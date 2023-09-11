I know, you’re “tired” of hearing about Musk, and Twitter, and so on. But I assure you, Musk and his growing cadre of Fellow Travelers ain’t tired of spreading hate.

And that’s what Twitter is now — a massive system for changing culture to become ever more hateful:

Musk has found a new scapegoat: the Jews. Or rather, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish community’s largest and oldest organization dedicated to fighting not only anti-Semitism but all forms of racial and religious bigotry and other forms of discrimination. But I suspect the “rather” or the distinction in general might be lost on Musk’s 155 million Twitter followers. Over the past several days Musk has gone on a tear claiming that the catastrophic decline in his company’s value since he purchased it is mostly or entirely the fault of the ADL and churning up Twitter debates that at least big time anti-Semitic accounts think is clearly boosting their cause.

(For more background on this hellshow, see here. And this is only “new” from a Musk personally pushing it POV, otherwise see this 2022 report on same.)

There’s no catchy comment here, no smooth quip. Just the staggering realization that — just like his spreading of Trans hate, or his allowance for racist slurs…it’s just not safe on Twitter, anymore, for a growing cadre of marginalized people. I’ve lost the reference to the comment where I got this (feel free to remind if it was you!), but this post brings receipts, a sample of the hate currently flowing freely down the channels Twitter enables. Click at your own peril.

He bought a platform that was already full of problems — and promise — and just made it so much worse, while also desperately keeping the pieces that people like my fellow front pagers lean on to inform us. It’s a problem, and a growing one. And we need to keep that in mind, y’all, before these attacks become more sophisticated, the nuance we depend on as Progressives lost in a sea of deliberate, planned, disinformation.

I fear the moment Musk brings in someone who can twist more than just Musk’s ego. Someone who can drive the way the application works to their goal to dismantle Social Justice values. There are ways, I suspect, to cause massive damage outside of the semi-random toxic voice boosting happening now.

Because, yeah, hating Jews is a whole big red neon fuckin’ sign, people. Not that we didn’t have sign after sign, before, but with every new ejaculation of hate, we need to have grave concerns about Musk, and the power he now wields in our society. Twitter is powerful, and not just in terms of profits and ad reach.

I have opined in the past that Twitter became a central platform in social media, esp. across the world, for the same reason so many sniggered and laughed at it — the character limit and early lack of image/video support. These “gaps” allowed Tweets to flow over SMS. Recall 2007? When Twitter started, there was no iPhone, no easy way, on mobile, to browse the web. Being able to not just send, but receive, short messages via Twitter was like magic. I remember posting via SMS to Twitter on my wee cell phone while sitting in the middle of nowhere, reaching social media years before I held a phone that supported a proper browser, much less apps.

Even by the time you get to the Arab Spring in the early 2010’s, take up of iPhones/Android wasn’t even complete in the US, much less other countries. Add to that nascent attempts to lock down the Internet in those countries during those events, the increased use of same to coordinate protests and get the word out to the world, hogging lines…I can’t imagine that chaos. Using SMS to get to social media was critical, in ways we’ve already forgotten.

And now, this system used to organize Progressive voices? Is filing up with more and more alt-Right ideas and hateful content. The people who built systems for Positive Change on Twitter, being drowned out. In a very indirect way, Twitter is revering to the mean — being mean.

The feminist scholar Audre Lorde had a prescient comment, oft-used in activist circles, that touches on this point:

the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house. They may allow us temporarily to beat him at his own game, but they will never enable us to bring about genuine change.

Dorsey never really wanted Twitter to be what it became. He never, I think, really grasped Gibson’s observation that “The street finds its own uses for things.” And I think Gibson and Lorde are on the same track here, even if Lorde is really a caution, I think, about Gibson (and really, all of Cyberpunk), about using swords as plowshares, about the limits of using tools built to cause harm — or just churn profit — to heal.

Twitter is being rebuilt to cause harm. And it behooves us to think on that, and consider the growing risks around that. We have shared goals of making the world better; can those goals happen with “the master’s tools”?

Again: no catchy answer needed, right now. It’s OK to say “I don’t know either!” It’s just worth it to think on this, and keep it in mind as we use that platform, and so many others.

You don’t have to fix it today. You can even say “I ain’t the fool to fix it!” Yet we cannot hide what Twitter is becoming…and I think we laugh at it, and Muck, at our longer-term peril.

(NOTE: I’ve got no patience for fancy tags on this post/hating Jews/Islamophobic BS in the comments — especially on the anniversary of 9/11. Open Thread, otherwise.)