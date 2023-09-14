Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Republicans do not pay their debts.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

He really is that stupid.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Hot air and ill-informed banter

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Republicans Don’t Give Even the Slightest Fuck About Appearances Anymore

Republicans Don’t Give Even the Slightest Fuck About Appearances Anymore

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: ,

Republicans don’t appear to give even the slightest of fucks about appearances anymore.

Wisconsin: replace the official who oversees elections.

Hunter Biden is charged for crimes they don’t charge anyone else with.

Republicans plan impeachment of a President for no valid reason.

Supreme Court thumbs nose at ethics charges and channels the Bell Telephone motto from long ago: “We Don’t Care; We Don’t Have To.”

Wisconsin: impeach a newly elected justice because they know they won’t like her defense of democracy.

I’m sure we can come up with another hundred examples.

For Republicans, the concept of the rule of law is now a quaint memory of yesterday.

 

 

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Argiope
  • Elizabelle
  • japa21
  • jonas
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • patrick II
  • RaflW
  • RedDirtGirl
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      japa21

      Interesting thing about the Wisconsin issue is that she is, I believe, a Republican.  They just want to de-legitimatize the whole election process.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      RaflW

      Reposting from two threads ago, because it fits this thread too.

      Making the RW bullshit factory plainly obvious: I thought the Second Amendment was sacrosanct? That they’ll suspend their gun-humping for just this guy (at least among white people) shows that 2A isn’t quite as precious and inviolable as they claim.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      … the Bell Telephone motto from long ago: “We Don’t Care; We Don’t Have To.”

      Please! Give credit where it is due. That was Ernestine.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Regarding impeachment of POTUS: Digby points out that for MTG and her ilk, it’s nothing more than sadistic vengeance. She really is stomach-turning (Marge, not Digby).

      Ms. Greene, who has introduced articles of impeachment against Mr. Biden, said she told Mr. Trump that she wanted the impeachment inquiry to be “long and excruciatingly painful for Joe Biden.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RaflW

      WI’s Speaker Vos also rammed through a redistricting scheme in just two days of legislative time with zero hearings or markup.

      And I saw via Recombobulation Area blogger that Vos is making mouth noises that if Dems let this new scheme stand (ie Gov. Evers doesn’t veto it and make the Senate override him) then the magnanimous speaker might, maybe, withhold the Protasiewicz impeachment.

      Thus making the (sleazy) transactional nature of the ‘charge’ nakedly obvious — as if it isn’t already. And Vos cannot be trusted one iota to not just impeach anyway.

      I hope to high heaven that Wisconsin voters are disgusted. Though if they count on the Journal Sentinel for this news, they’re not getting some key details (my BF subscribed and is furious at their dereliction on the impeachment threat).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Neither of the Wisconsin things are going to go anywhere.  The impeachment thing is dying on the vine, and a lawsuit has already been filed in the Election Commission matter.  It doesn’t refute the point of this post.  That’s true, but this WI malarkey is “Come on, man” level stuff.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: ​
      I was just about to address that! Yet, she accurately represented the attitude of Ma Bell. Remember the scene from Fun With Dick and Jane where they rob the phone company, and the people standing in line cheer them on?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      patrick II

      Breaking the law is a rite of passage for conservatives. Laws just confine libertarianism, so the unbinding from law allows the true libertarian nature of man to break free from the artificial constraints of laws and the stultifying needs of the weak and unworthy. The invisible hand, in a deux-ex-machina kind of way, allows everyone worth a damn to succeed anyway. Supposedly. And the others deserve what they get.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Alison Rose

      I don’t know if they ever really did. Maybe some of them used to be better at pretending they did. BTW speaking of Republicans and how they have always sucked, David Corn’s book American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy just came out in paperback this week. I read it at the beginning of the year and it was really terrific. A great and meticulous look at how the current rot in the GOP has been festering for a century.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      jonas

      Republicans don’t appear to give even the slightest of fucks about appearances anymore.

      Why should they? Who’s going to hold them accountable? Their voters? The MSM? Pffffftttwahahahahahahhaha! Oh, mercy! (*wipes tear of laughter from eye*)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      I think this will bother normies, too.  Maybe this ridiculousness will help ensure a blue tsunami.

      Seriously.  If you are out in a park or public place, and see some old white guy with a big sign that says F**k Biden and an illustration of a penis: are you gonna think:  yeah, I want to vote for more of that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @jonas: In Wisconsin, both the courts and the voters are getting ready to do it.  I wouldn’t be surprised if that is true in a lot of places.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Omnes Omnibus: That’s true, but this WI malarkey is “Come on, man” level stuff.

      It’s hard for me to fathom the thinking behind this and like examples. Are they trying to move the window on acceptable behavior? Or just throwing red meat for base votes? Or what?

      Of course, it will continue until it stops working. I hope that will be soon.

      ETA with Trump, it’s just who he is. But I doubt it will work for most of them.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: I did not recall that.  Around here, someone printed up a bunch of white bumper stickers with the classic Bell-Telephone-blue writing that said:

      We don’t care; we don’t have to.

      Then they climbed over the fence to the area where all the Bell Telephone vehicles we housed overnight, and put a bumper sticker on each of the official vehicles.

      My hero.  The one time I was wholly in support of vandalism!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW:  Can you say more about this?  past, or if it happened yesterday.

      WI’s Speaker Vos also rammed through a redistricting scheme in just two days of legislative time with zero hearings or markup.

      I have no idea whether this is something that happened in the

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: Ah, sorry, I’m following too many topics these days, and running errands and getting ready for a huge trip.

      The bill is in process (substack link, may be subscriber content?)

      This surprise proposal — which includes no public hearing and schedules an Assembly vote just two days from the announcement — comes as public pressure against Vos’ ongoing threats to impeach newly-elected Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz has reached a fever pitch, thrusting Wisconsin into a state of political turmoil …

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.