I wrote about the last great account left on here. https://t.co/S6eSZZSrwf
— David Roth (@david_j_roth) September 13, 2023
Bad news about Twitter arrives with the dull regularity of junk mail. The site is bad and getting worse, and if that was always at least kind of true even during what now qualifies as its heyday, it is now bad and worsening in exceptionally unappealing ways. What was good about Twitter, when it was good, always had a lot to do with its signature jostling chaos and the attendant sense of wild and worrying possibility; it was, in a way that every other thing in the free market strives not to be, a place where strange and unexpected things routinely happened. While the site is outwardly much uglier and more chaotic and demonstrably more arbitrary under its new ownership, it’s also increasingly grim and airless and stupendously, implausibly wack.
“You can’t reach an audience on X,” Dave Karpf wrote last week. “You can’t organize on X. You can’t follow breaking news on X. The people who made Twitter fun have all given up. There’s nothing worth sticking around for anymore.”
Some of this may just be Twitter hewing closer to the deeply diseased personality and addled vision of owner Elon Musk, but it’s also indistinguishable from the routine ways in which online spaces die, which is by collapsing into a cacophony of scams and hate speech and dim, windy monologues from the worst users. As it stands, Twitter does not work. In the ways in which it once worked, always despite itself and always as a result of the many people who made it something stranger and more vital than it had any right to be, it no longer does. In the ways in which it was once useful, it is now unusable. In the ways in which it was reliably surprising and often fun, it is now neither.
Also, just in a technical sense, it does not work—it breaks a lot, stuff moves around for no reason, weird new things happen and are subsequently justified in statements issued with an uncannily impenetrable, high-handed and transparently bullshit certitude from a management team that seems not to be getting nearly enough sleep. The tone is that of a parent, deliriously and very obviously high on a hallucinogen, somberly telling a child that she is a cactus. None of it is convincing, except to the extent the broader vibe of the place argues for logging off. In that sense, it is very convincing.
All of which is to say that, for all the other ways in which the site has spiraled in the time spent under his command, Twitter now works and feels very much like An Elon Musk Production. It mirrors all of his signature, load-bearing defects to such an extent that it feels not so much like something he owns or makes but like him, himself: futuristic in the tackiest and ugliest ways, janky and vicious, overtly criminal and predatory, but finally so luridly overbearing and tiresome that it beggars belief. There is a lot of this going around of late; all the Musk Discourse of this moment, which was kicked up by Walter Isaacson’s new biography and the criticism of that book and its subject, is pegged, in a way that never gets any less astonishing, to this one exhausting and unpleasant man. At this point, this qualifies as not just his signal but his only success with Twitter: a place that once seemed full of millions of people, all talking about whatever was on their mind at that moment, now just seems like him. This is just another way of saying that it sucks real bad…
But seriously: Musk broke something that wasn’t his to break…
For years, Twitter helped scientists do better research. We discussed findings before publication which sped up discovery time, and we connected with new colleagues, which created cross-disciplinary research, and broke counter-productive gatekeeping. https://t.co/htgxUR0mKI
— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) September 12, 2023
Sadly Musk took that away when he bought Twitter and prioritized hate speech. Now it looks like Threads won't be a viable alternative, because Meta is restricting key health and science search terms like COVID and vaccines.https://t.co/9p7pahudtN
— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) September 12, 2023
