Thursday Evening Open Thread: Quick Reminder

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Quick Reminder

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

 


“National investigations, Politico” reporter:


Mr. Kushner played a leading role inside the Trump administration defending Crown Prince Mohammed after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that he had approved the 2018 killing and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi columnist for The Washington Post and resident of Virginia who had criticized the kingdom’s rulers.

Mr. Kushner had also helped broker $110 billion in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia over 10 years. He helped protect those and other weapons deals from congressional outrage over the murder of Mr. Khashoggi and the humanitarian catastrophe created by the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

      RaflW

      And that cartoon at top doesn’t even touch on Emoluments things like his D.C. hotel, or Kuschner’s $2Bn Saudi payoff right after leaving the Admin. Trump’s financial corruption is literally relegated to at least 7th place. It’s wild.

      eta: Not dissing Ohman the cartoonist, just noting the sheer volume of crap.

      Alison Rose

      The majority of replies to her thread are people requesting an unroll from the thread reader bot and people babbling about “deflecting” and whatever. Sadly it seems like there is no amount of proof or facts showing that Biden did nothing bad that will convince people who believe Biden is incapable of doing anything good. So they can all fuck off. I’m going to focus on the people with brains.

      waspuppet

      Just your occasional reminder that Kevin McCarthy said out loud that Putin pays two people—Rohrabacher and Trump. And he’s never denied it. And no one told him he was wrong.

      Dan B

      OT but timely:  Four pastors / worship leaders in the US have been charged with pedophilia today.  Not a single drag queen or trans.

      Dan B

      @Baud: Only one case was positively identified as a boy.  The other three may be as well.  The one was filming himself in a bathtub with a four year old boy.  Horrible.

      Alison Rose

      If you’re on Instagram, definitely take a look at Kamala Harris’ stories today (on the account that’s just “VP”, not the one under her name). She’s at Hampton University and the videos of students cheering for her are just wonderful.

      oatler

      I, for one look forward to hearing rookie Kristen Welker’s fair and balanced stewardship on Meet The Press

      ETA: These marionberry edibles are boss!

      Dan B

      OT: Jenna Ellis no longer supports “malignant narcissist” Trump.

      Hypothesis is that a RICO charge plus not having Tifg pay for a lawyer for you may be the cause of this hissy.

      Jeffro

      @waspuppet: Just your occasional reminder that Kevin McCarthy said out loud that Putin pays two people—Rohrabacher and Trump. And he’s never denied it.

      In my fantasy dreamworld utopia land, reporters ask about that at the start of every single McCarthy news conference until the end of time.

      Jeffro

      @oatler: ETA: These marionberry edibles are boss!

      “Marionberry” immediately made me think that the edibles set you up.

      (until I Googled it – looks delicious!)   =)

      Steeplejack

      Posting here instead of the possibly expiring thread downstairs.

      Possibly touchy subject, but . . . I suggest that people who consider themselves part of the BJ “community”—certainly those who are “regular commenters”—might consider creating some mechanism by which we will be informed should the unthinkable happen. It is disconcerting when people disappear without a trace. People are concerned about Amir Khalid, and recently there was regular commenter Debbie who disappeared, and there were others before that. I still wonder occasionally about a semi-regular commenter (PurpleGirl?) who seemed to be going through some things and abruptly disappeared some years back. We were informed about efgoldman, Mary G and General Stuck (and others), so there was closure there.

      Anyway, just throwing this out there. I have a close friend in real life who is also a commenter here, so I guess I’m covered if I get hit by a meteor. I just need to make sure they get notified in the first place, which, hmm, is a related issue.

      frosty

      @Steeplejack: Good idea. I’ve been thinking about putting a page in the folder with our wills about who (online) to notify. I already have one about which guitars not to give to the estate auctioneers and where to take them.

      VOR

      @RaflW: …just noting the sheer volume of crap

      I think this was one of the things which saved TFG: the scandals came too fast for DC press to keep up. Look how long they flogged things like Hilary’s emails or her speaking fees. Scandals were few so they could focus and make a molehill into a mountain. With Trump, there was a new atrocity every day. By the time they reported the first scandal TFG would be 2 or 3 scandals down the road. It left them no time to dig into anything. Eventually it just all blurs together: foreign entities paying for hotel rooms they never used, giving top secret intel to the Russian ambassador in the Oval Office, paying off a porn star, etc…

