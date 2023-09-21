On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

Hello everybody, let’s go back to the Alps! Mainly Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, then a couple nights in Mayrhofen, Austria. And when the clouds clear, we’ll see some mountains, too!

We flew into Munich (from Los Angeles and through Dublin), arriving at 9pm. With a couple of words of German, then listening and trying to understand… and some hand signals/body language, we got directions from a bus driver to where the Lufthansa Express bus would take us into the city (not here, go under the road, over there into that building, look for counter Zed, and go out there).

Eventually, the bus let us off near the train station, and right in front of a falafel/schwarma shop. It was now nearly 11pm and fortunately we had 20 euros on us to buy one of each aforementioned sandwich. With some more bad German, hand signals/body language, we got directions to the hotel that was basically halfway around the block.

We were up early to get a look at the old part of town while trucks were doing their deliveries and people were walking and cycling to work (ons of cyclists!), instead of the main sites being covered in tourists. Then we would head off to Garmisch-Partenkirchen.