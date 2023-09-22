Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Acts of Kindness: What's Life Without Whimsy

Acts of Kindness: What’s Life Without Whimsy

I had a vanity plate for years that read Whimsy. I miss that plate, but now my plate looks like this:

Electric Vehicle License Plate Bill Passes

So I’m okay with that.

Someone sent this to me this past spring, but it was WaPo link and didn’t have pictures. Cleaning up my files I was re-reading it and randomly clicked on a link in the pdf. It took me to the original article in Hometown.com

Michigan man searches for answers after ‘couple’ takes over custom mailbox

Laura Colvin
Hometownlife.com

Don Powell, an Orchard Lake resident and Farmington Hills business owner, shows off his custom mailbox, where a mystery "family" showed up last August.

Don Powell opened his mailbox one day last August and found, along with the usual mix of bills and pizza coupons, two small dolls sitting on a miniature couch near a tiny table.

The pair and their furniture came with a note: “We’ve decided to live here. Mary and Shelley.”

Powell first thought the homely wooden figurines – a man and a woman – were put in his mailbox by mistake. He wondered if someone in the neighborhood was playing a joke.

“I went around to the other homes on the cul-de-sac to see if anyone else had gotten dolls in their mailbox,” the 72-year-old said. “No one had. There’s a neighbor across the street named Shelly; I knocked on her door and asked if she had done it, but she said no.”

…….

He was amused, but his first thought was to evict the couple and their belongings into the garbage can. But then, struck by a change of heart, he pushed the couple and their belongings to the back of the mailbox and went about his business.

That was just the beginning of the story. When Powell wasn’t looking, someone dropped off a dog for the couple living in the mailbox, along with a rug and even some art for the wall. Then came a four-poster bed.

Dolls and furniture have been swapped in out of Don Powell's custom mailbox since August 2022.

Read the rest here

The article is free to read, so click on over, because there’s so much more – Halloween costumes, Christmas decorations and hopefully a children’s book to come.  And if you sent this to me, please identify yourself in the comments. It brought me a lot of joy.

=============

These people belong in our tribe for sure:

If you need more of these cute kitties, there’s also a Dodo video here.

=========

This is so heartwarming:

=========

How about we finish up with some whales enjoying music:

Just a note: If you sent me any good news twitter links, most don’t work now, I found as I was cleaning out my email files. Maybe the change over to X or people just leaving in droves and deleting their accounts.

 

Hope that ends your week on a high note.  Share some good news in the comments

 

  • Alison Rose
  • Comrade Scrutinizer
  • cope
  • Doc H
  • eclare
  • Emma
  • HinTN
  • Jay
  • Ken
  • NotMax
  • Rebel’s Dad
  • Roger Moore
  • Scout211
  • trollhattan
  • twbrandt
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • Wyatt Salamanca
  • Yarrow

    36 Comments

    1. 1.

      eclare

      Sixteen cats!  Wow.  Good news, I found a pair of earrings that I thought I had lost, made from diamonds from one of my late mother’s rings.  Very happy.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cope

      When we lived in Florida, there was a tree in the median of one of the streets. It had a major cavity in the base of it and over time, it became populated by a small group of gnomes. Decorative mushrooms, furniture, flags, banners and other such things were added through a period of a couple of years. We added a small plastic door with a Gothic arch shape in the back of the hollow. It always made me smile to see as I drove by.

      Sadly, it all disappeared a few months before we moved away. We never knew what happened but, given the dickishness of the HOA, they are my prime suspects. I suppose I could do a deep dive into Nextdoor but I don’t want to.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      This Hometown Life story is a real hoot! The person or persons who created these dolls and their accessories have real talent and I hope they keep up the great work.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      I absolutely love that mailbox-turned-dollhouse story. Whoever is behind it is my new favorite person in the world.

      TaMara, I thought of you and your pups when I saw this video from The Dodo about a rescue Great Dane. It’s so sad to watch at first because the poor guy was just skin and bones, only weighed 58 pounds when he first came to the rescue org, but they got him healthy and happy and running around pretty quickly! Then before he got adopted out, they took him on a “field trip” to the pet store and let him pick out his own toys, and then he got his first doggie ice cream.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Roger Moore

      @eclare:

      Some people ruin everyone’s fun.

      I think that’s what they do for fun, or at least as close to fun as they are capable of experiencing.  Mindless conformity is a way of life for them, and they’ll smash anything that stands in its way.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      This acts of kindness story really touched me yesterday: (video at the link–after an ad)

      Sacramento father of 6 surprised with free car after biking miles to work for months

      SACRAMENTO — A single father of six children, ages 3 to 19, got the gift of a lifetime Thursday.

      For six months, he has braced the Sacramento heat to get to work. His family’s only car was totaled in an accident and Isaac Taylor knew he had to keep food on the table.

      For months, he biked 16 miles roundtrip to get to work every day. Then when he got home, he would walk his young children to school.

      “It was early in the morning after working a full graveyard shift, 10-hour shift. It was very tough,” said Taylor.

      He kept a positive attitude the whole time, though. He even thought of it as “not so bad” and kept his nose to the grindstone.

      “I’ve been through a lot, so struggle is just part of getting to the next big thing,” said Taylor.

      The next big thing came with a big green bow Thursday morning.

      He was gifted a car, a newly restored 2019 Hyundai Elantra, paid in full.

      “I cried like a baby,” said Taylor. “Tears of joy. Tears of feeling the pain of riding the bike back and forth. It all set in — what I went through to get to where I’m at now.”
      It’s thanks to Caliber Collision Roseville, Travelers Insurance and Family Promise of Sacramento in collaboration with the NABC Recycled Rides Program.

      The vehicle was donated by Travelers and refurbished by technicians at Caliber Collision Roseville who volunteered their time and skills to restore it.

      . . .

      He says he is wishing now for the day he can pay it forward to someone else.

      “It’s amazing, I’m living the dream right now. This is my best life right now,” said Taylor.

      Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass have donated more than 500 vehicles to people in need and their families.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Yarrow

      He and wife Nancy ordered a custom mailbox after moving into their Orchard Lake home about five years ago.

      At 26 inches deep, the mailbox was designed to look like the Powell’s home. It features a spacious interior with an open floor plan and plenty of windows to let in natural light. Solar powered ceiling lights illuminate the mailbox at night.

      Wow! Impressive. Some neighbors have a little library in front of their house that is a replica of their house, down to the color. It’s not that fancy, though.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Roger Moore

      @Scout211:

      It’s a great story, but it seems like we need a society-level change to really tackle problems like this.  Wouldn’t it be great if his job paid enough so he didn’t have to depend on a gift for a car?  Wouldn’t it be even better if his area had affordable housing closer to where he worked, and decent public transportation so people without cars could get where they need to go?  Again, I don’t want to sound like I’m slagging the people who helped in this case, but we need to work on fixing the big problems so we don’t have to do stuff like this in the future.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Doc H

      I locked my acct and downloaded & deleted my tweets when the Leon Skum deal went through. Xitter is going to change their TOS on 9/29 – that Thursday is likely the day I delete my acct. I’m going to need to remember to do it early in the day though: at 12:30 I’ll be at Glidden Point Oyster Farm, enjoying a sauna, oyster pen plunge, some bivalve shucking and a beer or two. 🦪🍻 I’ll prob forget if I wait until the afternoon.

      I’m on Bluesky and I’m really enjoying the “early days of twitter plus lessons learned” vibe.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Rebel’s Dad

      This made my green heart grow three sizes bigger.

      Also, Gov. Murphy has called on Menendez to resign from the Senate. It’s on now!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      twbrandt

      @Scout211: That is a wonderful story of kindness and generosity. But it also points to the crap public transportation infrastructure we have in this country. Mr. Taylor would not have had to rely on the kindness of strangers had we decent public transportation.

      ETA: ninja’d by Roger Moore.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      Never heard the whaling song titled “Holy Shit!” before. What a grand experience. Guessing the hull transmits the sound right to the water. Something to be said for shutting off the engine and just drifting–the opposite of a wasted day.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Yarrow

      @Ken:  Info here.
      This part may put Nitter out of business.

      The new terms say (emphasis ours):

      NOTE: crawling or scraping the Services in any form, for any purpose without our prior written consent is expressly prohibited

      Sure, that says that somebody could scrape if they have written consent. But I can’t imagine that permission is something X is going to be handing out very often.

      This part is maybe why more people will leave:

      X is also planning to put a new privacy policy into place on September 29th. That new policy says X will expand the volume of data it collects on users, including biometric data and employment history.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Emma

      Aw, I love the whole genre of “animals checking out the hooman sounds” videos. My cats view me playing my piano merely as a lap station that doesn’t give enough scritches.

      There’s sort of a bat version of the 16-cats-discovered video going on a couple hours north of me, in Oak Harbor on Whidbey Island for those who know western WA. An unscrupulous Redfin realtor and home inspector took advantage of our lax estate sale laws and fooled a young couple into buying what they thought was their dream house… but is actually home to a gigantic bat colony. They started an IndieGoGo as a last-ditch effort to overhaul the house and turn it into a bat/vampire-themed B&B, with bat houses next door as the safe alternative habitat for the batties. Just thought I’d post it here, since the money has barely moved since I donated 10+ days ago (the $4k goal was the absolute minimum, like just to buy materials for the bat houses). Unfortunately, foreclosure and bankruptcy are still very much in the cards for them, since apparently there’s no law against fraud if you buy from an estate sale in WA :(

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Doc H

      @Ken: This is all “at a glance/secondhand” stuff – my only interest in xitter at this point is to laugh and mourn – but there was an “we have rights to use any of your tweets any way we want” (I’m assuming to train Skum’s Large Language Model) and some rumbling about CC info. I ignored the CC info piece because it’ll be a frosty day on the surface of Venus when I give him anything like that.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ken

      @Alison Rose: Biometric data would be to get rid of bots, I would guess; I would also guess that Musk himself will not like what that does to his follower count. Employment history might be billing related, or part of his plan to have everyone do their banking through Xitter.

      Either that, or it’s to select suitable worker breeding stock for Lord Musk’s Mars colony.

      Reply

