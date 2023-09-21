BREAKING: Authorities have found debris that belongs to a missing F-35 Marine fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after its pilot ejected. https://t.co/FAKQo3qkBJ
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 18, 2023
News-related jokes on social media usually have the lifespan of a vernal pool, but sometimes I regret the ones that die too swiftly…
This tweet just cured my imposter syndrome https://t.co/vqHl03bhO6
— Taylor Delong (@taylordelong18) September 18, 2023
losing an F-35 because the pilot put it on autopilot before ejecting and then not being able to track it because it’s too good of a stealth fighter is probably the funniest possible fuck-up in modern military history
— DaSkrubKing (@DaSkrubKing) September 18, 2023
US Marines to hit missing F-35B with rolled up newspaper after finding it in the neighbor’s yard with a dead MiG-31 Foxhound in its mouth.
— Starfish Unexpectedly Cancelled For Hating Hitler (@IRHotTakes) September 18, 2023
the f-35 goes online on december 15th, 2006. human decisions are removed from strategic defense. the f-35 begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware 2:14 p.m., eastern time, september 18th. in a panic, they try to pull the plug.https://t.co/tdT8grHjaK
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 18, 2023
I know we don’t want to face it, but we all know it’s true: the F-35 ran off with a Chinese balloon.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 18, 2023
Not technically social media, but Alex Petri remains a treasure:
Hypothetically, if a plane followed me home, looking lost and confused, would I need to contact the U.S. military immediately?…
I know this might be the jet the U.S. military is looking for, but I have a lot of questions I want answered before releasing it to its prior owner. I think a jet’s owners need to be responsible, even if it is a purebred jet that can cost in some cases over $100 million. I understand that you don’t have to keep your jet on a leash everywhere it goes, but then the least you can do is install an absolutely reliable tracker. A jet its size, with its needs, should not be wandering around on its own. It might get into a bad situation with a smaller, more aggressive plane, or a bigger plane that was on-leash.
Also, I hate to say this, but I was Googling the U.S. military and its record of caring for its F-35s, and I was not at all satisfied with what I saw! This is not the first one to suffer an unexpected mishap, nor the only one in South Carolina. Nor is it even the most expensive. I know that some breeds have issues; I used to have a bulldog! But if you bring a breed with these needs home, one that has a single engine and is vulnerable to fire and something called “wing drop,” you have to be ready to step up to the task! That’s all…
as we all know, america maintains the best air force in the world. what is less well-known is that we also maintain the second-best air force in the world, and on top of that we decided to *also* maintain the third-best air force in the world. you know, for kicks
— Dr. Samantha Hancox-Li (@perdricof) September 18, 2023
There’s a (probably apocryphal) story of a diplomat watching Marine helicopters take off and saying “I understand why your navy has an army but why does your navy’s army need an air force?” https://t.co/ewhSMOCb5G
— Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) September 20, 2023
I don’t understand all the terms in the tweet below, but I suspect Soonergrunt knows whereof he tweets…
The chain of command started talking about double arm interval across North Carolina and all leave and pass revoked until further notice and suddenly IT JUST APPEARS!
It’s like fucking magic!
Or the E-4 Mafia took care of business. https://t.co/JSa9HIuTeb
— Mike Galletly ???? (@galletly_mike) September 19, 2023
(The E-4 Mafia explained)
