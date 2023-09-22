On Tuesday, Joe Biden will be the first president of the United States to Join a picket line. Ever.

The Obama bros were talking about this possibility on Pod Save America last night. Jon F. worried that Biden would be castigated for it, but Dan Pfeiffer said Biden should absolutely do it. I think Dan has the best political instincts of the 4 Obama bros, and I am glad to see the announcement that Biden will be joining them on Tuesday.

As I like to say, if you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t, then you have the luxury of doing exactly what you think is right!

I see that the Twit is going all in on killing twitter. I keep thinking that he’s doing it because he wants to remove twitter as a messaging option for Biden and other democrats. Is that a crazy idea?

