Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This fight is for everything.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Republicans in disarray!

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

He really is that stupid.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / The GOP’s Collective Action Dilemma on Dobbs

The GOP’s Collective Action Dilemma on Dobbs

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Repubs have a massive Dobbs problem. It’s terrifying for GOP candidates who have to get votes outside of deep red areas, so Repub politicians and the anti-abortion activists who support them are addressing it in the usual way: lies and misdirection.

But it’s tricky because they spent decades screaming in people’s faces while trying to remove a constitutional protection for half the population. Adding to the awkwardness, their victory was delivered by an openly rigged, corrupt court that most Americans don’t trust.

That’s a lot to sweep under the rug, and the task is complicated by the fact that Repubs are embroiled in a contested presidential primary. Weirdly enough, this might be one of the few scenarios where access-based, horserace reportage can be useful. Stenography allows us to observe the narrative sausage-making from each camp in real time.

Like his rivals, Trump has tried to have it both ways on abortion. He steamrolled Kristen Welker during the NBC interview yesterday, and the take from NYT horserace specialists Haberman & Swan suggests the GOP field has a collective action dilemma: Repubs overall would be better off downplaying the issue, but individual candidates have an incentive to play it up.

Here’s a gift link to the Times piece and a few excerpts:

Asked whether Mr. DeSantis went too far by signing a six-week abortion ban, Mr. Trump replied: “I think what he did is a terrible thing and a terrible mistake…”

With Ms. Welker on Sunday, Mr. Trump again refused to clarify his position.

“What’s going to happen is you’re going to come up with a number of weeks or months,” Mr. Trump said. “You’re going to come up with a number that’s going to make people happy.”

He made a far-fetched promise that as president he would “sit down with both sides” and negotiate a deal on abortion that would result in “peace on that issue for the first time in 52 years.”

Yep, that’s definitely not going to happen, just like the “terrific,” “phenomenal” and “fantastic” replacement Trump promised for the Affordable Care Act never materialized either. But Trump, a prolific liar and equivocator, recognizes other liars and equivocators, and in that interview, he called them out or put them in a position to call themselves out.

Welker tried to pin Trump down on whether he supported federal or state level bans. It doesn’t matter, according to Trump, who remained fixated on a magic number of weeks where there’s an imaginary consensus that only he can reveal. When Welker tried to get an answer on the fetal personhood question, Trump aimed a firehose of bullshit at her, splattering his rivals in the process:

FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP: It’s much more important, the number of weeks is much more important. But something will happen with the number of weeks, the amount of time, after which you can’t do it. And you know what? The most — the most powerful people that are anti-abortion are okay with that now. And you know what? They weren’t okay with that even a year ago.

KRISTEN WELKER: Your former vice president, Mike Pence, believes that a fetus should have constitutional rights. Do you believe that, Mr. president?

FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP: Well, Mike Pence said something about 15 weeks too, which was a big change for Mike Pence, because Mike Pence had no exceptions. I have exceptions, by the way. I think people should have exceptions. I think if it’s rape or incest or the life of the mother, I think you have to have exceptions. It’s very important…

Now all of a sudden — excuse me — now all of a sudden he’s saying 15 weeks. I said, “Wow, where did that come from? That’s a radical change.” Look, something is going to happen that’s going to be good for everybody. And that’s what I’m — I’m almost like a mediator in this case.

He’s not wrong about Pence — supporting a 15-week federal ban (even while leaving draconian state bans in place) is a radical change. The forced birth gang’s willingness to engage in that bit of misdirection is a testament to how much they fear the backlash.

The Times interview notes that Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of S.B.A. Pro-Life America, was “less than thrilled” that Trump attacked DeSantis for the six-week ban but unwilling to criticize Trump. Of course she won’t criticize Trump — she’s as much of a liar as he is.

None of the forced-birth liars have the guts to say what they really want, which is to give the absurd notion of “fetal personhood” force of law and use it to control every woman who ovulates, the downstream consequences in terms of personal freedom and the ability to deliver or receive standard medical care be damned. In the pre-Dobbs world, Dannenfelser and Pence would have denounced as a baby killer any Repub who proposed a 15-week ban.

Meanwhile, the campaign mouthpiece for DeSantis used the Times coverage of the abortion issue to take a whack at Trump, and liar and equivocator Mike Pence lied and equivocated some more:

A spokesman for Mr. DeSantis, Andrew Romeo, responded to Mr. Trump’s attack by criticizing the former president for suggesting he could negotiate with Democrats on abortion, adding that the “disastrous results of Donald Trump compromising with Democrats” while he was president included “$7 trillion in new debt” and “an unfinished border wall.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a strict social conservative who has run to the right of everyone in the Republican presidential field on the abortion issue, cast his former running mate’s comments in stark moral terms.

“Donald Trump continues to walk away from the pro-life legacy of our administration,” Mr. Pence said in a statement Sunday morning. “There’s no negotiating when it comes to the life of the unborn. We will not rest, we will not relent, until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the nation.”

To sum up, this issue isn’t going away for Repubs. In addition to the House loonies attaching forced-birth provisions to every bill in that chamber and Senator Potato Head of Alabama continuing to hold the U.S. military command structure hostage to his radical forced-birth agenda in the other, it looks like Trump and the Not-Trumps in the primary will keep the issue on the front burner through an endless slap-fight among themselves. That’s encouraging!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ...now I try to be amused
  • Alison Rose
  • cain
  • Elizabelle
  • eversor
  • frosty
  • HinTN
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JML
  • Kelly
  • MattF
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • narya
  • p.a.
  • piratedan
  • Scott
  • Scout211
  • Soprano2
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • twbrandt
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      narya

      As others here have noted in various threads, I think the best strategy for us is to not engage in these stupid “number of weeks” conversations. Every single one of the proposed bans is essentially inserting a bunch of politicians into a conversation that should be between the pregnant person and their doctor–focus on that intrusion, and on the instances wherein a person or family who is already facing a wrenching situation is forced to wait for the best care because said politicians think they know better.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      I fully believe TIFG doesn’t give a single shit about abortion and is only claiming to give a shit about “a number of weeks” and whatever because he has to for the voters.

      The phrase “fetal personhood” makes me want to claw my face off. Not many things are actually a zero-sum game, but this is, because the more “personhood” you give to the fetus, the less you recognize in the actual person carrying it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      None of the forced-birth liars have the guts to say what they really want, which is to give the absurd notion of “fetal personhood” force of law and use it to control every woman who ovulates

      Of course they can’t say the truth. LAWL.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kelly

      My hopefully one term OR5 Republican rep is performing a delicate interpretative dance telling a story that Dobbs doesn’t matter in Oregon. Each state can manage as it’s citizens think best. I think Dobbs will matter a lot.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      Was 98% convinced Trump’s clownish monster persona would torpedo his chances in 2016 and force the Republican Party to do a complete ctrl+alt+del.

      And then the election happened.

      Not convinced Dobbs carries the day next year but will be ecstatic if I’m wrong. America’s pretty enamored with misogyny, and forced birth is all that.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      p.a.

      @cain: They’ll turn on each other if they’re victorious against “the other”.

       

      I told a bible-thumping relative, wine drinker, that his style bigotry would be visited on him once I’m gone if the no-alcohol party outnumbers his by 1.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      eversor

      @trollhattan:

      America still is a Christian nation that mostly doesn’t have a hostile view to it.  In a few decades that’s going to change completely.  And then things will change.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      The 19th News released a poll that should be helpful to Dems on this issue.

      The vast majority of Americans — 7 in 10 — think that politicians are not informed enough about abortion and gender-affirming care to create fair policies, new polling by The 19th and SurveyMonkey found.

      . . .

      When asked whether “politicians are informed enough about abortion to create fair policies,” a sizable majority of voters from both parties said they strongly or somewhat disagreed. Seventy-six percent of Democrats disagreed, followed by 68 percent of Republicans and 69 percent of independents. This majority held across men, women and nonbinary Americans, as well as across races and ethnicities.

      When asked the same question about gender-affirming health care for minors, 77 percent of Democrats, 74 percent of Republicans and 69 percent of independents strongly or somewhat disagreed that politicians have enough information to create fair policy. This majority was also consistent across genders, ethnicities and races.

      . . .

      The GOP’s emphasis on the issue does not appear to align with the views of most Americans, the survey found. Just 17 percent of Americans said politicians should focus on restricting gender-affirming care, while 33 percent said they should focus on protecting transgender people. Forty-four percent said politicians should not focus on transgender issues at all. A majority of Republicans — 58 percent — said “politicians should not focus on transgender issues.”

      . . .

      Democratic candidates, meanwhile, are increasingly tying the fights to protect abortion access and gender-affirming care — both in rhetoric about bodily autonomy and policies like the “shield laws” for medical providers who offer this care.

      Even Americans who oppose gender-affirming health care for minors disagree that politicians have enough information to craft fair policy: 80 percent disagree and just 19 percent agree, with almost no variation by party.

      Meanwhile on abortion, a majority of those who say they think abortion should be completely or mostly illegal also don’t think politicians know enough to craft fair policy — 67 percent disagree with the statement “politicians are informed enough about abortion to create fair policies.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      piratedan

      I agree with the thought that the number of weeks issue is a distraction, women either have agency over their bodies or they don’t. period.  

      what appears to be just as fragile is the GOP understanding of an agreement.  Speaker McCarthy has an agreement with the 46 Administration on governmental funding.  How about a better discussion of that issue for a looming Government shutdown.  How is THIS fungible all of a sudden.  Does McCarthy round up 10 GOP votes and ask the Dems to help to keep the government running?  If McCarthy’s word meant anything and we’re supposed to believe that those chosen to lead are supposed to honor their agreements.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      (Can I make a plea, now that our resident “let’s imprison or slaughter all the Christians to solve our problems” troll has arrived with today’s dessert menu — don’t engage. Don’t give their bullshit the respect of even a disagreeing response. My teachers always used to tell me to ignore the boys who teased me and they would stop. It didn’t usually work, but maybe it will here, and this hateful, pathetic little loser will get bored and go eat more paint chips or whatever the fuck they do to get the way they are.)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cain

      @Scout211: We talked about Iran in the previous post – there is an example of a country that by far the Iranians are more liberal than most other places in the ME yet has a very conservative government.

      If people want to keep govt away from their business – they need to repudiate GOP hard. Eventually, govt will be getting into your business in everything – if you let them in on women’s business it won’t be long when women’s business becomes all business.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      eversor

      @cain:

      Iran has that because of it’s religion.  The US is going their because of our religion.  There’s no way about that with out taking on religion.  So you are either going to take on religion or you have lost the fight.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JML

      @Alison Rose: yeah, it’s never been an issue he cared about. of course, he doesn’t really care about any of the actual issues: TFG only sees issues as a means to collect power. He doesn’t care about the outcomes for the masses, because he always (and generally correctly) assumes that he can always get the result he needs for himself  through his wealth and connections, regardless of what the law is.

      It’s not like rich people didn’t have abortions when it was illegal in this country: they just didn’t talk about it and sent the girl with “the problem” out of state or out of the country to “deal with it”. Which is why these rich slimeballs were always ok with cozying up to the extremists on the issue: they knew it would never impact them personally. Except now, it impacts their ability to get elected, because the rest of the country ain’t down with the extremist positions on abortion that dominate the GOP.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Alison Rose

      @JML: Remember at some point, some interviewer asked him if he would let Caitlyn Jenner use the women’s bathroom at his club or whatever, and he said yes? And some dodos were like “oh wow look he’s so accepting of trans people” instead of what was actually happening, which was that he couldn’t possibly give a single fuck about trans people or where or how they pee. The idea of caring about anyone or anything except himself and his money is utterly foreign to him.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Scott

      The interviewers need to be stubborn and their producers need to back them up.  You can always edit later.  Q:  Do you believe life begins at conception? A:  blah, blah, blah.  Q:  Do you believe life begins at conception?  Yes or No.  A:  blah, blah.  Q:  Do you believe life begins at conception?  Yes or No.  And have the courage of your question and keep it up regardless of the producer whispering in your ear.  It is better television when the interviewee throws a fit.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Elizabelle

      I hope the abortion issue might be enough to pull Susanna Gibson (internet adult star) over the line.  It might be.  She’s in a very competitive, newly drawn district, and I think there is a lot of buyer’s remorse over Youngkin (even while national media describes him as “popular” and a “rising star”).

      Her opponent described himself as prolife at a recent private-ish gathering.  That was widely reported.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Scott: It is better television when the interviewee throws a fit.

      I think you are on to something here. If you can convince the money men there’s hope of real reporting.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Scout211

      @cain:If people want to keep govt away from their business – they need to repudiate GOP hard

      Yes.  And since fighting against politicians interfering in our personal healthcare decisions was fairly successful during the pandemic for them, it should be difficult for the GOP politicians to reverse that course when it comes to family planning decisions and trans healthcare. Their constant protests and shouts of “Hands off my healthcare” did not have exceptions at the time.  It doesn’t look like voters are willing to accept their inference now, just like they resisted the government interference in their healthcare choices during the pandemic.

      Edited for clarity

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Suzanne

      @Soprano2: Oh, the armed society is absolutely a low-trust society. I used to do a lot of helpful things that I no longer do, because I’m scared the person has a gun. Or that someone watching has a gun.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.