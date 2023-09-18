Leftists will always find the worst angle to every story. pic.twitter.com/dIVeyZ8otM

There are cameras in most large theaters.

A big reason for that is the mass shootings that Republicans like Boebert vote to facilitate on a regular basis.

Like the one in Aurora, Colorado.

Not far at all from the theater where Boebert committed these lewd sex acts. https://t.co/ECvqnMhdww

— Democrats in Array ?????? (@DemsInArray) September 16, 2023