You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / What Groups Are Writing Postcards or Letters – Soliciting Input (and Open Thread)

What Groups Are Writing Postcards or Letters – Soliciting Input (and Open Thread)

I see that postcard writing is starting for Ohio – and possibly for Virginia?

Here’s what I am aware of so far:

Postcards to Voters (H.E. Wolf and Mousebumples seem to be tuned into what’s going on there)

Vote Forward  (SusieC mentions a letter-writing campaign)

Postcard Patriots (MazeDancer, is Postcard Patriots handing out addresses and/or doing postcard designs?)

Any other groups writing postcards or letters that we should be aware of?

How much interest is there in regular postcard / letter writing parties?  Tuesday evenings?  Saturdays?  Some other time?

Also, if you are thinking about what actual postcards to write on, don’t forget that we have our BJ Pet Postcards!

Are there other ways to support Ohio?

Chime in below about postcards or letters – or anything else!

Totally open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      I might be interested in doing some postcards this go-round. My mail access, incoming and outgoing, is limited to one day a week when my mom comes by, but that should work, right? If I get the blank cards one Saturday and then mail them out via Mom the following Saturday? And I happen to have a couple sheets of postcard stamps, because I used to be a stamp nerd and would order sheets of any new ones that looked cute, whatever amount they were.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      narya

      I’m planning on doing Postcards to Voters for Ohio–but I don’t know where to find the approved text for the campaign (I’ve rummaged on their website to no avail). I am happy to reach out to them, but if anyone here knows, that’ll save me a round of emailing them. Mousebumples, is there anything in WI we should be supporting?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      @Alison Rose

      Once weekly? Doing better than the denizens of this business park in North Carolina.

      Tyler Evans didn’t know when he opened his business in Research Triangle Park that he wouldn’t have mail delivery.

      “I signed a 10-year lease, built out a multi-million facility, hired staff and I didn’t know,” said Evans, franchise owner of Venture X, a flex office and co-working space. “That’s just not something you ask, because that’s just not a question.”

      Research Triangle Park sits on 7,000 acres of land — an area half the size of Manhattan — between Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, and is home to more than 375 companies, 200 startups and 60,000 employees. It’s not a location one would expect not to have mail delivery. Source

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      @NotMax: Yikes :P I technically get mail delivery daily (except Sundays I suppose) but have to wait till Saturday for Mom to bring it up to me. Really wish I knew one single person in this building who I could ask to do it, but that would involve, you know…talking to people. Ew.

      Reply

