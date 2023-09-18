Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Knew There Was Something Going On, But I Did Not See This Coming

I knew there was something going on, but I did not see this coming.

Axios (sorry!) article on the secret campaign by Steve Bannon and other Trump allies to get Ken Paxton acquitted.

Following a secret campaign coordinated by top Trump allies, Texas state senators yesterday acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton of all impeachment charges, allowing him to return to his post.

Why it matters: The allegations against Paxton, a close ally of former President Trump, bitterly divided the Texas GOP, Jay R. Jordan of Axios Houston and Nicole Cobler of Axios Austin report.

Behind the scenes: National Republicans organized an under-the-radar campaign of outside conservative pressure on the Texas senators designed to neutralize mainstream media coverage, top strategists tell me.

This outside unofficial team operated independently of the Paxton legal operation — like “a super PAC without the money,” a top GOP strategist said.

The team had a “very well-defined target audience … no different than a confirmation battle,” the strategist said.

After winning, Paxton tweeted his thanks to the conservative news outlet National Pulse, a valued player in the under-the-radar drive.

Catch me up: Senators weighed whether Paxton illegally used his office to benefit an Austin real estate developer, and improperly fired some of his top deputies who reported him to the FBI and other agencies.

Despite an overwhelming majority of House Republicans voting to impeach Paxton in May, only two of 18 Republican senators voted to convict Paxton.

So … how did that happen?  (see the full story at the link up top)

I hope the feds nail Paxton to the (proverbial) wall.

Last minute addition, just after posting:

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Leto

      Here’s yet another inflection point for the GOP as a whole. They’ll fail it like all the other previous tests

      Edit: oh, they already voted to acquit? I missed that. Whelp, statement still stands.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Maxim

      It hadn’t occurred to me that this was happening, but I’m not at all surprised now that I know. It’s more of a disgusted “Of course he did.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I thought this angle was interesting too (if true) in both state and national GOP infighting

      Robert Draper @DraperRobert Sep 16
      Paxton is being acquitted on all articles by a handy margin. His attorney spoke of the “Bush dynasty” being behind the impeachment. In the end, the new GOP dynasty prevailed in Texas: MAGA + a handful of ultraconservative wealthy donors.

      I’ve been assuming for the last X years that the reason (one of them) that the Bush Bros have been so quiet and gutless on trump is that they want to keep the hope alive that the family can take a third crack and getting it right with one more ride on the Bush Family Oedipal Loop-de-Loop with George P, who had to suck up to the man who pantsed Daddy in order to avenge Daddy’s getting pantsed

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      “Nice little reelection campaign you’ve got there. Be a real shame if something happened to it.”

      Just normal business among the GOP. Someone remind me why we’re supposed to take them seriously as a legitimate political party.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      HinTN

      I am heartened that this came out so quickly after that travesty of acquittal. Seems like the mob boss’ millionaire minions ought to be in the Fed’s crosshairs.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jackie

      When Paxton was impeached, both he and TIFG threatened to primary those who voted to remove him. It wasn’t a secret. It’s just frustrating to realize how many chickenshit repugs there are in the state and federal congresses.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Basilisc

      Maybe disgust at this out-in-the-open corruption, combined with outrage at the dysfuntional electricity market and crazy excesses of the anti-choicers, is what finally pushes Texas into the D column? We’ve been hearing for years about the youth vote, about the shifts in the suburbs, about “if only Hispanics voted at the same rate as Anglos …”

      Naah, but it’s nice to hope.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      waspuppet

      I was going to begrudgingly congratulate Mike Allen and Axios on the “scoop,” but then it occurred to me: Trump and his minions probably just told him. They want people to know.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      The, ah, ‘shift’ in sentiment between the Texas House and Senate votes was noticeable. I was mildly surprised, but not astonished. They really have to go all the way.

      When you’re corrupt, you’re corrupt all the way-
      From your first squeeze play to your last dying day.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      Actual headline on USA Today Giving Biden credit for this deal is a rarity theses days.

      Iran releases five Americans in prisoner swap deal negotiated by Joe Biden

      The deal comes ahead of a UN meeting in New York, where Biden and Iranian’s hardline president will both speak. And it unfolds against a backdrop of nuclear tensions between the two countries.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      UncleEbeneezer

      One of the only upsides of my Father-In-Law passing is that now we truly never have to step foot in the shithole state of Texas, ever again.  I’m sure there are plenty of great people who live there but Goddamn we struggled to find anything even remotely nice about the state, in general (and yes, we visited Austin).

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      The level of corruption is a little frightening to me. It’s true in Ohio too, although not to the extent of Texas yet.

      Americans really need to understand that it could happen to them – the country could become wholly corrupt, to the point that it no longer functions for ordinary people anymore. There’s nothing special about us that makes us immune. The rule of law is an idea. If one of the two political parties rejects it we could really lose it.

      I’m still sometimes shocked at how much damage Trump has done. If we get through this intact as a country – and there’s no guarantee we will – hopefully he will be infamous, like a true villain hisorically.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Leto

      @UncleEbeneezer: I have a friend who’s honestly contemplating moving out of the state. He’s sick of everything there, the Army basically dumped him off there when they medically separated him, so he’s in the planning process of coming back to PA. Has family up here, and I’m trying to get him to move to my area to at least put another blue vote in this purplish place.

      Edit: I also leveled with my parents some years ago that one of the biggest reasons we didn’t move back to SC was that it was absolute Republican shithole state. I love my parents, I miss being closer to them, but I’m not going to subject Avalune, my kid, or myself to all of that. I also know that once they both pass, I’ll never visit that area/state again.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MisterDancer

      @waspuppet: I was going to begrudgingly congratulate Mike Allen and Axios on the “scoop,” but then it occurred to me: Trump and his minions probably just told him. They want people to know.

      I don’t want to fully tarnish the son for the evils for the father. Yet Mike Allen’s father, Frederick Gary Allen, was a very active John Bircher and wrote multiple books full of shiity conspiracies. He also enlisted at least one son, possibly Mike, in spreading them, as a teen:

      Another detail that comes out in that paragraph about Gary Allen is that his son helped disseminate those Trilateral Commission fliers to other members of the press. One of Allen’s four children, who would have been 16 years old in 1980, was Michael Allen. He might be familiar to you as the founder of Politico’s playbook that was very influential in the Obama era. He then co-found Axios after he left Politico.

      Again — I have no direct proof that Mike is an alt-right sympathizer, a wolf in sheep’s clothing. There’s a lot of shit I believed as a kid that I would disown, now.

      But this writer is right; these are topics we absolutely should be asking Mike about, and questioning why material like this “scoop” happens to appear on his site. And your question is a key one, there.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RaflW

      Donald Trump siding with the nakedly corrupt? Whouda thunk it?!

      Seriously, if we can’t string together a coherent narrative (and beat them about the head with it 24/7) about all the ways the GOP is corrupt, from state legislators, to A.G.s to governors & of course and foremost the ticket-topper, then we should all retire to convalescent homes.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      UncleEbeneezer

      We have a date for our Covid boosters and flu shots this Saturday!  Gonna load up on easy to cook stuff from Trader Joes like their Tteokbokki (Korean rice cakes in spicy sauce), which is great, so we can just laze about all weekend feeling crummy.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Alison Rose

      @UncleEbeneezer: This was a sentiment I had regarding Florida after my grandma passed and we moved my grandpa up to an assisted living facility near my uncle in Pennsylvania. As much as I missed my grandma, I was definitely glad to not have to set foot in Florida again, and that was before DeSantis came to power! I’m glad my grandparents didn’t have to live under this putz, and that they never saw TIFG get elected. They were both born and raised in NY and they hated the shit out of him.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      RaflW

      To that Sciutto topic: Guess who gets nagged in the front page headline of the NYT over the released oil money. (You get zero guesses, because everything is bad news for Joe Biden. Even — especially? — good news).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.