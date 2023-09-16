It all started about 3 weeks ago when there was a big puddle of pee by the litter box. No one in my house does that. For some reason I thought it was Henry and scolded him. It happened 3 more times, and I knew we had a problem.

Long story short, between Henry and Mr. Bear, there’s been lots of stress and $1,700 in 10 days. Thank god for pet insurance, though I keep getting messages from them saying “your claim is under review”, which is never a good sign. If you don’t want details, skip to the bottom. :-)

It finally occurred to me that I didn’t know it was Henry. Why isn’t there a set of pills for people who have more than one pet so it turns everybody’s pee a different color so you know who has the problem?

Anyway, I finally figured out that it was my boy kitty, Mr. Bear, who gets UTI infractions when he’s stressed.

Off to the vet we went, though it took 5 days for us to get him in. Turns out that Mr. Bear has crystals, which he had when he was just a little guy one-year old, but hadn’t had since. Back on the prescription diet he was on way back then. One week later I see blood so off to the vet again. He doesn’t just have crystals, he has stones in his bladder. The only thing you can do is give the prescription food and wait the month or two for it to clear up. So my poor guy is in pain and peeing blood and *there’s not a thing I can do about it.

As if that’s not enough, I have not been happy with my vet since I believe she screwed up with Tucker, which is why I lost him. But a vet change is a big deal and I just haven’t done it. Though I did have Henry’s teeth cleaned at a different vet, because my vet’s office has all their dental work done by the woman I refer to as the teeth nazi – she took 22 teeth out of Poppy (my best friend’s dog) when she was only 2 years old. WTF?

So when I call my vet the day I started seeing blood, they said they were booking 7 days out, and they could see him next week. I said “even if it’s a follow-up to the problem we saw you about last week?” Yep.

So I call the vet that my best friend now goes to and the doctor who cleaned Henry’s teeth had an appointment later that afternoon. So they fit us in, when my regular vet was just “sorry, we don’t do urgent care anymore.” Except they didn’t say sorry. What kind of vet doesn’t do urgent care anymore? So they are just good for wellness care? So when your pet has a serious issue, you have to find a different vet in the middle of that?

So the new vet does a needle aspiration to get some urine and comes back in and says “so much blood in his urine!” so we set an appointment to come back the next morning so she can do an ultrasound, and that’s when she sees a bunch of stones. Sigh.

*actually he is on pred, 1 pill for 5 days, 1/2 pill for 3 days, 12/ pill every other day for 5 days. So he’s peeing blood and everything’s a mess, and I am totally discouraged and worn out.

Thanks for letting me vent.

Totally open thread!