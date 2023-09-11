Quick housekeeping note: commenter pieceofpeace thank you for the kind words. You are most welcome.

Apparently Russia targeted a Liberian flagged cargo vessel in the Black Sea. The attack was thwarted by the Ukrainians:

The UK says it has intelligence showing Russia targeted a Liberian-flagged cargo ship in the Black Sea with multiple missiles on August 24. The missiles, including 2 Kalibr missiles fired from a Black Sea Fleet missile carrier, were successfully shot down by Ukrainian forces. pic.twitter.com/96gtkskLVX — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) September 11, 2023

Here are more details from His Majesty’s Government:

intended target of a Russian missile attack in the Black Sea was a civilian cargo ship

attacks thwarted by Ukrainian forces who shot down multiple missiles heading towards Odesa port

since Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russian attacks have destroyed enough grain to feed more than one million people for a year Intelligence shows that the Russian military targeted a cargo ship in the Black Sea with multiple missiles on 24 August. The missiles, which included 2 Kalibr missiles fired from a Black Sea Fleet missile carrier, were successfully shot down by Ukraine’s forces on 24 August. Intelligence shows that an intended target was a Liberian-flagged cargo ship berthed in the port. This attack followed US government warnings that the Russian military may launch attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea. Thanks to Ukraine’s air defence, the attack on the civilian ship failed. Not one of the Kalibr missiles reached its intended target. Despite its failure, this is a clear demonstration of Russia’s continuing attempts to choke Ukraine’s economy, and President Putin’s disregard for the lives of civilians and the interests of countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: Putin is trying to win a war he will not win, and these attacks show just how desperate he is. In targeting cargo ships and Ukrainian infrastructure, Russia is hurting the rest of the world. This is part of a pattern of Russian aggression in the Black Sea. In July, the Foreign Secretary said the UK believed Russia may target civilian ships in the Black Sea. The US has observed Russia laying more sea mines around Ukrainian ports, and footage showing the detonation of a sea mine in July. Since July, Russia has systematically targeted Ukrainian port and civilian infrastructure. The attacks have so far destroyed 280,000 tonnes of grain – enough to feed over 1 million people for a year, and more than the total Russia promised to donate to African countries. Russia has stopped even attempting to justify that these attacks are against legitimate military targets and is cynically targeting civilian infrastructure. President Putin’s intentions are clear for all to see. This is a brutal attempt to choke the Ukrainian economy. While the UK and our partners continue to do all we can to ensure Ukraine’s exports reach those who need it most, this pattern of deliberately targeted attacks in the Black Sea by Russia demonstrates President Putin’s willingness to weaponise food and innocent trade at the expense of the rest of the world as they block food from reaching world markets. Since its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russia has: damaged 26 port infrastructure facilities in Odesa, Chornomorsk and Reni

destroyed 280,000 tonnes of grain – more than the total amount Russia promised to donate to African states, and enough to feed over 1 million people for a year

because of Russia’s decision to withdraw, up to 24 million tonnes of foodstuffs from Ukraine may now not reach global markets over the coming year

before Russia’s invasion, Ukraine was feeding 400 million people worldwide and accounted for 8 to 10% of global wheat exports and 10 to 12% of corn and barley exports.

Ukraine provided over 50% of the wheat for the World Food Programme in 2022 – without the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) the World Food Programme (WFP) will have to replace this with more expensive or lower quality wheat

This goes directly to way2blue’s question from last night:

I’m missing something. Why does there even need to be a grain agreement with Russia? Aren’t the ships transporting the grain flagged to other (non Ukrainian) countries? So a Russian attack on them would be an attack on, again, a non Ukrainian country. Why can’t these ships be protected (escorted if need be) by western allies?

The grain deal made escorts and protection by western allies unnecessary. With Russia pulling out of the deal, Russia has the upper hand on the Black Sea as they actually have a fleet. Even if it is aging and not particularly well maintained. And the reason that Russia has the upper hand on the Black Sea is that Turkey, pursuant to the Montreux Convention, has sealed the Bosphorus Straits. This means no other navy, including the US’s, can get into the Black Sea. So unless we had a Coast Guard float on the Black Sea working with allies and partners before Turkey sealed the straits, we’ve got no assets on the Black Sea we can use to protect shipping going into and out of Ukraine’s ports. Nor do any of our allies and partners. Turkey could, of course, provide escorts themselves, but so far Erdogan has chosen not to do so.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Paperwork in the military should be much less – address of President of Ukraine I wish you all good health, dear Ukrainians! Today, there is good news: we are preparing to strengthen the package of defense support from Germany. Air defense systems, artillery, equipment. What was agreed upon with Chancellor Scholz. What was discussed today with German Minister of Foreign Affairs Baerbock – she was on a visit to Ukraine, I met with her today in Kyiv. It’s crucial that partners hear the needs of our state, our soldiers, and the protection of our energy infrastructure. I am confident – there will be results.We are also making progress with our other partners, in particular, regarding air defense systems. Additional systems will be in Ukraine. Today, I held several important meetings. First of all, I would like to highlight the meeting with Ukraine’s Defense Minister Umerov, First Deputy Minister Pavliuk, and Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov regarding the provision of our soldiers and the transparency of this provision. The specific needs of our combat brigades should be met as quickly as possible, and for this, all accounting should be digitized. In general, there should be much less paperwork in the military, and there should be no difference between what is reported here in the center and what is really needed at the front. The Ministry of Defense is currently relaunching the accounting system, with assistance from the Ministry of Digital Transformation. Today, I also had a meeting with representatives of the law enforcement sector. Obviously, Ukraine needs more progress in protecting the interests of society. In protection from those who prioritize their own wallet above social norms and rules. Above even the war. There will be new steps of the state. And one more thing. Since this morning, various Ukrainian cities and regions have been hit by Russian attacks. Nikopol – brutal Russian shelling, artillery. Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region, Kherson, and other cities and villages in Kherson region, Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia region, Donetsk, Pokrovsk district, Bakhmut district, Volnovakha district, and others. Kharkiv region. Chernihiv region. Sumy region. Kryvy Rih – a missile strike. Another attack by Shaheds. Even when there is a relative peace and quiet in some parts of our territory, we should always remember our land, our cities, and villages that are almost constantly under fire. And even though today is the 565th day of this war, all of us, each and every one in Ukraine, should remain focused on defending the state just as we did in the early days. Russia does not hope to win. The enemy hopes only that we will not endure. Ukraine must endure. Anything that strengthens us is a priority. And only that is a priority. No weakening! And we won’t allow anyone to weaken Ukraine. Glory to all our soldiers! Thank you to everyone who helps! Glory to Ukraine!

A message from Ukraine’s new Minister of Defense:

Minister @rustem_umerov

Weaponry: we need it today, we need it now, we need it more. pic.twitter.com/BGsc2F5fxt — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 11, 2023

The 25 best representatives of our unconquered nation will participate in the Invictus Games this year. They earned six medals on the opening day of the tournament for wounded servicemen and women in Dusseldorf: 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze! We are extremely proud of our team! pic.twitter.com/2ENRtRtGVm — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 11, 2023

Senior Lieutenant Volodymyr Hera won a silver medal in shot put in the 2023 Invictus Games!

In the Luhansk region in 2014, under fire from russian MLRS and helicopters, Volodymyr was instrumental in the evacuation of the encircled 24th Mechanized Brigade, saving about 400 of his brothers in arms.

He was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 3rd Class for this.

Volodymyr has a tattoo of an airplane on his arm with the message “We Need F-16.” They’ll be here soon.

The Black Sea off the coast of Russian occupied Crimea:

A film about a unique operation of @DI_Ukraine.

russian special troops captured Ukrainian oil and gas drilling platforms in the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea in 2014 and 2015. The occupiers have been utilizing them for military purposes ever since – in particular to coordinate the recent attacks against Ukrainian grain export infrastructure. Defense Intelligence personnel have returned the rigs to Ukraine’s control. During the operation, valuable trophies were captured, and a russian Su-30 fighter plane was damaged.

🎥 @DI_Ukraine

The wise will, indeed, rule over the stars!

Russian occupied Berdyansk:

More than 20 Russian helicopters are visible in recent satellite imagery of the airport in occupied Berdyansk. Over the past few months, Russian forces at this base built new revetments and shelters for vehicles and equipment. pic.twitter.com/Wz5T8Wk0U4 — Brady Africk (@bradyafr) September 11, 2023

Orikhiv Axis:

ORIKHIV AXIS /1915 UTC 11 SEPT/ UKR forces maintain advances east of Novoprokopivka. Russian combat losses include a T-72B3M tank, an MT-LB & a Zu-32-2 anti-air system. See inset of UKR tank shrugging off a Lancet UCAV hit and bravely continuing mission. pic.twitter.com/seQjSGo2Uv — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 11, 2023

Velyka Novosilka-Vuhledar:

VELYKA NOVOSILKA – VUHLEDAR /1600 UTC 11 SEPT/ UKR forces break up attack south of Rivnopil, inflicting heavy losses on RU units. UKR also in contact within northern urban limits of Novomaiorske. pic.twitter.com/pr0hBehslE — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 11, 2023

Bakhmut:

Detonation of Russian mortar ammunition as a result of a cluster munition strike. Bakhmut direction. pic.twitter.com/fJnLiUBsuo — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 11, 2023

Robotyne:

Video of a recently captured Russian T-90M near Robotyne. https://t.co/mYPzz3Bvvd pic.twitter.com/8N7gopoX2J — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 11, 2023

Torrey, here is that tweet by Tatarigami:

To address one of the most common questions from ordinary citizens living abroad regarding how they can contribute to supporting Ukraine, I've compiled this guide Please note that while I aim to provide a comprehensive guide, there may be some important organizations and steps I… pic.twitter.com/0LDRoyYoEP — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 6, 2023

To address one of the most common questions from ordinary citizens living abroad regarding how they can contribute to supporting Ukraine, I’ve compiled this guide Please note that while I aim to provide a comprehensive guide, there may be some important organizations and steps I may have forgot to add. Nevertheless, I hope that it will be helpful nevertheless, featuring only organizations with which I have personal experience or have heard consistently positive feedback. I’ll structure the guide into three main sections:

-Donations;

– Democracy in Action;

– Informational Support and Economic Boycott;

– Leveraging Influencer Power. 1. Donations Here is a list of foundations that I highly recommend. While this may not be an exhaustive list, these are the organizations with a proven track record of delivering consistent results, based on my personal experience: ComeBackAlive (@BackAndAlive) – Widely regarded as the most reputable organization in Ukraine dedicated to supporting the military. They have been functioning for many years and have established an excellent reputation. The organization is managed by Taras Chmut (@TarasChmut), who is also the founder of Militarnyi (@militarnyi_en), an excellent source of information in English covering developments in military technology, procurement, and significant updates in the Ukrainian Defense industry. Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation (@CharityPrytula) – Another highly regarded and reputable charity foundation created by @serhiyprytula. This foundation is highly recommended and has procured a substantial amount of equipment for our military, including a satellite. Follow them as they frequently organize valuable fundraisers and have a good reputation among many individuals whom I personally trust and know. The Liberty Ukraine Foundation (@LibertyUkraineF) is a remarkable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, represented by the dedicated Ukrainian veteran @Teoyaomiquu. It’s an excellent option, particularly for those residing in the US. I can personally attest to the swift and timely delivery of essential life-saving equipment to several brigades at my request. While there are indeed many more organizations, such as United 24, I haven’t included them in this list as I lack personal experience with them. 2. Democracy in Action While some may occasionally question the efficacy of democracy in the Western world, there’s no denying that it works; otherwise, politicians wouldn’t invest millions of dollars in every election to persuade you to vote for them. What actions can an everyday citizen take? Make it clear that when it comes to foreign policy, Ukraine is a deal-breaker for you. This can be accomplished through various means, such as sending emails, making phone calls, utilizing personal connections, or participating in support rallies. Public support is what drives assistance for Ukraine. Without your daily voices, your frustration over delays, and your requests for continuous help, Ukraine would never have received aid on such a significant scale. Whether it’s through Facebook or Twitter, displaying the Ukrainian flag on your balcony or social media profile, or joining rallies in support of Ukraine, your voices can save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. Be vocal, and your message will be heard. 3. Informational Support and Economic Boycott This section serves as a natural extension of the previous one but emphasizes a slightly different aspect: The relentless spread of aggressive Russian propaganda and disinformation across the internet is designed to erode support for Ukraine. To effectively counter this, it’s crucial to identify these propagators and expose their false narratives and hidden agendas.

It’s important to remember that engaging with small trolls and individuals without a significant following can inadvertently amplify their message, so it’s often best to ignore them. However, when dealing with individuals who have a substantial following, it becomes important to counter their misinformation and provide additional context, much like appending community notes on X (Twitter). Furthermore, consider actively participating in economic boycotts against companies that continue to conduct business in russia. It’s essential not to remain silent about your actions; don’t hesitate to post about why you’ve chosen not to buy certain products or support specific businesses, such as refraining from purchasing Pepsi products, for example. This transparency can help raise awareness about the importance of economic pressure as a means of discouraging companies from supporting russian actions, ultimately contributing to the effort to protect Ukraine. 4. Leveraging Influencer Power If you happen to be an influencer on platforms like YouTube or any other social media, consider dedicating at least one episode or post to Ukraine within your field of expertise. For instance, if you’re a historian, you can create an episode about significant historical events, much like the course of lectures by Professor Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder). If literature is your forte, introduce your audience to Ukrainian authors. If you’re involved in the arts, set aside a day to talk about Ukrainian art. If your content revolves around IT or GameDev, use an episode to highlight Ukrainian contributions in these fields. This is of paramount importance, as Russia persists in its imperialistic policies with the objective of erasing any mention of Ukraine or its accomplishments, while denying its status as an independent nation and country. While this guide may not be exhaustive, I hope that it can serve as a valuable reference point for ordinary citizens worldwide to contribute towards Ukraine’s victory. Don’t forget to like and share this message to help with algorithms.

Last night I said I’d include some of what Indian government officials are putting out on social media regarding the G20 summit. Here’s some of it.

About the most chilling press releases I've read https://t.co/wg0MHHs22e — Ashok Malik (@MalikAshok) September 10, 2023

From India’s Press Information Bureau:

Prime Minister’s meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada

Posted On: 10 SEP 2023 7:05PM by PIB Delhi Prime Minister met Prime Minister of Canada H.E. Mr. Justin Trudeau on 10th September on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister on the success of India’s G20 Presidency. Prime Minister highlighted that India-Canada relations are anchored in shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties. He conveyed our strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada. They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship. The nexus of such forces with organized crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well. It is essential for the two countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats. Prime Minister also mentioned that a relationship based on mutual respect and trust is essential for the progress of India-Canada relationship.

In case anyone is curious, here’s Canada’s read out of the same meeting:

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on the margins of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India. The prime ministers discussed India’s priorities under this year’s G20 theme, ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. They spoke about inclusive economic growth, support for low-and middle-income countries, and access to concessional finance for sustainable development. They noted the importance of welcoming the African Union as a member of the G20. Prime Minister Trudeau raised the importance of respecting the rule of law, democratic principles, and national sovereignty.

Compare and contrast at your leisure.

This one from the Senior Advisor at India’s Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is particularly obnoxious:

Indian official exulting in the failure to support a country that is under attack. Seems a strange thing to celebrate. Also maybe choose a local balladeer rather than an American to assert your independence? https://t.co/rq5XBvHBUl — Gideon Rachman (@gideonrachman) September 10, 2023

Here’s the full text of Gupta’s tweet:

As Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan sang, Come gather ’round people

Wherever you roam

And admit that the waters

Around you have grown

And accept it that soon

You’ll be drenched to the bone

If your time to you is worth savin’

And you better start swimmin’

Or you’ll sink like a stone

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚-𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧’

Come writers and critics

Who prophesize with your pen

And keep your eyes wide

The chance won’t come again

And don’t speak too soon

For the wheel’s still in spin

And there’s no tellin’ who

That it’s namin’

For the loser now

Will be later to win

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚-𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧’

So there are a couple of things to unpack here. The first is that Bob Dylan’s grandparents immigrated to the US from Odesa. So the US and our EU allies give in to Modi’s bullshit demands to weaken the language regarding Russia’s genocidal re-invasion of and war on Ukraine and to add insult to injury a senior Indian official tweets the lyrics to a song by a Ukrainian-America to rub the US’s and our EU partners’ noses in what India clearly sees as a victory for them and a defeat for the US and the EU. As I wrote last night, this isn’t diplomacy, it is strategic failure. All it does is further prop up Modi, who is a religious extremist that is turning India into an illiberal democracy by giving him something he can tout internally in India and externally with the other BRICs and states in the global south as a win over the US. And if anyone is naive enough to to think that Modi now owes the US a favor, then I have a bridge to sell you on a beach.

This was a capitulation, not a diplomatic win.

“Let’s say you had no G-20 statement, headlines would say G-20 is finished, G-20 could be replaced by blocs like BRICS and G-7. So in a way by having a statement [we] keep the platform and the organisation alive,” said a senior EU official when asked about the climbdown by G7&EU https://t.co/gzGEaO3ZOx — Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) September 10, 2023

And before someone starts again, I have read the entire document. This was not a win, it was a loss. Even worse it is another indicator to Ukraine that the US and its EU and other allies will do what is expedient for themselves at Ukraine’s expense. States have interests, they do not have friends. And we keep demonstrating to Ukraine and to Russia that our interests and Ukraine’s are only partially aligned. And when they do not overlap, then even though Ukrainians are fighting and dying to achieve our objective of degrading Russia’s military without every having to commit a single US Soldier, Sailor, Airman, or Marine, Ukraine’s interests are quickly jettisoned.

That’s enough for tonight.

