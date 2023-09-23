After calls to resign, Senator Menendez said “I am not going anywhere.” As a result, I feel compelled to run against him. Not something I expected to do, but NJ deserves better. We cannot jeopardize the Senate or compromise our integrity. Please join me:https://t.co/QFIaMsgJc9 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) September 23, 2023

Bound to be lots more about Kim’s campaign to discuss by Monday, but here’s something good to celebrate now!

NJ Democratic Rep Andy Kim will run against Bob Menendez next year in the wake of senator’s indictment & refusal to step down.

Kim represents NJ's 3rd Dist in Congress; he was reelected last November by more than 10 percentage points.#ProudBlue #DemVoice1 https://t.co/PLdjGswijA — Tommasina Says Prosecute Insurrectionists NOW 💙🌻 (@TommasinaResist) September 23, 2023

I don’t know a lot but I do know that how your staff talks about you says more about your leadership than almost anything you actually do ever will. Andy Kim’s staff *really* loves him. — tré easton (@treeaston) September 23, 2023