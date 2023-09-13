Gonna hang a KN95 mask on my front door to ward off Republicans.
— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 8, 2023
Clinicians: CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and up get the updated #COVID19 #vaccine to protect against serious illness. It will be available later this week. The new vaccine targets the most common circulating variants.
Full details: https://t.co/jqvxmjrlxI pic.twitter.com/I7eohAAWJ4
— CDC (@CDCgov) September 12, 2023
Just about everyone should get the new #Covid #boosters, @CDCgov says https://t.co/zTS9oIzAzR "Most Americans can still get a COVID-19 vaccine for free. For people with health insurance, most plans will cover COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to you."
— Maggie Fox (@maggiemfox) September 12, 2023
Also a quick note from today's ACIP slides that the application under review at FDA would allow Novavax boosters even after mRNA priming/prior boosters.
FDA approval is now the last step before Novavax becomes broadly accessible.https://t.co/0J0gaYYNBs pic.twitter.com/8wlYVYhr9P
— Daniel Park (@Daniel_E_Park) September 12, 2023
Among people who are still paying attention to Covid-19, there’s been a recent surge — not just in viral activity but in the concern once again being paid to Covid…
“I see so many people say: ‘Remember, Covid’s not over,’” Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist and director of Brown University’s Pandemic Center, told STAT.
“Covid’s never going to be over. You need to set expectations accordingly. It is never going to be over.”
Covid is now like influenza, RSV, rhinoviruses, and a large number of other pathogens that will at some point or points in a year increase in transmission activity and then decline, ceding the stage to something else that can make people cough, sneeze, run a fever, feel lousy, and sometimes require medical care and can on occasion lead to death. To be sure, Covid currently is the worst member of that gang, still killing more people a year than influenza, which previously wore the worst actor badge.
But when we’re looking at Covid, it’s important to remember that we are in a markedly different phase in our experience with SARS-2 than we were even a year ago, experts insist. Yes, the number of new hospital admissions is rising, and the number of deaths may follow. But they are far below the figures of previous years. In the last week of August 2021, there were nearly 86,000 new hospital admissions. Last year at the same time, the number was 37,000. This year it was 17,400…
Epidemiologist Bill Hanage noted that already this year, there have been roughly 100,000 Covid deaths in the United States — and there are 3.5 months left in the year. If half that number of people were to die during a flu season, it would be deemed a disastrous flu year.
“And yet, by comparison with what’s happened in the past, [Covid] is so much better,” said Hanage, who is associate director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health. “And I think we need to hold in our heads the fact that those things are both true.’’…
Coming to grips with what life is going to be like with Covid as a part of the respiratory diseases mix could help us make better, more sustainable decisions about what we are and are not willing to do to try to mitigate its damage, the experts said. And toning down reactions to blips or upticks in cases could help avoid further Covid burnout that could prove counterproductive down the road, they suggested.
“My worry is if every time we see a new variant or an uptick in cases, making it overblown and freaking out about it, then nothing happens, then when the real thing comes and it is time to really bring back that pandemic playbook … people will not hear the warning bells,” Lessler said.
Hanage agreed. “It may be the case that at some point we might want to dust off that [pandemic control] advice. But saying it at the moment is just going to devalue that currency,” he said.
(link)
This week, more than 250,000 new COVID cases were reported in the U.S., the highest since February
— BNO News (@BNOFeed) September 11, 2023
Forecast out to mid October:
Prediction is difficult at the moment with a lot of factors at play, so this is a range for now. Peaks are always hard to predict.
Lower model run peaks this week. FLip is growing, but not fast enough to peak later than late Sept. pic.twitter.com/6idiApRyyP
— JWeiland (@JPWeiland) September 11, 2023
======
(link)
(link)
(link)
(link)
(link)
(link)
(link)
UK heads towards winter wave levels of Covid in September.
🚨 According to the ZOE Covid tracker, there are now over 100,000 symptomatic cases being recorded every day in the UK.
H/t @gwladwr pic.twitter.com/gbWEmRWnZ4
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) September 8, 2023
======
In case anyone is interested in recent work on immunity resulting from breakthrough infections in vaccinated people – so called 'hybrid' immunity – here's a recent paper pic.twitter.com/O5m5XS53Tk
— Bill Hanage (@BillHanage) September 12, 2023
#Covid can trigger antibodies linked w/ auto-immune disorders, causing blood clots & other complications, new research shows. Natural production of auto-antibodies—those aimed against your own tissues—increases w/ age. SARSCoV2 exacerbates that production https://t.co/X62l2wpGnN
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 12, 2023
Here's an update on the reported samples of the new BA.2.86.* "Pirola" variant, vs the overall sample counts.
Denmark and now the UK have reported the most samples so far, with the highest frequency reported from South Africa. pic.twitter.com/ZX6wHjy0oZ
— Mike Honey (@Mike_Honey_) September 11, 2023
#SARSCoV2 can infect sensory neurons, explaining why some people lost the senses of taste & smell. "There's clearly a clinical effect of SARSCoV2 infection on sensory neurons, such as on smell and taste," said Dr. Rudolf Jaenisch whose lab led the study https://t.co/6SLITPdX8g
— delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) September 7, 2023
Giving a booster dose of mRNA #Covid vaccine prompts a strong T cell response in immunocompromised people, according to Swedish research. That means people w/ an impaired immune system can achieve a relatively robust response against #SARSCoV2 if exposed https://t.co/Rw0weE3EjF pic.twitter.com/aKj60kwPv2
— delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) September 8, 2023
It’s encouraging to see more coverage about COVID’s long-term effects on the heart being featured prominently. Not enough people know about this due to disinformation & gaslighting. We need to spread the word so everyone can take steps to protect themselves & their communities. https://t.co/CW9ckW7n7F
— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) September 12, 2023
“The majority of these occurred in people 65 and older . But heart-related deaths also increased dramatically in younger adults. In fact, a study found that the sharpest rise in deaths from heart attack during that period occurred in 25- to 44-year-olds.”
— David Wallace-Wells (@dwallacewells) September 7, 2023
(link)
======
Florida: 43 of 67 counties reported 'moderate' levels of new weekly hospital admissions for COVID-19
'Moderate' levels are between 10 and 19.9 new hospital admissions per 100,000.https://t.co/V3dpKi5Tab
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) September 12, 2023
Next up: banning non-lead paint https://t.co/JO9Lvc67aM
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 10, 2023
(link)
JD Vance makes his case against mask mandates by claiming that kids "need us not to be chicken little about every single respiratory pandemic." pic.twitter.com/CJRT6H1Oqy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2023
In one action-packed speech/tweets, Rand Paul manages to name-check four shitty, anti-vaccine cranks. pic.twitter.com/68hIpSdL9E
— Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) September 12, 2023
Literally no body benefits from like vaccine development being crippled to pander to Facebook influencers. There’s basically no constituency that gains, just morons who think they do.
— William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) September 8, 2023
Just slightly more disturbing than the crying toddler were the hundreds of thousands of Americans who died alone in ICUs after saying goodbye to their family and friends over FaceTime. https://t.co/0zgAOo3TNQ
— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) September 12, 2023
Reader Interactions
27Comments
-
1.
I don’t care if they don’t want the booster. I just hope voters keep them out of power next year so I can continue to get those sweet, sweet boosters.
-
2.
What makes Huckabee so disgusting is that you know she’s vaccinated within an inch of her life as she persuades her more vulnerable supporters that vaccination is dangerous.
Also: anecdotally I’m seeing a lot of my friends and acquaintances who have never had Covid before falling to it in the last several weeks. So if you’ve decided that you might possibly be immune, maybe that’s not true.
-
3.
My 2nd grade grand-daughter has a cold, and asked for a mask as she headed off to school. She wants to protect her classmates.
One of my college roommates died in a nursing home during Covid. Her husband, children and sisters weren’t allowed to visit.
-
4.
@sab:
That is so sad about your college roommate.
-
5.
Is the triple-play (COVID, RSV, flu) fully approved?
-
6.
Oh man, that would be awesome. Think of the download speeds.
-
7.
The latest update from Biobot (pending revisions, which are unfortunately becoming a bigger issue) indicates a leveling off of wastewater particles at nearly quadruple the number in early June. This is nevertheless a moderate level compared with the average in the last 24 months.
This level would translate into 25,000 weekly hospital admissions and 2,000 weekly deaths by the end of this month, once reported. The CDC’s latest update shows admissions having increased to 19,000 one week ago and deaths having increased to 672 during the week of August 12.
There were only 15,000 deaths from Covid in the 4 months beginning April 1, about 85% among the elderly. The CDC’s tracking site has some improvements, among other things indicating that at its nadir in June, COVID only accounted for 1% of all deaths, and has risen to 2% since. The peak was winter 2020-21, where it accounted for 30% of all deaths.
-
8.
Moderna announced the third phase results of their mRNA flu shot.
CNNModerna said Wednesday that its experimental mRNA-based seasonal flu vaccine generated a stronger immune response against four strains of the flu virus than a currently marketed vaccine in a Phase 3 study, paving the way for the company to discuss a path to approval with regulators.
The experimental shot, dubbed mRNA-1010, was compared with a currently approved seasonal flu vaccine from GSK called Fluarix. The results are from an interim analysis and were disclosed in a company news release Wednesday morning.
Moderna is racing Pfizer to bring mRNA technology to seasonal flu vaccines in a bid to improve how well they can target circulating strains. The companies also have plans to combine Covid-19 mRNA shots with those for flu and RSV in the years ahead if studies show that they’re safe and effective.
-
9.
“One of the most disturbing images of the Covid-19 pandemic was when a teacher .. forced a mask on a crying toddler ..
Toddlers cry when you make them do anything they don’t want to do. This “disturbing imagine’ is played out millions of times all over the country, for all kinds of reasons.
My grandaughter had her princess tiara taken away at daycare because she wasn’t “using her best manners” – reportedly, according to the crying toddler, Miss Karen “took it right out of my hands”.
America weeps as big government crushes her spirit, not to mention her budding fashion sense.
-
10.
I think you have this backwards. She’s not persuading her voters she’s following them.
When COVID and the shot first hit the conservative fury over it didn’t start with the GOP or even Fox. It started in the churches. You could see this online easily enough. Before the GOP or Fox said shit there were Christians railing that they weren’t going to take medical advice from people who believed men could marry men, there were more than two genders, that biblical gender roles did not exist, and were going to stop them from going to church. This went on for a good bit and grew before Fox and the GOP realized their Christians were up in arms with it and jumped on the bandwagon.
Goldwaters predication became true. The GOP and all it’s media and lobbying groups are being lead around by it’s Christian base.
-
11.
@eclare: It was beyond sad. She had early Alzheimers. She was the kindest, friendliest, most people oriented person I have ever met. And she had the family she deserved, lovely people. I knew her since we were 14. The idea that she died without any of her family with her is so sad.
-
12.
@Kay:
Her name would be Karen.
-
13.
@MattF:Is the triple-play (COVID, RSV, flu) fully approved?
Nope. See my comment at #8. It’s still in development.
-
15.
NYS stopped reporting cases on 9/1/23 so I have no idea how dangerous it is right now to wander around Monroe County without a mask. I forgot to put a mask on when I went for fasting blood work last week. Friday night I started to develop a minor, intermittent sore throat, which isn’t going away. My COVID home test kits were showing negative results so I went for a PCR yesterday just to be sure, which also showed negative. So no COVID, but something else is wrong and I’ll have to call my PCP soon because this is annoying as all hell.
-
16.
It sounds like they all actually love Karen, which is why it stung so much I bet.
-
17.
@Kay:
“They loved Big Mother.”
Orwellian.
-
18.
FYI: the vaccines.gov site has updated their eligibility recommendations but there now is a banner announcement that the actual sites that administer the vaccines will be updated soon.
This in response to a discussion from last night in one of the threads. It’s still a bit too early to make appointments for the new, updated booster.
-
19.
We’re going to Italy in early October so I’m a little worried about travel restrictions, but we’ll roll with it.
My youngest is in Spain but I haven’t asked about covid and he hasn’t mentioned it.
-
20.
One of the rewards for good behavior is sitting alongside Karen at snack- two tiny people get the honor, daily.
I can’t imagine being liked that much. No wonder she’s gotten a little authoritarian. Power mad.
-
21.
Many thanks, AL.
-
22.
@Kay:
Biden should do that.
-
23.
Has anyone seen any good data on how long immunity lasts after a Covid infection? The CDC says if you’ve had Covid recently, you “may” consider waiting up to three months from date of first symptoms to get the vaccine. I know I’ve seen something elsewhere that suggests immunity may last six months but I can’t remember where. Would appreciate any input.
I don’t want to get the vaccine if I’ve still got immunity from the infection. That seems like a waste of good immunity and since obviously the vaccine only lasts six months I want it to go as far into next year as possible.
-
24.
Fuck it! Do what I did and all those and then shingles at the same time. Then miss about a week of work while you reconsider your life decisions.
The Walgreens and CVS here are really aggresive about this but I manage shots/meds online. They will text your ass to come back in for more shots.
-
25.
Different rules for different classes of people.
EVERYTHING Republicans do and say boils down to this, including vaccines.
They were fine with the covid vaccine, right up until it became available to everybody equally, including homeless and foreign visitors. THAT was the point when things changed.
-
26.
As expected, the folks who went on and on about just wanting to have the freedom to do what they want, are quickly shifting to “mandating” what others are allowed to do.
What’s that saying about how the law is used to protect but not bind some people, and how the law binds but does not protect the other people.
-
27.
@New Deal democrat: The MO sewershed project has changed their Web site, and they have changed the lab concentration method. This change shows a higher concentration of Covid than the previous method; they show both on the graph. Even with the old method the graph went up. They also changed it to show you what area is covered by the graph you’re looking at, and now they have a “community watershed” that groups the sites being monitored in your area. It’s an improvement, which tells me they’re going to keep doing it for the foreseeable future. They could do this for flu, also.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings