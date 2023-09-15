Are people mentioning that Romney may not have survived the nominating convention/primary? Maybe he just wanted to retire—perfectly reasonable for a 76 year old—but maybe he also didn’t want to run & lose against a Republican. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 13, 2023

“A very large portion of my party,” he told me one day, “really doesn’t believe in the Constitution.” https://t.co/7ypi74XnWn — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 13, 2023

Romney is a sociopath, IMO, but he’s not stupid. He considered another six years spent surrounded by the mouthbreathers, internet gremlins, and conspiracy fanatics of the modern GOP death cult — people like his fellow Utan Senator Mike Lee (… roy Jenkins!), even assuming he wasn’t successfully primaried by another of that ilk. And he decided, sensibly enough, to instead announce his retirement and a (so far quite successful) “Nothing Became Him So Much As His Manner of Departure” farewell tour.

(McKay Coppins, if you don’t recognize the name, is a nice Mormon journalist with a talent for getting right-wingers to say unguarded things. I won’t buy his Romney bio, but I’ll read the inevitable media extracts with great interest.)

This is the nut graf that’s been exciting so many people:

… It begins with a text message from Angus King, the junior senator from Maine: “Could you give me a call when you get a chance? Important.” Romney calls, and King informs him of a conversation he’s just had with a high-ranking Pentagon official. Law enforcement has been tracking online chatter among right-wing extremists who appear to be planning something bad on the day of Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in Washington, D.C. The president has been telling them the election was stolen; now they’re coming to steal it back. There’s talk of gun smuggling, of bombs and arson, of targeting the traitors in Congress who are responsible for this travesty. Romney’s name has been popping up in some frightening corners of the internet, which is why King needed to talk to him. He isn’t sure Romney will be safe. Romney hangs up and immediately begins typing a text to Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader. McConnell has been indulgent of Trump’s deranged behavior over the past four years, but he’s not crazy. He knows that the election wasn’t stolen, that his guy lost fair and square. He sees the posturing by Republican politicians for what it is. He’ll want to know about this, Romney thinks. He’ll want to protect his colleagues, and himself. Romney sends his text: “In case you have not heard this, I just got a call from Angus King, who said that he had spoken with a senior official at the Pentagon who reports that they are seeing very disturbing social media traffic regarding the protests planned on the 6th. There are calls to burn down your home, Mitch; to smuggle guns into DC, and to storm the Capitol. I hope that sufficient security plans are in place, but I am concerned that the instigator—the President—is the one who commands the reinforcements the DC and Capitol police might require.” McConnell never responds.…

And Romney… shrugged and kept his mouth shut. Like a good GOP soldier.



The cool thing, then, was when Mitt Romney continued supporting the party that backs Trump and specifically the leader who ignored this text. https://t.co/GkrmaneONG — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) September 13, 2023

Romney article just more evidence that soon the argument about whether or not someone can still be a decent person despite their politics will mostly be moot (for elected republicans, at least). anyone with any personal integrity whatsoever is going to select out of the party. — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) September 13, 2023

All the Mitt Romney hagiography from people who find his kindler, gentler form of white supremacy preferable to the open bigotry of the MAGA movement. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) September 14, 2023

Mitt Romney ran a far right economic campaign about how poor people were all lazy moochers who wanted free stuff, and said racist shit like "nobody ever asked to see my birth certificate." And white Republicans were outraged that Obama didn't just let him win. https://t.co/Nro2h2Y67h — The Biden Accomplishments Guy (on Threads) (@What46HasDone) September 14, 2023