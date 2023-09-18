Leftists will always find the worst angle to every story. pic.twitter.com/dIVeyZ8otM
— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) September 16, 2023
There are cameras in most large theaters.
A big reason for that is the mass shootings that Republicans like Boebert vote to facilitate on a regular basis.
Like the one in Aurora, Colorado.
Not far at all from the theater where Boebert committed these lewd sex acts. https://t.co/ECvqnMhdww
— Democrats in Array ?????? (@DemsInArray) September 16, 2023
FYI Criticizing Lauren Boebert or any other woman who says or does offensive, hateful, hypocritical shit isn’t “anti-feminist”. Feminism isn’t about blindly supporting women just because they’re women.
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 17, 2023
Yeah what we’re not going to do is act like criticizing Lauren Boebert engaging in a public sex act in a crowded theater is kink shaming or anything. You don’t get to non consensually involve others in your kink especially when children are nearby
— Dr. Mia Brett (@QueenMab87) September 16, 2023
I'm sticking with: "Glad-handing a constituent."
— Tony (@fishnbaja1) September 16, 2023
As soon as Boebert’s “date” was identified, we knew this was… about to be posited:
I know Liz doesn’t believe this, and neither do most of her followers, but they’ll all pretend they do.
— Jean-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) September 18, 2023
Eyes on the prize…
My feeling on the whole Boebert thing is that Adam Frisch has a solid chance of unseating her with our support, and I would rather talk about what he can do than what she did do.
— Courtney Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) September 17, 2023
I hear that Rep. Boebert already has her next theater event picked out. pic.twitter.com/FVrAG8UyIv
— Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) September 16, 2023
