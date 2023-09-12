Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rufo: Deep Fake

Zack Beauchamp at Vox had no intention of reviewing hard-right impresario Christopher Rufo’s new book, the operatically titled “America’s Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered Everything.” Familiar with Rufo’s work and public persona, Beauchamp had correctly concluded Rufo is a dishonest political hack.

But when Rufo reached out to offer an advance copy of the book and on-the-record interview, Beauchamp agreed. Rufo seems to want to be taken seriously as an intellectual and to gain wider exposure for his polemics, which is probably why he engages with people on the left sometimes. But he can’t resist overt political stunts.

For example, Rufo strutted alongside Ron DeSantis in smug conqueror mode as they triumphantly marched into tiny New College of Florida. The school, which was previously known as an affordable and welcoming place where students — including free-thinkers and queer people — could achieve academic excellence. It is now rapidly devolving into a second-rate, edu-grift dump for evangelical jocks and anti-education political operatives turned highly-paid administrators.

Unsurprisingly, Beauchamp found that Rufo’s latest book is riddled with falsehoods and unsupported assertions and that Rufo is a dishonest hack in person too. A few excerpts from Beauchamp’s piece:

(Rufo claims) government “no longer exists to secure natural rights, but to achieve ‘social justice.’” Even business “no longer exists to maximize profit, but to manage ‘diversity and inclusion.’”

This last line, in particular, struck me as absurd — even he couldn’t possibly think corporations cared more about their DEI departments than profits. When I pressed him, Rufo said the passage was intended to describe the ultimate objectives of (philosopher Herbert) Marcuse and his ideological heirs, not to depict reality.

“This is the movement toward which they’re fighting. They’re seeking to change the telos [purpose] of the institution,” he told me.

But in his book, just before his line about corporations putting diversity over profits, Rufo asserted that “the victory of the critical theories has displaced the original ends, or telos, of America’s institutions” — a statement about what he thinks the critical theorists have already accomplished.

“Telos” — good gourd. You know what’s worse than a bald-faced liar? A bald-faced liar who is also a pretentious jackass. A hypocrite as well, Rufo frequently decries “elitism” while simultaneously lying about having a master’s degree from Harvard.

In his review, Beauchamp recounts how Rufo casually lies in conversation too:

Rufo’s slipperiness in our conversation didn’t just extend to his book or underlying source material. When I suggested that racial affinity groups for minority students weren’t always bad, he asked me if I thought sometimes segregation could be good. I told him those groups were not the same as segregation, and he responded, “I think it is.” When I elaborated — that giving Black students a private space to discuss racism was nothing like a systematically unequal division of resources along racial lines — he said, “I didn’t say it’s akin to Jim Crow segregation” and that the groups were “segregating.”

When his hyperbolic claim was no longer defensible, he denied less than a minute later that he ever made it in the first place.

These distortions appear endemic to Rufo’s work.

Acadia University professor Jeffrey Sachs, whom Beauchamp cites as an expert on campus free speech issues, said, “Rufo is not a skilled rhetorician. He’s good at deception. He is not a deep intellectual. He’s a deep fake.

That’s exactly right. Fortunately, Rufo’s project seems to be a flop outside of Florida. I fervently hope that continues to be the case and that Rufo is eventually obligated to return to the Pacific Northwestern socialist utopia in which he resides due to lack of interest in his bullshit elsewhere. Let him superintend his own children’s schooling rather than monetizing ignorance and hate in other states.

Open thread.

    100Comments

    2. 2.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Fortunately, Rufo’s project seems to be a flop outside of Florida.

      Grateful for this blessing. Makes sense, though. Florida skews old and this propaganda won’t will be immediately debunked for non-bigots with school age children once they take even a cursory look at the curriculum.

    3. 3.

      hueyplong

      Where’s my damn cake?

      I don’t even know what day has been set aside to celebrate our victory.  Or even what year.  How is FoxNews going to have anniversary shows lamenting the right’s abject subjugation to the radical left?

      Something seems fishy about this.

    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      When his hyperbolic claim was no longer defensible, he denied less than a minute later that he ever made it in the first place.

      Like TIFG insisting he barely even knows someone he has worked with and been seen in countless photos and videos with once that person is in trouble. I’m surprised he hasn’t yet claimed he’s never met Meadows or Rudy.

      Rufo is such a slimy tool. I liked John Oliver’s assessment of him: “a fear-mongering troll who looks like what would happen if someone made the recipe for Ryan Gosling but forgot to add the hotness”. Accurate.

    6. 6.

      UncleEbeneezer

      (Rufo claims) government “no longer exists to secure natural rights

      So Rufo is basically admitting what he (and most Republicans) believe: “Natural” rights only refer to color/gender-blind (Defaulting to White, Male…) ones.  Schools should only care about making sure white people (especially boys and cisgender people) are comfortable, protected, represented etc.

    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      @Old School: “How 3-toed sloths took over the world.”

      It’s all tribalism – facts and truth don’t matter.  Mouth noises that get attention, matters.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

    9. 9.

      Baud

      Rufo said the passage was intended to describe the ultimate objectives of (philosopher Herbert) Marcuse and his ideological heirs

      Oh Marcuse, why you always gotta be revealing our secret plans?

      Also too, who?

    10. 10.

      The Up and Up

      You can have Rufo. He apparently lives “here” in a gated community near Gig Harbor. I don’t think anyone in the PNW is fond of him except for maybe eastern counties that want to join Idaho and an obnoxious blowhard on the air in Portland.

    13. 13.

      JoyceH

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: And don’t forget his incredible crackpot of a surgeon general. Honestly, what surprises me most about this generation’s conservatives isn’t their corruption, I expected that, it’s their incompetence.

    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      For example, Rufo strutted alongside Ron DeSantis in smug conqueror mode as they triumphantly marched into tiny New College of Florida.

      I didn’t know anything about this Rufo person. That he is associated with DeSantis in any way says much about both men. Twin deplorables.

    15. 15.

      NutmegAgain

      What a jackass! Sadly, a jackass with some political lift. Also, too, in addition, I am just so sure that a typical MAGAt sits around reading Marcuse of an evening. (Although it does seem that one role of these activated turds is to read social theory of an earlier generation, and throw the names of theorists around in an effort to confuse the rubes.) My eyeballs are rolling around so hard I’m getting a headache.

    16. 16.

      Scout211

      Thank you Betty, for highlighting this for us. I would never choose to read a story about Rufo.  But I will read any of your front page posts because the way you present the information makes it much easy to read.  And knowing your enemy is always a good strategy. And I also must admit, even though I’d like to, we can’t pretend that deep fake grifters like Rufo are not out there. And we do have to acknowledge that they now have become powerful as politicians and lawmakers are embracing them.

      From a social psychology perspective, though, it’s really scary to me to see how easy it is for the big players on the right (like Rufo) to turn so much that we know is good into an extreme version of a scary straw man and then claim they are only there to protect us all from that scary straw man.  Ugh.

      ETA: edited for clarity.

    17. 17.

      Roger Moore

      When his hyperbolic claim was no longer defensible, he denied less than a minute later that he ever made it in the first place.

      This is typical of people who argue in bad faith. They will admit when they’re wrong, but only as a gambit to continue the discussion. They will never admit they’re wrong to the extent of giving up the claims permanently; they’ll start from the debunked claim in their next argument as though this one never happened. When someone does this, you can discount them as anyone worth talking to. They only argue in public to get their points into the public consciousness, not to have an honest sharing of ideas.

    18. 18.

      moonbat

      The bit of the post mentioning Rufo lying about having an Ivy League degree reminds me of Silverman’s post on Musk’s intellectual achievement dishonesty from the other night. Seems like these right-wing nutjob mover and shakers all have a serious case of elite higher education envy. Except none of them have the intellect or work ethic to, you know, actually earn a degree.

    19. 19.

      Brachiator

      @Baud:

      Herbert Marcuse was big among some leftist types in the 60s and 70s. He was also a Marxist and so scared conservatives.

      Herbert Marcuse gained world renown during the 1960s as a philosopher, social theorist, and political activist, celebrated in the media as “father of the New Left.” University professor and author of many books and articles, Marcuse won notoriety when he was perceived as both an influence on and defender of the “New Left” in the United States and Europe. His theory of “one-dimensional” society provided critical perspectives on contemporary capitalist and state communist societies and his notion of “the great refusal” won him renown as a theorist of revolutionary change and “liberation from the affluent society.” Consequently, he became one of the most influential intellectuals in the United States during the 1960s and into the 1970s.

      I haven’t heard his name mentioned since my college days. He died in 1979.

    20. 20.

      eversor

      There’s a reason Rufo used telos and natural rights, Christianity.  Christian thinkers like Dreher, Ahmari, Douthat, Deenan, and the rest have been using the hell out of those words for years.  If you are actively monitoring the leading Christian thinkers those words are air raid sirens waving bibles and carrying a cross.  He’s not trying to sound smart, he’s using code language to rally Christians to the GOP.

      Rufo knows this.  He cut his teeth stirring up issues over intelligent design!

      Rufo is not a GOP whisperer he’s a Christian whisperer.  I know people here choose to ignore the cross in the room but you can’t afford to.   If you follow and track these assholes these code words are blatant and it’s all about one religion.

    22. 22.

      p.a.

      I’m enjoying the thought of Rufo interviewed on Fox and the Fox viewership then asking the nursing home aides  to google Marcuse, Fanon, and Foucault for them.

    23. 23.

      Kay

      It’s all such cheap junk. REALLY lowqualiuty public intellectuals.

      Racist misogynist Richard Hanania  “an intellectual muse of the Silicon Valley right” is currently promoting his learned theories about how the Black character in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is an ugly woman because that’s a plot to brainwash young people.

      This is the level of “scholarship” that the NYTimes and The Atlantic swallowed as Great Thinkers on the Right. Weirdo racist incels ranting about a kids movie.

      It’s crap. You can read better and smarter Right wingers in the you tube comments section. The only thing dumber than these “intellectuals” is the dopes who fall for their con.

    24. 24.

      Hoodie

      @moonbat: Given some recent products of the Ivies (Cruz, Hawley, Ramaswamy), hard to feel there’s inherently a lot of value in that anyway.   Rufo’s fake effete credentialing is particularly odd when a lot of these GOP Ivy products want to pass themselves off as beer-swilling good ol’ boys or manly men.

    25. 25.

      Roger Moore

      @JoyceH:

      Honestly, what surprises me most about this generation’s conservatives isn’t their corruption, I expected that, it’s their incompetence.

      It comes from having abandoned objective reality as their measure of anything.  Back in the good old days, conservatives actually dared to compete with liberals in policy.  This was mostly an attempt to water down liberal policies, but at least they tried to come up with something that looked like it would achieve some desirable end.  Now they don’t even try to come up with counter-proposals that water down liberal plans; they just object to the very concept of government achieving anything.  When you’ve given up governing as a desirable goal, competence is unnecessary, and maybe even a sign of secret liberal thoughts.  You have to be incompetent to prove your commitment to conservative obstructionism.

    26. 26.

      Kay

      How many anti cancel culture books can these people possibly churn out? There is one of these books a week. 

      Who buys them other than other anti cancel culture warriors, who also all have books? They’re just sending the same 25 dollars around in a circle buying each others books.

    28. 28.

      moonbat

      @Jamey: So it would seem.

      I’m guessing at least part of the scam (in their tiny brains) goes like this: I come to make dishonest anti-intellectualism the new fad in education, but Look, I’m super smart Ivy League educated so I know what I’m talking about!

      My eyes would get stuck if I rolled them as hard as this deserves.

    29. 29.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Rufo may be a flop outside of Florida, but he was one of the architects of the moral panic driving the current trans genocide. Specifically pushing the idea that LGB, and especially T, folks are child sex predators.

    31. 31.

      Brachiator

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      RE: (Rufo claims) government “no longer exists to secure natural rights

      So Rufo is basically admitting what he (and most Republicans) believe: “Natural” rights only refer to color/gender-blind (Defaulting to White, Male…) ones.

      Yep. Also, natural rights are typically a big deal to libertarians, who tend to hate government, so Rufo is lying about his supposed core beliefs.

      ETA. A woman’s reproductive rights rarely qualifies as a natural right for these dopes.

    32. 32.

      mrmoshpotato

      America’s Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered Everything.

      Hot damn!  We have universal healthcare now?! – including dental and vision?!

      Millionaires and billionaires are paying their fair share of taxes?!

      Tax loopholes closed?!

      Federal gun control so other countries don’t have to issue travel advisories against coming to the United States?!

      Treating women, and their bodies, and their medical decisions as equal to men?!

      Damn you, Radical Left!

    33. 33.

      Roger Moore

      @Kay:

      Who buys them other than other anti cancel culture warriors, who also all have books?

      The books are there to achieve two goals:

      1. To appeal to right wing desire to be taken seriously by powerful institutions.  For all they claim to hate our cultural institutions, they love to claim to have a FTFNYT best seller.
      2. Grift.  They order their PACs and think tanks to buy their books in bulk and ship them to everyone under the sun.  The royalties from the book sales go straight into their pockets.  They could probably skip the step of printing the book by just binding a bunch of blank paper, and nobody would notice the difference.
    34. 34.

      Marmot

      This reminds me a lot of the review of God and Man at Yale on Michael Hobbs’s podcast If Books Could Kill.

      I always liked the title of that book, and I was always told that William F. Buckley was some sort of intellectual and a towering figure on the right, who had single-handedly ousted the Birchers from the mainstream conservative movement.

      But the review was scathing. So many, many vapid arguments. So much stupidity. So little objectivity or self-awareness.

      They have always been this way. No wonder they’re so desperate to tear us down. No wonder they try so hard for recognition of their intellectual stature. They’re desperately jealous, but only know how to flimflam.

    35. 35.

      Geminid

      There may have been good news concerning the 10 month long blockade of Artsakh, the Armenian enclave in western Azerbaijan. According to Los Angeles-based Armenian news site Aberan News, Artsakh authorities allowed a truck with humanitarian supplies from Russia to enter Artsakh by way of the Azerbaijani town of Adghdan. They expect in return that the Lachin corridor from Armenia proper to be opened as well.

      Artsakh has balked at receiving supplies through Aghdan because they consider the Lachin corridor essential to their independence and, they argue, their safety.

    38. 38.

      Hoodie

      @Roger Moore: Competence is also a barrier to corruption and nihilism, which are at the heart of most of the current conservative project.  Conservatives basically lost the battle of ideas when the New Deal and WWII – both massive Keynesian projects – ushered in the era of the US as a global superpower and foretold the eventual death of white supremacy, xenophobia and related conservative structures because all of those things stand in the way of a stronger country.   Once you realize you lost that battle, you settle for plain old corruption and nihilism.

    39. 39.

      Anoniminous

      @eclare: ​ They want to make money but the Radical Leftists and Jews are preventing it​. Now all the money US corporations make are given to black bucks to buy steaks and Caddies.

    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Alison Rose:

      I liked John Oliver’s assessment of him: “a fear-mongering troll who looks like what would happen if someone made the recipe for Ryan Gosling but forgot to add the hotness”. Accurate.

      LOL!  Do you remember when John Oliver said this? (Presumably on Last Week Tonight)

    41. 41.

      Jim Appleton

      I fervently hope that continues to be the case and that Rufo is eventually obligated to return to the Pacific Northwestern socialist utopia in which he resides

      We don’t want him either.

      Not socialist enough, and a fraud to boot.

    45. 45.

      taumaturgo

      I feel horrible for Biden, the quintessential bipartisan democrat because all he gets in return for his bipartisan efforts is an impeachment inquiry. In the face of an opposition divorced from reality, the era of bipartisanship as come and gone.

    47. 47.

      mrmoshpotato

      @taumaturgo:

      I feel horrible for Biden, the quintessential bipartisan democrat because all he gets in return for his bipartisan efforts is an impeachment inquiry. In the face of an opposition divorced from reality, the era of bipartisanship as come and gone. 

      Obama was also told to go fuck himself by these bastards for 8 years.

    52. 52.

      Chris

      (Rufo claims) government “no longer exists to secure natural rights, but to achieve ‘social justice.’”

      Getting people to write off each other’s natural rights by reframing them as “social justice,” “political correctness,” “wokeness,” “intersectionalism,” and “special interests” is the right-wing propaganda coup that keeps on giving.

      (Well, maybe not “coup.”  It’s hard to imagine any idea not getting a lot of traction if it were constantly bleated from every news outlet for years and decades on end).

    54. 54.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @taumaturgo: I think of Biden as a cross between the Road Runner and Bugs Bunny, and the Republicans as a cross between Wile E. Coyote (only not as clever) and Elmer Fudd. Their frustration shows.

    55. 55.

      Bill Arnold

      For Rufo-loathers, Zack Beauchamp’s Vox piece is worth a full read. A seriously deceitful hack. At least he is obvious about it.

      I’ve had that guy in my Rogues’ Gallery (window of browser tabs of loathed people) for over a year. Mostly it’s higher-profile/international, but Christopher Rufo got included as an indulgence.

    56. 56.

      Sasha

      Fortunately, Rufo’s project seems to be a flop outside of Florida.

      Unfortunately, his damage will take years, if not decades, to repair.

    58. 58.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I just shake my head at the things they get upset about. A company changed the label on a pancake mix, and they about lost their minds. The Potato head toy allows you to make two “males” or two “females”, and they lost their shit. And on and on, losing their shit about things the average person cares nothing about. “OMG, some stores don’t have ‘boy toy’ and ‘girl toy’ aisIes, however will I figure out what toy my kid will like?” I wonder how crazy some of them sound to “normies” when they start ranting about Mr. Potato Head and Bud Light and whatever else they’re butthurt about today. It sounds nutty to me, and I know what they’re talking about! (most of the time)

    60. 60.

      Brachiator

      @eclare:

      Also, what on earth is a telo?

      Telos is the ancient Greek term for an end, fulfilment, completion, goal or aim; it is the source of the modern word ‘teleology’. For example.

      “in the hedonistic life, people lose some moral purpose, a telos which provides the moral justification for the society”

      I haven’t seen this term used outside a philosophy class or religious studies lecture.

      This Rufo clown is sparking flashbacks to my student days, the last time that any of this stuff was ever discussed. I don’t know. Maybe people like Jordan Peterson make a big deal of this stuff.

    63. 63.

      Geminid

      @taumaturgo: Biden did not wait for a bipartisan coalition when the American Rescue Act and IRA bill passed Congress on party-line votes. On the other hand, the Infrastructure, CHIPS+ and Burnpits bill were passed with Republican support. It seems to me that Joe Biden has been flexible in his pursuit of bipartisanship.

    66. 66.

      Soprano2

      @Old School: Not everything, but the majority of people do agree with us about abortion and women’s reproductive rights, about common sense gun laws, about climate change, about gay marriage, and a host of other issues. I think that’s what he’s talking about when he says the “radical left” conquered everything. Conservative Christians don’t control the culture anymore, and it drives them absolutely crazy! They want to control everyone’s personal behavior so that they are never uncomfortable.

    69. 69.

      cain

      @eclare: It’s probably no picnic for the writers either!

      They probably are all writing stuff down for when the writing strike finally gets resolved. But lawd. I can imagine all the attack ads or just tic tok stuff that would show up mocking him reading that stuff.

      “Sen. Kennedy – can you tell us what happened last night?”

    72. 72.

      Citizen Alan

      @Hoodie: The two are not mutually exclusive if neither of them is true. It is perfectly possible to simultaneously claim that you are an elite because of your education but also “one of the good ones” because you “saw through the liberal lies” that same education tried to foist on you. That much as been clear since Dubya came along. An absolute cretin who would never have been able to get into an Ivy League school absent family wealth and influence but who went on to pass himself off as a Texas rancher despite his apparent fear of horses.

    77. 77.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Jamey: I don’t.  The Left has shown incredible blind spots and there are a non-trivial amount of people who I suspect would be happy to use violence towards already marginalized groups that they don’t like.  The Left embracing violence would result in attracting even more Nazis pretending to be part of The Left to get their violent-fantasy jollies at Racial Justice protests.  It’s already a problem with people who claim to be AntiFa doing bad and dangerous shit and helping give the Bill Barr’s of the world even more license to weaponize the police against us.

    79. 79.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Soprano2:

      The Potato head toy allows you to make two “males” or two “females”, and they lost their shit. 

      And never any outrage about their faces being in their butts!

    85. 85.

      eversor

      @Soprano2:

      No it has a very Christian meaning that they are using.  And it is backed by both testaments and Christ.  Rufo is just echoing shit that’s been going on in Christianity for decades to get them out to vote.   Ignore that at your peril.

    89. 89.

      eversor

      @Citizen Alan:

      Wasn’t aware of the fear of horses part of that saga.  But that’s kinda sad for a rancher, a Texan, or even a human.  They’ve been domesticated for a long ass time now.

    92. 92.

      eversor

      @Baud:

      There was a Republican politician, from Georgia I think, who defended horse fucking as when you are rural it’s just a thing you do as a kid.

    95. 95.

      laura

      Just my .02 cents, but the metric shit-ton of reich wing money sloshing around attracts the Ruso’s to offer their “thoughts” and enrich themselves on the grift. Then the “thought leaders” rely on the baseless claims to apply their “solutions” to the made up or non existent problems a viola- America is made great again and the marginalized target is crushed. The MSM seems to always have a green room and a seat at the tv table for these hucksters but never ever offer a critical voice or the voices of the marginalized.

      Funny old world.

    100. 100.

      Chris

      @Kay:

      Racist misogynist Richard Hanania  “an intellectual muse of the Silicon Valley right” is currently promoting his learned theories about how the Black character in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is an ugly woman because that’s a plot to brainwash young people.

      One of the side effects of the current hysterics about wokeness in pop culture is that I’m endlessly going back to shows and movies from my childhood (or, oftentimes, well before my childhood) and thinking “man, people would freak the fuck out if this was ever released today.”

      I mean, Gargoyles from the nineties having a main human character who’s half-black, half-Hopi, a woman, and nevertheless a police detective who’s enough of a badass to keep pace with a crowd of supernatural creatures?  Can you imagine the online backlash if that came out today?

      Independence Day would be torn to shreds as The Woke Remake of War of the Worlds (and everything else Will Smith did would be getting some version of that).  Buffy and Charmed and Xena: Warrior Princess did actually get backlash at the time for all the icky cooties, but it’d be massive amplified today.  Aladdin: “oh God, Disney is exposing our children to Islamo-Fascist culture!”  Antonio Banderas’ turn playing Zorro: “OH MY GOD, THEY MADE ZORRO HISPANIC!  IS NOTHING SACRED!  WHY CAN’T THE MEXICANS GET THEIR OWN HEROES!”

      And so forth.

