Grey Dawn Open Thread: The Missing F35 Has Been Found (Dammit)

Grey Dawn Open Thread: The Missing F35 Has Been Found (Dammit)

Late Night Open Thread: The Vernal Pool of Social-Media News Jokes - STOCKPILE

(Walt Handelsman via GoComics.com)

News-related jokes on social media usually have the lifespan of a vernal pool, but sometimes I regret the ones that die too swiftly…



(MiG-31)

Not technically social media, but Alex Petri remains a treasure:

Hypothetically, if a plane followed me home, looking lost and confused, would I need to contact the U.S. military immediately?…

I know this might be the jet the U.S. military is looking for, but I have a lot of questions I want answered before releasing it to its prior owner. I think a jet’s owners need to be responsible, even if it is a purebred jet that can cost in some cases over $100 million. I understand that you don’t have to keep your jet on a leash everywhere it goes, but then the least you can do is install an absolutely reliable tracker. A jet its size, with its needs, should not be wandering around on its own. It might get into a bad situation with a smaller, more aggressive plane, or a bigger plane that was on-leash.

Also, I hate to say this, but I was Googling the U.S. military and its record of caring for its F-35s, and I was not at all satisfied with what I saw! This is not the first one to suffer an unexpected mishap, nor the only one in South Carolina. Nor is it even the most expensive. I know that some breeds have issues; I used to have a bulldog! But if you bring a breed with these needs home, one that has a single engine and is vulnerable to fire and something called “wing drop,” you have to be ready to step up to the task! That’s all…

I don’t understand all the terms in the tweet below, but I suspect Soonergrunt knows whereof he tweets…

(The E-4 Mafia explained)

  • Brachiator
  • Caravelle
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Ten Bears

    1. 1.

      Brachiator

      losing an F-35 because the pilot put it on autopilot before ejecting and then not being able to track it because it’s too good of a stealth fighter is probably the funniest possible fuck-up in modern military history.

      I guess that Romulan cloaking device they found at Area 51 really does work.

    2. 2.

      Caravelle

      This was my favorite joke in the Alexandra Petri piece:

      I quickly Googled “what do planes eat,” but the answers varied widely from plane to plane, and I was not sure exactly what breed of plane I was working with and did not want to make it sick by mistake.

      Finally, I decided money was a good start. I know that F-35s like to ravenously consume huge amounts of money, so after a little deliberation, I found the birthday card I had received from the aunt and uncle who still insist on sending a dollar for each year and offered the jet a couple of bills, lighting each on fire.
      It gobbled them right up and seemed to feel a little better.

    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      I spent five years of my life in South Carolina. It has its rural areas, but it doesn’t exactly have any areas that are totally deserted. I’d think it came down close enough to someone’s house that they had to notice right away!

