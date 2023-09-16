Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Afternoon Read: On Twitter’s Decline

Bad news about Twitter arrives with the dull regularity of junk mail. The site is bad and getting worse, and if that was always at least kind of true even during what now qualifies as its heyday, it is now bad and worsening in exceptionally unappealing ways. What was good about Twitter, when it was good, always had a lot to do with its signature jostling chaos and the attendant sense of wild and worrying possibility; it was, in a way that every other thing in the free market strives not to be, a place where strange and unexpected things routinely happened. While the site is outwardly much uglier and more chaotic and demonstrably more arbitrary under its new ownership, it’s also increasingly grim and airless and stupendously, implausibly wack.

“You can’t reach an audience on X,” Dave Karpf wrote last week. “You can’t organize on X. You can’t follow breaking news on X. The people who made Twitter fun have all given up. There’s nothing worth sticking around for anymore.”

Some of this may just be Twitter hewing closer to the deeply diseased personality and addled vision of owner Elon Musk, but it’s also indistinguishable from the routine ways in which online spaces die, which is by collapsing into a cacophony of scams and hate speech and dim, windy monologues from the worst users. As it stands, Twitter does not work. In the ways in which it once worked, always despite itself and always as a result of the many people who made it something stranger and more vital than it had any right to be, it no longer does. In the ways in which it was once useful, it is now unusable. In the ways in which it was reliably surprising and often fun, it is now neither.

Also, just in a technical sense, it does not work—it breaks a lot, stuff moves around for no reason, weird new things happen and are subsequently justified in statements issued with an uncannily impenetrable, high-handed and transparently bullshit certitude from a management team that seems not to be getting nearly enough sleep. The tone is that of a parent, deliriously and very obviously high on a hallucinogen, somberly telling a child that she is a cactus. None of it is convincing, except to the extent the broader vibe of the place argues for logging off. In that sense, it is very convincing.

All of which is to say that, for all the other ways in which the site has spiraled in the time spent under his command, Twitter now works and feels very much like An Elon Musk Production. It mirrors all of his signature, load-bearing defects to such an extent that it feels not so much like something he owns or makes but like him, himself: futuristic in the tackiest and ugliest ways, janky and vicious, overtly criminal and predatory, but finally so luridly overbearing and tiresome that it beggars belief. There is a lot of this going around of late; all the Musk Discourse of this moment, which was kicked up by Walter Isaacson’s new biography and the criticism of that book and its subject, is pegged, in a way that never gets any less astonishing, to this one exhausting and unpleasant man. At this point, this qualifies as not just his signal but his only success with Twitter: a place that once seemed full of millions of people, all talking about whatever was on their mind at that moment, now just seems like him. This is just another way of saying that it sucks real bad…

 
But seriously: Musk broke something that wasn’t his to break…

    51Comments

      Baud

      I was never a big Twitter fan, but I appreciate it was valuable to many people, including Anne Laurie.  Hopefully, BlueSky will prove to be a good replacement.

    8. 8.

      MattF

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon: I’ve found that Mastodon (using mathstodon.xyz) is pretty good if you’re a math nerd. I think Mastodon works if you’ve got some specialized interest supported by an instance.
      Some of the gang I used to follow on Xitter have moved to Mastodon, though the old Spelling Bee crowd is still hanging on. But not much left for me there— my X usage is dropping day by day. Don’t know how the various Twitter-wannabes are doing, but I’m not optimistic about that.

    10. 10.

      trucmat

      The Boebert story has blown up a bit more. Major sites now including the word grope in their headlines. Vid seemed clear to me that the Aspen Democrat fondled her boob and in return she got her arms in his crotch. Not clear about hands.

      …. While confirming … this also now in … Newsweek quotes Meghan McCain in blast about lewd sex act. Lol.

    12. 12.

      Baud

      I signed up for mastodon but haven’t done much with it. I don’t see it being a widespread phenomenon absent changes to make it more user friendly for average users.

    14. 14.

      marcopolo

      I dunno, Threeyearletterman is still hanging in there.  I mean if you can find a parody account that is kind of a doppelgänger for Tommy Tuberville’s stupidity funny.

      Speaking of football, somehow Missouri won today, beating #15 Kansas State on a last play field goal from 61 yards out.  Will make a couple folks I know happy.

    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      @trucmat: Yeah, if you watch the video, he’s manhandling her plastic tits like he’s trying to choose the best melon at the farmer’s market. And then she’s pretty clear giving him an over-the-clothes handjob. There were kids in the audience, some fairly close to them, and this trashy twit has the audacity to sniffle about “falling short of her values because of the pain of her divorce” while screeching her lungs out about drag queens and trans people being inappropriate for children to even see.

    16. 16.

      tobie

      I left Twitter as soon as Musk purchased it. It took me some time to follow enough hashtags and accounts to get an interesting timeline on Mastodon but it worked. It doesn’t matter what “instance” you choose. Don’t fret over this decision. Pick any and just start following hashtags

      ETA: @[email protected] and @Teri[email protected] are essential for legal news.

    18. 18.

      glc

      Well, it is definitely his to break. That’s sort of the business plan of the previous owners, and a resounding success, from their perspective. They weren’t going to get a better offer, ever.

      “load-bearing defects” strikes me as very good.

    22. 22.

      twbrandt

      I’m on a small Mastodon instance where all of the accounts belong to people who live or previously lived in or near Ann Arbor, MI. Almost all of us know everyone on it. Most of the people are urbanism and transportation nerds, and/or e-bike nerds, and/or software devs, and/or woodworkers. It’s low-key, no trolls, and a nice to be.

      I’m also on bluesky, which feels a lot like twitter 10 years ago.

    23. 23.

      Anyway

      Bummer about the timing of Boebert’s implosion. There’s probably time for Rethugs to regroup and find another (better) candidate.

    24. 24.

      karen marie

      @Baud: I read on Mastodon that Jack deleted his bluesky account. Is that true?

      I’ve been very happy with Mastodon (axomamma at mastodon dot online). I do miss the farming accounts I followed on what is now Musk’s Folly, but I am making do. It took a while to find them there. I will eventually fill my void here.

    30. 30.

      marcopolo

      @glc: Sort of what I expected, though it was odd for the TX Senate to NOT just dismiss the charges up front if they were going to wind up acquitting (suspect all of their offices were inundated with threats from MAGAs).   Honestly, if you are an R pol you cannot hold a fellow R to account for criminal acts & then expect to be re-elected.  On the positive side, since the TX House did the impeaching and with the Lt. Gov ripping them a new one in his closing remarks there should be a lot of TX R’s in disarray both in private & in public going forwards.

    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      I closed my twitter account when the blank hit the fan and haven’t regretted it in any way. Dipshit bought it, and ruined it in what seemed like less than one day. The concept that money makes someone smart, decent, reasonable seems to have been proven wrong once again. A life lesson that seems have to be relearned on occasion.

    33. 33.

      eclare

      I’m still on Twitter, only follow about a dozen people.  I haven’t noticed any big changes, don’t see the racist anti-semitic garbage.  Just sad to think about how one insanely wealthy person destroyed a town square for millions.

      As others have said, we need desperately higher income and wealth tax rates so that one single fucking person cannot destroy a business.

    38. 38.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Alison Rose: ​
        I’m sorry, but he was clearly helping her to keep her assets in her dress when they were in great danger of falling out due to all the excitement of seeing live musical theater. He was being a true gentleman. The fact that she gave him a quick tuggie goes to show that she was offering her thanks.

    39. 39.

      tobie

      @karen marie: Chuckles and smiles!

      I’ll follow you on Mastodon. Are there any farming groups in the fediverse? I follow #birding, which is a pretty active hashtag. You’d think organic farming would have taken off.

    41. 41.

      Tony G

      “Meta is restricting key health and science search terms like COVID and vaccines.”   What????   You know, in a reasonable society Elon Musk would be put in stocks and pelted with rotten vegetables.  But so would Zuckerberg.

    44. 44.

      smith

      @marcopolo: Not particularly surprising to see TX beclown itself once again. After all, they reelected the state’s top legal officer while he was under indictment. Where do you go from there?

    45. 45.

      Doc Sardonic

      Never got involved with social media that much. Got on Facebook to keep up with family, then decided this is too exhausting, fuck these assholes I can’t believe they are related to me. Twitter never really appealed to me, besides, who cares what one has to say in 120 characters or less, about the deuce you just dropped in a filthy roadside gas station bathroom. I am contenting myself with puzzling out various existential questions as I careen down the path to my demise. Currently working on this one, ‘I hate the entire human race, does that make me a racist?

    46. 46.

      Another Scott

      @tobie: I have a tab with https://mastodon.social/explore open that I check at least daily.  One of the tabs at the top is names “Hashtags” which shows a list of hashtags that are trending on the fediverse.

      Searching for “#organic” gives:

      #organic
      #organicMaps
      #organicfood
      #organicchemistry

      have all gotten some traffic recently.

      There aren’t a zillion people on mastodon every day, but there often seems to be a critical mass – unless you’re hoping to earn a living off it right now.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    47. 47.

      Anne Laurie

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon: I can barely stand to look at Mastodon, much less figure out how to participate.  My neurodivergent brain, not the site itself, I’m sure.

      I do like BlueSky, but I can’t (yet) use it for the blog the way I use twitter.  And I read so much stuff for this ever-loving blog (I am not that swift a reader) that I find it hard to find the time to read the BlueSky posters I joined the site to enjoy!

    50. 50.

      trollhattan

      A thing California is doing.

      California sued some of the world’s largest fossil fuel companies on Friday, alleging that they misled consumers for decades about their products’ role in contributing to climate change. The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court by Attorney General Rob Bonta, accuses five major oil companies of mounting a “disinformation campaign” beginning in the 1950s to conceal the harm of fossil fuels and delay the transition to a low-carbon future. The state has requested a judge order the oil companies to pay into a fund that California would use to finance future climate mitigation and adaptation efforts to protect against pollution and climate change-fueled events.

      The targets of the suit are BP, ConocoPhillips, Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell. The lawsuit also names American Petroleum Institute, an oil industry trade group. “For more than 50 years, Big Oil has been lying to us — covering up the fact that they’ve long known how dangerous the fossil fuels they produce are for our planet,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement ahead of his expected announcement on Sunday during a climate conference in New York. “Wildfires wiping out entire communities, toxic smoke clogging our air, deadly heat waves, record-breaking droughts parching our wells. California taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill.”

      A handful of states and dozens of municipalities across the country have filed similar actions against the energy industry in recent years, but California’s case is likely the most significant to date. With nearly 40 million people, California is the nation’s most populous state but it’s also one of the top oil and gas producers.

      Californians also regularly experience extreme weather events made more severe by climate change — ranging from wildfires and floods to rising sea levels, heat waves and, this year, the remnants of a hurricane months after the state endured torrential winter rains and snow. The record storms and runoff from a remarkable Sierra snowpack caused widespread flooding in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, ushering the reappearance of long extinct Tulare Lake among other anomalies.

      The 135-page complaint, first reported by the New York Times, details the tens of billions of dollars that California has already invested to address the issue, including in wildfire response and water infrastructure projects.

      The state anticipates that it will need to spend “multiples of that” in the years to come, according to the suit. “From extreme heat to drought and water shortages, the climate crisis they have caused is undeniable,” Bonta said about the oil companies in a statement on Saturday. “It is time they pay to abate the harm they have caused.”

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article279391409.html#storylink=cpy

    51. 51.

      tobie

      @Another Scott: You are right that the level of traffic on Mastodon is much, much lower than on other apps. I can understand why journalists / media figures are hesitant to make the switch. I’m glad that some people like Marc Elias post on multiple platforms, and I’m happy that NPR, BBC, and many German media outlets are there too. Slow traffic keeps my blood pressure down. And looking at #fountainpens always makes me smile.

