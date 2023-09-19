NEW: Elon Musk is under federal criminal investigation by the Department of Justice. Gift article: https://t.co/UNdkFVRKzN
H.E.Wolf
“The higher the monkey climbs, the more you see of its ugly side.” -Jim Hightower, quoting an ol’ Texas aphorism.
ETA: and it looks like the DOJ noticed. :)
Old School
Here’s Forbes summary:
Federal prosecutors are probing whether Tesla’s company resources were used to supply personal benefits to CEO Elon Musk as early as 2017, farther back then previously known, according to people familiar with the investigation who also said prosecutors have made allusions to the involvement of a grand jury—indicating potential criminal charges, the Wall Street Journal reported.
It has to do with a glass house:
Internal Tesla documents show renderings for a lakefront project near Tesla’s Texas factory that depicted a glass structure with residential features, including bedrooms, bathrooms and a kitchen, according to plans reviewed by the Journal and interviews the paper conducted with company sources who said the project was described internally as a home for Musk. The company also spent millions purchasing large-format glass panels, sparking concerns from company lawyers and board members and prompting an internal investigation into the matter and whether Musk was personally involved, the Journal reported in July. Both the outcome of the glass order and the internal investigation are unclear.
Weird that it says gift link but is still paywalled. But this should work. If it doesn’t, I can copy/paste it all.
