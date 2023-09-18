Casa de San Pedro B&B

The afternoon of my first full day in SE Arizona was highlighted by a demonstration of how to catch and band and release hummingbirds, orchestrated by master bander Sheri Williamson and her husband Tom Wood. As you might imagine, fitting bird bands on these tiny-legged flighted jewels is not simple, nor is it something that anyone can do. There are fewer than 200 hummingbird banders in the country, and Sheri is one of the best and most productive of them all, having banded thousands of hummingbirds over the years. It was a blast, and well-attended by both humans and hummers.

The Casa de San Pedro, where I was staying, was the site of this demonstration. The Casa probably has 20 or 30 hummingbird feeders scattered throughout the property. In order to concentrate the birds at a feeder fitted with this trap, all of the other feeders were temporarily taken down. The trap consists of a cylindrical mesh net that fits over the feeder, and a floor where the net lands, sealing the birds inside the net. The Tupperware box on top of the net contains a remote-controlled trigger that drops the net once the triggerman (Tom) decides that the birds at the feeder include some that need to be caught and banded. Once the net is dropped, a crew of bird grabbers and transporters descends and retrieves birds from under the net, places them in their own mesh carrying cases, and delivers them to the banding table where Sheri examines them, ages and sexes them, bands them, and then hands them off to be released by some of the onlookers. Click here for larger image.