I see that postcard writing is starting for Ohio – and possibly for Virginia?

Here’s what I am aware of so far:

Postcards to Voters (H.E. Wolf and Mousebumples seem to be tuned into what’s going on there) Vote Forward (SusieC mentions a letter-writing campaign) Postcard Patriots (MazeDancer, is Postcard Patriots handing out addresses and/or doing postcard designs?)

Any other groups writing postcards or letters that we should be aware of?

How much interest is there in regular postcard / letter writing parties? Tuesday evenings? Saturdays? Some other time?

Also, if you are thinking about what actual postcards to write on, don’t forget that we have our BJ Pet Postcards!

Are there other ways to support Ohio?

Chime in below about postcards or letters – or anything else!

Totally open thread!