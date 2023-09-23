Welcome to our first postcard writing party and music thread of this election cycle!

If there is enough interest we wlll be having combination postcard writing & music threads on Saturdays and Tuesdays – 8 pm blog time.

Not writing postcards? Not a problem, you can share some music and maybe even some encouragement with the writers.

I would like to collect information about all the opportunities for VA and OH all in one place, so if you know of a campaign please share the information! And if any of the information below should be edited, or if you know of additional opportunit9es, chime in with those, too, please.

OHIO Opportunities

Ohio Indivisible

This is the group that wrote for us using Voces addresses for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and other races. Let’s return the favor and write for them for Issue 1! I have addresses – just send me email, include your nym, and let me know how many addresses you would like to start with. Dear [VOTER NAME], Let’s amend Ohio’s constitution to protect reproductive freedoms! Decisions about your health should be in your hands. Vote YES on or before Nov. 7 to protect abortion rights in Ohio. Early vote begins Oct. 10 – find details here: voteohio.gov. Thank you for being a voter! Sample postcard from Mousebumples

VIRGINIA Opportunities

Postcards4VA

Link to their FAQ.

Vote Forward – Virginina Turnout 2023

Mail as soon as Sun, Oct 1 (in 8 days) but no later than Tue, Oct 31 (in 38 days) Overview: Write letters to turn out voters in key swing districts in Virginia before the November 7 state legislative elections Background: Every seat in the Virginia state legislature is up for election this year under newly drawn maps. We’re writing letters to encourage Democratic-leaning voters in the most competitive districts to cast their ballots and make sure their voices are heard. Targeting: Fellow citizens who are unlikely to vote but likely to vote for Democrats when they do cast a ballot. Goal: This campaign seeks to increase voter turnout.

Virginia GOTV: Reproductive Freedom

Send as soon as Sun, Oct 1 (in 8 days) but no later than Tue, Oct 31 (in 38 days) Labs Question: Help us learn more about the effectiveness of letters focused on specific issues Overview: Write letters to young voters in Virginia with messages focused on reproductive freedom Background: Abortion and reproductive freedom are critical issues on the minds of youth voters, and their votes could make a big difference in Virginia’s statewide elections this year. In this campaign, we’ll encourage these voters to turn out by writing letters that focus on this important issue. Targeting: Fellow citizens who have historically been underrepresented in the electorate. Goal: This campaign seeks to increase voter turnout.

Postcards to Voters – Ohio

PtV has a 3-day window to write, and a minimum of 4 addresses. PostcardsToVoters.org currently has OH addresses. To sign up, use their email option first: their text option may be temporarily out of order. They’ve also got a Slack option. Link tree here: https://linktr.ee/postcardstovoters For anyone who’s interested in signing up:

1. Text JOIN to Abby The Address Bot at 484-275-2229‬

OR

2. Email [email protected] FAQ page is here:

Open thread!