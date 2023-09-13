Oh my God the Politico article was published *after* she got kicked out of a theater for vaping, singing and recording a musical 10/10, great job Politico, serious journalists, very saving democracy pic.twitter.com/xfJVIGNDXX — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) September 13, 2023

Sometimes I’m genuinely grateful that most voters get their info from social media and ‘vibes’.

Shelby's view? She's excited by the promise of future leaks and scoops from the Ramaswamy campaign https://t.co/nzMB7R39CV pic.twitter.com/yskGjn4EmK — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) September 13, 2023

WTF https://t.co/fcycPW1adO — vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) September 12, 2023

This week:

-WaPo used revenge porn for an oppo drop on a Dem candidate

-WaPo laundered GOP oppo on a whisper campaign against Tim Scott

-Punchbowl went all in on GOP impeachment

-Semafor sanewashed Ramaswamy insane ideas

-Politico did a soft puff piece on Boebert

Going great! — vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) September 13, 2023

is this broken and insane? yes. us political coverage is very, very bad, especially at the top. a single British interviewer unleashed into this context is like a cat that has just landed in Australia in 1788. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) September 12, 2023



Our marsupial major media!



During Trump’s presidency I told a reporter, who is now more well known, that he will unleash hate and bigotry against POC communities. Their response: "Yeah but that also means I get more airtime." DC political reporting in a nutshell. Doesn't describe all but…sadly a lot. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 10, 2023

Another WH reporter lamented Trump’s loss in 2020. Said they don’t have as many contacts within the Biden Administration and it’ll hurt them with scoops. Four years ago at the annual UTA gala in DC before the WH Correspondents Dinner, who was the person having the greatest time? Sean Spicer. Same man whose job was to lie on behalf of Trump, gaslight the world, and spur on hate against the press. About two years ago was told by a TV producer they were looking for a conservative to fill out a roundtable political show. The bar was the following: they had to accept the 2020 election results & not be openly white supremacist. That’s it. Even with that low bar…it was tough. All of this is to say the current media & reporting model is not built for this moment where one political party, the GOP, has become a radicalized authoritarian force beholden to minority rule. The old playbook won’t work. You need to be agile & adapt. 8 years on, still failing.

Yeah, that puts it well. "Find something that is genuinely suboptimal about the Democratic candidate, and dwell on it endlessly to 'balance' coverage." https://t.co/vhNRd1cJIj — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) September 11, 2023

there are more think pieces on why biden shouldn’t run again because of age than why trump shouldn’t run again because of many, many crimes — Deanna McDonald (@deannagmcdonald) September 13, 2023

Worth noting that @brianbeutler has been predicting this for months, if not years. The lesson Dems learn and then forget over and over is that if you keep hammering away at something, it gets embedded in the public consciousness, especially if they don't take the threat seriously https://t.co/3MQFWyseDS — Will Stancil (@whstancil) September 13, 2023