a cost/benefit basis Twitter was as a platform to drive sales. The herd mentality for advertisers to leap aboard a shiny object may — may — be in abeyance.

      Reply

