I knew there was something going on, but I did not see this coming.

Whoa – big @mikeallen scoop on the secret campaign by top Trump allies to get Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted. “It was made clear to Texas GOP senators that they’d face a very well-funded primary opponent in their next election if they voted to impeach.”https://t.co/OhG6gZe9Lw pic.twitter.com/bR7W04RsCX — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) September 17, 2023

Axios (sorry!) article on the secret campaign by Steve Bannon and other Trump allies to get Ken Paxton acquitted.

Following a secret campaign coordinated by top Trump allies, Texas state senators yesterday acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton of all impeachment charges, allowing him to return to his post. Why it matters: The allegations against Paxton, a close ally of former President Trump, bitterly divided the Texas GOP, Jay R. Jordan of Axios Houston and Nicole Cobler of Axios Austin report. Behind the scenes: National Republicans organized an under-the-radar campaign of outside conservative pressure on the Texas senators designed to neutralize mainstream media coverage, top strategists tell me. This outside unofficial team operated independently of the Paxton legal operation — like “a super PAC without the money,” a top GOP strategist said. The team had a “very well-defined target audience … no different than a confirmation battle,” the strategist said. After winning, Paxton tweeted his thanks to the conservative news outlet National Pulse, a valued player in the under-the-radar drive. Catch me up: Senators weighed whether Paxton illegally used his office to benefit an Austin real estate developer, and improperly fired some of his top deputies who reported him to the FBI and other agencies. Despite an overwhelming majority of House Republicans voting to impeach Paxton in May, only two of 18 Republican senators voted to convict Paxton. So … how did that happen? (see the full story at the link up top)

I hope the feds nail Paxton to the (proverbial) wall.

Last minute addition, just after posting:

Good news: The five Americans who had been imprisoned in Iran have cleared Iranian airspace as they travel to Doha, according to a US official. Reports @jmhansler — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 18, 2023

