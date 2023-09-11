There are two major flavors of private, commercial health insurance contracts. The first is “fully insured” or “FI” where the health insurance company takes on the full risk of claims coming in above expectations. If that happens, the insurer loses money. If claims come in low, the insurer makes money. The ACA individual market, the ACA regulated small group market, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid Managed Care are all fully insured products. The other contract structure is “self-insured” “SI” which is also known as as an “Administrative Services Only” (ASO) contract. An SI plan has a plan sponsor contract with an insurer to run a plan and administer the claims but the sponsor takes on the full risk of unexpected expenses. The most common plan sponsor is an employer like Duke University or Ford or Intel. Unions are also common plan sponsors.

Insurance companies routinely offer both FI and SI plans. From a consumer’s point of view, the only difference might be a few letters on their ID card. But these contract structures might create different incentives for the insurance company when they build out networks and contracts.

Does this matter on how much a given service costs?

There had been evidence from Massachusetts that there was modest within hospital-insurer differences in prices paid for SI and FI patients.

We measure negotiated prices for hospital-payer pairs in Massachusetts and characterize price variation. Between-payer price variation is similar in magnitude to between-hospital price variation. Administrative-services-only contracts, in which insurers do not bear risk, have higher prices.

And now there is some new evidence from a much broader data set. Sen et al in Health Affairs looks at national hospital-payer prices to see if there is a difference between FI and SI contracts:

Using the Health Care Cost Institute’s data set of claims for one-third of the US population with employer-sponsored insurance, we found that unadjusted prices were higher in self-insured plans for most of the services we studied, with the largest differences found for endoscopies (approximately 8 percent higher in self-insured plans), colonoscopies (approximately 7 percent), laboratory tests (approximately 5 percent), and moderate-severity emergency department visits (4 percent). When patient characteristics, plan type, and geography were adjusted for, differences were generally smaller but were consistent with these findings.

What does this mean?

The short take-away is that insurance companies negotiate harder against hospitals when their profitability is on the line. SI/ASO contracts are situations where insurers merely act as pass-through entitites for the plan sponsors. An extra 2% on the charge does not change the profitability of the insurer. That 2% on a FI contract could be the difference between breaking even on a contract or making enough to pay for good hookers and lots of blow.

Backing this out a bit more, this offers another reason to think that there is a space for Individual Contribution Health Reimbursement Accounts (ICHRA). An ICHRA is basically a 401-K for health insurance. Employers allocate a lump sum distribution that can vary on the basis of age, family size, geography and work group to employees for the express purpose of buying a health insurance plan from the ACA. ACA plans are fully insured designs so insurers make money if they can keep costs low. Some of that costs low component is per-unit cost control. We know that there are a lot of ACA plans which offer narrow networks priced at a bit above Medicare while standard commercial SI/ASO rates are 150% or 200% or 250% Medicare in a given area.

I think that most of the past 15 years of health policy has been moving towards putting more dollars at risk of gains and losses to entities that plausibly can assert some control on spending and have enough expertise to actually do something. Most employers fail on one or both of those counts. I think movement to more fully insured products is likely on the margin.