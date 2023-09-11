Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Come on, man.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Second rate reporter says what?

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

We still have time to mess this up!

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Everybody saw this coming.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Blinken in the hot seat

Blinken in the hot seat

by | 44 Comments

This post is in: ,

Over the weekend, Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared on Jake Tapper’s CNN weekend show. As anyone could have predicted, Tapper asked Blinken about the new Elon Musk biography that reveals the defense contract oligarch unilaterally shut down Ukraine’s internet access in Russian-occupied Crimea to prevent a covert operation against the Russian fleet, which is launching attacks on civilians from there.

Tapper asked if there should be consequences for Musk’s freelance meddling that stopped a U.S. ally from attacking a legit military target, and Blinken repeatedly dodged the question. Here’s the back-and-forth from Rolling Stone (the only video I can find is on Musk’s site, but fuck him — the text conveys the gist):

TAPPER: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has recently confirmed a report that’s in Walter Isaacson’s new biography of Musk that last year Musk blocked access to his Starlink satellite network in Crimea in order to disrupt a major Ukrainian attack on the Russian navy there. In other words, Musk effectively sabotaged a military operation by Ukraine, a U.S. ally, against Russia, an aggressor country that invaded a U.S. ally. Should there be repercussions for that?

BLINKEN: Jake, I can’t speak to a specific episode. Here’s what I can tell you. Starlink has been a vital tool for the Ukrainians to be able to communicate with each other and particularly for the military to communicate in their effort to defend all of Ukraine’s territory. It remains so, and I would expect it to continue to be critical to their efforts. So what we would hope and expect is that that technology would remain fully available to Ukrainians. It is vital to what they’re doing.

TAPPER: I don’t know that you can’t speak to it. You won’t speak to it. Musk says he was reportedly afraid that Russia would retaliate with nuclear weapons. Musk says that’s based on his private discussions he had with senior Russian officials. Are you concerned that Musk is apparently conducting his own diplomatic outreach to the Russian government? Really, none of this concerns you?

BLINKEN: Jake, I can’t speak to conversations that may or may not have happened. I don’t know. I’m focused on the fact that the technology itself, Starlink, has been really important to the Ukrainians. It remains so, and it should continue to be part of what they’re able to call on to be able to communicate with themselves and again to have the military be able to communicate throughout this Russian aggression. We ourselves have always had to factor in what Russia may do in response to any given thing that we or others do or the Ukrainians do. And we have. But what’s so critical now is that Ukrainians have had real success over the past year.

TAPPER: It sounds like Starlink is so important that the U.S. government doesn’t want to risk offending a capricious billionaire who did some things that I think, in another situation, the U.S. might want to say something about.

I’m not Tapper’s #1 fan, but his questions on this topic were legit, and his conclusion — that the U.S. government is reluctant to confront Musk because Starlink access is vital to the war effort in Ukraine — seems fair too. In every response, Blinken underscores how important Starlink access is to Ukraine. He also states U.S. expectations, i.e., “we would hope and expect is that that technology would remain fully available to Ukrainians.”

Blinken is a smart, experienced diplomat. I assume he, his State employees and everyone in the Biden admin appreciate how dangerous the present situation is, with critical U.S. national security and space travel capabilities subject to the whims of an unstable person with grandiose visions of himself as humanity’s savior and who, oh by the way, has been peddling antisemitic tropes and amplifying Nazi scumbags on his site.

I have got to believe they know this. And I sure as shit HOPE they are executing a strategy behind the scenes to extricate us from this untenable situation, while in the meantime sending Blinken out to mumble “nice doggie” at the snarling wolf. To buy time. For Ukraine and for us.

This might sound like a non sequitur, but bear with me: If American democracy survives the Hydra-headed forces arrayed against it in the upcoming election, we need significant tax policy changes. I am fucking serious, y’all. To paraphrase something I read elsewhere, it’s not just about addressing economic inequality anymore. It’s about national sovereignty.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Burnspbesq
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Chris
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Eolirin
  • Eric S.
  • feloniousferb
  • Geminid
  • hueyplong
  • HumboldtBlue
  • J.
  • Jeffro
  • JPL
  • JustRuss
  • Kent
  • kindness
  • MisterDancer
  • narya
  • piratedan
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • sdhays
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    3. 3.

      hueyplong

      Giving at least indirect control of aspects of the military to a Bond villain seems like the kind of thing that didn’t require hindsight to call a bad idea.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      piratedan

      As much as I want to knee-jerk into a “do something” response, I understand that it’s unlikely due to do so because of the political ramifications.

      I fully expect some quiet behind the scenes stuff to happen though, namely that if the statements/allegations are true that Musk left an ally high and dry during a mission and did so without notice to either the Government or the Ukrainians and there’s nothing in the contract that allows him to do so.  I would expect something along the line of fines, contract termination or legal action to follow but that the Biden Administration would lean on the judgement of the DOJ as to what is allowable.

      Does it seem like a cop-out, yes… but if we’re going to be the good guys and follow the rules, then be the good guys and follow the rules and encourage non-traitorous competitors into the field so that we don’t have to rely on these existing tech-bro fucktards to hamstring national security.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      For the US to have designed, launched, opened, and maintained its own “Starlink” would have been prohibitively expensive, taken years, and – not least – would have been defunded, whittled down, and corrupted by the GOP.

      There may be spy satellites already up there that could do much the same thing as Starlink – I don’t know their capabilities, I don’t know if we handed that job over to yet another oligarch (Google) – but if it is possible, I sincerely hope someone in DoD is working on it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      we need significant tax policy changes

      significant, yes; complicated, no

      TAX

      THE

      WEALTHY

      like we used to do, once upon a time.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JustRuss

      …encourage non-traitorous competitors into the field so that we don’t have to rely on these existing tech-bro fucktards to hamstring national security.

      We’re never going to see a competitive free market for access to space, the cost of entry is way too high.  At best we’ll have 3 or 4 companies, and it’s likely they’ll all be run by monsters.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      wjca

      @hueyplong: Giving at least indirect control of aspects of the military to a Bond villain seems like the kind of thing that didn’t require hindsight to call a bad idea.

      However, it may well not have been particularly obvious that it was an aspect of the military.   I mean, does the US military use Starlink?  Or is it simply something that the Ukrainians have innovatively adapted to their situation and needs?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      I’d be shocked to learn that the US military relies on Starlink for its own purposes.

      So I don’t know what you end up doing for a country in Ukraine’s position.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      rikyrah

      In this, the USA should be gangsta.

      Strip Musk of any control of Starlink.

      Period.

      And then point out to Apartheid Clyde which charges he can be brought up on .

      Reply
    13. 13.

      kindness

      Were Jake Tapper’s questions hard hitting or was he hoping for a ‘gotchya’?  To me it sounded like both.  It’s not like the US could unilaterally take over the company, so we’re left at dealing with them as best we can.  Having said that, Musk’s money forments his horrible toddler mindset.  Me, me, me shouldn’t be appealing to anyone.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      To paraphrase something I read elsewhere, it’s not just about addressing economic inequality anymore. It’s about national sovereignty.

      Absolutely.  This is a huge problem with an ultra-wealthy elite who basically see themselves as outside and above nationality.  I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we’re seeing people like Musk, Thiel, and Murdoch, who basically treat their nationality as something necessary to achieve their political goals rather than a deep part of their personal identity, at a time when money is so easily moved around the world.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      wjca

      @piratedan:  if the statements/allegations are true that Musk left an ally high and dry during a mission and did so without notice to either the Government or the Ukrainians and there’s nothing in the contract that allows him to do so.  I would expect something along the line of fines, contract termination or legal action to follow but that the Biden Administration would lean on the judgement of the DOJ as to what is allowable.

      I, too, would hope for all of that.  But I completely understand if it is put on hold until Ukraine has either won or somehow created their own alternative system which will do the same job at least as well.  Or Musk shuts it down, of course — perhaps the lawyers here can speak to the availability (and speed) of something like eminent domain for this situation.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Burnspbesq

      So, let me see if I’ve got this right: Blinken should potentially (a) compromise a grand jury investigation, (b) reveal intelligence sources and methods, and (c) compromise a referral to the International Criminal Court for aiding and abetting Russian war crimes, to satisfy Jake Tapper’s morbid curiosity?

      Fuck that. Blinken did the right thing.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MisterDancer

      @CaseyL: For the US to have designed, launched, opened, and maintained its own “Starlink” would have been prohibitively expensive, taken years, and – not least – would have been defunded, whittled down, and corrupted by the GOP.

      AMEN.  I think we can’t think back that far, but I do not recall much pushback from folx when Musk made his initial announcement. Indeed, there was a chorus of gratitude because there’s no similar capability our DoD can provide without handing over, I suspect, a ton of information we cannot allow anyone not a close ally, to have.

      There’s a lot of calls in hindsight that, at the time, were the logical thing to do. I will allow that it was a situation the US should have corralled into a formal contract ASAP, sure! But I can’t see Musk even allowing that, and trying to push that line in public would have meant a fight w/Musk at a time when he was getting a lot of goodwill in the press.

      I know I’m behind on a certain post I promised, but more and more this reminds — as someone already mentioned in passing — of America’s situation with Henry Ford in the run-up to WWII. Taxing Musk won’t make these innovations align any better to US needs, no moreso than the series tax burden back in the day made Ford less an isolationist antisemitic monster, whom we nonetheless needed to fight a war.

      You want this stopped? Nationalize SpaceX. That’s the solution, and politically, it will suck.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      narya

      When I read about this, the first thing that came to mind is just how many things didn’t get discussed in public (the big spending bills; the railroad strike; the debt ceiling) but then got worked out. I don’t mind Tapper asking pointed questions–but I also don’t mind Blinken not showing every card in the hand, and I cannot believe that no one is working on this.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Roger Moore

      @wjca:

      However, it may well not have been particularly obvious that it was an aspect of the military.

      And, like a good Bond villain, Musk was able to hide that he was a Bond villain until it was too late.  He spent a lot of time building the public persona of the guy who was on a quest to save the world, and it wasn’t just because he liked having his ego stroked.  A lot of people bought into it, and the goodwill from it was extremely important for his business ventures.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Eric S.

      I’m sure the US Military is not using Star Link for operations. I wonder how feasible it is (technically, politically, militarily) to let UKR use our system?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cain

      @MisterDancer:

      We could help fund a competitor. Sure it might be expensive from a tax dollars perspective but we could provide seed money. Clearly there is a market need.

      The only problem is that if you have more than one of these starlink things – our entire atmosphere is going to be saturated with satellites.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      Musk isn’t the first to attempt a satellite Internet system. He’s just been the most successful to date. Not sure why.  I don’t even know if Starlink is profitable.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      bbleh

      … we need significant tax policy changes.

      Unquestionably.  But don’t get your hopes up too fast.  Tax legislation must originate in the House so we gotta win that, AND it has to pass the Senate with a filibuster-proof majority (or we need to end the filibuster) and that ain’t very likely in the next few years.  And taxes are probably THE issue that links all the parts of the Republican Party together: the meatheads (most of whom have very little idea how much federal tax they pay) don’t want none o’ their tax dollers goin’ to THOSE folks and their welfare babies, the plutocrats (who know to the dime how much) don’t wanna pay taxes period, and the Poujadistes are the combination of the other two.  And then there’s the “centrist” Dems who are half-Republican.  Serious tax reform will be a HUGE lift, even compared to the ACA.

      I hope at least various spokes-critters start making offhand comments about “the importance of control of key strategic assets” or some such, and perhaps a few quiet men in suits have a nice private conversation with Elon, just to make sure everyone knows there’s a line in the sand.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Burnspbesq

      @rikyrah:

      Not arguing with you, but it seems odd to think of the exercise of the power of eminent domain as “gangsta.”

      On the other hand, I would be totally down with a ridiculous low-ball offer that forces him into years of litigation before he gets a fair price for SpaceX.

      And while we’re at it, let’s sic the Antitrust Division on Tesla, and force it to divest the Supercharger network.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kent

      Honestly, this Starlink fiasco is as much on the US government as it is on Musk.

      Interesting article over on Talking Points Memo that discusses this.  They argue that once it because obvious that Starlink was being used for military purposes, the US government should have taken over paying for the service, and strictly outlined the terms of service it was paying for in contracts with SpaceX.

      In other words, Musk should never have been given the authority to dick around in the first place and all of that could have been prevented by properly written contracts for service that outlined the parameters of that service.

      That doesn’t relieve Musk from being horrid dick.  But it was the US government that dropped the ball by letting him into that position in the first place.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      rikyrah

      @Roger Moore:

      To paraphrase something I read elsewhere, it’s not just about addressing economic inequality anymore. It’s about national sovereignty.

       

      I couldn’t agree more, which is why we should just cut him from Starlink and bring him up on charges.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Roger Moore

      @JPL:

      They don’t have to raise the rate that high is they get rid of deductions. Deductions make the tax code regressive.

      The thing that really makes the tax code regressive is having much lower taxes for capital gains than for wage and salary income.  At the very least, capital gains should be taxed the same as wages and salary, if not a higher rate.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      sdhays

      @Baud: As I understand it, it’s because SpaceX’s rockets are orders of magnitude more efficient, economically speaking. They lop off a couple of zero’s per kilogram for payloads to space – so between $1.5k and $3k. So they were able to put all of these satellites, which have a 5 year life expectancy, up at very low cost.

      According to the article I read this weekend, if Starship ever works, the cost will $20/kg.

      Clarifies why astronomers are worried about space junk from SpaceX making Earth-based astronomy impossible.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jeffro

      up on TPM – reader comment to Josh Marshall:

      Musk’s behavior has been atrocious. But he shouldn’t have been allowed to be in that position in the first place. That’s on the Pentagon and the US government more generally. In the first rush of enthusiasm and support for Ukraine, Musk shipped a bunch of free Starlink devices to Ukraine and agreed to cover the cost of the service. Later when he cooled on Ukraine he started threatening to shut the service off if the Pentagon didn’t pick up the tab. That’s standard mercurial behavior from Musk. But of course the Pentagon and more broadly the US should be picking up the tab. Much as I loathe the person Musk has turned out to be, I remember thinking at the time, how can this even be a question? Of course they should pick up the tab. The idea that we’d leave it to the whim of someone like Musk to be covering the cost of mission-critical technology for an ally at war is crazy. The back and forth over the cost got sufficiently messy that it has always been unclear to me whether there wasn’t something more to the argument. But, again, of course the US should pay for it – at least once it was clear how critical it would be to the Ukrainian war effort.

      The whole brouhaha and how the whole disagreement about cost spun a bit out of control appeared to stem from three basic reasons. First, at the outset of the war it simply wasn’t clear to people at the Pentagon or many other places that Starlink’s service would be as critical as it was. This must at least to some degree be because of the central role drones and even off the shelf drones have played in the war, as well as the small reconnaissance and tactical units the Ukrainian army relies on. Second, the whole US government seemed slow to grasp just how central not only Musk’s companies but Musk himself had become to critical technology that foreign militaries could be dependent on. Third, building on one and two, they didn’t realize quite what a freak Musk had become.

      It’s worth noting that at least Musk’s public transition to freakdom was happening as the war was breaking out and getting under way. It’s interesting to think of the difference between how a major defense contractor is seen within the Pentagon procurement apparatus and what many of us were seeing unfold in real time on Twitter. Did those two paths cross? Probably not much. I don’t know what the relevant parties have made of it but the idea that a major US defense contractor – SpaceX/Starlink definitely counts – is in regular communication with the Russian government and even the Russian President and making military supply decisions on that basis is simply crazy. CRAZY

      ETA: or what Kent was referring to just a few posts up!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud:

      He’s just been the most successful to date. Not sure why.

      Because SpaceX really has brought down launch costs relative to everyone else.  They’ve made launch costs low enough they can try a different approach from previous satellite phone systems, e.g. a large constellation of cheap satellites in LEO rather than a few more expensive ones in higher orbits.  That lets them have a lot more bandwidth and use cheaper, lower power phones.  It also makes the system much more resilient, since there are literally thousands of satellites up there.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I hope that Blinken was being dodgy because he didn’t want to give anything away about what actions not in the Nazi fuck Musk’s favor might be in the works. But you never can tell, it might have all been spin.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      @JPL: I vote for both.

      Let’s try running millionaire- and billionaire-funded surpluses for a few years, just to see if we like how it feels.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      wjca

      @Roger Moore:  At the very least, capital gains should be taxed the same as wages and salary, if not a higher rate.

      Absolutely.  At the most basic level, income is income.  If you are going to tax it, it should all be taxed the same.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Eolirin

      @bbleh: Taxes can be done cleanly via reconciliation. The filibuster won’t be an issue.

      Unless we want some kind of wealth tax, where the constitutionality of it is in question.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Burnspbesq

      A lot of the more ridiculous stuff in the 2017 tax legislation sunsets at the end of 2025–not for any policy reason, but so that Trump could massage the reported impact on the deficit.

      Get ready: the circus is coming to town.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      feloniousferb

      I think Tapper’s questions were “hard” because it’s a Democratic administration he’s “holding to account”. If this was a representative from a repub admin he wouldn’t have been nearly that assertive and would have sounded far more deferential.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Chris

      To paraphrase something I read elsewhere, it’s not just about addressing economic inequality anymore. It’s about national sovereignty.

      One of the things that always struck me about JennOfArk’s 4th of July post was the observation that if you really adopt Thatcher’s dictum that “there is no such thing as society,” what you’re really saying is that there is no such thing as country.  Whatever it says on the paperwork, a country consists first and last of its people and how healthy it is depends on how healthy they are.

      That was in 2010 or 2011, but it’s come back to me more and more watching the entire Trump debacle.  The libertarian principle of “there is no such thing as society” is really a huge flashing declaration of anti-patriotism.  And the jump from there to “Russia, if you’re listening” isn’t actually much of a jump, it’s barely a shuffle.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.