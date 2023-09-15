Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread: Mitt Romney Considers Himself A Man of Destiny

Friday Night Open Thread: Mitt Romney Considers Himself A Man of Destiny

by

This post is in: , , , ,

Romney is a sociopath, IMO, but he’s not stupid. He considered another six years spent surrounded by the mouthbreathers, internet gremlins, and conspiracy fanatics of the modern GOP death cult — people like his fellow Utan Senator Mike Lee (… roy Jenkins!), even assuming he wasn’t successfully primaried by another of that ilk. And he decided, sensibly enough, to instead announce his retirement and a (so far quite successful) “Nothing Became Him So Much As His Manner of Departure” farewell tour.

(McKay Coppins, if you don’t recognize the name, is a nice Mormon journalist with a talent for getting right-wingers to say unguarded things. I won’t buy his Romney bio, but I’ll read the inevitable media extracts with great interest.)

This is the nut graf that’s been exciting so many people:

It begins with a text message from Angus King, the junior senator from Maine: “Could you give me a call when you get a chance? Important.”

Romney calls, and King informs him of a conversation he’s just had with a high-ranking Pentagon official. Law enforcement has been tracking online chatter among right-wing extremists who appear to be planning something bad on the day of Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in Washington, D.C. The president has been telling them the election was stolen; now they’re coming to steal it back. There’s talk of gun smuggling, of bombs and arson, of targeting the traitors in Congress who are responsible for this travesty. Romney’s name has been popping up in some frightening corners of the internet, which is why King needed to talk to him. He isn’t sure Romney will be safe.

Romney hangs up and immediately begins typing a text to Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader. McConnell has been indulgent of Trump’s deranged behavior over the past four years, but he’s not crazy. He knows that the election wasn’t stolen, that his guy lost fair and square. He sees the posturing by Republican politicians for what it is. He’ll want to know about this, Romney thinks. He’ll want to protect his colleagues, and himself.

Romney sends his text: “In case you have not heard this, I just got a call from Angus King, who said that he had spoken with a senior official at the Pentagon who reports that they are seeing very disturbing social media traffic regarding the protests planned on the 6th. There are calls to burn down your home, Mitch; to smuggle guns into DC, and to storm the Capitol. I hope that sufficient security plans are in place, but I am concerned that the instigator—the President—is the one who commands the reinforcements the DC and Capitol police might require.”

McConnell never responds.

And Romney… shrugged and kept his mouth shut. Like a good GOP soldier.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      Maxim

      Wasn’t there an LDS prophecy that was widely assumed to be about Romney? I seem to remember that that was a not-insignificant impetus behind his running for preznit.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anne Laurie

      @Maxim: Wasn’t there an LDS prophecy that was widely assumed to be about Romney? I seem to remember that that was a not-insignificant impetus behind his running for preznit.

      There is, apparently, a longstanding LDS prophecy about ‘A Man on A White Horse’ who will reunite our fractious globe under his holy mantel… but IIRC, it was only attached to Willard Romney after he announced his presidential run.  (I’d certainly never heard of it when Romney was Governor of Massachusetts, and we certainly heard more than enough about him during those years.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      piratedan

      in a previous thread, I made the observation that Mitt Romney is a political chickenshit, while that makes him marginally better than some of his party peers, it’s by no means any great hurdle that has been cleared.

      If he had any stones, he would have placed his supposed faith in the Constitution on display with his erudite speaking skills to try and halt the fascism that was taking place in his party, instead he wrote a fucking book.

      here’s your slow golf clap Mitch.  Fuck You.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      Transcript of the MotherJones video:

      Audience member: For the last three years, all everybody’s been told is, “Don’t worry, we’ll take care of you.” How are you going to do it, in two months before the elections, to convince everybody you’ve got to take care of yourself?

      Romney: There are 47 percent of the people who will vote for the president no matter what. All right, there are 47 percent who are with him, who are dependent upon government, who believe that they are victims, who believe that government has a responsibility to care for them, who believe that they are entitled to health care, to food, to housing, to you name it. That that’s an entitlement. And the government should give it to them. And they will vote for this president no matter what. And I mean, the president starts off with 48, 49, 48—he starts off with a huge number. These are people who pay no income tax. Forty-seven percent of Americans pay no income tax. So our message of low taxes doesn’t connect. And he’ll be out there talking about tax cuts for the rich. I mean that’s what they sell every four years. And so my job is not to worry about those people—I’ll never convince them that they should take personal responsibility and care for their lives. What I have to do is convince the 5 to 10 percent in the center that are independents that are thoughtful, that look at voting one way or the other depending upon in some cases emotion, whether they like the guy or not, what it looks like. I mean, when you ask those people…we do all these polls—I find it amazing—we poll all these people, see where you stand on the polls, but 45 percent of the people will go with a Republican, and 48 or 4…

      He spat “entitled”.  All of us pay taxes for those things – those things that we call “civilization”.

      People who don’t vote for the GQP are “those people”.

      He’s a lying, shape-shifting, monster.

      Good riddance.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      brantl

      I remember Romney looking like he’s swallowed a bowling ball, the day he felt he had to say that he was voting to see the evidence, in the second impeachment trial (or was it the first?), and I felt a little sorry for him. Now, I wish that bowling ball was burning phosphorus.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      moops

      Bravely ran away and wrote a tell-all book.   Profiles in Courage.     He was always a sniveling Party man, and when he didn’t get to be President he was a complete cry-baby about it for a year.

      now, he is going to run away instead of try to stop the GOP from becoming one of its final Dragonball Z forms: Ultra Super MAGA.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      “among the most decent people to ever run for president”

      See, okay. Among Republicans, sure. I could grant you that with that exceedingly low bar, he was more decent than most of them, in some ways. But just in general? Including Democrats? Ell oh fucking ell.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      “Mitt Romney considers himself a man of destiny.”

      Nah, he meant ‘density.’ And if he didn’t, he should have.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in NC

      John McCain. Mitt Romney. Donald Fucking Trump. The far right has an unlimited supply of rich, entitled pricks who inherited a lot of money and want to be our overlords.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Leto

      “A healthy GOP” wouldn’t have let their party be taken over by fringe lunatics. But that ship sailed over six decades ago and here we are.

      @Anne Laurie: I’m about to finish Matthew Dallek’s “Birchers: How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right”, so I get that impeach reference. The book is yet another data point in how we got here, and how conservatives just have no soul, morals, or ethics. Never have, never will.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      Romney is a sociopath, IMO

      I read that “Romney isn’t a sociopath, IMO” at first and was all “What’choo talkin’ ’bout, Willis?”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      brantl

      @Mike in NC:  And those are the only guys they have run in the last 60 years. The last guy that they ran that was nearly decent was Eisenhower, and he had that slime, Nixon, run with him.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Leto

      @Alison Rose: “the most decent man” to strap his fucking dog, in an animal carrier, to the roof of his car for a multi-hour trip for a family vacation. They’re all fucking ghouls.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Brachiator

      @Another Scott:

      And they will vote for this president no matter what. And I mean, the president starts off with 48, 49, 48—he starts off with a huge number. These are people who pay no income tax. Forty-seven percent of Americans pay no income tax. So our message of low taxes doesn’t connect.

      This is dumb and offensive bullshit. But I hear stuff like this all the time. The crazy thing is that a business or corporation that pays no income tax is applauded. But an individual who pays no income tax because of the standard deduction and allowable tax credits is somehow evil.

      Also, Romney is a liar. A person who pays no income tax is still paying into Social Security and Medicare.

      And a good chunk of individuals who pay no income tax vote Republican. So Romney is lying again and falsely demonizing people who are just ordinary citizens trying to live their lives the best way they can.

      But this is typical of a certain conservative mind set. They believe that the breaks and special favors they craft for themselves are right and proper, but anyone who is not in their group are thieves and villains.

      Fuck him.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      ColoradoGuy

      He’s timed his dramatic exit so he will be anointed “The Last Moderate (sane) Republican” by the national media, marking the complete takeover by MAGA and the neo-Confederates.

      And he will have a point. What Nixon started in 1968 with the Southern Strategy has ended up with the modern version of the Confederate Party, quite willing to burn down the country if they don’t get their one-party Southern dictatorship.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      Mike Lee (… roy Jenkins) is an instant classic and imo should be a new blog tag! 👏🏻

      Reply
    25. 25.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      He was always so tone deaf.   My favorite was when he said he struggled to make ends meet in college on a $900,000 trust fund his rich daddy had set up for him, after he returned from dodging the Vietnam draft in… (Checks notes)…  Paris.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      mrmoshpotato

      Romney is going to be replaced with another Mike Lee-esque freak with a staff full of nazis. I don’t think we’ll ever see a GOP again that could be described as anything but insane.

      Ancient tweet – written 30-40 years ago.

      Reply

