Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Republicans in disarray!

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Bibi & Bone Saw

Bibi & Bone Saw

by | 44 Comments

This post is in: , ,

During the 2020 primaries, one of my major misgivings about now-President Biden was his foreign policy track record. In my opinion, it was mostly awful during his time as a powerful ranking member on the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations during the W years. And worse, he seemed proud of it.

Then Biden became president and proved me wrong by having the courage to finally get us out of Afghanistan, signaling he’d learned from the Iraq debacle. His quick action to rally NATO and the persuadable world after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine demonstrated the value of having a person with a ton of experience and connections at the helm.

But now there’s this: (NYT gift link)

The United States is discussing terms of a mutual defense treaty with Saudi Arabia that would resemble military pacts with Japan and South Korea, according to American officials. The move is at the center of President Biden’s high-stakes diplomacy to get the kingdom to normalize relations with Israel.

Under such an agreement, the United States and Saudi Arabia would generally pledge to provide military support if the other country is attacked in the region or on Saudi territory. The discussions to model the terms after the treaties in East Asia, considered among the strongest the United States has outside of its European pacts, have not been previously reported.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, regards a mutual defense agreement with the United States as the most important element in his talks with the Biden administration about Israel, current and former U.S. officials said. Saudi officials say a strong defense agreement would help deter potential assaults by Iran or its armed partners even as the two regional rivals re-establish diplomatic ties.

“Peace in the Middle East” has been the prestige foreign policy white whale that presidents of both parties have chased since I was a child. Even the decidedly abby-normal presidency of Donald J. Trump included a run at peace in the Middle East via the so-called “Abraham Accords,” which supposedly squared things between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain. The Trump people still crow about that, having few other bits of normal presidenting to tout.

And now it appears the Biden admin is pursuing a peace in the Middle East deal too. To what end? Does anyone think for a minute Prince Mohammed bin Bone Saw won’t flip off the oil pump next year to help sleaze the Trumps back into office? Or that Netanyahu won’t continue to break his country’s previous bipartisan approach to its major ally to openly side with Repubs and undermine Democrats every chance he gets?

Josh Marshall asks the right question at TPM: What’s in it for us?

What does the U.S. get from giving a strong security guarantee to a country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that is now largely hostile to the U.S. on behalf of another country, Israel, that is increasingly annoying and meddlesome at best? This isn’t the 1990s or even the aughts when the Middle East was a region made up mostly of various sorts of fairly-locked-in U.S. allies, albeit ones with major disagreements amongst themselves…

The U.S. partnership with Saudi Arabia, stretching all the way back to the 1940s, was always uncomfortable and even unseemly. But for decades the Saudis were supporters of high level American interests and guarantors of price stability in global oil markets. At least that was the idea. Today they appear more in league with Russia than the United States, certainly in world oil markets and beyond that as well. They openly bid China against the United States for their favor.

We live in a different world today. The Saudis have as much right to pursue their own interests as any other sovereign country. But again, what would the U.S. be getting in return for any of this?

The only clear answer I can see is: nothing.

I don’t see the U.S. benefit either. Neither country is trending in a good direction on human rights and democratic governance — quite the opposite. Neither proposed partner is trustworthy, though it’s important to keep in mind that diplomacy almost by definition requires managing relationships with scoundrels and bloodthirsty sociopaths.

Biden has exceeded expectations in the foreign policy side of the job so far, IMO. He’s earned the benefit of the doubt, at least in my book. Maybe he’s got something up his sleeve here. But I don’t see it so far. What do you think is going on?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • bookworm1398
  • BR
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Chris
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • glc
  • grubert
  • J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)
  • jonas
  • JoyceH
  • Kelly
  • Kirk
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Malovich
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • pacem appellant
  • piratedan
  • Repatriated
  • Roberto el oso
  • Roger Moore
  • sdhays
  • Shalimar
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      Maybe President Biden wants to touch that golden orb?  Apart from that, I don’t know enough about the modern politics of the Middle East to offer an intelligent opinion.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Of the top of my head, it seems like an attempt to head off a Middle East arms race.  But this is the first I e heard of this, so that’s just speculation.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      pacem appellant

      IMO, it’s more of what you alluded to in the beginning: it’s the White Whale that pols in power love to take a stab at because they think they’ll be immortalized if they “stabilize” the Near East.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      Also too:  There is an article at ProPublica entitled “Clarence Thomas Secretly Participated in Koch Network Donor Events”.  The next sentence reads “Thomas has attended at least two Koch donor summits, putting him in the extraordinary position of having helped a political network that has brought multiple cases before the Supreme Court.”

      At this point, it would save ink and paper to point out what sleazy things Thomas hasn’t done.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      narya

      I am no foreign policy expert (I’m not knowledgeable, even)–so the only thing I can think, other than the oil prices, is that Joe in general thinks we’re better off making nice when we can, that it’s better to have some nominal “good” relationship than an adversarial/antagonistic relationship. I’m not suggesting he’s correct (see above, “not an expert”), just that this would fit with his general approach.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bookworm1398

      I assume what the US gets is Saudi doesn’t get a nuclear bomb. Same situation as Japan and Korea, who otherwise have incentive to go nuclear.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chris

      Yeah, I’m… unsure.

      On the one hand, I’m very aware that you can only tackle so many problems at once, that the Saudis are able to inflict serious damage on the U.S. economy, and that they appear totally willing, as someone said on an earlier thread, to do that strategically in order to screw the U.S. economy and throw the election to Trump.  And the rapprochement with the Chinese and Russians is plenty to be concerned about in its own right too.

      On the other hand, not only is it one of the worst regimes on the planet (its record of human rights violations pisses on Iran’s from a very great height), but it also basically is to global Wahhabism (call it what you will) what the Soviet Union used to be to communism.  Every violent Sunni supremacist militia in the world can count on money from rich Saudi donors, and often enough, the Saudi government itself.  Even without the violence, the Saudis have basically been working on hostile takeovers of the local religious establishment in every country around the world with a significant Islamic population.  Like our fundiegelicals in Africa and Latin America, they make sure the most reactionary anti-Western preachers have plenty of money and anybody else gets sidelined and/or can’t keep up.  Much of the utter futility of twenty years of “war on terror,” in fact, comes from the fact that we were somehow trying to fight al-Qaeda and its peers without doing anything to endanger our BFF relationship with the Saudis.  And lastly, even if we didn’t have all that preexisting context, a country that seems able and willing to use its oil as a weapon to meddle in our elections is a clear national security threat.

      There is, in sum, a lot to be said for ripping the band-aid off and killing the Saudi-U.S. friendship.  Naturally, this is not a good time for it.  But then again it’s hard to imagine when would be a good time.  And one of these days, it’s going to have to happen.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JoyceH

      One of the significant benefits of a shift to green and renewable energy is that it would eliminate the need for us to have to make nice to global oil thugs.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      @bookworm1398: According to the Times article, bin Salman is trying to include US assistance with development of a civilian nuclear program in KSA too. Hard to see how the admin could get enough votes to ratify any treaty that sanctions that. Or any sort of defense pact, really. This may go nowhere, but I’m puzzled that talks are even taking place, given the rogues on the other side of the table.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      grubert

      I would love, as I bet we all would, to know more about behind-the-scenes influence of big oil and big money in general upon presidential decisions, given that some horse-trading vis-a-vis other priorities must be taking place.

      And I would like a pony too..

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      Best possibility I can see is that Biden spends the next fourteen months dangling this possibility in front of the Saudis without ever quite consummating this deal, and meanwhile they don’t rock the boat on oil prices in order to not bollix this supposedly impending deal.  Then after the election, without ever really saying, ‘fuck off, MBS,’ the U.S. gradually backs away from this deal, and it never comes to pass.

      I don’t really think that’s what’s going on, unfortunately.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      @JoyceH: Exactly.

      US is flirting with being a net-exporter of oil and gas, and that means nothing WRT what we pay for our various petroleum products because global pricing and supply dictate that.

      All that fricking fracking does not ultimately benefit us, it benefits the petroleum industry only.

      52% of CAISO electricity supply is currently from renewables, 14% from non-hydrocarbon sources. More of this, please.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      We invaded the wrong country in 2003. Why would we ally with the country that gave us 9/11? 

      Exactly!  I read

      The United States is discussing terms of a mutual defense treaty with Saudi Arabia

      and thought “Well wouldn’t that have been awkward on the morning of September 11, 2001!”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Repatriated

      @Baud: Seems plausible.  There’s significant potential for one — globally, not just in the Middle East — unless Russia is clearly defeated in Ukraine.

      Also, cooperation (or at least reduced interference) regarding Russia.

       
      @bookworm1398:

       
      This too.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      gene108

      Another question: What is this deal going to cost us?

      If it doesn’t cost us anything, other than signing a mutual defense agreement based on the unlikely chance Iran invaded Saudi Arabia, I’m not sure what we should get in return.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      We should tell Israel to go pound sand, and we should sure as hell tell Saudi Arabia to go pound sand, BUT good relations between the two of them presumably are in most people’s best interest, so… I dunno.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chris

      @JoyceH:

      One of the significant benefits of a shift to green and renewable energy is that it would eliminate the need for us to have to make nice to global oil thugs.

      While it’s by no means the only explanation for the shittiness of modern world politics, it’s nevertheless remarkable how often the alliance of “violent reactionary movements financed by fossil fuel oligarchs” recurs these days.

      Wahhabism in much of the Islamic world, Putinism in Russia, and movement conservatism in the United States all run on this.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      gene108

      @Betty Cracker:

      Hard to see how the admin could get enough votes to ratify any treaty that sanctions that.

      The U.S. can no longer ratify treaties. It takes a 2/3’s vote in the Senate to ratify a treaty. There aren’t enough Republicans willing to break ranks with the isolationist xenophobes in their party to vote to ratify one.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      BR

      Only upside I see here is that this is a dangling carrot to prevent any shenanigans during the election next year. “You need to play nice while we are negotiating this agreement.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      sdhays

      @gene108: Treaty ratification always struck me as worthless considering the President can just decide to pull out of treaties unilaterally.

      An oversight in the Constitution, I think.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kirk

      What is Mark Mazzetti leaving out or twisting in this report?

      I’m always going to be suspicious of any time reporter who spent the first half or more of the previous administration praising that group’s successes in foreign relations.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Shalimar

      I was worried about a possible Canadian invasion before learning this would commit Saudi Arabia to providing us with assistance when that happens.  So there is that.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MattF

      Who knows? Biden has recently made nice(er) with Iran, while KSA and Israel have both designated Iran as their principal adversary, so there’s tension there. If this makes it easier for everyone to climb down, I’m not against it. But again, everyone hates everyone in the Middle East, so showing any favor to anyone is a risk.

      Domestically, having some sort of ME ‘accomplishment’ is just part of the game.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      piratedan

      What I’ve taken from Dark Brandon thus far is that he’s a pragmatist.

      I see him trying to balance the challenges of seeing Russia and even China from going nuclear and keeping those with the money and the means to affect regional political balances into a better position with the US and having us be less adversarial.

      That is one high ass tightrope.

      I see it as trying not to ignore what else is going on in the world while we also beat back fascism at home knowing that the rest of the world matters as well.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Malovich

      I have a couple of questions I’d want answered before opining on how good or bad this is…

      Would the US be able to position a force within the borders of SA?

      What would the terms of defence be in the instance of an insurgency, rebellion or revolt?

      What are the military capabilities of the SA and how would a US military presence alter that, hypothetically?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      CaseyL

      I don’t like it, either, and don’t see any benefit to the US at all. So it may be mere habit –
      “We’ve always tried to have good relations with the Saudis” kind of thing (inertia in foreign policy is real).

      Or, on a more hopeful note, this may be a maneuver to keep an eye on/drive a wedge into the Saudis’ dealings with China and Russia.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Roger Moore

      @Betty Cracker: ​
       

      Hard to see how the admin could get enough votes to ratify any treaty that sanctions that.

      It’s hard for me to see how the administration could get enough votes to ratify a treaty that favored motherhood and apple pie. There’s a substantial nihilist contingent in the Senate who will oppose any treaty on the grounds they surrender US sovereignty. If you look at recent history, almost every international framework we’ve entered into is either a treaty signed by the President but never ratified or something that is not formally called a treaty to avoid needing a 2/3 vote in the Senate for approval.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      jonas

      OT, but remember the guy whose “true story” about busting child sex rings in South America inspired the Jim Cavaziel film Sound of Freedom, which had conservatives and QAnoners all Boebert-ing each other in theaters this summer? Yeah, it turns out his whole “save the children” schtick was largely a pickup line so he could get laid. At least seven women have now come forward to lodge complaints about his behavior. He claims it’s the “pedophiles who are out to get him.”

      Yes. Of course it is.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      trollhattan

      @Malovich: One of Bin Laden’s major beefs was US military presence in the kingdom and I have to believe those resentments would fire back up overnight, if we returned there.

      Not to mention they certainly asserted themselves militarily by bombing the snot out of Yemen for several years. Do they really have so much to fear from Iran they can’t handle themselves?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Roberto el oso

      The assumption seems to be that a mutual defense agreement between the US/KSA would be aimed at Iran. But what about Yemen? Would we be required to get back into that, assisting the Saudis in that mess? It certainly seems like it would turn out to be pretty one-sided since the Saudi armed forces (even with all the shiniest new equipment that oil money can buy) have never proved themselves to be worth much, other than keeping their population of imported slave labor in line.

      Another possible subtext, although I myself find this farfetched …. given that the Israeli military/intelligence services occasionally get overly clever, what would be the likelihood that they (the Israelis) would actively assist the Saudis in any nuclear development projects? As a deterrent to Iran’s ambitions, obviously, but also, given the Saudi contempt for many hands-on aspects of actually making infrastructure work, as a means of control?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      NotMax

      @trollhattan

      Not to mention they certainly asserted themselves militarily by bombing the snot out of Yemen for several years. Do they really have so much to fear from Iran they can’t handle themselves?

      When it comes to adversarial martial theaters of operation, Yemen is to Iran as Carthage was to Rome.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Roger Moore

      @trollhattan:

      Not to mention they certainly asserted themselves militarily by bombing the snot out of Yemen for several years. Do they really have so much to fear from Iran they can’t handle themselves?

      Look at it another way; the Saudis spend years unable to get their preferred outcome in Yemen.  What makes you think they could stand up to Iran, a much more formidable military power?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      cain

      @Chris:

      On the one hand, I’m very aware that you can only tackle so many problems at once, that the Saudis are able to inflict serious damage on the U.S. economy, and that they appear totally willing, as someone said on an earlier thread, to do that strategically in order to screw the U.S. economy and throw the election to Trump.  And the rapprochement with the Chinese and Russians is plenty to be concerned about in its own right too.

      We ask our allies to not buy from Russia which is a source for a lot of their energy needs. How is this any different?

      Saudia Arabia’s ruling class and their version of Islam is shit and they have a human rights violation. I can’t imagine we want to be in a position where we are defending them against something that might have started as a human rights violation.

      Israel isn’t a great partner either.

      Hell, I prefer if we started working with Iran instead. Working with those guys actually bore some fruit too bad we sucked.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.