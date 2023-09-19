Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Packing That Parachute (Open Thread)

Packing That Parachute (Open Thread)

First, this preening Roseate Spoonbill stopped by to charm and distract. It looks less pink in pixels than it does to the eye. The overcast sky kind of washes it out.

Packing That Parachute (Open Thread)

Now, onto the parachute.

Much to our irritation, the Beltway press keeps producing “Biden should step down” and “Biden should ditch Harris” pieces. Some of these steaming-load takes are from competent pundits who aren’t always terrible (Ignatius of WaPo, for example). But I can’t recall seeing one from an experienced and successful Democratic political operative, probably because such people understand the advantage of incumbency and how foolish it would be to squander it.

Josh Marshall at TPM has written a few posts debunking these Jenga towers of specious reasoning that pop up here and there. Sometimes his readers push back. Today, while Marshall was pushing back on the push-back, he used the best analogy I’ve seen yet for the situation:

Sometimes when I write these posts I’ll hear from readers who say things like ‘Oh, so we should just keep our mouths shut? Do what the party elders say we should, right?’ But it’s really not about should or what’s right or anything like that. It’s about understanding why these things actually never happen, the party and coalitional dynamics and public opinion that lock these things in place. There’s only so much it makes sense to worry about or second guess things that aren’t changing. You might as well start trying to remember if you packed your parachute correctly once you’ve already jumped out of the plane.

Exactly so. If fretting is your jam, fret away. There’s always plenty to fret about in U.S. politics. Hell, move to Florida if you really want to develop politics-related peptic ulcers. But like Marshall says, in the presidential race, we’re out of the plane already, so there’s no point in worrying about the parachute packing.

Open thread.

    23Comments

    1.

      Baud

      ‘Oh, so we should just keep our mouths shut?

      Yes.

      ETA: just kidding, in case someone is offended.

      However, there is a time to move on from the conversation that the media wants you to have and talk about something more meaningful instead.

      Reply
    2.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Exactly so. If fretting is your jam, fret away.

      I prefer red pepper jam

      ETA: The parachute is actually a great metaphor.  Provided, of course, the incumbent retains the ability to perform.

      Our incumbent excels.

      Reply
    3.

      MattF

      Yep. I imagine that seeing the ground rush upwards after you’ve jumped is unsettling. Worse, I suspect jumpers feel an unsettling urge to fall ever faster and meet the ground. But we’ve really done our best up to now, and now we will pull that ripcord on time.

      ETA: Pretty birb.

      Reply
    4.

      Anoniminous

      Asimov’s full quote is broadly applicable:

      “There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’

      “I believe that every human being with a physically normal brain can learn a great deal and be surprisingly intellectual. I believe that what we badly need is social approval of learning and social rewards for learning.

      “We can all be members of the intellectual elite and then, and only then, will a phrase like ‘America’s right to know’ and, indeed, any true concept of democracy, have any meaning.”

      Reply
    5.

      Omnes Omnibus

      The other thing is if your parachute wasn’t packed properly or it fails, you have your reserve ‘chute.  In this case, our reserve is named Kamala Harris.

      I trust both ‘chutes.

      Reply
    9.

      Josie

      Pundits write about these stupid ideas because the White House is buttoned up and leak proof. They don’t want to write about policy since they would actually have to understand it in order to explain it to “normies.” Many of them are paid to churn out a certain number of words per day, week, month, whatever, and run out of things to say.
      President Biden has started to speak more freely lately, and maybe he is warming up to give them something to write about. I have faith that the old pol knows what he is doing.​

      Reply
    11.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Right.  Not only is this whole thing just one big bundle of ageism, racism and misogyny, but it’s also just pointless and dumb (and likely being pushed by Putin, Musk and the GOP).

      To take the OP analogy further: we are all in free-fall and part of a sky-diving team, and we all need to pull our ripcords in a coordinated fashion.  Screaming “did you pack your chute?  Is it the right chute?” etc., repeatedly at everyone only risks them becoming too distracted to do so, and getting people killed.  There is just no upside to doing so and anyone who is should be told promptly to STFU.

      Reply
    12.

      scav

      As though most of us are in charge of flying the plane, packing the parachutes, opening the doors and choosing if and when to be pushed out.

      Reply
    16.

      p.a.

      I thought Joe was too old.  We’ve seen what the job can do to people over 8 years.  Then I look at his (and team D’s) accomplishments and am glad I’m just a schmuck with a handheld digital device occasionally commenting on a top 10,000 liberal blog and not actually making decisions on this.

      And FSM forbid, I think Kamala will make a good Pres even before 2029.

      Reply
    20.

      Jeffro

      One of our two parties really should be freaking out about its ‘parachute’, its backup chute, its plane, the pilots and whatever the hell is being served on the drinks cart coming down the aisle.

      And it’s not the Democratic Party.

      Reply
    22.

      Roger Moore

      @Josie: ​
      Marshall made another good point, which is that this kind of talk always happens when the incumbent isn’t an obvious shoo-in for reelection. Members of their party freak out wondering if there’s something more they could do, and the media is more than happy to relay the freak-out. The rest of us need to see what’s happening and refuse to join in the collective freak-out.

      Reply

