Monday Morning Open Thread: Gonna Be Another Crowded Week…

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

The government is barreling toward a shutdown. House Republicans threaten to impeach the president — though some of them don’t see the evidence. A Republican senator has a one-man blockade on military promotions with no end in sight.

The Capitol is in crisis. And though Democrats control much of the government, Republican divisions are driving the chaos.

Each of the Hill’s messes will reach a peak this fall, starting with a Sept. 30 shutdown deadline. Each on its own is a headache; the collection of problems lawmakers have to juggle at once is almost unthinkable…

The Jan. 6 riot permanently chipped away at the two parties’ already-shaky ability to work together on basic tasks of governing. After two years of Democratic control, that decay is only accelerating in divided government as Congress confronts a convergence of challenges. And stopping a shutdown, navigating an impeachment inquiry that even some Republicans don’t support and solving a military crisis all require careful maneuvering.

And as Congress barrels toward all-out gridlock, Republicans are growing more frustrated about their lack of a cohesive plan to use their threadbare House majority to stare down President Joe Biden and Hill Democrats.

Summing up the lack of a GOP spending strategy, Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson opined: “It’s stupid.”…

House Democrats, meanwhile, are watching entirely from the sidelines as GOP hardliners warn that cross-aisle cooperation would hasten their attempts to oust McCarthy.

“They’ve taken a sip of majority martini and it has intoxicated some of them to the point where they are walking along, stumbling,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) said of Republicans. “It’s not a good time.”…

Monday Morning Open Thread 6

    48Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Good tweet by Jeremy Horpedahl. It annoys me when liberals treat the 50s as some sort of good old days. Yes, labor had more power compared to corporations, but middle class wealth was built on the oppression of others.

      ETA: Also built on a lot of environmental damage.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sab

      When we had an impeachment and a government shutdown under Clinton our wily Speaker of the House Gingrich thought they both were  good ideas. He was very wrong.

      This time we are going to have a shutdown and possibly an impeachement and our Speaker knows both are terrible ideas, but he is apparently too inept to stop the Freedumb Caucus.

      I don’t know which is worse: Gingrich in control or McCarthy not in control.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mousebumples

      I remember when McCain picked Palin, I was legitimately concerned about McCain not surviving his first term, and not thinking Palin was serious enough to be a good president.

      But Obama was way younger, and Harris has loads of executive and legislative experience.

      As I’m sure we all know, it’s a wonderful blend of sexism and racism that has so many people targeting our MVP.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Walker

      The racism and misogyny of the press is infuriating. They have regularly erased Kamala, reporting on events she attends and acting like she was not there. And now they want to replace her.

      All this “Biden is too old” is exactly that. They are afraid she will become President.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Halteclere

      If the government shuts down, does that shut down the federal court system and postpones Jack Smith’s prosecution of TFG?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Realworldrj

      Everybody needs to heed Taylor Swift’s command: “you need to calm down”

      40 Septembers ago, John Glenn was beating Regan in the polls
      28 years back: Dole was leading Clinton by 9
      12 years back, a “generic Republican” was beating Obama by 4

      That generic Republican was in the news last week warning about the fascist freaks in his party. That’s what we should be discussing

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      @Halteclere: I think that the federal courts keep going in a shutdown.

      Virginia’s legislative elections definitely will, and a shutdown would likely hurt Republican candidates. A silver lining!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      G Elliott Morris
      @gelliottmorris
      ·Aug 26
      The “70% of Americans support a ban on abortion after 15 weeks” statistic I keep seeing quoted must be cherry picked or come from private issue polling. In all the surveys 538 has collected on this in 2023, the public is 51-41 against a federal 15-week ban

      Anti choice people lie constantly. Really anything they say should be verified immediately- more likely than not they just made it up.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Who is G Elliott Morris anyway? Media person, or some nobody?

      He replaced Nate Silver at 538.  He’s pretty good.  I’m not really sure what he’s saying with that tweet.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      From what I read, not even Trump had the courage to come out against abortion in his interview with Meet the Press.

      If you want bold leadership on abortion rights, stick with Biden/Harris.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      CCL

      @Betty Cracker: yes!

      But the caption on the red rep side should more clearly indicate equal number of presidential administrations: Bush Senior, GW Bush, Tr*$#*&+!**p.

      Spell it out, conflating the two bushes misses an opportunity to reinforce the astronomnical difference over the equivalent number of administrations.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Don’t get me started. The headline I saw on the Trump interview was he “would bring people together” on abortion.

      They’re doing this again. One of political media’s very favorite myths is that Donald Trump is liberal on “social issues” and they have stubbornly clung to it for 7 years.

      They believe Donald Trump, the rapist, defers to women on decisions regarding their bodies.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Don’t get me started. The headline I saw on the Trump interview was he “would bring people together” on abortion.

      They’re doing this again. One of political media’s very favorite myths is that Donald Trump is liberal on “social issues” and they have stubbornly clung to it for 7 years.

      They believe Donald Trump, the rapist, defers to women on decisions regarding their bodies.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      sab

      @Kay: They don’t believe it, they just say it because any mention of Trump gets clicks, but we still aren’t in a place where defending rapists is okay.At least so far.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kay

      Aaron Rupar
      @atrupar
      21h
      Trump lies that “after birth” abortions are a thing. Welker responds by pointing out that abortions “later in pregnancy are extremely rare.”

      This is the quality of political media’s work on womens agency and autonomy.

      Is anyone surprised that they swallowed the “70% support federal ban on abortion” lie whole and were too lazy to check it? Any work that gets done on this will have to be done by volunteers. The people who are paid (a lot!) to do it have zero interest.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      trnc2023

      House Republicans threaten to impeach the president — though some of them don’t see the evidence.

      The “evidence” appears to be invisible even to those who can “see” it. Do better, political media.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MomSense

      @Realworldrj:

      While I see your point and it’s true, it’s also true that geographical shifts have not been good for our Electoral College chances.  We only won the White House by about 45,000 votes in 2020 even though our popular vote margin was almost 8 million.  It was a closer election than in 2016 when it was about 70,000 votes that lost us the White House with a popular vote win of almost 3 million.
      It’s too early for state polling, but that’s what will be more instructive.
      This is going to be a really tough election and the sooner we prepare the better.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Kay: The claim that Democrats want abortion even “after birth” astounds me. Really? I’m a Democrat and I don’t want that. Name a Democrat who does. Name a state controlled by Democrats in which it’s legal.

      How can they swallow that claim? Their own experience has to tell them it’s looney.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      schrodingers_cat

      Trump is believed because he and his party represent the most powerful demographic, the default demographic in this country. We all know that he will get the majority of the white vote (male and female) even if he gets convicted before the elections.

      Reply

