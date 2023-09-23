Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Open Thread: Exciting News — Andy Kim Is Contesting Menedez’s Seat

Open Thread: Exciting News — Andy Kim Is Contesting Menedez’s Seat

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Bound to be lots more about Kim’s campaign to discuss by Monday, but here’s something good to celebrate now!

What ‘we’ said about Andy Kim in 2018: Andy Kim for NJ-03

In 2021: Thursday Morning Open Thread: Cleaning Up After the Looters

In 2022: Excellent Read: What Rep. Andy Kim Saw, After the Insurrection

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno)
  • NotoriousJRT
  • Tom Levenson

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    2. 2.

      Tom Levenson

      I’m guessing Menendez may have a come-to-FSM moment soon when the prosecutors lay out the case against him and his wife and give him a choice where resigning right now gets him and her a meaningful benefit in the face of lots of potentially real-prison time.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno)

      Thank God!! When this news first broke, I was like “Isn’t he already in prison?, if not – why not?”. We’ve been hearing about his corruption pretty much since he entered the Senate; how has he been hanging on all this time?

      ETA: Yeah – I know, New Jersey, but still …

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.