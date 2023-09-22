Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Contrition Kitchen (Open Thread)

As a cook with more ambition than skill, I have my share of kitchen regrets, like that time I ruined a jambalaya by taking Bill’s advice to add uncooked rice to the simmering pot rather than cooking it separately. (Some people can pull that off, but it didn’t work for me.*)

I spend considerable time reviewing and saving recipes, ultimately trying maybe 20% of what I’ve flagged. I’ve noticed that like any other topic on the internet, when you’re researching various types of cuisine or looking up specific dishes, you can go down lots of rabbit holes.

Over the years, I’ve seen appalling things, sights that will haunt me for the rest of my days, like the unholy turkey desecrations on the Chefclub** YouTube channel. Yesterday, I ran across this image of sad bologna taco thingies, which I showed to Bill with exclamations of disgust:

slices of bologna filled with mashed potatoes and peas

He was unperturbed. His Polish American grandma used to fry bologna and add leftover mashed potatoes to the pan, and he says it was tasty. I can believe that. I’m not a food snob. I ate lots of bologna sandwiches with American cheese and mayo on white bread while growing up in Florida trailer parks. I still get a hankering for that and other gross childhood foods, like Underwood Deviled Ham on saltines.

But my people never innovated by frying the bologna. I only discovered that delicacy as an adult, when I married a man from Buffalo. In that city, fried bologna is on restaurant menus and featured as a specialty at some joints. I was astounded by that at first, but now I respect it.

***

One internet food rabbit hole I never regret falling into is the Pasta Grannies channel.*** It was created by a Brit, Vicky Bennison, who scours the Italian countryside for nonne who handmake pasta. It’s the greatest YouTube channel ever — that one channel justifies the entire enterprise, and by that I mean the YouTube platform with all its horrors and the internet more broadly. For real. Here’s a sample from Sicily:

Inspired by the grannies, I recently acquired a pasta board to try to make my own pasta using the nonna methods. I had to order 00 flour since it’s unavailable in our little town, and it’s arriving today, so I’m sorting through recipes again.

My Italian American mother-in-law is coming over for lunch on Sunday, and I briefly considered making pasta from scratch for her. But I quickly realized how ill-advised that would be since I’m a novice. So, we’re having club sandwiches and chips, which is well within my wheelhouse. We’ll try pasta another day.

Open thread!

*Before somebody cooksplains where I went wrong with the rice, I assure you I researched it and will never again know the heartache of spoiling a quantity of lovingly fried andouille, expertly sauteed holy trinity, perfectly cooked and shredded chicken and admirably pink and not overcooked shrimp. I won’t be undone by $0.38’s worth of rice ever again. So advice or admonition here would be gratuitous — and cruel. Read a room, FFS!

**The Chefclub channel should change its name to “Food Crimes” or “WTF, White People?!?” I’ve staggered away from their videos nauseated and bewildered more times than I can count. For some reason, it reminds me of that time Cole had a question about a character on “The Sopranos” and googled “Big Pussy.” You’re just innocently seeking information and BAM, YIKES and OMFG!   

***A kind soul here or maybe on Twitter directed me to the Pasta Grannies channel, and though I’ve forgotten who it was, they have my eternal gratitude!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    116Comments

    4. 4.

      Tony G

      @NotMax: My mother, who I loved dearly, was known to fry bologna (actually baloney) from time to time.  My sisters and I were pre-teenage kids in the sixties, when the words “healthy” and “eating” were seldom said together, and we ate all kinds of stuff.  My mother (like all parents in those days) had grown up during the Great Depression, and the attitude was “if it looks like food, eat it”.  There was, in my perception, a palpable change in the culture around 1970, coincidentally when I became a teenager, at which time “bizarre health foods” like yogurt and whole wheat bread started to enter the mainstream.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      When I look at the photo of the food atrocity that did not bother your husband, I find myself making the face I would be making if I had just stepped in squishy dog poop.  It’s a good thing he has so many redeeming qualities, or this might have to go on his permanent record.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      sab

      Sorry Betty. you have shared your recipes before, and they were excellent, but I do not understand. Mashed potatoes in taco shells?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      karen marie

      Bologna can be very good. Unfortunately, most of what is available is all beef. That shit is nasty. What you want is beef-pork bologna. Boars Head makes it but even stores that carry that brand rarely have it. It suffers from the problem of being thought of as a shitty kid’s lunch.

      I did my sophomore year of high school in Las Palmas, Gran Canarias. There were about 20 boarding students, myself among them, and we had a most excellent, if often drunk, English woman who “supervised” the boarders and cooked for us. We had access to the kitchen after hours and would often come home after drinking in town on Friday and Saturday nights to do a fry up. There was gorgeous whole bologna that we would slice thick and fry. It was wonderful! For dinner, there was always a soup course accompanied by lovely rolls delivered every morning. I considered it a lucky day if I managed to be on the front porch when the bread man arrived in the early morning to get a still warm roll to eat straight out of the basket.

      Bad bologna is one of my pet peeves.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Quaker in a Basement

      Cole had a question about a character on “The Sopranos” and googled “Big Pussy.” 

      Yeah, that sounds on-brand.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @E.: I almost went with standard AP but read something that convinced me 00 really is better for pasta. Probably fake reviews from from the 00 flour people. ;-)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Anoniminous

      If you had problems with cooking the rice mostly likely at least one of the following happened:

      1.  you didn’t use long grained white rice
      2.  you didn’t cook it long enough
      3.  you didn’t have enough liquid in the pot
      Reply
    16. 16.

      FelonyGovt

      Those “taco” things are truly nauseating.

      Question for you, Betty (and other recipe collectors)- how do you save recipes you’ve found on the Internet? I’ve used a premium version of Evernote forever and I find all I use it for lately is to save clipped recipes. I would like to end my subscription and save that money. Is there some program or other secret?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Alison Rose

      I don’t cook so I don’t have any stories of Bad Kitchen Decisions, but an infamous one in my family was the time, I think when I was in middle school, that my mom randomly decided to try a new stuffing recipe on Thanksgiving which called for adding raisins. I was the only one of the five of us who liked it. (I have learned from the internet that I am a complete weirdo for liking raisins.) My parents and brothers all spent a few minutes painstakingly picking out the raisins from their servings. Looked like they all had little piles of rabbit droppings on their napkins.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      wjca

      @Tony G: There was, in my perception, a palpable change in the culture around 1970, coincidentally when I became a teenager, at which time “bizarre health foods” like yogurt and whole wheat bread started to enter the mainstream.

      One of the rare occasions where I was ahead of the curve.  We were doing whole wheat bread (and yogurt) at home in the late 1950s.  Gotta say, if you’re accustomed to whole wheat, white bread is almost inedibly tasteless.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Lapassionara

      Years ago, I had jambalaya at a restaurant in a small Louisiana town, and I still remember the deep rich spicy taste and the ice cream scoop of rice in the middle. It was well-known at the time, but I don’t recall the name now. It definitely converted me to the “cook the rice separately” school.

      we had plenty of baloney as children. I didn’t find out that it was bologna until much later. We also had sandwiches made from Vienna sausages. Ewwww!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Scout211

      My mother used to surprise us occasionally on a Saturday with fried Spam sandwiches for lunch.  We thought they were gourmet and oh, so special.

      We had many bologna sandwiches for lunch over years but never thought to use bologna for taco shells.  The mashed potatoes and peas look yummy, though.  That’s always been a favorite with my kids growing up. But how can you ruin that perfect side dish of mashed potatoes and peas by stuffing it inside a slice of bologna? Noooooooooo!

      Fried Spam sandwich, though, that was a sandwich full of love.  😊

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Alison Rose

      @Scout211: My dad told me once about his mom sending him and his sister to school with Spam sandwiches. He insisted they weren’t that bad, but when I asked if he’d eat one now, he said “Oh, not on your life.”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      M31

      Pasta Grannies is very fun.

      Another favorite youtube show is “Jacques Pepin cooking at home” —  very recent videos where he just makes a simple thing (usually) and the videos are very short.  The guy is 85 years old and still has amazing skills and is very comforting.

      though my favorite youtube food spelunking is to start by searching for something like “Singapore Street Food” and then clicking on ‘related videos’ until there is nothing in English. THERE is the real street food. Probably would get a million health inspector violations but tastes amazing and cost a dollar 25

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jay

      Dear Betty,

      pasta is probably the easiest thing in the world to make at home, and it’s fun.

      Save the 00 flour for certain breads or thin crust pizza.

      Last night, because I am now the Chief Cook, Bottle Washer and Ladybug Herder, and I was getting a bit bored with what I have been making, I made Butter Chicken with a tiramisu for desert to cut the after heat.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Gravenstone

      @Alison Rose: Fried Spam is good, albeit salty. Spam straight from the tin, like meat Jello. Granted, I’m the sort of person who made Slim Jims palatable in college by rendering the fat from the with a lighter. So make of my judgement what you will.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Scout211

      @FelonyGovt: Question for you, Betty (and other recipe collectors)- how do you save recipes you’ve found on the Internet

      Well, being old school, I print out my favorites and file them in a ring binder with sections for each type of dish, you know, cookbook style.

      I don’t think that was exactly what you were looking for, but still . . .

      ETA:  E. @26 does this, too!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      FelonyGovt

      @E.: I’m old and strange too… my problem is I have my own binders and portfolios with printed recipes I’ve collected over the years, PLUS recipes from the Internet, and I usually can’t find anything

      ETA and @ Scout211 #35

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Doc Sardonic

      Dammit…..now once I clear this cold/flu, first stop is gonna be the grocery store for some Underwood spotted dog  potted meat, deviled ham, saltines and a 40 of Blue Ribbon.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      NotMax

      Speaking of mashed spuds…

      Hawaiian celebrity chef Sam Choy ran a chain of restaurants, one of which years and years ago opened up on Maui (didn’t last long). Swear to FSM every dish came with mashed potatoes, to the point we’d speculate that you’d find a scoop of them atop a slice of pie for dessert.

      Friend and I ate there once, both ordering the bouillabaisse. Which arrived in a generous portion with – no joke – a Mauna Kea sized mountain of mashed potatoes smack in the center of the bowl. Wrong on so, so many levels.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Carlo Graziani

      @Betty Cracker: 00 flour will probably yield a slightly softer dough, but the end results will be close enough to what you would make using AP flour. I do tend to use 00 by preference for Italian recipes, but that’s mostly so that I don’t have to fiddle with water ratios, and because 00 is easy to find here. I sub AP with no qualms if I’m out, though.

      Marcella Hazan’s Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking has an extensive section on fresh pasta, including on tools and technique. I recommend it highly to anyone getting started.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Misswhatsis

      I also grew up in Florida trailer parks and one of the few things my fourth-generation cracker daddy could cook was fried bologna. I’m interested that it was unknown in your family.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Doc Sardonic

      @AliceBlue: There used to be a food trailer at Darlington Raceway that served up the best fried balogna sandwich I have ever had. He had two versions “breakfast”, which had eggs, fried or scrambled or “lunch/dinner, which had a slice of onion(optional) and heaping spoonful of chili.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      jackmac

      My late father LOVED fried bologna. I never cared for it and it never seemed filling. As I grew up it chalked it up as one of those Depression meal things — taking a very cheap ingredient and making a meal of it.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Scout211

      @FelonyGovt:

      Mr. Scout has copied his favorites over the years into word documents or.pdf documents and keeps them on his computer. The thing he realized after many years doing that is he didn’t organize them into type of dish or type of meat used or really in any way of organizing them at all.  So he now struggles to find what he wants to cook because all he sees as a long, long list.  So if you do file them on your computer, find a way to organize them for an easier search.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jay

      @Gravenstone:

      Spam used to be a key ingredient in “fennel”, also known as whatchamacallit soup.

      At the end of a Scouting trip, Minute Rice would be cooked on the side, and then everything canned left at the end of the trip, (spam, Irish stew, beans, peas, corn, mixed vedge with lima beans, etc) and stewed for a bit.

      It would be ladled out over a heap of rice in your bowl.

      It wasn’t tasty, but we were ravenous.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ken

      @Gravenstone: I could see the bologna potato “tacos” tasting acceptable. But yeah, lacking in the appearance department.

      Drawing on my extensive Midwestern cooking background, what they need is to be put in a casserole dish, have a couple cans of cream of whatever soup poured over them, top with breadcrumbs and half a pound of shredded cheddar, and bake at 350F for thirty minutes until bubbly.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Betty Cracker

      @FelonyGovt: Most I just bookmark in a recipe folder online, but the ones I’d be super-sorry to lose I also copy-paste into a Word doc that is backed up along with the rest of my digital crapola. I also have a dozen or so recipes that I’ve written by hand, mostly to capture heirloom recipes from family elders (95% other people’s family elders — mine were/are not great cooks). These I keep in a wooden Grey Goose box, which probably isn’t the safest method.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Mel

      Dammit, Betty, you made me look at ChefClub, and it truly is the stuff of nightmares. Don’t want to look; can’t look away…

      Brat-and-cheesey-potato balls seem on par for horror food with my childhood nemesis, my mother’s “Crunchy Velveeta Italian Delight”.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      E.

      @Betty Cracker: There is so much horseshit on the internet about “artisan” foods. Sourdough is the worst offender, or victim. If 00 flour were readily available I guess I would use it but I make pasta about once a week and used to make it (hand rolled on a bench!) professionally and I don’t think I can tell the difference. If you want to be fancy, do your last roll on a wooden cutting board or bench with a wooden roller. This roughens the dough so it holds the sauce marginally better. (I am assuming you are using steel rollers in a pasta machine.) That will make a bigger difference than the grind of the flour. Don’t skimp the resting stage and good luck! I wish I was coming for dinner!

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Ruckus

      When I was a kid and both parents worked I had to learn to make actual food. I found out that there are a lot of “foods” out there that are, at least in one human’s concept of food, are, absolutely, unequivocably, without any doubt whatsoever, inedible. Also there are foods to some which are absolute poison to others. I give you Brussels’ sprouts. I’ve seen people eat them, at least I was led to believe they were human. But I have my doubts.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Guilty! I was at the Wally World the other day picking up a few groceries. I came to the lunch meat cooler and I saw the bologna and was suddenly overcome by a hankering for fried bologna. I haven’t eaten bologna in years (my go to cravings are for salami and braunschweiger) and I haven’t had fried bologna since I was a kid.

      But I succumbed to my baser urges.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Anoniminous

      @karen marie: ​
       
      It is a complete bepuzzlement to me why Americans are fine with food companies lying on food labels Feta cheese made with cow’s milk. “Sharp” Cheddar Cheese that isn’t. Weisswurst made with pork instead of veal.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      cope

      @Quaker in a Basement: Not unlike the time my wife, looking for a picture of Vin Diesel to make a birthday card for a friend, started her Google search by typing in XXX.  She is still traumatized by the results twenty years later.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Doc Sardonic

      @AliceBlue: His trick was the bologna slices were about 1/4” thick so they didn’t curl. I f they had the temerity to start curling 4 quick whack with a knife around the edges took care of it.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      NotMax

      @Ruckus

      Brussels sprouts aren’t to everyone’s taste. But for those who do appreciate them, roasted they’re a little bite of heaven.

      Roasting also elevates string beans to a whole new level.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Origuy

      I am not the cook in the house, but I watched the Pasta Grannies video thinking it would be good practice for learning Italian. The narrator doesn’t talk over la nonna, so I could hear what she was saying. However, I think Maria was speaking in Siciliano, not standard Italian. Some of the words were not what I expected from reading the subtitles.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      geg6

      My mom’s 1960s era seeming good atrocity is actually pretty damn good and my sisters and I still crave it every now and again: tuna roll.  Basically, you sauté onions and celery in butter until soft and let it cool.  Mix an egg and a large can of tuna in a bowl and then add the onion and celery and mix well.  Make the basic Jiffy Mix crust recipe on the box and roll it out into a rectangle.  Put the tuna mix down the middle and fold and seal the crust on all sides.  Brush too with an egg wash.  Bake until crust is golden brown.  Meanwhile, heat up a can of cream of mushroom soup with a half a can of milk.  When tuna roll is done, slice into 1-1/12 inch slices and drizzle the soup over the top.
      This was a staple on our menu on Fridays.  It tastes much better than it sounds.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Ruckus

      One of the benefits of Italian heritage is learning to cook. I had a great aunt that made me fried squash flower once. Absolutely amazing. Of course everything she made was amazing. Even better she taught me how to improvise and try things.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      WaterGirl

      @FelonyGovt: I just downgraded to FREE Evernote because they are doubling the price, plus they fucked up with the last big upgrade…

      and you can keep the FREE version and still upload a crazy amount of stuff in a month.

      Let me know if you want to know how to downgrade to FREE

      edit: with FREE you can’t sync unlimited devices, but you can sync two, which is good enough for me.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Betty Cracker

      @Misswhatsis: That’s weird and fascinating! I’m 7th generation, and we ate bologna all the time but nobody ever once thought to fry it — and they fried most things! If our friends and neighbors fried bologna, it somehow escaped my notice.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Suzanne

      Baloney already grosses me right TF out, and the idea of frying it even more so.

      I found a recipe for coq au vin, but in the slow cooker. I am curious to try it.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Geminid

      There is a “cheese shop” in Stuart’s Draft, Virginia that I used to hit a lot when I lived in the Valley. It was run by Mennonites who ordered tons of high calory foods from their Pennsylvania brethren. I once counted seven different kinds of baloney there, including the fabulous *ring baloney*. Mm, mm!

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Mousebumples

      I like Samsung Food (*formerly Whisk) for organizing recipes. Can sort them or search by ingredient. Lets you multiply (or half) the recipe and usually gives approximate nutrition facts for those on specific diets.

      Bookmarks are fine, but works for me on my phone. I can also leave notes (👍👎) and photos if you’re so inclined

      https://s.samsungfood.com/dWji9

      ⬆️ My profile, I think.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      WaterGirl

      Two things.

      First, you guys are making this thread hard to read with all the talk of the fried pink circles.  I nearly gag at the though.

      Second, have I ever mentioned how fun it is to have everyone tell you you’re doing it wrong?

      Reply
    84. 84.

      wjca

      @Ruckus: I give you Brussels’ sprouts. I’ve seen people eat them, at least I was led to believe they were human. But I have my doubts.

      Turns out it is possible to make Brussels sprouts edible.  Not a trivial task, certainly.  But my sister manages it somehow.  Involves frying, bacon bits, and other arcana.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Suzanne

      @geg6: I like Brussels sprouts now, too. I hated them as a kid, because my grandmother would steam them until they were limp and slimy. I roast them with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

      You know what my weird food opinion is? Bacon….. totally not as good as everyone says it is. It’s fine. It’s adequate.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Greg Ferguson

      A very good friend in college (NJ native), would fry whole slices of bologna until the casing contracted and the center puffed up – *voila* “Fried Hats! Immediately post-grad cuisine on a budget, but I always loved that. She’s been writing/editing for the Miami Herald for decades now, so I am sure all that has been left behind, but it was fun.  🤠

      Reply
    91. 91.

      trollhattan

      “Nine-one-one, what is your emergency?”
      “Hi I’ve, uh, been in an accident and I’ve lost my jet.”
      “Your pet, do you need animal services?”
      “Not pet, jet.”
      Not exactly how it went, but close enough.

      The pilot of a US Marines F-35 jet that went missing called emergency services from a South Carolina home where his parachute landed.

      In audio from the call, obtained by the BBC, the pilot told a dispatcher that he was “not sure” where his $100m (£80m) plane was.

      A local resident can also be heard calmly explaining that the pilot had landed in his backyard.Debris from the jet was discovered on Monday, a day after it went missing.

      In the four-minute call to the 911 emergency number, the resident of a North Charleston home can be heard telling a confused dispatcher that “we got a pilot in the house”. “I guess he landed in my backyard,” the resident added. “We’re trying to see if we could get an ambulance to the house, please”.

      The 47-year-old pilot, who has not been named, said that he felt “OK” after ejecting at approximately 2,000ft (609m). Only his back hurt. “Ma’am, a military jet crashed. I’m the pilot. We need to get rescue rolling,” he added. “I’m not sure where the airplane is. It would have crash landed somewhere. I ejected.”

      The pilot later again asked the dispatcher to “please send an ambulance” and said that he “rode a parachute down to the ground”.

      According to the Marine Corps, the pilot ejected as a result of a malfunction and landed in a residential area near Charleston’s international airport.

      In a separate 911 call obtained by the AP, an unidentified official said that they had “a pilot with his parachute” that had lost sight of the aircraft “on his way down to the weather”.
      https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-66890941

      Bad day at the office.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Carlo Graziani

      For anyone interested in making classic potato gnocchi, I offer the following tip, based on a long search for techniques to make made-in-the-US gnocchi not suck.

      Gnocchi are made by mixing mashed potatoes with flour, kneading the resulting dough, then rolling the dough out into ropes and cutting little pillows, like that Nonna does. The flour needs to be kept to the bare minimum required to make the dough manageable (i.e. not a sticky mess). Too much flour and the gnocchi turn into little bricks on boiling. The problem is that US potatoes are far more watery than Italian potatoes, and require an ungodly amount of flour to soak it all up.

      One day I read of a Good Trick in Cooks Illustrated for dewatering potatoes for latkes, and suddenly choirs of angels burst out of the sky, singing about new gnocchi possibilities…

      So, take some Russet/Idahos (nice and starchy), peel them, and shred them through a food processor shredding disk. Rinse the starch off to keep them from turning brown, and maybe spin them in a salad spinner if you have one (not crucial).

      Now, place a big wad of shredded potato in a dishtowel, join the corners of the towel, twist them tight, and squeeze the potato wad as hard as you can. A truly remarkable amount of water will come pouring out (oh, yeah, do this over a bowl, or the sink). Repeat with the rest of the potato shreds.

      Now place all the dewatered potato in a microwave-safe bowl, and microwave on high until it is tender—time varies depending on the amount. When the potato is cooked, carefully take the bowl out and dump it on some surface to cool. When it can be handled, put it through a potato ricer (basically a giant garlic press) to get lump-free mashed potato.

      Return it to the bowl, and now start adding flour a little at a time, mixing and testing for stickyness. When the dough is manageable, stop adding flour. You’ll have added maybe a third of what would otherwise have been necessary.

      On boiling the shaped gnocchi, they’ll sink, then come soaring up to the surface in less than a minute, which is the desired behavior, and not really obtainable with watery potatoes. They should be light and fluffy, and can be sauced immediately.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      trollhattan

      @Suzanne: ​
      Same. Mom murdered them as with any vegetable and so they were just limp, bland, teeny cabbages.

      Fast forward decades and I tried them at our best Italian place where they were oven-roasted then drizzled with delicious things like balsamic vinegar.

      Heaven, what even are these things?

      Turns out we also have the Dutch to thank:
      “In the 1990s, Dutch scientist Hans van Doorn identified the chemical in Brussels sprouts that made them bitter. According to findings published in van Doorn’s 1998 study, those chemicals were sinigrin and progoitrin, and once they were identified, Dutch seed companies were able to breed them out.”

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Ruckus

      @NotMax:

      Everyone is different and growing up with a depression era mother where absolutely nothing is allowed to go to waste, like it or not, did at least teach me that I could exist on less food than I thought possible.

      I can and have eaten a wide variety of foods and some things are just not eatable for some humans. I don’t know what dog poop tastes like but I imagine that brussels sprouts is damn close. I say this because I’ve seen dogs eat both. I also survived 3 1/2 yrs in the USN and only 2 months of that was the food in any way seemingly food. The first 2 months on board the ship I served on for 2 yrs, the person in charge of the food was absolutely the best at making minimal grade supplies into actual eatable food. You never questioned what it was, you took all of it and ate every last bite. Then he retired. I have a concept of what hell would/will be like from the next 22 months of “food.”

      Reply
    99. 99.

      wjca

      @Suzanne: You know what my weird food opinion is? Bacon….. totally not as good as everyone says it is. It’s fine. It’s adequate.

      Bacon: Come for the fat; stay for the salt.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Miki

      @FelonyGovt: I’ve been using Paprika 3 for years and couldn’t live without it. It costs a few bucks up front for phones and tablets -$5 (and more for Mac or Windows – @$30), but it’s a one-time charge and more than worth it. I have it on my phone, my Kindle Fire (that I cook from), and my laptop.

      You can create your own categories to organize recipes (e.g., cooking method, cuisine, general ingredient category, etc), search by name or ingredient or source, create shopping lists, plan meals by the day/week/month, plan menus, bookmark food sites in the Paprika browser, and effortlessly save and share recipes in the app.

      There’s a bit of a learning curve but it’s not especially steep. And there’s tons of online help if you want it.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      cckids

      @wjca:

      Gotta say, if you’re accustomed to whole wheat, white bread is almost inedibly tasteless.

      I guess it depends ;) As a parent, I was full-on whole wheat, low sugar, less processed foods, the whole shebang. When my son was in first grade, he had a sleepover with his best friend. Came home and told me “Brian’s mom makes the BEST grilled cheese in the world!” Ok, I thought mine was good, but what’s different?

      Kid: “I wrote down the recipe for you!” In his 6-year old scrawl, it says “Velveeta Cheese. Wonder Bread”.

      Ok then. So much for whole wheat and real cheddar.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      karen marie

      @Betty Cracker: I’ve read that whether you must use OO or not depends on the type of pasta you’re making.  This person says you can use semolina flour, OO or all purpose to make cavatelli.

      Someone on Mastodon posted a few times about making cavatelli, and it sounded – and looked, from her photographs – so lovely that I ordered a cavatelli machine from Amazon because it was relatively cheap – $29, but I still haven’t made any.  So much food, so little time!

      Reply
    109. 109.

      karen marie

      @FelonyGovt: I email links to myself.  I start an email with a subject like “chicken” or “bread,” then keep adding to it by “replying” to the original email with links to recipes that fit the bill.  I try to include with the link any ingredients that are not staples so that when I’m looking for a recipe that uses particular ingredients, I can just search the folder where I store all my recipe emails.

      Once I actually make something, I convert the recipe into a Word document and save it in the appropriate “recipe” subdirectory, including info on when I made it and any issues that might want to be addressed.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Kay

      President Biden
      @POTUS
      20m
      Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create.
      It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs.

      Ha! Love him.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Ruckus

      @Barbara:

      There are a lot of foods that can taste amazing with the proper preparation, especially food grown in the US because most of the food is grown for speed and volume here and doctored up to taste somewhat acceptable. My great aunt that I talk about above grew all her own veg and her family owned a chain of 5 grocery stores and raised their own beef. Eating at her house was absolutely nothing like any place else I’ve ever eaten. And I’ve traveled extensively, 46 states and large segment of northern Europe. Many places in Europe were very close, very few in the US came close.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      New Deal democrat

      Pro cooking tip from Buffalo: when you fry bologna, make one cut from the edge to the center so that it doesn’t warp like an old vinyl album left in the hot sun.

      I’ll see myself out now.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      narya

      I blame my grandmother. (The Italian one–apparently the German one was a notoriously bad cook.) She was a spectacular cook, and my mother is, too, so I grew up eating very well. Not expensively–we weren’t wealthy–but well, so I just know what good food tastes like. Going to pastry school was, you’ll excuse me, icing on the cake. All of that makes eating crap fast food difficult; it all tastes like sugary salty pre-chewed mush. I also have cooked for myself for a very long time, which means I am able to waste very little and make a meal out of damn near anything–and now I have access to game, so I’m extremely fortunate.

      With regard to pasta: I like to use about 2/3 whole wheat flour, because I like the added chew.

      With regard to gnocchi, there’s a Lucky Peach recipe that transformed my gnocchi skills.

      With regard to bologna, I’m from Jersey, so there’s the whole Taylor ham/pork roll debate, into which I refuse to wade. I haven’t had it in years, but I did like it.

      Also with regard to bologna, I found a recipe for beer-braised cabbage (Cooks Country, I think?); instead of adding regular bologna, I add some venison ring bologna; mmmm.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Alison Rose

      @Carlo Graziani: Unfortunately I can’t direct anyone to the best gnocchi in the nation, or at least the Western seaboard, because the restaurant that served it closed in 2021 after being in SF since the 1890s. Good gnocchi is a really blessing. Add a little pesto and it’s like magic.

      Reply

