Our expanded Child Tax Credit helped cut child poverty by nearly half, but Congressional Republicans allowed it to expire.@POTUS and I will continue fighting for America's families, because every child deserves the opportunity to thrive. pic.twitter.com/BbGyeDyJBj
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 12, 2023
Because of the Inflation Reduction Act Democrats passed & President Biden signed
Medicare can FINALLY negotiate lower prices for critical medication
“A victory for seniors, a victory for taxpayers, a victory for patients & their families, a victory for America” @SenAmyKlobuchar pic.twitter.com/p6bW3zfhqb
— Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) September 13, 2023
Just in case any of y’all might be interested:
Did you know more than 95% of all cases in the U.S. are filed in state courts?
Introducing State Court Report, a new resource on state constitutional developments in all 50 states brought to you by the @BrennanCenter.https://t.co/25pLZkOUnl
— Ames Grawert ?? (@AmesCG) September 12, 2023
Jeffries: When Donald Trump says jump, extreme MAGA Republicans say how high… pic.twitter.com/WV3ssNY6UH
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 12, 2023
Jeffries: There are no moderates left in the House Republican conference. They talk a good game but at the end of the day, they all do the same exact thing. Bend the knee to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/r0HCVD8Khr
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 12, 2023
Oh for the love of God, how many times do we need to say: TAX THE RICH. https://t.co/713Ga3Mg2P
— HawaiiDelilah™ ?? #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) September 12, 2023
