You Can’t Win If You Don’t Play Run!

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: 

Mousebumples sent me an interesting article this morning.

You Can’t Win If You Don’t Run

.. It’s not always about winning the race, said Rob Saldin, a political scientist at the University of Montana. It’s about actually running in the race.

“When you do not even have a presence, you don’t even have a heartbeat in large swaths of a particular state, you’re just on the way to a steep decline,” Saldin said.

Democrats want to chip away at GOP margins by lowering the number of uncontested races

Saldin said Democrats have focused too heavily on races they know they can compete in. The path to rebuilding a competitive bench of Democratic candidates in state and local races is a long game, he said, and it’s played by taking what can feel like incremental steps.

“When you have these lopsided margins in rural counties, well, if you’re a Democrat, you just cannot make that up, there just aren’t enough votes,” he said. “You don’t need to be winning in these rural counties, but you need to have those margins be a little tighter.”

Making those margins tighter at minimum starts with making sure every Republican candidate has a challenger — even if it’s highly unlikely that challenger will win.

In Montana last cycle, Democrats left 37 of 150 legislative seats uncontested, the highest number of uncontested races there in a decade. Republicans would go on to win a supermajority in the state legislature, two years after they swept statewide offices.

It’s not as though there aren’t plenty of races around the country where Democratic candidates are running unopposed — but Democrats say the sheer volume of races in rural areas where there isn’t any Democratic presence on the ticket represents an existential threat.

And it’s a concern that extends beyond Montana.

In Louisiana, there are 77 unopposed candidates thus far in this election cycle. The majority of those unopposed seats will go to Republican candidates. Half of Louisiana’s Senate seats are already decided weeks ahead of the October elections. A total of 68 state lawmakers are unopposed, including 43 Republicans. In most cases, Republican candidates simply went uncontested.

In North Carolina last year, Democrats didn’t have a candidate in 44 of the 170 races for state legislature. Republicans in the state only left 10 seats uncontested, and ultimately gained a supermajority in the senate for the first time in four years. Some of the state’s most polarizing figures, including the Republican Senate leader and the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, cruised to victory without an opponent.

North Carolina Democratic Party chairwoman Anderson Clayton has vowed not to let that happen again.

“North Carolinians deserve to have a choice when they go to the ballot box, not an uncontested Republican,” she said. “It is our duty to ensure we have Democrats running across the state to champion our local values.”

‘A little bit of purple’ is the goal.

I know what I think.  What do you guys think?  Start play?  Or waste of time and effort?

Open thread.

  • Baud
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Cervantes
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Doug R
  • EarthWindFire
  • fancycwabs
  • Fiona
  • Fraud Guy
  • hueyplong
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie Ogburn
  • JaneE
  • JaySinWA
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jonas
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mai Naem mobile >44
  • Maxim
  • Mousebumples
  • narya
  • nickdag
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • PJ
  • RevRick
  • rmjohnston
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steve
  • Trivia Man
  • WaterGirl

    48Comments

    2. 2.

      PJ

      I’m not a political strategist, but I think, if only for morale’s sake, the Dems should run somebody in every election, no matter what their chances.  At a minimum, this would get more time in front of people to promote Democratic policies. But I sure wouldn’t want to be the person that’s running, so I can empathize with every potential candidate in a district who thinks it’s not worth the grief.​

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Trivia Man

      I moved to a new state and my congressman, a house impeachment manager, said “everybody in my district agrees with me. I know because I run unopposed most years.”

      he was unopposed again- so I ran. I am very pleased to report that 80,000 voters had the opportunity to cast a protest vote. Not even close to winning but I have a lot of thoughts on what it is if value. If anybody wants a nudge or some open conversation about pros and cons I would be delighted to say my piece.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Maxim

      Howard Dean’s 50-state strategy. I wish we’d listened 20 years ago. Psychologically, I think it makes a huge difference. How many people in red areas are closet Democrats who don’t even know it, because no one is articulating a message that resonates with them? Validating the viewpoints of those people, letting them know they’re not alone, matters a lot, especially in the long run.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JaneE

      My county is deep red.  Still, even though Biden took the county, no other Democrat won their election.  When we first came here, we never saw any Democratic candidates, even though there was one on the ballot.   After we went to top two regardless of party, we went a couple of elections without even a Democrat on the general election ballot.

      I don’t know how significant it was, but the next Democratic candidate actually put in an appearance.  I think it was one of the demonstrations about school shootings, but she was there with a message and there are a lot of GOP parents who really don’t like school shootings.  She made the general election ballot.  Lost of course, as did the next two candidates, but they did put in at least a phone “town hall” together and have a surrogate show up to the local Democrat meeting.

      I don’t think I will live long enough to see the district carried by a Democrat, but the youth are not big fans of the GOP for lots of reasons.  Even here, where some of the old families have been Republican since the Civil War.

      Not only that, but the latest GOP assemblyman is being more visible, if only by phone calls.  I can’t see that public opinion has made him change any of his votes, but at least he pretends to listen and answer questions.  I doubt if that would happen if he didn’t feel a little heat.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Trivia Man

      In 2004 my garage hosted the kerry election day observers so I got to see all of the calls that came in. One particularly struck me – they called to report the ballots were incomplete. One side only had republicans candidates listed. Unfortunately that was correct. In every local race – assembly, sheriff, clerk…. Not one democrat was on the ballot.

      so many young people thus get in the habit of only thinking republicans are real.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      narya

      Start play. I’d be interested in hearing what a reasonable strategy for this is, though; I have ZERO knowledge about what it takes to persuade someone to run, or what support they’d need if they’re not independently wealthy. (Not because I would be a candidate–I live in a super blue area of a blue city in a blue state, so . . . I’m not gonna move.) Is there anyone or any group that is working on this? I’d think all of the recent activity around medical care and book bans would help bring out some viable candidates for our side.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mousebumples

      Thanks for posting this, WaterGirl. Reminds me of a fundraising strategy – I forget who had the idea – support down ballot candidates to help them gotv statewide. If there are no down ballot candidates, it’s much harder to do!

      H/t Run For Something for including the article in a newsletter!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Trivia Man

      @JaneE: it’s a lot easier know to set their statements in store be and save them for future “this U?” Comments. At the very least make them go on the record – they can lie or waffle or change their position later – but there is value in “you said xyz in 2023, is that still your position?”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mousebumples

      @narya: Is there anyone or any group that is working on this?

      Run for Something is the main one I know about. They mostly (only?) support getting younger folks into local politics. I have no desire to run for anything, but they’re on my monthly donation list.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cain

      @Trivia Man:

      Excellent – I think it’s always important to present an alternative. Every contest is a chance to have a conversation. Even if we don’t win – we can present our case and present it with the messaging that counters conventional wisdom.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      fancycwabs

      As a dude who ran for Congress (and beat 538’s prediction by 7 points–suck it Nate Silver) against John Rose in TN-06, I can assure you I’m in the “run everywhere” camp.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Not a waste. We absolutely need to compete in every race, for every office, at every level. I don’t know why so many Dems fail to get this.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Trivia Man

      @narya: more important than money at the beginning is appearing on the ballot. AFAIK that always requires signatures geared to the # of people eligible to vote. Just existing on voting day is valuable – and as all these articles point out, in too many places there are just blank spaces.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Cervantes

      I am personally running for First Selectman of a town of 1,500 people. The town generally votes Republican but local offices are a lot about whether people know you and believe you can do the job. Having a Democrat on the ballot for every office is really important, establishing that the party exists and is a legitimate part of the community. If this costs the Republican state rep and senator a few votes in the next election, it could swing those seats. Our incumbent congresscritter is a Dem and he isn’t going anywhere, but the principal applies everywhere. We need to let the rural, small town folks know that the Democratic Party consists of real people, including their neighbors, and that we are working for them. It might not win the election this year, but it still makes a difference.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      jonas

      @PJ:But I sure wouldn’t want to be the person that’s running, so I can empathize with every potential candidate in a district who thinks it’s not worth the grief.​

      That’s the thing — in some rural district in Idaho or wherever where you know the Dem is going to get smoked 80-20, or even 90-10, who do you get to volunteer to be that sacrificial lamb?  Who’s going to donate to a campaign that’s (almost) sure to go down to defeat? That’s not going to be easy. State and national parties (and PACs) are going to have to be willing to invest in these races for a while knowing there won’t be an immediate payoff.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      p.a.

      So how has this happened?  It would help when saying “have a presence in every election at every level” to understand why there isn’t.  I assume $$$ is the big reason, but then how can it be distributed differently/how can more come in?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jackie Ogburn

      I am excited for the new Democratic Party leader in NC, precisely for this reason. Having a local Democratic candidate running can help with turn-out, which helps the state-wide and national candidates on the ballot.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JaySinWA

      I’d be happy to see D’s contest all elections, but I wonder if there isn’t also a path for a real independent third party to start and wrest control from the crazy R’s in local politics. It might be easier to start from scratch than with a propaganda vilified Democratic party in these locations. At some point the MAGA party has to be put down, but a uniparty country will not be good in the long run.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Fiona

      I can’t say I blame people for not wanting to run in districts where they put razor blades in your mailbox for having a Biden/Harris bumper sticker.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      narya

      @Mousebumples: And they are looking for a Research Associate–a remote position that pays $72k, with lots of benefits–if there any jackals who are looking for work and could do something like this.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      EarthWindFire

      @narya: I’d be interested in hearing what a reasonable strategy for this is, though; I have ZERO knowledge about what it takes to persuade someone to run, or what support they’d need if they’re not independently wealthy.

      Me too. Especially the persuasion. How do you get someone jazzed up about losing one for the team, potentially multiple times?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @PJ: the Dems should run somebody in every election, no matter what their chances.

      Who? and who pays for it? very few people have the personality to both want to run for office, and be good at it, and when you find those people, you’re asking them to make a considerable personal sacrifice, these days including the peace and safety of themselves and their families.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’m in the ‘run everywhere’ camp, and I’m still pissed at the Dems for ditching Howard Dean’s 50-state strategy.  (IIRC, Rahm was the culprit.)

      BUT I understand how few people can afford to run for an office that takes up enough time to preclude holding down a normal job, yet pays a base salary of $16,800 (Louisiana) or $13,951 (North Carolina) or $100.46 per legislative day (Montana).  How do you find people who have careers flexible enough to be scheduled around legislative sessions, who are willing to run for state legislature?  That’s a pretty serious obstacle, and I don’t know what we do about it.

      Would be nice if the DLCC had the money to pay them an extra stipend to make it affordable for people to win a seat in the state legislature, but that ain’t happening.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JaySinWA

      @p.a.: Money may be an issue, although I think it is more allocation and distribution than lack of funds.

      One real issue is that it isn’t safe to run as a Democrat in some areas. That and I suspect a lot of self sorting is going on, so there may not be an eligible candidate.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      PJ

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: As you may have read at the end of my comment, I sure wouldn’t want to be the person running and I wouldn’t blame anybody for not wanting to run.  But the Party needs to fund a candidate, and there’s got to be someone young who is willing to try for the experience.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      rmjohnston

      Always field a Democratic candidate because you never know when the Republican is going to suddenly look vulnerable. Don’t waste money on can’t-win races, but be ready to take advantage when “can’t win” becomes something else, and keep in mind that in a wave you can have many “can’t wins” become competitive all at once before spending a dollar. If you don’t field a candidate you can’t take advantage if the conditions of the race turn favorable.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      hueyplong

      @Chetan Murthy: What kind of bullshit is that?

      Why isn’t a mainstream Democrat challenging Obama?

      Why isn’t a mainstream Democrat challenging Clinton?

      Why isn’t a mainstream Democrat challenging FDR?

      Why not simply phrase it, Why does the Democratic Party insist on the time-honored advantage of incumbency when their office holder has done a good job and has already beaten the presumed opponent?

      The GOP essentially banned challenges to Trump in 2020 and scarcely a peep.

      This is some tiresome shit.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      fancycwabs

      @Omnes Omnibus: Speaking as someone who ran, the most important thing is to stop treating candidates like they’re part of the fundraising arm of the Democratic Party.

      I got zero support at the state or national level–the only thing the state gave me was an offer to buy their voter lists and a series of lectures about how I was supposed to be making fundraising phone calls at least four hours a day. And it was the same with other candidates–even well-established ones.

      Running for office, even in states with the lowest bar to entry imaginable, is ridiculously convoluted. Having staff members who could be guides to setting up the basics when you call the state Democratic Party would get political neophytes out of the comments section and onto the ballot.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Trivia Man

      @Fiona: unfortunately that is a valid fear. I ran in the olden days so the crazy dangers hadn’t taken off yet. I had an actual website but if I even had 1,000 hits I’d be surprised.
      with Swatting, and harassment of employers, and potential get n violence all on the table it is definitely riskier than what I did.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Steve

      Does anyone know of any research on whether the mere presence of a candidate (in the absence of significant campaign spending) affects turnout and long term voter preference?

      I like the idea, but I fear that in this age in which every election is functionally nationalized, the mere presence of local candidates on the ballot may not amount to much. In the past this might have led to local news coverage and the like, but with the death of local news–and the previously mentioned issue of nationalization–I’m doubtful about whether it will affect voter.

      One thing it will do, though, is provide a training ground for new candidates, which is not nothing.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Baud

      I would like to have someone in every race but I don’t want a crank that makes us look bad just to fill a slot, and then there’s the issue of funding, since we don’t want to throw away money for nothing.  But I think it’s helpful to goose turnout when there’s also a statewide election on the ballot.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Steve

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I agree about the money. If fielding candidates for a lost cause pulls funding away from winnable elections (e.g. Dems running against McConnell or MTG), then no. But if such candidates can manage to fundraise for their own races, then it might be a good indicator of future talent. (Sad that “fundraising” sort of equals “talent,” but that’s the world we have, I’m afraid)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Mai Naem mobile >44

      @rmjohnston: this. It doesn’t matter even if they hold the seat for one term. The close margins in Congress as well as in state legislatures means one seat can make a huge difference just during that term.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      CaseyL

      I wonder what would happen if a Democrat ran as a Republican – but as a pre-Reagan Republican. Pre-Reagan, there were still liberal Republicans.  By which I mean, they call themselves a Republican, rather than a Democrat.

      I mean obviously the hypothetical candidate wouldn’t call themselves a “liberal Republican.” They could call themselves something else, maybe a “Common Good” Republican, or a “Public Safety” Republican. Or even a “Pro Family” Republican, that’d be entertaining.

      It would be interesting to see what happens.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      RevRick

      1. @Omnes Omnibus: That is the challenge. Because before anything can happen you have to pay a filing fee and collect signatures to get on the ballot. Which means knocking on a lot of strangers doors. And given that the number one fear of most people is public speaking, you’re asking a lot of upfront emotional labor that promises no payoff for you.
      2. Saying WE must run someone in every race means nothing, because WE doesn’t run, only an I can. And asking someone to be a sacrificial lamb for the greater good is a tough ask.
      Reply
    45. 45.

      WaterGirl

      @WaterGirl: I agree that no one should care how Fetterman dresses.  But it’s bullshit for Nate to suggest that it doesn’t matter if a sitting Representative in the US House shows the poor judgment to be giving someone a hand job in a crowded theater where people can see what you’re doing?

      Boebert is a fucked up piece of humanity, and she has no business in politics.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Okay, tell me how you are going to get someone to run in one of those no hope races.

      I think it would actually be fun, as long as there really was no hope of winning!  I think it’s important to show the flag, to have people out there even in those 80-20 R areas, to make the 20% feel they’re not alone and give them a reason to show up on Election Day.

      If I was in such a district, I’d run next year, since I’m retiring at the end of this one.  (Just 88 more days, just one orbit of Mercury around the sun!)  But I’m represented by Dems in both houses of the Maryland legislature, plus the U.S. House and Senate.  So my enthusiasm for such a challenge is wasted, alas.

      But only now, with retirement imminent, could I afford to win a race for state legislature in most states. Which is why it would have been more fun to run in a no-hope district; I wouldn’t have had to worry about that possibility.

      Reply

