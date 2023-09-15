Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Odds & Ends (Open Thread)

HuffPo did an investigative report about the paid experts who travel around the country helping wingnut states defend anti-trans laws, such as bans on gender-affirming care, so-called “bathrooms bills” and trans participation in youth sports. Y’all will be shocked to learn the “experts” are greedy, unqualified, bible-humping assholes who don’t give a shit about the laws’ impact on real people’s lives! An excerpt:

Most…practice medicine in a field related to gender-affirming care — such as psychiatry or endocrinology — but have treated only a handful of adolescent patients for gender dysphoria, if that, and haven’t published relevant research. Several belong to openly anti-trans groups and have urged state legislatures to pass the very laws they get paid to defend.

Some of the most prominent witnesses were recruited by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal powerhouse whose mission is to realize a country governed by far-right Christian values. And many share ADF’s extreme antipathy toward LGBTQ+ people.

“They’re hired guns,” said Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, a lawyer for the LGBTQ+ rights group Lambda Legal who has faced Hruz and his cohorts in several cases. “These are not real experts. They’re manufactured as experts by the opponents of transgender rights.”

Still, for a rate of hundreds of dollars an hour, they can lend a sheen of scientific rigor to school bathroom restrictions and bans on gender-affirming care.

And they are increasingly having an impact. On Aug. 25, a Missouri judge temporarily upheld the state’s four-year ban on most gender-affirming treatments for minors, writing, “The science and medical evidence is conflicting and unclear.”

When a trans kid’s mom shared her fears about the heightened risk of suicide for adolescents who are denied gender-affirming care, one of the profiled “experts” told her to read Pope John Paul II’s opinions on the topic and said, “Some children are born into this world to suffer and die.”

That sick motherfucker’s name is Dr. Paul Hruz. According to HuffPo, he is a pediatric endocrinologist and has testified in 12 cases. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders’ state government in Arkansas has paid that man more than $41K.

Thinking about people like Hruz makes me stabby, so I’m gonna abruptly change the subject to dogs, okay?

The heroic police dog who nabbed the fugitive murderer in Pennsylvania earlier this week is a four-year-old Belgian Malinois named Yoda. Here is that good boy:

Police dog

Thanks, Yoda!

Open thread.

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Bringing this up from downstairs:

      WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK!? Just heard that the three dudes on trial for plotting to kidnap MI Gov Gretchen Whitmer were all ACQUITTED ON ALL COUNTS.

      WTF

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      On Aug. 25, a Missouri judge temporarily upheld the state’s four-year ban on most gender-affirming treatments for minors, writing, “The science and medical evidence is conflicting and unclear.”

      Bullshit. It is not unclear to the vast majority of medical professionals and scientists. Only to the bigoted ones. What IS clear, as noted in this post, is the immense increase in the risk of a child being taken by suicide if they’re not allowed to be their true selves. And any parent who would rather have a dead kid than a trans kid should never have had kids in the first place. I’ve been told a million times, often by people disparaging me for being child-free, that the love a parent has for their kid is unconditional. But if you only plan to love your kids so long as they adhere to what you think they ought to be, that’s conditional love. And if you only love your children conditionally, then you don’t actually love your children.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Alison Rose

      @SiubhanDuinne: Yeah. There were earlier convictions, but…

      Jurors in northern Michigan acquitted three men on Friday who were accused of providing support to a plot to kidnap the state’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

      The verdict was likely to be the final chapter in a sprawling and closely watched domestic terrorism case, and it was a significant defeat for prosecutors, who have gotten mixed results in courtrooms across the state since they filed charges in the case nearly three years ago.

      Three previous trials related to the plot yielded five convictions and two acquittals. Four other defendants pleaded guilty.

      Also: “But defense lawyers tried to downplay their clients’ actions. They suggested that the men were minor players who did not know much about the plans to harm Ms. Whitmer, were egged on by F.B.I. informants and were caught up in the overheated politics of 2020.”

      YEAH SURE. COOL STORY.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old School

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      These three were acquitted, but they weren’t the only people charged.

      Molitor and the Null brothers, visibly emotional hearing the jury’s verdict in a Michigan courtroom, are the last of a group of 14 prosecuted in state and federal courts in connection to the plot.
      Eight men were charged on the state level and another six were indicted on federal charges in 2020. Ultimately, nine were convicted or pleaded guilty in the case, and five were acquitted.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      This is an excellent post from The Establishment Bar Blogspot:

       

      Posted by T.LaFauci  September 15, 2023 

      THEY ALL KNEW
       

      Bob Woodward knew Donald Trump was dangerous. He didn’t say anything until his second Trump book came out in September 2020.

      Jonathan Karl knew Donald Trump was dangerous. He didn’t say anything until his book came out in November 2021.

      Mark Meadows knew Donald Trump was dangerous. He didn’t say anything for four years until his book came out in December 2021.

      Maggie Haberman knew Donald Trump was dangerous. She didn’t say anything until her book came out in October 2022.

      Mitt Romney knew Donald Trump was dangerous. He didn’t say anything until his book was scheduled to come out in September 2023.

      While our good friend LL so succinctly ripped Brave Sir Romney a new one yesterday, it cannot be overstated that his inaction was part of a much larger pattern during the Trump years. From the start of the presidential run in 2015 until today, countless individuals in either the GOP or DC Beltway media have firsthand witnessed just how unfit Donald Trump was to hold or return to higher office. Many of these individuals, through formal or informal education, had a strong sense of the norms of government and specifically the norms of a president of the United States. They knew what it meant to not only be presidential but to be decent and kind and to put the American people first when it came to making difficult decisions. Every person in Donald Trump’s orbit had a choice: they could be horrified by what they saw and resign and or withdraw from their assignment or they could stay in their role and be complicit as Donald Trump’s heinous instincts took over and he governed in a way that caused irreparable damage to millions of families.

      They all chose the latter.

      And they did it without a second thought. Because maintaining the GOP’s power or writing a best-selling book was much more lucrative than doing the right thing.

       

      Rest of it at the link. He is absolutely on point.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Juju

      “Some children are born into this world to suffer and die.”

      That statement is your proof that none of their garbage has anything to do with prolife.  It’s all about running other people’s lives.  I just don’t understand why they can’t mind their own business and do the superior dance in their minds. They should just live their lives believing that the rest of us are going to burn in hell. I’m fine with that, but don’t tell me what I should do with my own body.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MisterDancer

      the paid experts who travel around the country helping wingnut states defend anti-trans laws

      Thanks for sharing this, Betty. We really underestimate, as a Progressive Movement, the damage these people are doing, I think.

      The people who do this work are paid well, as the article notes. This means they can focus on doing damage, hiring out themselves in ways Left-ish movements rarely can afford. They can even — to go back to a recent conversation on here — afford to jump into politics in full, with a cushy sinecure if their run doesn’t work out.

      Because they don’t get focus, it’s hard to grasp the scope. But my gut says the vast majority of laws that rip either political power and/or rights from people? They come not from a GOP legislator directly, but from one of these asshats.

      It’s like the lesson learned from George Wallace was “let’s do that, but At Scale!”

      Horrific.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      steppy

      @Mai Naem mobile >44:

      Many thanks to Yoda and all the law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly on the case. Yours truly was in the search perimeter for the last three days of the manhunt. It made for some uneasy nights.

      By the way, Yoda got Cavalcante on the scalp and on the arm.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @sab:

      Not sure I get why a cancer doctor is opining on trans issues.  But then the wingnuts found a couple of physicists to opine on climate change.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Yarrow

      I hadn’t heard about this yet. Great.

      1/n What is Nipah virus? India rushes to contain outbreak. I’m watching this one closely, Nipah, like Covid, Ebola = zoonosis from bats. I imagine conspiracy websites will also allege it came from a lab. In the meantime we’re ignoring what needs to be done https://t.co/qJUobHZbJL— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) September 15, 2023

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MisterDancer

      Fuck, I’m not done. This is the bottom line in a lot of ways, the thing we need to keep in mind when we’re talking politics — real people are in harm’s way:

      […]these experts have helped block medically necessary care for thousands of trans people around the country.

      “They’re wasting their time and their energy and money trying to convince me and people like me we aren’t who we say we are, and we aren’t who we feel we are,” said Dylan Brandt, a high school senior and the lead plaintiff challenging Arkansas’ first-in-the-nation ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors.

      “I’ve known for a long time exactly who I am, and I am so much happier now that I can express and show who I am. For people to be trying so hard and using so much time and effort to stop me — that’s hard.”

      Every one of these bottomfeeders take money to hurt innocent people like Dylan. And for bullshit:

      Cantor, the Canadian psychologist, does not share the religious mission of groups like ADF. He credits “his inner Vulcan” for his ability to testify in cases that involve banning a 10-year-old trans girl from playing on the girls’ softball team or stopping adults from correcting their gender on their government documents, to name two recent examples.

      Spock would PUNCH YOU SO HARD YOU SEE STARS for calling your hate “logic”:

      Although he has defended more policies involving trans kids than any other expert, Cantor has never counseled a transgender child or teenager. He has never carried out original research involving trans people, either. […]

      In a 2022 deposition over West Virginia’s ban on trans girls playing in school sports, Cantor failed to recall the names of any puberty-blocking drugs: “Oh, I couldn’t tell them to you by name so much as by function,” he said. “I’ve always been bad with names,” Cantor told me. “These drugs have had different names in different countries at different times.”

      It’s all a lie for right-wing judges to mount specious rulings on top of. It’s like everyone is rushing to make the next Plessey or Dred Scott, expect with Trans people.

      Fuck fuck FUCK! OK, I gotta stop reading for now and go do something else. FUCK!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Scout211

      Thanks, Betty. HuffPost is doing some good work reporting on trans rights.

      From the article:

      They’re wasting their time and their energy and money trying to convince me and people like me we aren’t who we say we are, and we aren’t who we feel we are,” said Dylan Brandt, a high school senior and the lead plaintiff challenging Arkansas’ first-in-the-nation ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors.

      “I’ve known for a long time exactly who I am, and I am so much happier now that I can express and show who I am. For people to be trying so hard and using so much time and effort to stop me — that’s hard.”

      It takes brave people like Dylan to personalize the story to let people know that these horrible laws will harm real people.  These charlatans who are parading as experts never make the story personal.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      @MisterDancer: They are every bit as evil as the quacks who got paid to insist smoking doesn’t cause cancer

      Fuck fuck FUCK! OK, I gotta stop reading for now and go do something else. FUCK!

      Hence the abrupt topic switch. It’s maddening in the literal sense.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      trollhattan

      @Scout211: This happened.

      David Ermold and David Moore were each awarded $50,000 Wednesday after winning a lawsuit against a former county clerk who refused to give them a marriage license.

      Former country clerk Kim Davis denied a marriage license to the same-sex couple in 2015 and was briefly jailed. Eight years later in a Kentucky courtroom, a jury awarded the couple thousands of dollars.

      In 2022, District Judge David Bunning ruled that Davis had violated the men’s constitutional rights. He said that Davis “cannot use her own constitutional rights as a shield to violate the constitutional rights of others while performing her duties as an elected official,” according to the AP.

      Poor, misunderstood Kim Davis. Wait, nope, fvck Kim Davis and her personal Jeebuz.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Yarrow

      @Betty Cracker:

      They are every bit as evil as the quacks who got paid to insist smoking doesn’t cause cancer

      This is a good analogy and a possible springboard to push back. Pretty much everyone knows and believes that smoking causes cancer and other health issues. A good ad campaign could pull testimony and video from years ago from paid shills for the tobacco companies saying smoking was safe and compare that to these guys. Point out that powerful institutions will pay people to say whatever they want them to say even if it hurts people.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Alison Rose: Just a reminder that last week the results of randomized controlled trial — the gold standard in research — were published showed that a group of trans men receiving trans health care saw a 55% reduction in suicidality, compared to a 5% reduction in the control group. But I’m sure the NYT will be running a “debunking” in short order.

      @Baud: Because any doctor who’s actually familiar with trans healthcare won’t testify it because they know it’s beneficial. So that haters bring in quacks instead.

      Meanwhile, a Florida judge has ruled that the state’s adult transgender care ban can stay in effect. As adults lose access to medication, thousands are forced to flee the draconian laws there. Slate looks at the human impact.

      And in Missouri, conservatives used the same play as they’ve used for abortion clinics to shut down the only gender care clinic in St. Louis, after the NYT hypes a (literally) non-existent, completely debunked “scandal.”

      Now to read about doggo before I get even more stabby.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Elizabelle

      Yay Yoda.  A very good face to see this September Friday.  Spirit animal of Major Biden.

      I was relieved the fugitive Calvacante was captured without loss of human or animal life.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      jonas

      “Some children are born into this world to suffer and die.”

      If some antitrans asshole had said that to my face about my kid, I would probably be sitting in a cell awaiting trial on assault and attempted murder charges, so help me.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ruckus

      @eclare:

      I’m an old fart that used to got to church with the family when I was a youngster. Nice presbyterian church, many of my school friends went there, including one who was just released on parole for a rather infamous murder after over 50 yrs ago. This was/is part of the concepts of the bible – stories of a lot of christianity, Jesus had to suffer, so all of us do as well.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MattF

      OT. Still reading that book on crypto. Faux has gotten to the point where the actual uses of the Tether ‘stablecoin’ are becoming clear. It’s money laundering for Chinese gangsters. Huge amounts of cash are being funneled around. Extremely ugly. He’s heading for Cambodia, which is worrisome, but he apparently survived.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Roger Moore

      @MisterDancer:

      It’s all a lie for right-wing judges to mount specious rulings on top of.

      So much this.  The judges aren’t looking for evidence; they’re looking for justification for doing what they already wanted to do.  This is why they happily ignore the experts’ complete lack of relevant experience or credentials.  They just want a plausible-sounding excuse.  The fake experts create a controversy where none exists, and that’s enough for the judges to let the legislators do as they please.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Suzanne

      “Some children are born into this world to suffer and die.”

      Imagine this person being responsible for the medical care of your child. Just mind-blowing.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Leto

      @steppy: we’re not far away from that, in fact used to live about 15 mins away, and Avalune still works close by. Just going to say, it didn’t look so much like cops but a couple of platoons of infantrymen in Iraq. Same gear, same armored vehicles, all of it.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kelly

      Vetting of expert witnessing seems too dependant on individual judges reviewing the CV of folks in fields the judge can’t possibly have the time to understand.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Ruckus

      @MisterDancer:

      I was told that this is a free country, that you can be who you are, but part of that is not hurting others.

      Sounds OK, sounds good.

      But.

      There was a catch, there almost always is. You have to suffer in the ways that we say, because those that came before you had to suffer, it’s a part of humanity, suffering, and it wouldn’t be right if everyone didn’t have to. And of course there is some tiny, tinny truth to that, life can and often does include suffering. But we don’t get to cause more suffering just because, there is more than enough to go around in just being alive. People my age went through a lot of diseases because we had no way to stop them – but we do and have had ways for a long time. We are going through a highly contagious disease once again – for which we have several vaccines in far shorter time than we used to because we learned from experience and effort what the hell to do to lessen that. When I was born there was one vaccine – smallpox. Fifty plus years ago I got 7 vaccine shots in about 2 minutes in navy boot camp. Today we – and most of the world, does not have to suffer from those diseases because of science. We have learned a lot over the time of humanity. And at the same time have really, in many cases, not much at all.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Roger Moore

      @Ruckus:

      You have to suffer in the ways that we say, because those that came before you had to suffer, it’s a part of humanity, suffering, and it wouldn’t be right if everyone didn’t have to.

      “You have to suffer the same way the people before you did” is classic conservative thinking.  No, we don’t have to suffer the same way our ancestors did.  We can make life better so some kinds of suffering can be eliminated.  Some suffering is inevitable because we spend our whole lives dealing with other fallible humans and that will inevitably result in some suffering, and because we’re destined to get old and die, and there’s always some suffering in that.  But we shouldn’t have to deal with stuff we know how to prevent or ameliorate just because people used to have to deal with it.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      NickM

      ‘One of the profiled “experts” told her to read Pope John Paul II’s opinions on the topic and said, “Some children are born into this world to suffer and die.”’

      ”Culture of Life”, amirite?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      jonas

      @trollhattan: Good grief, that’s a long time for a judgment, but good for them.

      Like I wrote at the time, this was exactly as if a pacifist Quaker ended up working in an office where they were responsible for issuing firearms permits, and refused to do so based on their deeply-held religious beliefs about non-violence. I wonder how many of these “religious freedom” outfits would have stood up for that?

      The cricket-chirping would have been deafening.

      Reply

