For folks who primarily consume right-wing media funded by billionaires, let me help on the Hunter issue and what's not been proven: 1. The committee has not found any direct evidence that President Biden personally benefited from any of his son’s biz dealings. — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) September 5, 2023



“National investigations, Politico” reporter:

a report released by Senate Republicans that found Hunter Biden's role on the board of Burisma "awkward" and at times "problematic" .. but provides no new evidence and found no instance of policy being altered as a result of his role."https://t.co/b1QoA2FXg0 — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) September 5, 2023





Also no explanation on why there's no investigation here:https://t.co/XoEaEjy66m Ethics experts say such a deal creates the appearance of potential payback for Kushner’s actions in the White House — or of a bid for future favor if … Trump runs for reelection. Now he is: — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) September 5, 2023