Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Bark louder, little dog.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread

by | 31 Comments

Just in case any of y’all might be interested:


    1. 1.

      Baud

      Gurner Group founder Tim Gurner tells the Financial Review Property Summit workers have become “arrogant” since COVID and “We’ve got to kill that attitude.”

      I appreciate the honesty. And I know which party Mr. Gurner will be supporting to achieve that end.

      What will workers do?

    5. 5.

      Baud

      The Today Show report on the impeachment inquiry wasn’t what we’d like to see, but it wasn’t bad.  They even showed the Fetterman clip.

      Apparently, even Tuberville acknowledged that this was going nowhere in the Senate.

    7. 7.

      Baud

      As a reminder, the Trump tax cuts start to expire in the next presidential term. That was necessary to comply with reconciliation rules.  If people really want to stick it to the rich, they need to come out and vote blue.

    10. 10.

      twbrandt

      Gurner Group founder Tim Gurner tells the Financial Review Property Summit workers have become “arrogant” since COVID and “We’ve got to kill that attitude.”

      Damn peasants need to learn to grovel again.

    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Fuck Gurner with a rusty farm implement.

      eta: or better yet make him work the back of a McDonald’s for the rest of his miserable life.

    23. 23.

      Feathers

      I think it’s time to talk about the minimum wage. If the minimum wage were a living wage, we wouldn’t be having to subsidize shitty employers through all these social spending programs.

      Companies that can’t pay a living wage don’t have a viable business model and need to close to make way for those that do.

    24. 24.

      Baud

      @Feathers:

      Well, Sinema will be gone in 2025, but we still have Senate Republicans to deal with.  Many blue states have already raised the minimum wage, so it’s more of a red state problem.

    25. 25.

      Scout211

      I live in a red county and all my neighbors are nice neighbors, but definitely not Democrats.  I helped one of my neighbors navigate through her Medicare enrollment process (they are not very online) and got her set up with a navigator to help her choose a part D that covered her Xarelto.  They were very appreciative.

      A few days ago I saw her husband while we were on our walk.  I told him the good news about Xarelto being on the first group of drugs requiring price negotiation in the Inflation Reduction Act Biden signed into law.  Oh my!  That put the poor man in an obvious state of conflict.  The fact that Biden and the Democrats passed a law that they personally would benefit from was obviously quite painful for him to accept.  LOL

      Hey, it was just a friendly neighborly chat.  I do my part.  😊

    28. 28.

      AM in NC

      Two comments:

      1. I hope Tim Gurner gets everything he deserves for his disgusting comments, and is publicly harassed wherever he goes, especially by restaurant workers at the nice places you know he believes it’s his due to patronize (and I DO mean patronize).
      2. As a former business owner who employed 50 people, I 100-% know that Lincoln was right: “Labor is prior to, and independent of, capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor, and could never have existed if labor had not first existed. Labor is the superior of capital, and deserves much the higher consideration. “

      Want to call me a “job-creator”?  Fine, whatever, but then you should be required to call all employees “profit producers”.  Without labor there is ZERO profit.    These douche-bros have completely lost the plot.

    30. 30.

      OverTwistWillie

      The GOP doesn’t care about Trump. They are just desperate for the goobers to turnout and vote R down ballot.

      That Reagan coalition is broken, but they’re gonna keep flogging it, because change is hard, and Kevin McCarthy is dumb and spineless in equal measure.

    31. 31.

      Geminid

      @Tony G: Boebert makes Greene look like Margaret Thatcher. She really is deficient as a politician. I expect that Greene will be elected into the next Congress, but I have my doubts about Boebert even tbough the Comlorado 3rd should be a safe seat. Now that she almost lost it, an ambitious Republican may take her out in the primary.

