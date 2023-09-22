As a cook with more ambition than skill, I have my share of kitchen regrets, like that time I ruined a jambalaya by taking Bill’s advice to add uncooked rice to the simmering pot rather than cooking it separately. (Some people can pull that off, but it didn’t work for me.*)

I spend considerable time reviewing and saving recipes, ultimately trying maybe 20% of what I’ve flagged. I’ve noticed that like any other topic on the internet, when you’re researching various types of cuisine or looking up specific dishes, you can go down lots of rabbit holes.

Over the years, I’ve seen appalling things, sights that will haunt me for the rest of my days, like the unholy turkey desecrations on the Chefclub** YouTube channel. Yesterday, I ran across this image of sad bologna taco thingies, which I showed to Bill with exclamations of disgust:

He was unperturbed. His Polish American grandma used to fry bologna and add leftover mashed potatoes to the pan, and he says it was tasty. I can believe that. I’m not a food snob. I ate lots of bologna sandwiches with American cheese and mayo on white bread while growing up in Florida trailer parks. I still get a hankering for that and other gross childhood foods, like Underwood Deviled Ham on saltines.

But my people never innovated by frying the bologna. I only discovered that delicacy as an adult, when I married a man from Buffalo. In that city, fried bologna is on restaurant menus and featured as a specialty at some joints. I was astounded by that at first, but now I respect it.

***

One internet food rabbit hole I never regret falling into is the Pasta Grannies channel.*** It was created by a Brit, Vicky Bennison, who scours the Italian countryside for nonne who handmake pasta. It’s the greatest YouTube channel ever — that one channel justifies the entire enterprise, and by that I mean the YouTube platform with all its horrors and the internet more broadly. For real. Here’s a sample from Sicily:

Inspired by the grannies, I recently acquired a pasta board to try to make my own pasta using the nonna methods. I had to order 00 flour since it’s unavailable in our little town, and it’s arriving today, so I’m sorting through recipes again.

My Italian American mother-in-law is coming over for lunch on Sunday, and I briefly considered making pasta from scratch for her. But I quickly realized how ill-advised that would be since I’m a novice. So, we’re having club sandwiches and chips, which is well within my wheelhouse. We’ll try pasta another day.

Open thread!

*Before somebody cooksplains where I went wrong with the rice, I assure you I researched it and will never again know the heartache of spoiling a quantity of lovingly fried andouille, expertly sauteed holy trinity, perfectly cooked and shredded chicken and admirably pink and not overcooked shrimp. I won’t be undone by $0.38’s worth of rice ever again. So advice or admonition here would be gratuitous — and cruel. Read a room, FFS!

**The Chefclub channel should change its name to “Food Crimes” or “WTF, White People?!?” I’ve staggered away from their videos nauseated and bewildered more times than I can count. For some reason, it reminds me of that time Cole had a question about a character on “The Sopranos” and googled “Big Pussy.” You’re just innocently seeking information and BAM, YIKES and OMFG!

***A kind soul here or maybe on Twitter directed me to the Pasta Grannies channel, and though I’ve forgotten who it was, they have my eternal gratitude!