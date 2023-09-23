Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Postcard Writing Party & Music Thread

Welcome to our first postcard writing party and music thread of this election cycle!

If there is enough interest we wlll be having combination postcard writing & music threads on Saturdays and Tuesdays – 8 pm blog time.

Not writing postcards?  Not a problem, you can share some music and maybe even some encouragement with the writers.

I would like to collect information about all the opportunities for VA and OH all in one place, so if you know of a campaign please share the information!  And if any of the information below should be edited,  or if you know of additional opportunit9es, chime in with those, too, please.

OHIO Opportunities

Ohio Indivisible

This is the group that wrote for us using Voces addresses for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and other races.  Let’s return the favor and write for them for Issue 1!  I have addresses – just send me email, include your nym, and let me know how many addresses you would like to start with.

Dear [VOTER NAME],

Let’s amend Ohio’s constitution to protect reproductive freedoms! Decisions about your health should be in your hands.

Vote YES on or before Nov. 7 to protect abortion rights in Ohio. Early vote begins Oct. 10 – find details here: voteohio.gov.

Thank you for being a voter!

Sample postcard from Mousebumples

Postcard Writing Party & Music Thread 2

VIRGINIA Opportunities

Postcards4VA 

Link to their FAQ.

Vote Forward – Virginina Turnout 2023

Mail as soon as Sun, Oct 1 (in 8 days) but no later than Tue, Oct 31 (in 38 days)

Overview: Write letters to turn out voters in key swing districts in Virginia before the November 7 state legislative elections

Background: Every seat in the Virginia state legislature is up for election this year under newly drawn maps. We’re writing letters to encourage Democratic-leaning voters in the most competitive districts to cast their ballots and make sure their voices are heard.

Targeting: Fellow citizens who are unlikely to vote but likely to vote for Democrats when they do cast a ballot.

Goal: This campaign seeks to increase voter turnout.

Virginia GOTV: Reproductive Freedom

Send as soon as Sun, Oct 1 (in 8 days) but no later than Tue, Oct 31 (in 38 days)

Labs Question: Help us learn more about the effectiveness of letters focused on specific issues

Overview: Write letters to young voters in Virginia with messages focused on reproductive freedom

Background: Abortion and reproductive freedom are critical issues on the minds of youth voters, and their votes could make a big difference in Virginia’s statewide elections this year. In this campaign, we’ll encourage these voters to turn out by writing letters that focus on this important issue.

Targeting: Fellow citizens who have historically been underrepresented in the electorate.

Goal: This campaign seeks to increase voter turnout.

Postcards to Voters – Ohio

PtV has a 3-day window to write, and a minimum of 4 addresses.

PostcardsToVoters.org currently has OH addresses. To sign up, use their email option first: their text option may be temporarily out of order. They’ve also got a Slack option. Link tree here: https://linktr.ee/postcardstovoters

For anyone who’s interested in signing up:
1. Text JOIN to Abby The Address Bot at 484-275-2229‬
OR
2. Email [email protected]

FAQ page is here:

Open thread!

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • BlueGuitarist
  • delphinium
  • dkinPa
  • eclare
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Mousebumples
  • piratedan
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • WaterGirl

    24Comments

    4. 4.

      H.E.Wolf

      Quick correction: the final VA link is for Postcards4VA.

      PostcardsToVoters.org currently has OH addresses (see Mousebumples’ postcard image). To sign up, use their email option first: their text option may be temporarily out of order. They’ve also got a Slack option. Link tree here: https://linktr.ee/postcardstovoters

      Reply
    7. 7.

      H.E.Wolf

      Heading offline for a little while – back later, because everyone’s comments lift my spirits and reconcile me to the frequent need for White-Out (Ink Splotch Central over here).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      There is Postcards4VA but I don’t know anything about them.

      Would you want to sign up to check them out?  Make sure they look legitimate?  Make sure they are writing to Democrats?  :-)

      edit: oh, I was hoping someone from VA would chime in, and I see that Another Scott chimed in just above this comment.

      I will add them to the list of options up top.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dkinPa

      Thanks for setting up the party, WaterGirl!  I took a break in August, but I’ve just started back writing for Postcards to Voters in Ohio.  Also, thanks for the info on writing to Virginia.  I grew up in VA, so I’ll try to send out a few postcards to them, too.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl: Mousebumples is writing for the Ohio Indivisible peeps who sent so many postcards for us using Voces Addresses.

      Yes, I adapted their text slightly – and might make more changes as I write more postcards.

      I appreciate the opportunity to return the favor since they were so helpful with electing Justice Janet Protasiewicz in April.

      Anyhow, I’m here. Busy day, and just got the kids to bed/finished dinner. Now for more postcards!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      BlueGuitarist

      @WaterGirl:

      In the Merrick Garland thread a few days ago, Wednesday, before the one in which you posted the link at the top

      https://balloon-juice.com/2023/09/20/merrick-garland-is-tired-of-their-bullshit/

      I posted the same link you used

      and H.E. Wolf used one described as

      Obama recently honored her on the occasion of her retirement.

      with this link

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23nnrp9e8VI

      both are awesome!

      (a couple of people commented in the Garland thread that the link we used moved them to tears.)

      Reply

