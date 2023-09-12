Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Bark louder, little dog.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

People are complicated. Love is not.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

You are here: Home / Gun Issues / Gun nuts / Early Evening Open Thread

Early Evening Open Thread

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,

I found this vehicle parked next to mine when I was done grocery shopping a while back:

Truck with homemade "2nd AMENDMENT IS MY LAW" sign on top.

In addition to exalting the Second Amendment as the supreme and only law, this person scoffs at the notion that there should be restrictions on owning venomous snakes, which led me to believe the cargo area might well have been a writhing pit of rattlers, copperheads, moccasins, etc.

Did I mention this kook-mobile was right next to my vehicle? 

Friends, I channeled Wonder Woman, seized 10 tote bag handles with two fists, transferred that load of groceries into my car and got the hell out of that parking lot with supernatural swiftness!

That said, I also brake for snakes.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Jay
  • kindness
  • MisterDancer
  • Raoul Paste
  • robmassing
  • TheOtherHank
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      JFC. Okay but try as I might, I can’t read the wording underneath the snake or the middle words over the Florida sticker. I see “No one needs a something something but here you are” and “Keep something in Florida”. Anyone got better eyes than me?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TheOtherHank

      I’ve always thought that these folks don’t get the fact that they’re telling actual tough guys to follow them home and take all their guns.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      kindness

      What about if the snake is one of those massive non-native boas that someone dumped?  They’re eating everything in the outback of Florida from what we hear.  (Karma aside) Is it OK to run over them?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.