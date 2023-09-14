On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

way2blue

After we disembarked from our cruise, we spent a couple nights in Punta Arenas, Chile, exploring a bit of the town. Then rented a car and headed to Torres del Paine Nat’l Park. On a rainy, windy day with the two-lane road crowded with big trucks which tended to knock us sideways as well as flood the windshield with water.