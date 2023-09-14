Republicans don’t appear to give even the slightest of fucks about appearances anymore.

Wisconsin: replace the official who oversees elections.

Hunter Biden is charged for crimes they don’t charge anyone else with.

Republicans plan impeachment of a President for no valid reason.

Supreme Court thumbs nose at ethics charges and channels the Bell Telephone motto from long ago: “We Don’t Care; We Don’t Have To.”

Wisconsin: impeach a newly elected justice because they know they won’t like her defense of democracy.