    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Well, technically the other thread is also open, it even says so in the title, but there was a lot of non-open-thread talk.

      So I thought I’d put this one up and throw it wide open.

      I suppose we could make this into two simultaneous open threads.  Even number comments could respond to one another, and odd number comments could talk among themselves.

      Are we sharp enough to pull that off?

      Alison Rose

      I laughed myself silly over this video, although part of me was concerned there was something wrong with this birb. However, commenters seem to think the birb is just getting his rocks off against the perch. But the writhing and the music are so well-matched, and with the caption it just had me cackling to the point of tears. Sometimes I am easily amused

      (You may have to click the volume icon in the lower right to hear it.)

      NotMax

      Only one episode into it but think I may be hooked.

      New on MHz Choice, Pandora, a Belgian legal/political drama. First episode so dense with plot I succumbed to rewinding so as not to miss details.

      And something which would probably never fly on American TV, a strong female lead (the investigating judge) with a head of long silver-gray hair.

      Rachel Bakes

      Daughter’s HS theater is doing “The Play that Goes Wrong” this fall. She’s an understudy plus the costume designer, and it’s me as one of her minions. My husband is designing and taking lead on building the (extremely complicated) set. Apparently our family is responsible for much of the physical appearance of this play. Good move for her Sr year but surprising what happens with a new director.

      Another Scott

      @eversor: That clip is getting to be like “BTW, Biden is old!!”.   It’s been posted quite a few times.  ;-)

      She’s lucky that the screen and TV comedy show writers are still on strike.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I read a book that if you positioned it one way, you got to hear “his” side of the events that were taking place, and if you flipped the book over, you read “her” side of the same events.

      Not the same, but really interesting!

      eversor

      @Yutsano:

      Agree but it’s kinda funny.  The don’t sexualize kids group starting with some titties grabbing, followed by jerking, followed by finger banging in a theater with kids.

      Alison Rose

      Bahahaha bye bitch. I read some of that interview and was like, wow fuck off.

      Jann Wenner, the co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine, has been removed from the board of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, which he also helped found, one day after an interview with him was published in The New York Times in which he made comments that were widely criticized as sexist and racist.

      But the dismissal of Mr. Wenner comes after an interview with The Times, published Friday and timed to the publication of his new book, called “The Masters,” which collects his decades of interviews with rock legends like Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen and Bono — all of them white and male.

      In the interview, David Marchese of The Times asked Mr. Wenner, 77, why the book included no women or people of color.

      Regarding women, Mr. Wenner said, “Just none of them were as articulate enough on this intellectual level,” and remarked that Joni Mitchell “was not a philosopher of rock ’n’ roll.”

      His answer about artists of color was less direct. “Of Black artists — you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right?” he said. “I suppose when you use a word as broad as ‘masters,’ the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.”

      Only white men have ever had anything interest to say or do in rock music! Never mind the fact that much of rock and roll was adapted by white people from Black people.

      Another quote from the interview:

      The selection was intuitive. It was what I was interested in. You know, just for public relations sake, maybe I should have gone and found one Black and one woman artist to include here that didn’t measure up to that same historical standard, just to avert this kind of criticism. Which, I get it. I had a chance to do that. Maybe I’m old-fashioned and I don’t give a [expletive] or whatever.

      Piss off.

