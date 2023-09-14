Republicans don’t appear to give even the slightest of fucks about appearances anymore.
Wisconsin: replace the official who oversees elections.
Hunter Biden is charged for crimes they don’t charge anyone else with.
Republicans plan impeachment of a President for no valid reason.
Supreme Court thumbs nose at ethics charges and channels the Bell Telephone motto from long ago: “We Don’t Care; We Don’t Have To.”
Wisconsin: impeach a newly elected justice because they know they won’t like her defense of democracy.
I’m sure we can come up with another hundred examples.
For Republicans, the concept of the rule of law is now a quaint memory of yesterday.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings