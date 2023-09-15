You may or may not remember about a year ago someone decided it would be a nice idea to give me a quilt as a thank you gift for doing these updates. Which was very thoughtful of everyone. Except, because of the work I do, I’m not allowed to accept gifts. After a number of emails back and forth I ultimately offered to just purchase it so that there wouldn’t have to be any additional paperwork on my end of things. Well at the beginning of the week QuiltingFool emailed to let me know it was done. As you can see from the picture above the quilt is now on the bed.

Pictures of the unboxing and the quilt actually on the bed after the jump. The thing is absolutely amazing!

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Europe always wins when treaties work and promises are kept – address of President of Ukraine I wish you good health, dear Ukrainian men and women! I had a phone call with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Restrictive measures against our agricultural exports by the European Union have been cancelled. Now, it is important that European unity works on a bilateral level – with the neighbors. That the neighbors would support Ukraine during the war. Europe always wins when treaties work and promises are kept. Well, if the neighbors’ decisions are not neighborly, Ukraine will respond civilly. I held a lengthy meeting with government officials and the Office regarding our further tactics in protecting our agreements and free trade with the EU. By helping each other and safeguarding our shared freedom in Europe, especially economic freedom, we strengthen everyone in Europe. And this is particularly important now in the face of the genocidal aggression unleashed by Russia. I held a new meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff today. First and foremost is the front. Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, commanders – reports on the situation in the main directions. Chief of Defense Intelligence Budanov – a separate report. Minister for Strategic Industries Kamyshin – substantially about the production of weapons and rounds in Ukraine. Every week we record the progress of the state in its own defense production. There is a significant and much-needed result for Ukraine near Bakhmut – our soldiers liberated Andriivka. The 3rd assault division, all involved forces, headquarters, commander –General Syrsky. Guys, thank you all! Our active actions continue near Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka. The 36th separate marine brigade operates strongly near Opytne and Vodiane. Thank you, guys! Near Verbove – our unyielding warriors, thank you! Near Novoprokopivka – well done! I am proud of all the warriors who bring our victory closer! Today, on the eve of the Rescuer’s Day, I congratulated the team of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service and thanked them for their courageous and selfless work. I took part in awarding laureates of the Ukrainian action “Hero – Rescuer of the Year”. And this event is much more than one of the official events. Our gratitude to the employees of the State Emergency Service. Every state and departmental award for rescuers is a reflection of the fact that people’s lives are protected. I had a meeting with Karim Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. We talked about the approach of justice for Ukraine and for all people who suffered from Russian war crimes. The responsibility must be clear, concrete, completely fair – just like the warrant for Putin’s arrest issued by the International Criminal Court. What the Russian dictator was really afraid of. And now, he tries not to leave Russia, because the force of law exists, and it is strong. And the world has every opportunity for the law to overcome the aggression of the bandit force. We are preparing for important international events scheduled for the second half of September. I had several long meetings about this today. We are doing everything to ensure that there are significant results for Ukraine – both in new defense packages from partners and in the decisions of international institutions. We also work to strengthen Ukraine’s institutions, for the ability of our state to finally destroy oligarchic and corrupt influences. Influences that, in particular, Russia used for so long to weaken Ukraine, to constantly “eat away” the sovereignty of our state. Today, I held a broad and meaningful meeting with representatives of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the government, and the Office. We are preparing conceptual steps that will give Ukraine and our entire society more justice, and democracy in our state – guaranteed sustainability. One more. Today, the Ukrainian Jewish community, together with all the Jews of the world, celebrates Rosh Hashanah. I congratulate everyone who is celebrating, and I wish the next year will be peaceful – finally peaceful for all of Ukraine, for all our people. Ukraine deserves peace because it is doing everything for victory. I thank everyone who fights for freedom and independence! I thank everyone who helps! Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also congratulated the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and presented awards to some of its members today.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on their upcoming professional holiday and took part in the awarding ceremony of the Hero – Rescuer of the Year nationwide action. The Head of State thanked the employees of the State Emergency Service for maintaining the viability of the entire Ukrainian society, cities and villages amid the war unleashed by Russia. “Eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling, extinguishing fires, rescuing people from under the rubble, demining our Ukrainian land, destroying Russian unexploded ordnance, delivering humanitarian aid to the de-occupied territory, restoring critical infrastructure and networks – all this is your job. All this is everyday life for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The President emphasized that the daily work of the State Emergency Service employees resulted in thousands of lives saved, over 100,000 fires extinguished, and over 430,000 explosive devices disarmed. “Ukrainian invincibility is literally the result of your work, in particular. It is often extremely risky, but heroic, when a bulletproof vest becomes a mandatory element of a rescuer’s overalls, when it is necessary to save people, and the shelling continues. When you work in the cities and districts shelled by Russia every day,” the Head of State noted. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 435 Ukrainian rescuers have been awarded state awards, and three SES employees have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. “287 employees of the State Emergency Service were wounded while performing their duties. 80 Ukrainian rescuers were killed,” the President said. The Head of State emphasized that our warriors often do impossible things to chase away the occupiers and bring the Ukrainian victory closer. “This heroism at the front should be based on the dedication and focus of people in the rear. Everyone who works for the sake of our country. Those whose profession is to save and help, and those who feel life in such a way, respect life so much that they become the rescuers of other lives,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The President emphasized that today the bravery of not only professional employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, but also ordinary people who saved the lives of others is being honored. “I thank all of you – all of you who are rescuing – for setting this kind of example – an example of dedication and focus on the interests of the state and people,” he added. The audience observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen heroic Ukrainian rescuers. The President presented the Orders “For Courage” of the II and III degrees to the employees of the State Emergency Service. In the presence of the Head of State, the winners of the Hero – Rescuer of the Year nationwide action were also awarded. The award was given to Ukrainians who demonstrated courage and heroism while saving lives in the face of a full-scale Russian invasion.

Here's the video:

Our heartfelt greetings to Jews in Ukraine and around the world.

Wishing you a new year filled with peace and happiness.

Happy Rosh Hashanah!

Shana Tova! — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 15, 2023

My sincere greetings to the Jewish people on the holiday of Rosh Hashanah – the New Year 5784! I wish peace, goodness and prosperity to you and your families. Have a good year! pic.twitter.com/nhNKCczWRS — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) September 15, 2023

Dudes, you have to be kidding me pic.twitter.com/Q9PqwFqwLZ — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 15, 2023

In addition to Prigozhin, The Jerusalem Post‘s list includes Russian oligarch and Putin catspaw Roman Abromovich, Israel’s two most influential neo-fascist Members of Knesset Smotrich and Ben Gvir, and the international Chabad movement, which, as we’ve discussed here before, is used by Putin to launder money and influence. You know who was NOT on the list: Zelenskyy!

Kurymivka:

Kurdyumivka. Ukrainian helicopters attack the enemy's deployment and advancing lines south of Bakhmut. 🎥 @armyinformcomua pic.twitter.com/XpLlyDQ0QX — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 15, 2023

Tatarigami has all the details on what is going on in Kurdyumivka. First tweet from the thread and the rest from the Thread Reader App:

While global attention is primarily on the counter-offensive in the South, there has been noteworthy yet often unnoticed progress in the southernmost part of Bakhmut's defenses. In this thread, I will provide the latest information about Kurdyumivka and its significance.🧵Thread: pic.twitter.com/H7SB6kSURL — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 15, 2023

2/ Kurdyumivka, a small town situated to the south of Bakhmut, holds a tactical advantage due to its elevated position. It offers crucial control over vital roadways connecting Horlivka and Bakhmut, encompassing both highways and railway lines. Kurdyumivka, a small town situated to the south of Bakhmut, holds a tactical advantage due to its elevated position. It offers crucial control over vital roadways connecting Horlivka and Bakhmut, encompassing both highways and railway lines. 3/ As illustrated in this image, maintaining control over Kurdyumivka and the eastern heights affords the ability to establish effective fire control and disrupt the enemy’s logistical route from Horlivka and Svitlodarsk to Bakhmut, which passes in close proximity to Kurdyumivka As illustrated in this image, maintaining control over Kurdyumivka and the eastern heights affords the ability to establish effective fire control and disrupt the enemy’s logistical route from Horlivka and Svitlodarsk to Bakhmut, which passes in close proximity to Kurdyumivka 4/ Kurdyumivka presents a formidable challenge as a target due to its elevated position in relation to advancing Ukrainian forces, as well as its separation by bodies of water, including this channel, with a restricted number of bridges available for crossing Kurdyumivka presents a formidable challenge as a target due to its elevated position in relation to advancing Ukrainian forces, as well as its separation by bodies of water, including this channel, with a restricted number of bridges available for crossing 5/ During June and July 2023, the 28th brigade exerted substantial pressure, forcing russian retreat across the channel and setting the stage for further advances towards Kurdyumivka. This time-lapse video documents the progress 6/ In a successful June operation, the 28th brigade’s mechanized battalion destroyed the enemy battalion and captured fortified positions, bolstering security for the advancing northern sector forces. In a successful June operation, the 28th brigade’s mechanized battalion destroyed the enemy battalion and captured fortified positions, bolstering security for the advancing northern sector forces. 7/ Upon seizing fortified positions, navigating minefields, and crossing a water channel, the 28th brigade faced formidable resistance from the 1428th Rgt, the 57th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Bde, and elements of the Akhmat-North Rgt and St. George Reconnaissance Assault Bde Upon seizing fortified positions, navigating minefields, and crossing a water channel, the 28th brigade faced formidable resistance from the 1428th Rgt, the 57th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Bde, and elements of the Akhmat-North Rgt and St. George Reconnaissance Assault Bde 8/ The area north of Kurdyumivka has transformed into a fierce battleground, with the russians heavily fortifying their defenses to halt any northern advances. The vivid imagery highlights the intense combat that unfolded, with every meter of land fiercely contested. The area north of Kurdyumivka has transformed into a fierce battleground, with the russians heavily fortifying their defenses to halt any northern advances. The vivid imagery highlights the intense combat that unfolded, with every meter of land fiercely contested. 9/ The stark comparison between August and September reveals the extent of destruction in the area, which was liberated from the russians despite their numerical advantage and the support of Lancets, FPV drones, artillery, and Ka-52 helicopters providing cover. The stark comparison between August and September reveals the extent of destruction in the area, which was liberated from the russians despite their numerical advantage and the support of Lancets, FPV drones, artillery, and Ka-52 helicopters providing cover. 10/ This brief video offers a general overview of the 28th’s summer campaign, starting with the clearance of defensive lines along the eastern side of the channel, which forced elements from multiple brigades and regiments to retreat. It then secured a land route into Kurdyumivka 11/ The second phase involved a northern push, with support from neighboring brigades. This enabled the 28th to engage the enemy from both the northern and eastern flanks simultaneously, forcing the enemy to abandon their positions and retreat beyond the railroad to higher ground 12/ Lancets, as well as the Ka-52 helicopters, located around 105km from Kurdyumivka, pose a significant threat due to the absence of good AD cover. With a substantial supply of Vikhr AT-missiles at their disposal, these Ka-52s compel our units to heavily rely on infantry on foot Lancets, as well as the Ka-52 helicopters, located around 105km from Kurdyumivka, pose a significant threat due to the absence of good AD cover. With a substantial supply of Vikhr AT-missiles at their disposal, these Ka-52s compel our units to heavily rely on infantry on foot 13/ Despite adversity and against all odds, the 28th Brigade forced the 1428th Rgt and units from the 51st, 31st, and 7th (assault-recon) brigades to retreat across the railroad, abandoning their positions north of Kurdyumivka. The brigade still controls the dam in Kurdyumivka. Despite adversity and against all odds, the 28th Brigade forced the 1428th Rgt and units from the 51st, 31st, and 7th (assault-recon) brigades to retreat across the railroad, abandoning their positions north of Kurdyumivka. The brigade still controls the dam in Kurdyumivka. 14/ Naturally, the 28th brigade does not operate in isolation; it receives support from other units. These forward advances often come with losses. However, in comparison, russian forces bear an even heavier burden of losses and continue to retreat 15/ While artillery remains crucial, drones are vital for fire correction, reconnaissance, assaults, defense, and maneuvers. Given the high drone casualty rate in this war, brigades rely on a constant supply from civilian organizations 16/ This is an excellent example fundraiser currently raising money to assist the 32nd and 28th brigades with drones. Feel free to check and contribute to support them: 17/ Thank you for reading. If you found this thread interesting, please assist by liking and sharing the first message of the thread, as it greatly contributes to improving the post’s visibility via the algorithm.

Here’s tweet 10 with the video that didn’t load from the Thread Reader App:

10/ This brief video offers a general overview of the 28th's summer campaign, starting with the clearance of defensive lines along the eastern side of the channel, which forced elements from multiple brigades and regiments to retreat. It then secured a land route into Kurdyumivka pic.twitter.com/zCfBu1BJmU — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 15, 2023

And a couple of follow ons:

I think you mean Andriivka. It will definitely help but in general, it depends on whether the railroad will be crossed and the area secured right after it. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 15, 2023

It explained here. Additionally, it opens important directions to the east and south-easthttps://t.co/QAjEmuxp4U — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 15, 2023

They are operating to the north of it – they are separate sectors of advance. While there are additional units involved, I prefer not to list them publicly, hence in my thread, I refer to them as "other units" — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 15, 2023

Bakhmut:

Bakhmut direction. Ukrainian artillery destroys the retreating enemy. 🎥 The OCHI Project and the 3rd Assault Brigade pic.twitter.com/hF2b4hCXYw — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 15, 2023

It needs to be acknowledged that this is the picture for decades to come — entire cities will have to be built back from nothing, which would require gargantuan amounts of time and resources.

Most of them will admittedly never be restored. pic.twitter.com/Wlot5FfpXN — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 15, 2023

Huge thanks to @den_kazansky for getting those pics published. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 15, 2023

Klischiivka:

The Belarusian legion reportedly in Klischiivka near Bakhmut.

Quite expectedly, yeah. pic.twitter.com/CLaksdH0nL — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 15, 2023

Andriivka:

Ukrainian troops have liberated Andriivka village, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region.

🇺🇦@GeneralStaffUA — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 15, 2023

This is how Andriivka looks today, after the russians have left. russia only brings devastation and death. 📸 @EMaloletka / AP pic.twitter.com/9H4R3DNXTP — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 15, 2023

This used to be the town of Andriivka south of Bakhmut.

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade has retaken this hellscape after months of a brutal fight.

By @AP's @EMaloletka pic.twitter.com/MnohJ3yWKC — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 15, 2023

Kherson:

KHERSON THEATER /1400 UTC 15 SEP/ UKR authorities order a mandatory evacuation for families

with children from settlements along the Dnipro River. The removal of civilians from the front maybe indicative of UKR's intent to initiate a wide-based offensive operation in the… pic.twitter.com/2Kw2Yqd0iV — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 15, 2023

KHERSON THEATER /1400 UTC 15 SEP/ UKR authorities order a mandatory evacuation for families

with children from settlements along the Dnipro River. The removal of civilians from the front maybe indicative of UKR’s intent to initiate a wide-based offensive operation in the Dnipro river basin. RU movements are also being monitored to determine if the evacuation is the result of an increased RU threat.

Zaporizhzhia:

While the EU debates lifting the ban on Ukrainian grain imports, Russia continues to bomb it. 📷 Dmytro Smolienko, Zaporizhzhia pic.twitter.com/ykbYNbud56 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) September 15, 2023

Russian occupied Sevastapol:

BROKEN BORAS: Overhead imagery provided by @MT_Anderson reveals that two RU missile corvettes were damaged by a UKR naval drone attack on 14 SEP. Previously, RU sources claimed that a pair of Russian corvettes had destroyed six UKR naval drones during an encounter in the… https://t.co/GH7RWmprlf pic.twitter.com/2fX3yLJjVI — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 15, 2023

BROKEN BORAS: Overhead imagery provided by @MT_Anderson reveals that two RU missile corvettes were damaged by a UKR naval drone attack on 14 SEP. Previously, RU sources claimed that a pair of Russian corvettes had destroyed six UKR naval drones during an encounter in the roadstead west of Sevastopol. RU sources claimed neither vessel was damaged.

Last night, Ukraine released a video of the engagement, which clearly showed explosions, indicating at least one UKR naval drone closed with and struck a RU warship.

The following morning, a Bora class hovercraft missile corvette, (Samum, Hull 616) was reported to be listing heavily while under tow back to Sevastopol.

Overhead imagery posted by MT Anderson now shows Samum and her squadron mate, also a Project 1239 Hovercraft missile corvette Bora (ex-Sivuch, Hull 616) undergoing urgent repairs at the Sevastopol naval station.

This brings to four the number of Russian warships damaged by UKR in the Sevastopol missile attack and subsequent engagements.

Damaged and likely destroyed in the missile strike were the Kilo class missile submarine Rostov and the amphibious landing ship (LST) Minsk.

Video and overhead imagery reveal that both Minsk and Rostov are unlikely to be return to service. Damage to one of the Bora class missile corvettes [Hull No. unknown] was sufficiently severe to require immediate transfer to a floating dry dock, indicating major damage to her hull.

Mykola Oleschuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Has confirmed that Russian "Minsk" large landing ship and "Rostov-on-Don" submarine were destroyed by the British and French cruise missiles – Storm Shadow and SCALP!

🇫🇷🤝🇺🇦🤝🇬🇧 Full statement by… pic.twitter.com/tF7896FL8C — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 15, 2023

Mykola Oleschuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Has confirmed that Russian “Minsk” large landing ship and “Rostov-on-Don” submarine were destroyed by the British and French cruise missiles – Storm Shadow and SCALP!

🇫🇷🤝🇺🇦🤝🇬🇧 Full statement by Mykola Oleschuk:

“🇬🇧British and 🇫🇷French mass media are interested in what type of cruise missiles the Ukrainian pilots sent to the vessels “Minsk” and “Rostov-on-Don” after “Moscow”. It is quite logical, because you cannot think of better advertising for a national arms manufacturer. I report! Aviation ✈️ Air Force has two types of cruise missiles provided by partners to fight the occupier. We hang the British “Storm Shadow” under the left wing of the Su-24M, the French “Scalp” – under the right)) Both missiles work great, no chance for the occupier! Under the wings of our bombers there will be a place for the German “Taurus”. Then it will be possible to continue the “city game” (Referred to the dact that Russian ships are named after cities) even more effectively. 🤝 Once again, I thank our Western partners for the weapons and equipment that help destroy the aggressor and liberate Ukrainian land!” https://t.me/MykolaOleshchuk/129

Russian occupied Nova Khakovka:

/2. Footages from the cite where Russian air bomb hit Nova Kakhovka. According to preliminary data, one person was killed and 12 more were injured. pic.twitter.com/a4sOsbvzDW — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 15, 2023

/4. As described by Ukrainian source- A pair of Russian Su fighter-bombers, which took off from a Russian military airfield near Taganrog, launched guided bombs towards the Berislavsky district (Ukrainian-controlled side), but one of the bombs fell in Novaya Kakhovka… — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 15, 2023

For you acquisitions and logistics enthusiasts:

At @CNAS, Pentagon’s Bill LaPlante says US on track to make 100K 155mm shells per month by 2025 – currently US is making 28K per month and will be at 57K per month next spring. — Felicia Schwartz (@felschwartz) September 15, 2023

OpenDemocracy has published an expert from Christopher Miller’s book on Ukraine and its defense against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion. The excerpt focuses on the days before the genocidal re-invasion began. Here’s some of it:

In his new book ‘The War Came to Us: Life and Death in Ukraine’, American journalist Christopher Miller chronicles life in Ukraine in the run-up to Russia’s invasion – and after. Miller first came to Ukraine in 2010 as a Peace Corps volunteer in Bakhmut, a city that has been turned into a wasteland by Russia’s invasion. He then became a journalist, and has broken a number of vital stories – covering the 2014 Euromaidan revolution, annexation of Crimea and the war in eastern Ukraine. In this excerpt, Miller writes about how Ukraine’s top officials interpreted the ‘warning signs’ that immediately preceded Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Kyiv, early 2022 Volodymyr Zelensky paced across the ornate parquet floors of his office, the clack of his black, size 8½ oxfords echoing through the cavernous building, as he studied the contents of a red folder. A stamp at the top read “top secret.” It was for the Ukrainian president’s eyes only. Inside was an intelligence briefing compiled by his National Security and Defense Council. The information contained within was so urgent and alarming that the secretary of the NSDC, Oleksiy Danilov, had rushed across town in his aging Audi to deliver it himself. “Sir, information from our Western partners indicates your life is in grave danger,” Danilov told Zelensky. The document outlined a Russian capture-or-kill operation targeting the president. Zelensky furrowed his brows and scrunched up his face. “Hmm,” he grumbled. “Thank you.” He left the folder on his desk, dismissed Danilov, and headed down the hall to another meeting. It wasn’t the first time Zelensky had been warned of such a thing and he was, frankly, tired of hearing about it – even if he was finally beginning to believe it. For weeks, the United States and other Western nations had been alerting him to the threat of a Russian invasion, the goal of which, they said, was to capture Kyiv and install a pro-Russian puppet government. On a secret visit to the Ukrainian capital in mid-January, CIA Director Bill Burns had also told Zelensky that there was a threat to life, my sources in the president’s office would later tell me. Burns warned that the Kremlin had compiled a “kill list” of Ukrainians who were to be assassinated or sent to prison camps. The list included government officials, journalists, activists, ethnic and religious minorities, and LGBTQ Ukrainians. But Zelensky himself was at the top. And shortly before the intelligence report landed in Zelensky’s hands, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, had been briefed in Washington. “I was received by President Biden. And then we had a meeting with Secretary Blinken. We delivered our comment to the press and then I was asked to go to a separate room,” he told me later. “And in that room I received an update, a pretty detailed update on the Russian preparations. And the guys who were speaking with me said the invasion was likely to begin within like 48 hours.” The Biden Administration was especially and unusually vocal about the looming Russian threat. It had first sounded an alarm in March and April 2021, when Russia began massing thousands of personnel and military equipment near its border with Ukraine and in occupied Crimea. Russia withdrew some troops that summer but left the equipment in place. Then, in October 2021, Washington sounded a second alarm when it noticed Russia was moving its forces back toward the border and deploying more units on new fronts. By December, US intelligence was saying that roughly 120,000 Russian troops, along with fighter aircraft and ballistic missiles, were in place, and that the troop numbers were likely to increase to 175,000, maybe more. American General Mark Milley, head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called Russia’s troop build-up “larger in scale and scope… than anything we’ve seen in recent memory.” President Joe Biden showed solidarity with Ukraine, warning the Kremlin of severe consequences should Vladimir Putin give the order to invade. Zelensky’s annoyance was evident to the public three weeks before Danilov walked into his office, when the president held a press conference on 28 January. Foreign media, myself included, gathered at the baroque-styled Mariinsky Palace, the official residence of the President of Ukraine, designed and built in the eighteenth century. Crystal chandeliers hung from the ceiling of the gilded room. There were samovars filled with coffee and tea. Servers dressed in uniform and white gloves opened doors for us and offered pastries and fruit. The mood among us journalists was tense. We had, of course, been the ones writing about the Western intelligence warnings. Some of us had received off-the-record briefings ourselves from our respective government sources, who said that it might be a good idea to leave Kyiv and head west, where Russia was unlikely to invade. “I know you probably want to be in the thick of it when it happens, but I’m telling you this isn’t going to be like 2014,” a senior US official who I’d known for many years told me. But the Ukrainians appeared less anxious. I chatted on the sidelines with Zelensky’s press secretary, Sergii Nykyforov, before the event. He was calm and reassuring. “I think it’s possible Russia might do something, but I’m not sure it will be like they are saying,” he told me. He wasn’t saying Russia couldn’t or wouldn’t invade. He was saying that it already had, back in 2014. “Escalation already happened,” he explained. “The [Russian] threat is imminent. The threat is constant.” While he respected Biden and appreciated his support, just like the American president knows better about what’s happening in Washington, he said, “I’m the president of Ukraine and I’m based here, and I think I know the details better here.” And he had one more thing to say. He was unhappy about the US, the United Kingdom, and Canada evacuating its embassy staffers. “Diplomats are like captains,” Zelensky said. “They should be the last to leave a sinking ship. And Ukraine is not the Titanic.” Several months after the invasion, Zelensky would defend his words to me in an interview, saying that despite the public warnings by US officials, Kyiv was never given intelligence it could act on about the impending Russian attack. “Nobody showed us specific material saying it would come from this or that direction,” he said. A US official would tell me otherwise. “We told them exactly where the Russians would come from and how they would do it,” the official said. But by the time Zelensky had received the intelligence briefing from Danilov, he had finally started to come around to the US assessments and believed, at the very least, that Russia would invade Ukraine again – he just thought it would be an incursion aimed at seizing more of the Donbas. Hours before Danilov placed the folder in the president’s hands, Putin had gone on Russian state television and recognized the “independence” of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, all but confirming attacks there. Citing false and unproven reports as a justification, the Russian strongman said he would heed the appeals of his puppet leaders in the occupied parts of those regions, who had asked for military support, and deploy his troops there under the guise of a bogus “peacekeeping mission.” Zelensky was looking for more details on that when he walked into his next meeting late that evening. He had called to his fourth-floor office the leaders of all the political parties serving in parliament, so that they, too, could be brought up to speed. Knowing they were on the verge of renewed all-out war, he asked them to set aside their differences now and unite for a common cause: the defense of the country. Also present were Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s prime minister; Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Ivan Bakanov, Zelensky’s childhood friend who’d been tapped without any relevant experience to head the Security Service of Ukraine; defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov; and General Kyrylo Budanov, a former special-forces operator who was still new in the role of head of the Defense Ministry’s Military Intelligence Directorate. There was a conversation about whether to announce mobilization in response to the latest US intelligence. But Bakanov and Reznikov said that wouldn’t be necessary, because there’d be no full-scale invasion and another incursion in the Donbas could be met this time around with Ukraine’s reformed military that it already had entrenched there. Then Budanov, the youngest among the officials at 36 years old, stood up and quieted down the room. He spread a map across the large table in the middle of everyone before calmly and clearly delivering a message that one person present would later tell me “drained the blood from their faces.” The Russians would invade in the Donbas from the east, yes, Budanov told the group. But Putin’s army would also attack military targets across the country with missiles and rockets. Attack aircraft would follow. And ground forces would invade with tanks and other armor from Belarus in the north, Russia in the east, and occupied Crimea in the south. Drawing his fingers across the map to show which routes the Russians would advance on, he detailed an invasion plan more ambitious than anything seen since the Nazis invaded Poland in 1939. What Russia had in store would reorder the post-World War II security architecture and reshape the global order.

Much more at the link!

For those interested, here’s the link to Miller’s book The War Came to Us.

Here’s the quilt pictures. I cannot emphasize enough how absolutely amazing it is! The gold and yellow really pop! It is huge; 116 by 116. QuiltingFool has informed me it is a tumbling blocks quilt:

Love the cascading pattern of a tumbling blocks quilt? We do, too! The artfully arranged light and dark diamonds appear to be cubes stacked in vivid three-dimensional lines. Piecing tumbling blocks quilts remains among quilters’ favorite challenges, arranging the colors to form the elusive blocks and sewing the sharp-toothed diamonds together. The Tumbling Blocks quilt is one of the earliest quilt patterns, featuring geometric forms of light and dark that tumble across the quilt. The design is cleverly constructed to appear three-dimensional. These quilts, with their varied colors and fabrics, are reminiscent of colonial times when housewives saved every scrap of fabric that came into their homes and then used those scraps to make quilts.

She also told me it is dog safe. I’m sure the dog lanterns will be the judge of that. The Flooferina, Rosie, has already been up on it in one of her usual spots. Right now I have it folded up and off the bed as I need to strip the linen, remove the mattress to put the skirt on the foundation, put the mattress back on, put clean linen on, and then I’ll put the new quilt back on the bed.

This is how it came out of the box.

Here it is on the bed:

Found the tryzub!

I believe the gold threading underneath and next to the tryzub says Slava Ukraini.

That's enough for today.

