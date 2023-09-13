Our expanded Child Tax Credit helped cut child poverty by nearly half, but Congressional Republicans allowed it to expire. @POTUS and I will continue fighting for America's families, because every child deserves the opportunity to thrive. pic.twitter.com/BbGyeDyJBj

“A victory for seniors, a victory for taxpayers, a victory for patients & their families, a victory for America” @SenAmyKlobuchar pic.twitter.com/p6bW3zfhqb

Just in case any of y’all might be interested:

Did you know more than 95% of all cases in the U.S. are filed in state courts?

Introducing State Court Report, a new resource on state constitutional developments in all 50 states brought to you by the @BrennanCenter.https://t.co/25pLZkOUnl

— Ames Grawert ?? (@AmesCG) September 12, 2023