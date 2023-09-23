Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

*Interesting* Read: ‘Are “Never Trump” Republicans Actually Just Democrats Now?’

Author Ben Jacobs is a feelthy liberal (he was working for the Guardian when Montana’s rightwing soon-to-be-governor Greg Gianforte physically attacked him)… but Politico‘s Jonathan Martin, who posted the tweet above, is *not*. Are the vibes shifting? A long, anecdote-heavy piece, from the New Republic:

After the 2016 election, there was a vogue in the media to understand how Donald Trump had possibly managed to win the presidency despite scandal after scandal. He received almost three million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton—an early sign of the limits of his electoral might—but because most pollsters and experts had predicted a Clinton win, there was a desperate scramble across the Rust Belt to find the once Democratic voters who had cast a ballot for the Republican. Blue-collar diners from Allentown to Youngstown were swarmed with reporters determined to discern the secret of Donald Trump’s appeal.

In hindsight, that phenomenon may be eclipsed by another one: Republicans deserting their party precisely because of Trump, forming a demographic now familiarly known as “Never Trump Republicans.” Whether it was his xenophobic remarks about immigrants, his crude personal behavior, or his general disdain for the norms of American politics, many white, college-educated voters—long a bedrock of the GOP—cast their ballot either for Hillary Clinton or for a third-party candidate to avoid supporting Trump. The shock of his election kept this initially from being a broad focus in popular culture, but in special election after special election in the coming year, culminating in the 2018 midterms, it was clear there was a lasting revulsion from these Republicans toward the Trump-era GOP. This was reinforced in 2020, when these voters appear to have turned even more heavily against Trump, helping Joe Biden run the table in the most competitive swing states.

This tranche of voters is not huge, but they may be decisive—in 2020, 16 percent of self-identified moderate or liberal Republicans voted for Biden, according to an analysis by Pew, twice the share that did so in 2016. This even as Biden won a narrow electoral college victory by a combined margin of just under 43,000 votes in Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin. Bryon Allen, a longtime Republican pollster and partner at WPA Intelligence, noted that, before Trump, Republicans in many suburban counties would get narrow majorities. “Now, without a [GOP Georgia Governor Brian] Kemp or a [GOP Virginia Governor Glenn] Youngkin or somebody who has particular appeal and the right issues … we might get 47 percent or 48 percent” in the same areas…

“I think Donald Trump was the gateway drug that has drawn a lot of otherwise pretty standard Republicans to the Democratic Party over the last eight or nine years,” Zac McCrary, a veteran Democratic pollster, told The New Republic. “And a Never Trump Republican in 2016, two or three cycles later, turns into a pretty conventional Democrat up and down the ballot.”

That may be somewhat wishful thinking; ancestral loyalties can be hard to shake. The American South is dotted with jurisdictions that stopped voting for Democrats at the federal level a half-century ago yet continued to elect Democratic legislators and local officials into the past decade. Further, the Republican Party is still deeply at war within itself. And while Donald Trump and his ideological allies may be ascendant, there is no final verdict about the role of Trump and Trumpism within the GOP.

While that civil war rages, a faction of erstwhile Republicans has opted out of the fight and simply decided to back Democrats. With many of these well-educated suburbanites poised to vote for Joe Biden again in 2024, the question isn’t just whether they will swing what is likely to be yet another tight election next year, but whether they are part of the Democratic coalition moving forward. Conversations with pollsters and operatives from both parties suggest that, after a third straight election in which Trump is the leader of the GOP, Republicans may find that they have alienated these voters forever, while creating plenty of new Democrats along the way…

… [T]he emergence of Never Trumpers is the product of both long-term trends and candidate-specific quirks; the trend of educational polarization slowed or accelerated depending on which candidates were on the ballot. In 2012, the GOP nominated a candidate in Mitt Romney who overperformed among the college-educated white voters in the suburbs who have turned on Trump. Some of these voters would have likely started shifting toward Democrats earlier if, instead, the Republican nominee was Rick Santorum, whose 2014 book was titled Blue Collar Conservatives. With Trump, the long-term trends and the candidate-specific quirks collided.

But the difference with Trump is that his massive influence on American political coalitions is largely based on whether voters thrill to his transgressions or are appalled by his grotesqueries. Even now, it’s sometimes difficult to discern whether it is his personality itself or the worldview that Trump embodies that has driven some Republicans out of the party. As Schlozman put it, if you “take a dozen people in Atlanta who voted for Mitt Romney, what they think of Donald Trump determines how they’re voting now in a very important way,” but “what explains their views about Donald Trump?”

What’s clearer is that relatively few voters were swayed by his policy accomplishments, like a generic GOP tax cut bill or his administration’s oversight of Operation Warp Speed (which Trump alternately celebrated or shied away from). Instead, it’s the loaded rhetoric that he has brought to American politics on topics ranging from building a physical wall on the border with Mexico to his repeated false claims of election fraud. In contrast, past realignments have rested on far more robust legislative feats. The Democratic majorities of the Roosevelt era were founded on support for or opposition to the programs of the New Deal. The shift in the South starting in the 1960s was based on reaction to the landmark civil rights laws of the Johnson administration. With Trump, it’s often simply been the man himself and the forces he has unleashed. The result has smoothed the transition of these former Republicans into the Democratic fold.

It’s impossible to predict the next lasting fault line in American politics. As Schlozman noted, modern political parties rest on a layer of intersecting cleavages going back to the Civil War, and each new alignment leads to new coalitions and new points of contention. But if Trump remains the dominant figure on the GOP scene for yet another election cycle, the voters who fled the Republican Party aren’t likely to return. And even if he does somehow fade into the background, those same voters may find the party they once called their own virtually unrecognizable.

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      CaseyL

      Maybe elsewhere in the article the authors talk about how Trump has transformed the GOP into a White nationalist fascist party, and what effect that has on erstwhile moderate Republican voters.

      Because it isn’t just Trump; it’s the people he brought to power with him; and the pre-Trump GOPers who embraced Trumpism with open arms.

      The whole GOP, in other words.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      cain

      Those GOP have no choice but to vote for Biden. This was about saving the Republic not about their politics. The Dems stuff is not that odorous in the scheme of things.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      After the 2016 election, there was a vogue in the media to understand how Donald Trump had possibly managed to win the presidency despite scandal after scandal pretend they weren’t part of the problem.

      Fixed.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Alison Rose

      Sure they are.

      If they change their registration to the Democratic Party, if they donate to Democrats, if they do GOTV for Democrats, if they vote for Democrats every time…then they can call themselves Democrats.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Matt

      The only thing I’m interested in from “Never-Trump Republicans” is this: I want them to stay home in every election going forward.

      I don’t want to hear them showing up at Democratic party meetings and whinging about “why do trans people need civil rights anyways? I’M GONNA VOTE FOR TRUMP UNLESS YOU ACCOMMODATE MY BIGOTRY!!!!!!”

      I don’t want them turning up in Democratic primaries to vote for right-wing “Democrats”.

      They’ve already demonstrated that their judgement is garbage by voting Republican; we’re going to spend the rest of their lives cleaning up their messes. The least they can do is STFU and stop making things worse.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Ideological “Self Identification” is an interesting phenomenon. Back when exit polls were more probative than they are today, I read that 7% of Obama voters in 2008 self-identified as “Conservative.” The number for 2012 was the same 7%.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      Are most of those never Trumpers just not voting for Trump but still voting R up and down the ballot, from Congress to the proverbial dog catcher?

      I mean, thank you for not voting for Trump but can you please not vote (again) for JD Vance?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      FTA

      With a Hispanic husband, Daddow-Rodriguez felt uncomfortable about Trump’s rise in light of his rhetoric on immigration. She didn’t vote for him in 2016, but didn’t vote for Clinton either, instead casting a ballot for Libertarian Gary Johnson before completely moving into the Democratic fold starting around 2017. And, if anything, she has become more steadfastly Democratic since Trump left office, because of the GOP’s opposition to abortion—and the Supreme Court decision by conservative justices that overturned the right to obtain one.

      “The day that the abortion ban went into effect in Georgia, I became six weeks pregnant with a high-risk pregnancy,” Daddow-Rodriguez recalled. “I never, ever thought my medical choices were going to be restricted…. But when your own doctor asks you, if things go south, do you have the resources to go somewhere where you can get medical care? Yeah, that was enough for me. I will never vote for a Republican ever again.”

      As a pro-choice woman, Bollier feels that being a Republican had never been a perfect fit. As she put it, “I lived with the Republican Party’s … anti-abortion politics my whole life. And I was able just to move beyond, because to me, that should not be the only focus of government. In fact, government shouldn’t be involved, other than to safely regulate all health care. So that wasn’t enough of a driving factor. It was the other things, and particularly the whole movement towards fascism.” In other words, she’s not a right-winger, and has largely been at home in her new party.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Yutsano

      the question isn’t just whether they will swing what is likely to be yet another tight election next year

      Is it just me or does that seem like wish fulfillment?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ohio Mom

      If I squint very hard, I can see what Pelosi and other Democratic leadership mean when they say we need two parties, if only the Republicans would be the party they imagine.

      But as soon as I relax my eyes, Really? I’m not convinced.

      I voted for one Republican in my life, a very reasonsble fellow for Cincinnati City Council named Guy Gukenberger. If he still alive, I’m sure he is at least a never Trumper.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: I think that a lot of these “Never Trumpers” have drifted into the “Independent, lean D” group. That category may contain as much as 40% of Independents, according to political science researchers. They find there is a similar or slightly larger amount of “Independent, Lean Rs.,” with a much smaller group they identify as true swing voters.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      eclare

      @Ohio Mom:

      My only vote for any Republican was George HW Bush in 1988, my first election.  In 1992 I voted for Clinton, and I have never looked back, only voting for Democrats.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ben Cisco

      @CaseyL:

      how Trump has transformed the GOP into a White nationalist fascist part

      Incorrect: This is who they are. This is who they have always been. They just did a casting call for full-on asshole and TRE45ON answered.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      narya

      @Ohio Mom: My normie Friend grew up in WI, in the days when the R governor actually did things like protect the environment. He thinks, as a matter of principle, that one-party rule isn’t a good thing. He also, at this point, sees the current R party as the party of fascism (which he opposes!) and refuses to get anywhere near them. I think it’s useful to have a variety of approaches and views; however, I haven’t seen anything reasonable out of the R party in my life, so it’s hard for me to imagine what that might look like. It’s probably what Pelosi, et al., are talking about.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      @narya: You have to go back to Nelson Rockefeller, Jacob Javits, and Lowell Weicker to see what it looks like. And Margaret Chase Smith.

      ETA: And of course, all such people are now Democrats. It’s just a totally different landscape. Hell, Eisenhower would be a Democrat now.

      ETA: Hell hell, Goldwater might be a Democrat now.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MattF

      It’s worth noting that thirty years ago ‘liberal Republican’ was not an oxymoron. My congressional district, now represented by Jamie Raskin, was then represented by Connie Morella, a Republican, who was well to the left of most Democrats. I recall her puzzlement at how her district had turned against her— there was a real change around that time.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      hrprogressive

      Short Answer; “No”

      All the “Never Trumpers” have had ample, ample opportunity to disavow the entirety of the Fascist Republican Party – because since Trump, this is exactly who they are – and instruct all their proverbial “Never Trump/Country First/Bush/Reagan/Whatever” Conservatives…

      “Hey everyone, we know the idea of voting for Democrats probably is tough to stomach for a lot of you, but we actively encourage you to do so until every last Trump Republican no longer holds elected office. The fate of the country is at stake”

      I can’t say I’ve ever heard anyone like Tim what’s his name, or Olivia Troye or Michael Steele ever say anything like this…

      They all have the platforms. That they refuse to do this – again, if you have evidence they’ve done this, I’d be happy to be refuted – makes me strongly not want to trust anyone who has not abandoned the (R) next to their names after 8+ years of open wishful totalitarianism against the American People.​​

      Reply
    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      @Ben Cisco: Maybe I should have said de jure v. de facto.  Maybe the deciding factor wasn’t Trump so much as it was Citizens United and Shelby County that made it safe for the fascists to let their flags fly out and proud.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      Rooting for trump – much like using “woke” for anything other than when you got out of bed – is just self-outing oneself as a racist.

      THAT doesn’t have a whole lot of appeal to anyone but racists.  No wonder folks are quiet-quitting today’s GOP

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Tom Levenson

      @NotMax:  That was my reaction…but on reflection I think Martin was just clumsy here, not attempting to diminish Biden’s margin. 43,000 votes separated the election from ending up at 269-269 in the Electoral College–and a Trump second term after the House of Representatives voted.

      That tight a margin (in the context of an 8 million popular vote edge) still makes my stomach flip.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      hrprogressive

      @zhena gogolia: ​
       

      And good for Tom! But where are the rest of his so-called compatriots?

      There are not nearly enough of them ready to admit the “old GOP” is dead, and buried, and anyone left in the party is either openly supportive of fascism and white nationalism…or, just you know.

      Maybe they “hope the fever will break someday”.

      Let’s ask Supreme Court Justice Merrick Garland how that’s going, shall we?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jackie

      @Ohio Mom: I think the majority of Never Trumpers group are also anti-MAGA and vote accordingly. A lot of those also support women’s health care, etc.

      I think this group will vote mostly Dem until the MAGAts and GQPers are voted out once and for all. By the time THAT happens, they may decide they have more in common with Democrats than not. They’ll never be “raging liberals,” but moderate Dems are welcome to the Big Tent.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      NotMax

      Skimmed the piece and it boils down to “Your guess is as good as ours. Only time will tell.”

      In other words, devoid of import or substance.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      @zhena gogolia: I may have mentioned this before, but my RWNJ dad tried to tell me and my RWNJ bro (I think it was in 2021, post-Insurrection) that he was at heart a “Rockefeller Republican” who had no choice but to vote against the She-Demon in 2016.

      Oh, and also for trump in 2020 because woke or something.

      Oh, and who “disliked trump but loved his ‘policies’ “

      There aren’t enough eyerolls in the world…

      Reply
    37. 37.

      narya

      @zhena gogolia: Exactly! I also think part of what has happened is that various Democratic programs–e.g., the War on Poverty, Head Start, some of the other expansions of basic care–have brought a pile of evidence that there are certain large-scale interventions that only the federal government can manage, and that materially improve both people’s lives and the life of the population as a whole, even if the local versions reflect the needs of specific localities. That all makes the notion of “small government” more challenging to define and carry out, because now we know that people are materially worse off in those cases.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Pink Tie

      @hrprogressive: I’ve been paying fairly close attention to the likes of Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell (especially because she conducts focus groups and usually seems to provide the data), Charlie Sykes, and I think they really do come out on that side. Miller & Longwell particularly because they are queer & Miller has a black child, but I do roll my eyes when Sykes complains about Republican racism/bigotry. This is all kind of theoretical WRT the Bulwark personalities anyway, because anyone who leans their way already agrees, and so their platform is self-selecting. Sykes probably has the best chance to take a “vote D until the MAGA psychos are gone” to normie R voters because he can still land interviews with people like Paul Ryan. He was the only one of that group who actually had a broadcast platform anyway, as a conservative talk radio host. The others were mostly consultants or party functionaries who walked away, making new careers talking shit as podcasters or doing cable news hits.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @zhena gogolia: Virginia Senator John Warner was sort of a throwback to tbe Eisenhower Republicans.

      Warner was an accidental Senator though. In tbe 1978 primary, he came in second to Richard Obenshain, who was the leader of the Republicans’ conservative wing. Then Obenshain died in a plane wreck. Warner took his place and won the first of 5 Senate terms.

      The conservatives griped constantly about Warner, but they couldn’t do anything about him because Virginia has open primaries and the Independents loved the guy. I think John Warner is the most popular Virginia politician in my lifetime.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jackie

      This is a very detailed article about what’s happening, sometimes silently, by MAGA leaning repubs at the state level. It’s really worth reading the entire article:

      …Other states are seeing efforts by politicians to gain a political advantage by curtailing the power of voters.

      It’s all part of a burst of anti-democratic activity at the state level, as Republican lawmakers and officials in recent weeks have run roughshod over long-standing norms of good government — and sometimes the clear will of voters — in order to maximize their party’s political clout.

      Much of this procedural extremism has aimed to protect GOP gerrymanders — when lawmakers use their power to draw district lines to advantage their side — reflecting the sky-high stakes attached to the redistricting process.

      But to those working to protect democracy, it’s a reminder that, for all the deserved attention to national threats — the attempted coup of Jan. 6, 2021, the looming danger of election subversion next year — some of the most explicit efforts to undermine the popular will have for years been happening in the states.

      Indeed, experts say any scheme to thwart a free and fair national election in 2024 would likely center on corrupting one or more state-level election systems — just as was attempted in 2020.

      https://www.newsfromthestates.com/article/anti-democratic-moves-state-lawmakers-raise-fears-2024-election

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Pink Tie

      @Geminid: I grew up in Hampton Roads, and our family (me included) always voted Warner, but otherwise straight Democratic on the rest of the ticket. People genuinely did love him and believed that he did right by his constituents and his duties as senator.

      The open Virginia primary… I had moved to Texas by the 2000 election, but the other members of my family chose to vote in the Republican primary for McCain, because they were all so alarmed at the prospect of W.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Don K

      @Ohio Mom:

      Okay, as an example. I live in Bloomfield Township, MI, prototypical green and leafy upper-income suburb and home to Oakland Hills Golf Course, host of major tournaments over the years. In 2000, Bush won the township 62-36. In 2004, this margin was reduced to 59-40. In 2008, it was 52-47 in favor of the Republicans, while in 2012 Romney stretched it out to 57-42 (hometown boy effect?).  In 2016, we voted for a Dem for president 49-46, and in 2020 Uncle Joe won the township 55-43. To complete the transformation, Whitmer last year won Bloomfield 59-40, and we elected a Dem-majority township government. So at least this municipality is going blue top to bottom of the ballot, and in under ten years. I think the divorce of upper-income college-educated voters from the Republican party is final.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Geminid

      @Dan B: Leaders from both parties recruited Eisenhower early on. I don’t know why he picked the Republicans. He had to win a tough fight with Robert Taft for the nomination.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Another Scott

      @Dan B: My recollection is that he was convinced that the Taft wing of the GQP was dangerous and needed to be defeated.

      E.g. Hoover.org:

      As the campaign for his successor heated up, Harry Truman had a 66% disapproval rating (a standard unsurpassed until George W. Bush at the depths of the Iraq War). Unusually for an American election, the economy wasn’t a major issue: The stalemated Korean War with its 25,000 Americans killed in action, fears over communist infiltration fanned by Senator McCarthy, and concerns about political corruption were the main motivating issues for the public.

      Democrats were the party with a bitter primary contest in 1952, but candidates did not distinguish themselves on the basis of foreign policy, as they all basically supported the continuation of Truman’s policies. Party machinations to prevent anti-corruption campaigner Senator Estes Kefauver of Tennessee from securing the Democratic nomination only resulted in Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson being the party’s standard-bearer (after William Fulbright, Hubert Humphrey, Robert Kerr, and Averell Harriman dropped out of contention). Georgia Senator Richard Russell, Vice President Alben Barkley, and Massachusetts Governor Paul Deaver all refused to step aside, making for a messy convention.

      The serious and important debate about America’s role in the world was conducted almost completely within the ranks of the GOP. Senator Robert Taft of Ohio led the conservative wing of the party, committed to abolishing the social welfare state established by the New Deal and letting the rest of the world take care of itself. New York Governor Thomas Dewey, the party’s standard-bearer of “Defeats Truman” fame from 1948, commanded Republicans accepting of the social welfare state and international interventionism to prevent the spread of Soviet communism.

      Conservatives within the party denounced the Dewey wing as willing to compromise their values. Dewey’s partisans fretted that purists would prevent Republicans from being electable at the national level. They sought an ameliorative figure as the party’s presidential candidate. Three candidates put themselves forward: Taft, California Governor Earl Warren, and former Minnesota Senator Harold Stassen. Republican operatives on the other hand yearned for someone widely admired but not considered a politician: General Dwight Eisenhower.

      Dewey’s team staged a rally in Madison Square Garden, corralling 30,000 people cheering for Eisenhower, and had it filmed by aviator Jacqueline Cochran. Dewey organized a write-in campaign for Eisenhower in New Hampshire, and he carried the state. Eisenhower was reluctant to challenge Taft, but eventually, Taft’s strident commitment to isolationism brought Eisenhower into the race. On July 11th, Eisenhower declared, “I will lead this crusade,” and became a candidate.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      bbleh

      @Tinare: he was an accelerant, a catalyst.  He publicly validated those views, which encouraged people to be more open about them, which further validated and encouraged both him and them, etc.  But yes, like Murdoch / Fox, they merely exploited a latent market.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Shalimar

      @eclare: I don’t think I have ever voted for a Republican, but I did write in Jimmy Stewart in 1992 and 1996 because I really do not like Bill Clinton.  That was a youthful mistake I haven’t made since.  Voting for anyone other than the Democrat is no better than voting for the Republican.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Alison Rose: I was just thinking that what needs to happen is that we need the Never Trump Republicans and No Labels idiots to commit to destroying MAGA/Trumpism and permanently marginalizing the Republican Party as it is today, then they can combine forces and create a new party that might actually be viable.  The problem is that they (especially Never Trumpers) don’t want to admit that the GOP has to be destroyed before they (Never Trumpers) will ever be politically relevant again in the US.  If they could just join Dems consistently for like a decade, we could solve much of the problem.  But I won’t count on it…

      Reply
    54. 54.

      mrmoshpotato

      ‘Are “Never Trump” Republicans Actually Just Democrats Now?’

      No.  They wolves in sheeps’ clothing.  Fuck everyone at the Lincoln Project, and fuck them for trying to tell us how to run the Democratic party.

      Fix the shithole that you helped create, Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt, etc.

      Actually, just burn down the GOP, boys.  Fuck your lives’ work.

      Reply

