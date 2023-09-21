(Walt Handelsman via GoComics.com)

News-related jokes on social media usually have the lifespan of a vernal pool, but sometimes I regret the ones that die too swiftly…

losing an F-35 because the pilot put it on autopilot before ejecting and then not being able to track it because it’s too good of a stealth fighter is probably the funniest possible fuck-up in modern military history



(MiG-31)

the f-35 goes online on december 15th, 2006. human decisions are removed from strategic defense. the f-35 begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware 2:14 p.m., eastern time, september 18th. in a panic, they try to pull the plug. https://t.co/tdT8grHjaK

Not technically social media, but Alex Petri remains a treasure:

Hypothetically, if a plane followed me home, looking lost and confused, would I need to contact the U.S. military immediately?…

I know this might be the jet the U.S. military is looking for, but I have a lot of questions I want answered before releasing it to its prior owner. I think a jet’s owners need to be responsible, even if it is a purebred jet that can cost in some cases over $100 million. I understand that you don’t have to keep your jet on a leash everywhere it goes, but then the least you can do is install an absolutely reliable tracker. A jet its size, with its needs, should not be wandering around on its own. It might get into a bad situation with a smaller, more aggressive plane, or a bigger plane that was on-leash.

Also, I hate to say this, but I was Googling the U.S. military and its record of caring for its F-35s, and I was not at all satisfied with what I saw! This is not the first one to suffer an unexpected mishap, nor the only one in South Carolina. Nor is it even the most expensive. I know that some breeds have issues; I used to have a bulldog! But if you bring a breed with these needs home, one that has a single engine and is vulnerable to fire and something called “wing drop,” you have to be ready to step up to the task! That’s all…