Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

T R E 4 5 O N

White supremacy is terrorism.

This fight is for everything.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Cole is on a roll !

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Weekday, Another Show

Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Weekday, Another Show

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


The Washington Post, company paper for the town whose monopoly industry is national politics, adds another vertical:

The goal is a weekly, one-stop shop to better understand what is happening in each of the four criminal cases — putting developments in perspective so you can see what are mountains and what are molehills in the legal landscape…

Lots of detail, for those with obsessive sufficient interest in the topic. Readers: Should I be using one of my precious ‘gift links’ to share this with those of you who aren’t WaPo subscribers? Or can you find what you need elsewhere?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • AxelFoley
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty
  • Cacti
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Jeffro
  • Kristine
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Manyakitty
  • Marmot
  • mrmoshpotato
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Spanky
  • Steeplejack
  • Tony Jay
  • TS

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      POLITICO Playbook

      @playbookdc

      Democrats worry that Biden’s vulnerabilities risk being blown up as equivalent to Trump’s.

      Risk being blown up by whom, Politico?

      Hint: Look in the mirror.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betty

      Post headlines continue to be awful. Max Boot and Catherine Rampell: why can’t Biden do anything right? And the CNN headline on the McCaul interview is a criticism of Biden, not Tuberville.  Why are they so desperate to take down the guy who is doing so much so well?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      p.a.

      “If a man’s livelihood depends on his not understanding something, he won’t.”

      It’s a paraphrase, too lazy to look up at the moment, but so true.  It’s a tremendous character test.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TS

      @Betty:

      Why are they so desperate to take down the guy who is doing so much so well?

      Just so boring – no eye opening disasters, no foot in mouth comments, just honest, effective government.

      TIFG generated so much for the media to talk about.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Steeplejack

      @Anne Laurie:

      I’ll volunteer to donate a gift link 🎁 occasionally (Times or Post), since I rarely use all of mine in a month. Just let me know when you need one.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I think good political reporting is a lot of work. To talk about something other than the horse race, you have to know about policy, its effects, how it gets made and carried out, etc. And none of that thrills readers.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Betty:

      Why are they so desperate to take down the guy who is doing so much so well?

      I know other people will say the owners are pulling their reporters’ strings, but I think it’s simpler than that.

      The reporters don’t know shit about actual policy, and they don’t want to have to know shit about policy; that’s too much boring work, from their POV.

      Reporting on who’s up and who’s down is easy and fun, from their perspective.  But that requires a certain level of turmoil.  And Biden’s not giving them any of that – I really loved Ron Klain saying his secret sauce was not reading Playbook.  Biden and his team are trying to get shit done – they passed major legislation last year, and now they’re implementing it.

      And you can hear the press say: Booo-riiiiiiing!

      If the national press were making middle-class salaries – not even upper middle class, just right in the middle – then just from their friends and neighbors, they’d have a sense of the difference Biden is making in people’s lives, and why this stuff matters.  But they’re all making well into six figures, and they’ll do fine no matter who’s in charge.  (Until the day the leopard eats their faces, of course.)  But a Trump gives them a lot more easy and fun reporting to do, not to mention the book contracts.  Biden isn’t giving them any of that, so of course they don’t like him.

      ETA: Beaten to the punch by rikyrah, who said it much more concisely. :-

      ETA2: And TS, and Dorothy Winsor. Did I miss anyone? ;-)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Spanky

      @TS:

      Just so boring – no eye opening disasters, no foot in mouth comments, just honest, effective government.

      Once upon a time I was informed that Joe Biden was a “gaff machine”

      ETA and what about the touchy feely shoulder-rubby Joe Biden?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      gene108

      @rikyrah:

      He gives nothing for their FUTURE BOOKS 😡

      A major error by the Biden administration.

      There’s no way for the mainstream press to cash in on Biden’s presidency.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      @schrodingers_cat: I ass-u-me that most voters in India won’t care one way or the other about the G20 meeting, other than those who didn’t like it because it messed up the traffic in New Delhi more than usual.

      Fingers crossed for a good election result for the good people of India.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      A reminder to the GOP and the American public at large: we’ve never had a “________ Trials” reporting section in the paper to keep track of an ex-president’s multiple felony trials, because we never had to.  Not until Mr. Innocent came along.

      “Let’s see: national news, sports, style, food, horoscope…and oh yeah, trump trials.  That’s all of it!  Roll the presses, Scoop!”

      Just sayin’!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      gene108

      @Another Scott:

      most voters in India won’t care one way or the other about the G20 meeting

      India being seen as an important country is a big deal to most Indians. Hosting the G20 summit, having Indian leaders at the same table as the U.S. president, British PM, etc., matters considering how impoverished India was not too long ago.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Cacti

      Just wanted to add that for anyone who celebrated Lula’s victory in Brazil as a victory for progressive values…

      As seen at the G20 and during the past year, he’s a total sycophant for Putin, Xi, and Modi, pretending to hold himself out as a broker for peace (on terms dictated by Moscow).

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Tony Jay

      Coco Gauff took Sabalenka apart in those last two sets. Absolutely great tennis and it’s fantastic to see another young player picking up a Grand Slam and using it to smack all the haters upside their peanut-sized heads. Fingers crossed Raducanu comes back from her (much needed, foolishly put off) operations and returns to the kind of form she was showing when she took the US Open title a couple of years ago, because that’s a rivalry I’d happily spend a decade watching.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Tony Jay

      @gene108:

      Not to be indelicate, the current British PM is under that table being used as a footstool, and he’d like you all to know that he’s just happy to serve.

      The don’t call Sunak the Prime Miniature for nothing.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @TS: An open Democratic primary season, on the other hand, would be very exciting for reporters and pundits. That would also be expensive and divisive for Democrats but hey- you can’t make a omelet without breaking eggs!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Cacti

      @rikyrah: Biden is competent and boring.

      The only legit concern I see for the casual voter is that he’s in his 80s. But that’s mitigated by the fact that he is chief competitor will be 78.

      On a personal note, I do find it mildly depressing that a quarter of the way into the 21st century, our choices will likely be two guys born in the 1940s…again.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      @gene108: Sure, but will it change any votes?

      The reading of the tea leaves seems all over the map…

      AlJazeera (from September 8 (before the Declaration)):

      […]

      But winds of change appear to be blowing. India has started to become more outspoken about the war in Ukraine. In recent years, it has pared back its defence purchases from Russia, turning, instead, to the US, France and Israel. And the price of Russian oil has risen, making it less lucrative to buy for India. Meanwhile, Putin has decided to skip the G20 summit while all Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, are attending.

      So, is India slowly drifting away from Russia? And what could that mean for the global order?

      The short answer: India is unlikely to formally break up with Russia anytime soon. But some experts warn that their friendship has grown into a liability for New Delhi’s geopolitical ambitions, including as a trustworthy peacemaker in the current war in Ukraine. And the trajectory of the India-Russia relationship is clear: It is in steady decline, while the Modi government has bolstered ties with the West.

      […]

      Obama talked about a “pivot to East Asia” and started the process. Biden is continuing it.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      Besides finally speaking out against Tuberville, House Foreign Relations Chairman McCaul has also been a forthright supporter of Ukraine and of military aid to that country. Most of his fellow House Republicans have been on the fence on this question, but with the Biden administration’s request for more military aid pending. McCaul’s colleagues may have to come down on one side or the other.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jeffro

      @Geminid:An open Democratic primary season, on the other hand, would be very exciting for reporters and pundits.

      I can see that, at least initially, but then that quickly gets boring too: “Today, President Biden sparred with his three lunatic obvious grifter and/or Bannon stooge opponents for the Democratic Presidential nom…oh, who am I kidding?  Sal, I can’t do this, it’s just too stupid and we’ve been trying to make it a thing for months now!  Can we go back to reporting on the GOP’s not-all-that-slow disintegration?  No?  Ooooookay fine…let’s go in 5, 4, 3…”

      OT but I saw your note several threads ago about the JMU/UVA football game and I’m happy to report that both sides seemed relatively happy with the outcome: JMU for the win, UVA that it was only by a point.  And of course absolutely everyone in town was so hammered that they might not have been aware that there was a game.  =)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Another Scott: Actually how Modi is perceived internationally matters a lot to the core BJP voter. According to them India has become a world leader and is respected because their man is in charge. Hosting the G20 is being billed as some huge foreign policy success

      So in this dog and pony show, Modi was the hero and all the other world leaders were simps bedazzled by Modi’s and India’s greatness.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jeffro:

      And of course absolutely everyone in town was so hammered that they might not have been aware that there was a game.  =)

      Gee, are you suggesting that C’ville might be a party town?  Say it ain’t so! ;-)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty

      It ‘s more than just they are lazy and he is boring although there is plenty of that. The Max Boot headline in an article on Biden’s trip highlights the limitations of democracy in Biden’s visit to Vietnam. While that may be true, why highlight a negative when the trip was generally viewed as successful? Again it’s the choices they make in describing his Presidency that are infuriating.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: Biden would not be in the mix if these pundits had thei way.

      I saw a Democrat talking about how neat it would be to watch “Gretchen,” “Pete” and “Kamala” debate. I thought this showed a very unserious approach to politics, but some Democrats do not have that serious an approach. The pundits are exploiting this unserious attitide.

      But I agreed with Rachel Bitecofer, who does have a serious approach that is informed by the findings of other political scientists, when she said:

         We’d be fools not to nominate our incumbent!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Marmot

      putting developments in perspective so you can see what are mountains and what are molehills in the legal landscape

      Is it too early to complain about language? I do so hate this fake formalism in nested questions in English. It’s best to let it slide in non-native speakers, but there’s no excuse for actual journalists to avoid putting the verb at the end: “… what the mountains and molehills are …”

      See? Easy and short. And you don’t sound like a Continental accidentally tripping over Germanic roots.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      frosty

      Ms. F has a WaPo subscription and we’ve never used  a gift link. If there’s a way to send them to you, let me know and I’ll do it.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      bbleh

      Subscriber here, and looks like I’m far from the only one, so I’d say just post when you need one and somebody will add it in comments.  Also NYT (yeah yeah whatever I get it for $1/week).

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Geminid

      @lowtechcyclist: U. Va. students are very resilient in the face of setbacks!

      More seriously, this game was a huge win for JMU. They only moved to Division I last year, and now they’ve beaten one of the state’s two top Division I teams.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      schrodingers_cat

      @gene108: India has always been an important country. PM Nehru, who the BJP has spend a decade demonizing was far more respected than the current fascist Hitler wannabe will ever be.

      And Indira Gandhi stood up to the United States during the Bangladesh War. Modi hasn’t stood up to Chinese incursions in Ladakh. He and his party shows how manly they are by bullying Muslims and Dalits.

      And India is still impoverished even though BJP would like to deny that reality by putting green screens over Delhi’s poor and destitute.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.