I had a vanity plate for years that read Whimsy. I miss that plate, but now my plate looks like this:

So I’m okay with that.

Someone sent this to me this past spring, but it was WaPo link and didn’t have pictures. Cleaning up my files I was re-reading it and randomly clicked on a link in the pdf. It took me to the original article in Hometown.com

Michigan man searches for answers after ‘couple’ takes over custom mailbox Laura Colvin

Hometownlife.com Don Powell opened his mailbox one day last August and found, along with the usual mix of bills and pizza coupons, two small dolls sitting on a miniature couch near a tiny table. The pair and their furniture came with a note: “We’ve decided to live here. Mary and Shelley.” Powell first thought the homely wooden figurines – a man and a woman – were put in his mailbox by mistake. He wondered if someone in the neighborhood was playing a joke. “I went around to the other homes on the cul-de-sac to see if anyone else had gotten dolls in their mailbox,” the 72-year-old said. “No one had. There’s a neighbor across the street named Shelly; I knocked on her door and asked if she had done it, but she said no.” ……. He was amused, but his first thought was to evict the couple and their belongings into the garbage can. But then, struck by a change of heart, he pushed the couple and their belongings to the back of the mailbox and went about his business. That was just the beginning of the story. When Powell wasn’t looking, someone dropped off a dog for the couple living in the mailbox, along with a rug and even some art for the wall. Then came a four-poster bed. Read the rest here

The article is free to read, so click on over, because there’s so much more – Halloween costumes, Christmas decorations and hopefully a children’s book to come. And if you sent this to me, please identify yourself in the comments. It brought me a lot of joy.

These people belong in our tribe for sure:

If you need more of these cute kitties, there’s also a Dodo video here.

This is so heartwarming:

How about we finish up with some whales enjoying music:

Just a note: If you sent me any good news twitter links, most don’t work now, I found as I was cleaning out my email files. Maybe the change over to X or people just leaving in droves and deleting their accounts.

Hope that ends your week on a high note. Share some good news in the comments