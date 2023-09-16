Looks like we can use an open thread!
I was hoping for two open threads.
4.
I read a book like that once. Two cities occupying the same space, and everyone in one city had to ignore the people in the other city.
5.
I laughed myself silly over this video, although part of me was concerned there was something wrong with this birb. However, commenters seem to think the birb is just getting his rocks off against the perch. But the writhing and the music are so well-matched, and with the caption it just had me cackling to the point of tears. Sometimes I am easily amused
(You may have to click the volume icon in the lower right to hear it.)
6.
Good evening all!
Sitting on the porch, enjoying a Southern Pecan ale, watching the hummingbirds fight.
7.
Boebert didn’t get kicked out for vaping. She got tossed for jerking off her date while he was finger banging her in the theater. And o’lord there are tapes.
https://twitter.com/Esqueer_/status/1702815514387444211?s=20
8.
Saw your earlier thread.
I’d sooner have the flu than have one of my babies, human or fur type, sick.
I empathize greatly.
9.
@WaterGirl: From personal experience, no, it is not too early 😉
( I’m single and i live alone, there are no rules)
10.
@Alison Rose: That’s just birb being birb. Conures are known to be silly like that.
As the Cougs are currently not couging it, I am going to nap for a bit.
11.
@Alison Rose: BWAHAAHAA
12.
@eversor: Not. Getting. Out. Of. The. Boat. Fuck your mangoes. :P
13.
Southern Pecan ale
Sounds good.
14.
Only one episode into it but think I may be hooked.
New on MHz Choice, Pandora, a Belgian legal/political drama. First episode so dense with plot I succumbed to rewinding so as not to miss details.
And something which would probably never fly on American TV, a strong female lead (the investigating judge) with a head of long silver-gray hair.
15.
I like it. It’s not too heavy but I do have to be in the mood for it:
Southern Pecan: The original brown ale brewed with roasted pecans
16.
In less…risque…theatre news, my production, She Devil of the China Seas, apparently won Best Original Production (Community Theatre) from one the local reviewer organizations. Not quite the Tonys or Obies, but I’m pleased with it (even more so, given that I was the playwright).
17.
Congrats!
18.
We rolled into Hilton Head Island, So. Carolina a little while ago. Here for a few nights with family. No doubt Lindsey Graham has a mansion around here somewhere.
19.
@gwangung: Mazel tov!
20.
Daughter’s HS theater is doing “The Play that Goes Wrong” this fall. She’s an understudy plus the costume designer, and it’s me as one of her minions. My husband is designing and taking lead on building the (extremely complicated) set. Apparently our family is responsible for much of the physical appearance of this play. Good move for her Sr year but surprising what happens with a new director.
21.
@Baud
Both The City and the City (Freevee, Britbox) and Counterpart (no longer streaming free at the moment) do a fine job with a similar premise.
22.
@WaterGirl: You can always tell yourself you’re going to read in bed.
23.
@gwangung: Congratulations! That’s awesome.
24.
@Baud: The City & The City by China Miéville.
25.
@eversor: That clip is getting to be like “BTW, Biden is old!!”. It’s been posted quite a few times. ;-)
She’s lucky that the screen and TV comedy show writers are still on strike.
Cheers,
Scott.
27.
Agree but it’s kinda funny. The don’t sexualize kids group starting with some titties grabbing, followed by jerking, followed by finger banging in a theater with kids.
28.
@Rachel Bakes: Oooohhh….that’s a challenge for a HS production. Actually, that’s a challenge for anybody from a midlevel theatre on down….good luck!
29.
@gwangung: Awesome. Congratulations!
Cheers!
Scott.
30.
Bahahaha bye bitch. I read some of that interview and was like, wow fuck off.
Jann Wenner, the co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine, has been removed from the board of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, which he also helped found, one day after an interview with him was published in The New York Times in which he made comments that were widely criticized as sexist and racist.
…
But the dismissal of Mr. Wenner comes after an interview with The Times, published Friday and timed to the publication of his new book, called “The Masters,” which collects his decades of interviews with rock legends like Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen and Bono — all of them white and male.
In the interview, David Marchese of The Times asked Mr. Wenner, 77, why the book included no women or people of color.
Regarding women, Mr. Wenner said, “Just none of them were as articulate enough on this intellectual level,” and remarked that Joni Mitchell “was not a philosopher of rock ’n’ roll.”
His answer about artists of color was less direct. “Of Black artists — you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right?” he said. “I suppose when you use a word as broad as ‘masters,’ the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.”
Only white men have ever had anything interest to say or do in rock music! Never mind the fact that much of rock and roll was adapted by white people from Black people.
Another quote from the interview:
The selection was intuitive. It was what I was interested in. You know, just for public relations sake, maybe I should have gone and found one Black and one woman artist to include here that didn’t measure up to that same historical standard, just to avert this kind of criticism. Which, I get it. I had a chance to do that. Maybe I’m old-fashioned and I don’t give a [expletive] or whatever.
Piss off.
31.
Thanks, folks. I think I’m justified in a little bragging on this….
33.
building the (extremely complicated) set
Understatement of the month, that. Saw it onstage in NY several years ago.
