Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

In my day, never was longer.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

After roe, women are no longer free.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Republicans do not pay their debts.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Second rate reporter says what?

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Late Night Open Thread: If Our Major Media Had More Power, We'd Be Doomed

Late Night Open Thread: If Our Major Media Had More Power, We’d Be Doomed

Sometimes I’m genuinely grateful that most voters get their info from social media and ‘vibes’.


Our marsupial major media!

Another WH reporter lamented Trump’s loss in 2020. Said they don’t have as many contacts within the Biden Administration and it’ll hurt them with scoops.

Four years ago at the annual UTA gala in DC before the WH Correspondents Dinner, who was the person having the greatest time? Sean Spicer. Same man whose job was to lie on behalf of Trump, gaslight the world, and spur on hate against the press.

About two years ago was told by a TV producer they were looking for a conservative to fill out a roundtable political show. The bar was the following: they had to accept the 2020 election results & not be openly white supremacist. That’s it. Even with that low bar…it was tough.

All of this is to say the current media & reporting model is not built for this moment where one political party, the GOP, has become a radicalized authoritarian force beholden to minority rule. The old playbook won’t work. You need to be agile & adapt. 8 years on, still failing.

    1. 1.

      Old School

      About two years ago was told by a TV producer they were looking for a conservative to fill out a roundtable political show. The bar was the following: they had to accept the 2020 election results & not be openly white supremacist.

      Genuinely curious if they filled that spot.

    3. 3.

      RaflW

      Even Adam Kinzinger has Politico’s number.

      @AdamKinzinger

      Same day she is almost arrested ⁦@politico⁩ runs this.

      Side note: Boebert is a politico “unnamed source” snitch. This article proves it, she’s getting the kind treatment. Facts

