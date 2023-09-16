Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rough Couple of Weeks – Venting and Open Thread

It all started about 3 weeks ago when there was a big puddle of pee by the litter box.  No one in my house does that.  For some reason I thought it was Henry and scolded him.  It happened 3 more times, and I knew we had a problem.

Long story short, between Henry and Mr. Bear, there’s been lots of stress and $1,700 in 10 days.  Thank god for pet insurance, though I keep getting messages from them saying “your claim is under review”, which is never a good sign.  If you don’t want details, skip to the bottom. :-)

It finally occurred to me that I didn’t know it was Henry.  Why isn’t there a set of pills for people who have more than one pet so it turns everybody’s pee a different color so you know who has the problem?

Anyway, I finally figured out that it was my boy kitty, Mr. Bear, who gets UTI infractions when he’s stressed.

Off to the vet we went, though it took 5 days for us to get him in.  Turns out that Mr. Bear has crystals, which he had when he was just a little guy one-year old, but hadn’t had since.  Back on the prescription diet he was on way back then.  One week later I see blood so off to the vet again.  He doesn’t just have crystals, he has stones in his bladder.  The only thing you can do is give the prescription food and wait the month or two for it to clear up.  So my poor guy is in pain and peeing blood and *there’s not a thing I can do about it.

As if that’s not enough, I have not been happy with my vet since I believe she screwed up with Tucker, which is why I lost him.  But a vet change is a big deal and I just haven’t done it.  Though I did have Henry’s teeth cleaned at a different vet, because my vet’s office has all their dental work done by the woman I refer to as the teeth nazi – she took 22 teeth out of Poppy (my best friend’s dog) when she was only 2 years old.  WTF?

So when I call my vet the day I started seeing blood, they said they were booking 7 days out, and they could see him next week.  I said “even if it’s a follow-up to the problem we saw you about last week?”  Yep.

So I call the vet that my best friend now goes to and the doctor who cleaned Henry’s teeth had an appointment later that afternoon.  So they fit us in, when my regular vet was just “sorry, we don’t do urgent care anymore.”  Except they didn’t say sorry.  What kind of vet doesn’t do urgent care anymore?  So they are just good for wellness care?  So when your pet has a serious issue, you have to find a different vet in the middle of that?

So the new vet does a needle aspiration to get some urine and comes back in and says “so much blood in his urine!” so we set an appointment to come back the next morning so she can do an ultrasound, and that’s when she sees a bunch of stones.  Sigh.

*actually he is on pred, 1 pill for 5 days, 1/2 pill for 3 days, 12/ pill every other day for 5 days.  So he’s peeing blood and everything’s a mess, and I am totally discouraged and worn out.

Thanks for letting me vent.

Totally open thread!

 

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      CatFacts

      Yes, I hope he recovers well! I’m honestly surprised no vets near you do bladder stone surgery on cats. I had a cat 15-20 years ago who had the surgery very successfully.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Tony Jay

      Venting is a great natural remedy. Anger and worry are definitely better out than in.

      If there’s one good thing about a painful ailment (there’s not, but bear with me) it’s how happy and joyful you feel when it stops hurting. You’re going to have a bouncing boy when the treatment works.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mousebumples

      I’m so sorry to hear you’re going through all this, WaterGirl. Hopefully you have a new Good Vet, at least? Maybe? 🤞

      I am not sure how pets respond to prednisone, but people can get hyper or irritable or be unable up sleep. Might also see an appetite bump, but that’s more common with longer term use.

      Hope he’s back to himself soon! ❤️

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SamInWa

      Best wishes for your kitty and for you.

      I’ve been through those sorts of things and no mistake… that is stressful.

      I’ve been there with getting a new vet because I’m pretty sure they screwed up and killed one of my cats. I did move to a new vet eventually.

      I’m going to go pet my kitty now and remember to be thankful that she is happy super needy for attention and healthy. The worse I get is sometimes she eats to much to fast and barfs it back up. When I’m around, she usually makes a very specific meow about 30 seconds before she barks. When I’m lucky I can calmly steer her over to a piece of floor with tile, rather than carpet.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Mousebumples: Mr. Bear seems to be helped by the pred, and with no negative reactions to it.

      I do like this new vet.  She’s pretty young buttery but pretty knowledgable.

      Doesn’t it seem crazy that your own vet won’t handle anything urgent???

      Reply
    12. 12.

      eclare

      Oh gosh, that sounds so stressful WaterGirl!  I hope you and Mr. Bear get through this as easily as possible and that he feels better soon.  There is little worse than when your pets are sick.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SuzieC

      So sorry you are going through this.  We recently lost our eldest kitty (who is on the BJ pet calendar a few years ago) and had major vet bills.  So far we haven’t sprung for pet insurance but friends have recommended it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @WaterGirl: Lauren Boebert got caught on video giving her new boyfriend a handle during a performance of Beetlejuice.

      also there is a stage musical version of Beetlejuice

      and it looks like trump rolled over Kristen Welker for her first big interview on Meet The Press, not sure if he confessed to any more crimes

      Reply
    20. 20.

      denimull

      As a former veterinary clinic employee, let me see if I got this straight: you have a male cat, with a history of UTI’s, currently being treated for crystals in his urine, now passing blood in his urine, and your regular vet doesn’t get him in the office immediately?
      What. The. Actual. Fuck?!
      I hope you have already requested all medical records for ALL your furry family members transferred to the new vet who responded to this health crisis with the necessary promptness it serious nature required. It sounds like Mr. Bear is in excellent care now.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      BlueGuitarist

      @WaterGirl:

       

      Doesn’t it seem crazy that your own vet won’t handle anything urgent???

      yes that seems crazy!

      Hope the rough days are about to end wishing all the best to you and yours

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      WG, best wishes to Mr. Bear and you.

      I know what I’m about to write most people around here and you especially already know, but I’ll say it anyway.

      Pets rely on us humans to be responsible for all their care. Mr. Bear is lucky to have you.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      Our first Dalmatian had something like this–bladder stones caused by the inability to break down purines–and after we had them all removed he was on a low-purine diet the rest of his (long) life, plus medication that I forget the name of (thankfully, generic). It’s a known breed issue and we adopted him, so no papers to track back the lineage.

      “Easier” to deal with for dogs than cats, because dogs need less protein.

      Good luck!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kelly

      We’ve had good results with Tinkle Tonic for our Martin who also has the crystals problem. Pretty Litter is expensive but allows us to track his urine ph. We add a little Tinkle Tonic to his food when his ph starts to go wrong and switch to the prescription food.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Alison Rose

      It’s so hard when our animal companions are sick, because they can’t tell us what’s wrong, and all we want in the whole world is to make it better. Hoping your buddy is on the mend soon <3

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Quiltingfool

      Oh, Watergirl, so sorry about Bear!  One worries so much when our fur babies are sick!  My Baby had a UTI (bloody pee outside the litter box) and after treatment, I fed her special cat food to keep it from happening again.  It was a bit pricey, but I’d rather pay more for food than have a cat in pain.

      Glad you have a new vet.  My vet’s office just started a policy that you have to make an appointment.  I’m good with that if it is for shots or a check up, but not if my kitty is sick.  So far, Miss Sassy has been the picture of health, knock on wood!

      Reply

